‘2D1N’ SUKABUMI – SUSPENSION BRIDGE | Until December 2019September 8, 2019 Transport 2-5 orang by Avanza/Calya 6-7 orang b...
“Sehubungan dengan tingginya tingkat kunjungan masyarakat dari luar kota Sukabumi serta maraknya bisnis hiburan, rekreasi ...
PROPOSAL PENAWARAN Nomor : 017/XIII/MZH/08/2019 Usulan Program  Kemasan kegiatan FUN, REFRESH & TOGETHERNESS, dengan memb...
Contoh Rundown Acara ( tentative ) Pendekatan acara/kegiatan dikemas dengan melibatkan secara seluruh peserta ( karyawan d...
HARI KEDUA : 18 SEPTEMBER 2019 WAKTU KEGIATAN 04.30 – 06.00 Tahajud, Subuh, Spiritual Circle (Bagi yang ber-agama Muslim) ...
Dear LJ Hooker,

I hope this letter finds you in good health. We would like to thank you for your partnership during our last event at Sukabumi last week. Your cooperation, time, and energy means a lot to us. Without your participation in our event, we would not be able to success.

Once again, we would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding during our project together. We are looking forward to working with your again soon.
HDG TEAM, HORISON SUKABUMI

Regards,

Jaka

SUSPENSION BRIDGE SUKABUMI

  1. 1. ‘2D1N’ SUKABUMI – SUSPENSION BRIDGE | Until December 2019September 8, 2019 Transport 2-5 orang by Avanza/Calya 6-7 orang by Inova 8-18 orang by Hiace/Elf Long 25-50 orang by Bus executive Code : MZH-267-SMI DOMESTIK MARKET Budget Hotel Used (Similar) Price Net Per Person in IDR Twin/Triple Budget 1: Villa Taurus Sukabumi IDR. 730.000 Budget 2: Maxone Hotel Sukabumi IDR. 795.000 Budget 3: Hotel Anugrah/ Hotel Horison Sukabumi IDR. 835.000 Villa Taurus MaxOne Hotel Horison Hotel INCLUDED  Transportasi Bus Pariwisata, kursi recleaning unit pariwisata standar terbaru (AC, LCD, DVD, KARAOKE)  Akomodasi Hotel 1 Malam Incl Breakfast (Hotel Pilihan)  Tur sesuai jadwal termasuk tiket masuk Obyek Wisata Suspension Bridge (Curug Sawer, Situ Gunung dan Jembatan Gantung), Pemandian Air Panas Cikundul, dan biaya parkir, jika waktu memungkinkan boleh tambah destinasi dengan biaya sendiri.  4 x Makan sesuai dengan itinerary (B-Breakfast, L-Lunch, D-Dinner) @Local Food Restaurant  1 x Snack Holland Bakery / Vita Sari, 1 x Traditional Snack.  Asuransi Jasindo  Air mineral harian 600ml  Tour Leader & Lokal Guide  Tol & Parkir,  Obat-obatan / P3K  1 pcs Spanduk/Banner  Dokumentasi foto kegiatan dalam bentuk soft copy Flash Disk. Bonus cetak foto bersama dalam ukuran 16RP / 20R plus bingkai eksklusif.
