Aug. 28, 2022
Aug. 28, 2022
Health & Medicine

Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest

study_id71584_coronavirus-covid-19-in-india.pptx

  1. 1. Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India
  2. 2. Table of Contents CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN INDIA
  3. 3. Table of Contents 01 Global overview 02 COVID-19 cases worldwide as of June 5, 2020, by country 03 Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, recoveries, and deaths worldwide as of June 5, 2020 04 Number of tests for COVID-19 in most impacted countries worldwide as of June 5, 2020 05 Rate of COVID-19 testing in most impacted countries worldwide as of June 5, 2020 02 Numbers in India 07 COVID-19 cases in India May 2020 by type 08 COVID-19 confirmed, recovered and deceased cumulative cases in India May 2020 09 COVID-19 cases in Indian states May 2020 by type 10 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, India 2020 by type 11 Number of COVID-19 cases India 2020 by age group 12 Daily cumulative COVID-19 tests India 2020 13 COVID-19 public and private testing centers India June 2020 by state 14 COVID-19 testing per million in India April 2020 by state
  4. 4. Table of Contents 03 Healthcare preparedness 16 Population density in India 2008-2018 17 Age distribution in India 2008-2018 18 Value of public health expenditure in India FY 2014-2018 19 Number of government hospitals in India 2015 by state 20 Number of government hospital beds in rural India 2015 by state 21 Number of government hospital beds in urban India 2015 by state 04 Public opinion 23 Level of fear of contracting COVID-19 India 2020 by age group 24 Fears and concerns with regard to COVID-19 in India 2020 25 Measures taken against contracting COVID-19 in India 2020 26 COVID-19 lockdown activities in India 2020 27 Opinion on travel restrictions by government due to COVID-19 India 2020 28 Sentiment about impact of COVID-19 outbreak on schools remaining closed India 2020
  5. 5. Table of Contents
  6. 6. Global overview CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN INDIA
  7. 7. Global overview 6,731,793 1,924,591 618,554 449,834 287,740 281,661 234,013 227,273 184,923 183,198 167,410 167,156 152,444 118,292 105,680 0 1000000 2000000 3000000 4000000 5000000 6000000 7000000 8000000 World USA Brazil Russia Spain UK Italy India Germany Peru Turkey Iran France Chile Mexico Number of cases Note: Worldwide; as of June 5, 2020, 12:40 GMT Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 30. Source(s): Worldometer; ID 1043366 2 Number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases worldwide as of June 5, 2020, by country COVID-19 cases worldwide as of June 5, 2020, by country
  8. 8. Global overview 6,731,793 3,271,515 393,721 0 1000000 2000000 3000000 4000000 5000000 6000000 7000000 8000000 Total cases Total recoveries Total deaths Note: Worldwide; As of June 5, 2020, 12:40 GMT Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 31. Source(s): Worldometer; ID 1087466 3 Number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, recoveries, and deaths worldwide as of June 5, 2020 Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, recoveries, and deaths worldwide as of June 5, 2020
  9. 9. Global overview 19,571,811 12,053,663 5,005,565 4,386,379 4,348,880 4,063,843 4,049,544 2,209,583 2,145,493 1,791,106 1,384,633 1,135,831 1,040,289 986,365 912,165 0 5000000 10000000 15000000 20000000 25000000 USA Russia UK India Germany Spain Italy Turkey UAE Canada France Peru Iran Brazil Belgium Number of tests performed Note: Worldwide; As of June 5, 2020, 12:40 GMT Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 32. Source(s): Worldometer; ID 1028731 4 Number of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests performed in the most impacted countries worldwide as of June 5, 2020* Number of tests for COVID-19 in most impacted countries worldwide as of June 5, 2020
