SUSPENSION BRIDGE SUKABUMI

Dear LJ Hooker,



I hope this letter finds you in good health. We would like to thank you for your partnership during our last event at Sukabumi last week. Your cooperation, time, and energy means a lot to us. Without your participation in our event, we would not be able to success.



Once again, we would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding during our project together. We are looking forward to working with your again soon.

HDG TEAM, HORISON SUKABUMI



Regards,



Jaka