  2. 2. “Sehubungan dengan tingginya tingkat kunjungan masyarakat dari luar kota Sukabumi serta maraknya bisnis hiburan, rekreasi hingga perbelanjaan di Sukabumi, merupakan fakta yang menunjukan bahwa Sukabumi masih menjadi salah satu primadona hiburan dan rekreasi Alam. MZ HOLIDAY, CV. Jl. Batununggal mulia B.XIII, No. 11-15, Jl. Ciganitri, Cherry Field, M99, Bandung – Jawa Barat Tel: 022-7514485 | Mob: +62 822 8214 6700 Email: info@mz-holiday.com Website: www.mz-holiday.com Facebook: /mzholidaybandung Twitter: @m_zholiday Instagram: @mzholidaybandung COMPANY ADDRESS MZ HOLIDAY, CV. Jl. Batununggal mulia B.XIII, No. 11-15, Jl. Ciganitri, Cherry Field, M99, Bandung – Jawa Barat Tel: 022-7514485 | Mob: +62 822 8214 6700 Email: info@mz-holiday.com Website: www.mz-holiday.com Facebook: /mzholidaybandung Twitter: @m_zholiday Instagram: @mzholidaybandung TERM & CONDITIONS TOUR PACKAGE EXCLUDED  International/Domestic Air-ticket or Fast Boat/Ferry Ship  Additional meals, additional transport usage & Optional Tours (Etc)  Tips for tour guide &driver  Other personal expenses not specified on itinerary  Force majeure REMARKS  Valid Immediately until December 2019 on Normal Season Only. High Season Surcharge on certain period to be advised later.  Rates quoted net per person minimum 2 adults traveling together  Child policy: child <10 years without Extra Bed pay 50%, with Extra Bed pay 75%  Subject to availability upon your booking  Rates are subject to change with/without prior notice GENERAL & TERM & CONDITIONS VALIDITY This Confidential Tariff is valid until 20 December 2019 (normal season only). INFORMATION & RESERVATION Tel: 022-7514485 | HP-WA: +62 812 2399 8410 | PIN BB: mzh2710 Email: info@mz-holiday.com mzholidayinfo@gmail.com | Website: www.mz-holiday.com | Facebook: /mzholidaybandung | Twitter: @m_zholiday RATES All rates are quoted in Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) for Asean County Market, Nett To Agent (non commissionable) and subject to change with or without prior notice due to increasing in monetary fluctuation & government regulation of taxes. High season supplement charge in High Season & Peak Season will outomatically applied in every rates, as well as the Compulsory Dinner in certainly period. PAYMENT POLICY FIT/Individual request deposit of 50% of total fare must be made depend on date as per confirmation. GIT/Group request deposit of 75% of total fare must be made at least 14 days before group departure date. PAYMENT METHOD BCA (Bank Central Asia) o/b Muhamad zakaria IDR A/C No : 0380.3715.45 CANCELLATION & NO SHOW CHARGE  50% cancellation charge to any cancellation within 72 hours before departure.  100% cancellation charge to any “No Show” Passenger/s.  One night “No Show” Charge for Hotel Reservation within 48 hours before departure. LIABILITIES MZ HOLIDAY acts only an intermediary between its client and transportation companies, hotel, and all contractors providing the services and can not be held responsible for any delays, injuries, losses, damages or any other irregularities which may occur during the performance of services. REFUND No refund and reduction can be made to your clients who does not partake in any meal, sightseeing tours and hotel room transfer services for any confirmed arrangement. PORTER & TIPS The travelers should pay portage fee at any airport unless has been confirmed as inclusive on the tours packages it's habit for some tourist region in Indonesia to give the tip to driver, hotel portage and local guide. The amount is subject to their service. Travel agency/tour consultant/tour leader will advise the travelers about this.