  10. 10. Global overview 217,122 87,742 86,921 85,697 82,599 78,729 73,762 69,864 66,970 63,179 59,154 51,917 48,082 47,487 34,485 0 50000 100000 150000 200000 250000 UAE Qatar Spain Portugal Russia Belgium UK Singapore Italy Belarus USA Germany Switzerland Canada Peru Number of tests performed per million population Note: Worldwide; As of June 5, 2020, 12:40 GMT Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 33. Source(s): Worldometer; ID 1104645 5 Rate of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests performed in the most impacted countries worldwide as of June 5, 2020 (per million population)* Rate of COVID-19 testing in most impacted countries worldwide as of June 5, 2020
  11. 11. Numbers in India CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN INDIA
  12. 12. Numbers in India 4,024 57,721 77,304 139,049 0 20000 40000 60000 80000 100000 120000 140000 160000 Deceased Recovered Active Confirmed Number of cases Note: India; as of May 25, 2020 Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 34. Source(s): Johns Hopkins University; WHO; Worldometer; Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); ID 1101713 7 Number of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across India as of May 25, 2020, by type COVID-19 cases in India May 2020 by type
  13. 13. Numbers in India -50,000 0 50,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 250,000 Jan 29 Jan 31 Feb 2 Feb 4 Feb 6 Feb 8 Feb 10 Feb 12 Feb 14 Feb 16 Feb 18 Feb 20 Feb 22 Feb 24 Feb 26 Feb 28 Mar 1 Mar 3 Mar 5 Mar 7 Mar 9 Mar 11 Mar 13 Mar 15 Mar 17 Mar 19 Mar 21 Mar 23 Mar 25 Mar 27 Mar 29 Mar 31 Apr 2 Apr 4 Apr 6 Apr 8 Apr 10 Apr 12 Apr 14 Apr 17 Apr 19 Apr 21 Apr 23 Apr 25 Apr 27 Apr 29 May 1 May 3 May 5 May 7 May 9 May 11 May 13 May 15 May 17 May 19 May 21 May 23 May 25 Number of cases Confirmed Recoveries Deaths Note: India; January 29 to June 3, 2020 Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 35. Source(s): Johns Hopkins University; GitHub; Various sources; ID 1104054 8 Daily cumulative of the coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed, recovered and deceased numbers across India from January 2020 to May 2020 COVID-19 confirmed, recovered and deceased cumulative cases in India May 2020
  14. 14. Numbers in India 0 10000 20000 30000 40000 50000 60000 Maharashtra Tamil Nadu Gujarat Delhi Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh Uttar Pradesh West Bengal Andhra Pradesh Punjab Bihar Telengana Karnataka Jammu and Kashmir Confirmed Recovered Deceased Number of cases Note: India; as of May 22, 2020 Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 36. Source(s): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); ID 1103458 9 Number of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across Indian states and union territories as of May 22, 2020, by type COVID-19 cases in Indian states May 2020 by type
  15. 15. Numbers in India 72,300 38,502 31,333 2,465 0 10000 20000 30000 40000 50000 60000 70000 80000 Confirmed Active Recovered Deceased Number of cases Note: India; as of June 3, 2020 Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 37. Source(s): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); COVID-19 Tracker India; Various sources (State bulletins, official handles); ID 1106919 10 Number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across Maharashtra, India as of June 3, 2020, by type COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, India 2020 by type
  16. 16. Numbers in India 98 228 514 537 383 306 204 61 10 3 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 0-10 years 11-20 years 21-30 years 31-40 years 41-50 years 51-60 years 61-70 years 71-80 years 81-90 years 91-100 years Number of cases Note: India; as of April 26, 2020; *2,344 patients Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 38. Source(s): COVID-19 Tracker India; Various sources (crowdsourced patient database, government reports ); ID 1110522 11 Number of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India 2020, by age group* Number of COVID-19 cases India 2020 by age group