  3. 3. PROPOSAL PENAWARAN Nomor : 017/XIII/MZH/08/2019 Usulan Program  Kemasan kegiatan FUN, REFRESH & TOGETHERNESS, dengan memberikan beberapa muatan / unsur:  Wisata  Kebersamaan  Fun Team Building  Desain acara dibuat secara umum / universal, sehingga dapat diikuti semua kriteria usia; dewasa maupun anak-anak.  Selama kegiatan sudah didampingi oleh in house organizer (EO)  Lokasi kegiatan aktifitas pilihannya :  Area hotel/Villa tempat menginap di pusat kota  Area outbound dll Garis Besar Kegiatan Agar kegiatan dapat optimal dan mencapai sasaran yang diharapkan. Kegiatan Family Gathering dibuat dalam beberapa TAHAPAN TAHAP ENERGIZY  Yaitu tahap awal saat kedatangan peserta. Biasanya beberapa peserta masih berkelompok dengan keluarga masing masig dan yang mereka kenal saja.  Pada tahap ini, tim EO akan memberikan beberapa simulasi permainan ringan Fun Synergize ( seluruh peserta masih jadi satu )  Tujuan TAHAP ENERGIZY, untuk mencairkan suasana beku/jenuh setelah perjalanan menuju lokasi outbound sekaligus membangun komunikasi lebih hangat antar peserta dan instruktur/fasilitator. TAHAP TRANSISI  Pada tahap kedua ini, peserta anak anak dan dewasa mulai dipisahkan.  Masing masing kelompok peserta dewasa dan anak-anak akan didampingi oleh fasilitator tersendiri TAHAP CAPACITY  Pada tahap ketiga ini, akan diberikan beberapa simulasi fun games yang disesuaikan kapasitas atau kriteria usia peserta  Muatan permainanan ringan “Fun Games” berupa Kerjasama, Komunikasi, Kreatifitas, Edukasi dan Kepemimpinan  Aktifitas ini sekaligus media untuk menyampaikan “pesan dari management/perusahaan” sekaligus memberikan intensif kepada karyawan dan keluarga, agar terbangun semangat baru sekaligus membangun komunikasi lebih hangat antara karyawan keluarga dan jajaran management perusahaan TAHAP SYNERGIZE  Yaitu tahap keempat, seluruh peserta dijadikan satu lagi.  Konsep kegiatan dibuat dengan setting acara puncak kebersamaan, dengan permainan/program yang dapat diikuti seluruh peserta ( dewasa dan anak ) Pemilihan Lokasi Untuk jumlah peserta Family Gathering, harus dipilih lokasi dengan fasilitas yang memadai :  Lokasi mudah dijangkau dari Jalan Raya  Tersedia área parkir luas  Tersedia área untuk dewasa dan anak-anak  Tersedia toilet / kamar mandi dengan jumlah memadai  Tersedia mushola  Tersedia tenaga pengaman
  4. 4. Contoh Rundown Acara ( tentative ) Pendekatan acara/kegiatan dikemas dengan melibatkan secara seluruh peserta ( karyawan dan keluarga termasuk anak – anak ). HARI PERTAMA : 17 SEPTEMBER 2019 WAKTU KEGIATAN 04.30 – 05.30 PESERTA BERKUMPUL DI ASSEMBLY AREA  Meeting point dengan local guide kami di tempat yang telah disepakati (estimasi pagi hari)  Peserta berbaris berdasarkan kelompok  FT/TL/PIC memimpin doa.  PIC memimpin briefing teknis keberangkatan dan pelaksanaan.  Peserta diabsen oleh FT/TL/PIC 05.30 – 10.30 PERJALANAN MENUJU SUKABUMI  Perkiraan perjalanan Menuju Sukabumi  Snack di bagikan di dalam Bus, Perjalanan menuju Sukabumi dan Rest area akan di kondisikan sebagai mana peserta akan ke Toilet. 10.30 – 11.30 ICE BREAKING ( TAHAP ENERGIZY )  Menuju Lokasi Suspension Bridge  Sesi Foto per Divisi dan Group  Tahap awal saat kedatangan peserta. Biasanya beberapa peserta masih berkelompok dengan keluarga masing-masing dan yang mereka kenal saja.  Pada tahap ini, tim EO HDG akan memberikan beberapa simulasi permainan ringan Fun Synergize ( seluruh peserta masih jadi satu )  Tujuan TAHAP ENERGIZY, untuk mencairkan suasana beku/jenuh setelah perjalanan menuju lokasi sekaligus membangun komunikasi lebih hangat antar peserta dan instruktur/fasilitator. 11.30 – 12.30 FAMILY QUALITY TIME  Shalat Dzuhur (Bagi yang ber-agama Muslim)  Makan Siang di Lokal Restaurant Area Suspension Bridge 12.30 – 16.30 EXPLORE WISATA ALAM SITU GUNUNG SUSPENSION BRIDE  Family Quality Time kegiatan ini lebih menitik beratkan kegiatan Kebersamaan.  Instagramable di Jembatan Gantung, Situ Gunung, Curug Sawer – Sukabumi Jembatan Gantung terpanjang di Jawa Barat bahkan Indonesia yang mana menghubungkan tempat wisata Situ Gunung ke Curug Sawer bila mana dulu ingin menikmati curug sawer pengunjung akan melewati bukit dan lembah dengan adanya jembatan ini pengunjung hanya mengahbiskan waktu beberapa menit saja, selanjut nya menikmati Danau Situ menawan yang bisa membuat kalian merasa santai serta merasakan atmosfer sejuknya pepohonan dan bukit hijau, udara bersih tak berpolusi yang terasa menyegarkan. 16.30 – 17.00 PENGKONDISIAN KE BIS DAN PERJALANAN  Setelah Explore Wisata Alam Situ Gunung Peserta diarahkan ke area parkir untuk segera memasuki bis.  Bagi yang menjalankan shalat Ashar (Bagi yang ber-agama Muslim) akan di beri waktu sampai dengan waktu yang sudah di tetapkan.  Peserta memasuki bis dan mengecek kembali barangnya masing-masing  Peserta diabsen oleh FT/TL/PIC 17.00 – 20.00 MEET & GREET DINNER  Shalat Maghrib & Isya (Bagi yang ber-agama Muslim)  Makan Malam & Acara Malam Kebersamaan  Acara Malam kebersamaan akan dibantu penyiapan di Lokal Restaurant  Komponen entertainment pendukung acara malam kebersaman:  Single keyboard/electone, player, singer ‘tambahan biaya’  Apabila diperlukan MC / Host yang membantu acara sifatnya ‘tambahan biaya’ Usulan acara sebagai berikut :  Pembukaan dengan Traditional Dance Performance (opsional)  Sambutan Acara ( Board of Director / Panitia Gathering )  Acara ramah tamah dipandu oleh Host/MC  Ice Breaking Entertainment, berupa moment semua peserta terlibat dalam satu acara kebersamaan MOMENT KEBERSAMAAN (OPTIONAL):  Performance Peserta, dikemas secara spontanitas dengan didampingi oleh Tim Talent  Pembagian door prize / lucky draw  Pembagian Hadiah Pemenang Team Building  Acara penghargaan karyawan  Kostum terbaik  Dsb */ reward/hadiah disediakan dari EO HDG  Penutupan 20.00 – 21.00 PERJALANAN MENUJU HOTEL  Proses regristrasi peserta  Welcome drink  Check-in Kamar  Free Program & menikmati Fasilitas Hotel 21.00 - SLEEPING TIME end of Day activity
  5. 5. HARI KEDUA : 18 SEPTEMBER 2019 WAKTU KEGIATAN 04.30 – 06.00 Tahajud, Subuh, Spiritual Circle (Bagi yang ber-agama Muslim) 06.00 – 07.30 Morning call – Morning Streching  Take a Bath Time  Makan pagi/Breakfast di Restaurant Hotel Acara Bebas :  Ramah Tamah antara peserta  Dll 07.30 – 08.00 Persiapan Check Out  Check-Out Hotel  Peserta sudah mengemas barang-barang / tas bawaan  Barang-barang peserta untuk sementara dapat ditempatkan di business centre hotel ATAU langsung ditempatkan di armada bus masing-masing. 08.00 – 09.00 FAMILY QUALITY TIME - TILL DROP SHOPPING SESSION  Menuju tempat wisata belaja Oleh-Oleh Khas Sukabumi  Rencana diarahkan ke Tempat Oleh-Oleh Moci Kaswari  Untuk optimalisasi belanja oleh oleh, pihak EO dapat menyediakan jasa pengadaan paket oleh-oleh (bila diperlukan) dan diantar ke tempat wisata selanjutnya.  Perhatikan Barang-barang bawaan sebelum memasuki Bus untuk melakukan perjalanan menuju pemandian air panas 09.00 – 12.00 COOLING DOWN ACTIVITY  Menuju Lokasi pemandian air panas Cikundul Sukabumi.  Refresh Up actifity, memberi kesempatan peserta ( keluarga ) untuk menikmati fasilitas yang tersedia di area wisata pemandian air panas Cikundul Sukabumi.  Jam 13.00 ( atau sesuai kesepakatan ) peserta kembali berkumpul di area meeting point yang ditentukan bersama.  Shalat jamak taqdim Dzuhur dan Ashar (Bagi yang ber-agama Muslim)  Makan Siang Nasi Box Akan di bagikan di dalam bus sambil menikmati perjalanan menuju pulang 13.00 – 18.00 PENGKONDISIAN PULANG  Peserta tiba di Kota semula dan langsung dijemput keluarga masing-masing di area parkir.  Peserta mengecek barangnya masing-masing seblum turun.  Peserta yang belum dijemput diarahkan untuk menunggu di Area. Tour Selesai UNIT TRANSPORTASI