  17. 17. Numbers in India 130.79 147.03 164.77 181.03 202.55 229.43 258.73 286.71 318.45 354.97 383.99 716.73 770.76 830.2 902.65 976.36 1,046.45 1,107.23 1,191.95 1,276.78 1,357.41 1,437.79 1,523.21 1,609.04 1,673.69 1,759.58 1,854.25 1,947.04 2,039.95 2,134.28 2,227.64 2,302.79 2,404.27 2,512.39 2,615.92 2,719.43 3,033.59 4,103.23 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 3,000 3,500 4,000 4,500 Apr 9 Apr 10 Apr 11 Apr 12 Apr 13 Apr 14 Apr 15 Apr 16 Apr 17 Apr 18 Apr 19 Apr 28 Apr 29 Apr 30 May 1 May 2 May 3 May 4 May 5 May 6 May 7 May 8 May 9 May 10 May 11 May 12 May 13 May 14 May 15 May 16 May 17 May 18 May 19 May 20 May 21 May 22 May 25 Jun 3 Number of samples tested in thousands Note: India; April 9 to June 3, 2020 Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 39. Source(s): Indian Council of Medical Research; Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); Website (Sakal Times); ID 1113465 12 Daily cumulative number of samples tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19) across India from April to June 2020 (in 1,000s) Daily cumulative COVID-19 tests India 2020
  18. 18. Numbers in India 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 Total Maharashtra Tamil Nadu Karnataka Delhi Gujarat Telangana West Bengal Kerala Madhya Pradesh Haryana Uttar Pradesh Punjab Andhra Pradesh Government Laboratories Private Laboratories Number of centers Note: India; as of June 3, 2020 Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 40. Source(s): Indian Council of Medical Research; ID 1104075 13 Number of government and private testing centers for the coronavirus (COVID-19) across India as of June 3, 2020, by state COVID-19 public and private testing centers India June 2020 by state
  19. 19. Numbers in India 1,311 696 425 365 289 270 262 234 170 152 151 143 141 139 135 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400 Andaman & Nicobar islands Delhi Kerala Rajasthan Maharashtra Jammu & Kashmir Goa Chandigarh Gujarat Uttarakhand Himachal Pradesh Punjab Tamil Nadu Karnataka Arunachal Pradesh Number of tests per million Note: India; as of April 12, 2020 Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 41. Source(s): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); India Today; ID 1111063 14 Coronavirus (COVID-19) test numbers across India as of April 12, 2020, by state (per million) COVID-19 testing per million in India April 2020 by state
  20. 20. Healthcare preparedness CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN INDIA
  21. 21. Healthcare preparedness 403.83 409.57 415.14 420.52 425.73 430.8 435.76 440.66 445.48 450.24 454.94 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Inhabitants per square kilometer Note: India Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 42. Source(s): World Bank; ID 271311 16 India: Population density from 2008 to 2018 (inhabitants per square kilometer) Population density in India 2008-2018
  22. 22. Healthcare preparedness 31.64% 31.24% 30.81% 30.4% 29.93% 29.43% 28.93% 28.44% 27.93% 27.48% 27.05% 63.41% 63.74% 64.11% 64.43% 64.81% 65.21% 65.6% 65.94% 66.27% 66.54% 66.77% 4.95% 5.02% 5.08% 5.17% 5.27% 5.36% 5.48% 5.61% 5.79% 5.98% 6.18% 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% 40.0% 50.0% 60.0% 70.0% 80.0% 90.0% 100.0% 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Share of the population 0-14 years 15-64 years 65 years + Note: Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 43. Source(s): World Bank; ID 271315 17 India: Age distribution from 2008 to 2018 Age distribution in India 2008-2018
  23. 23. Healthcare preparedness 1.12 1.22 1.16 1.48 1.58 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 1.6 1.8 FY 2014 FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 Value in trillion Indian rupees Note: India; FY 2014 to FY 2018 Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 44. Source(s): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); ID 684924 18 Value of public health expenditure in India from financial year 2014 to 2018 (in trillion Indian rupees) Value of public health expenditure in India FY 2014-2018
  24. 24. Healthcare preparedness 3,145 2,812 1,750 1,566 1,436 1,278 1,137 831 788 695 654 637 585 549 451 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 Rajasthan Jammu & Kashmir Odisha West Bengal Bihar Kerala Assam Uttar Pradesh Tamil Nadu Uttarakhand Karnataka Chhattisgarh Maharashtra Jharkhand Madhya Pradesh Number of hospitals Note: India; 2015 Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 45. Source(s): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); HMIS (India); ID 750841 19 Number of government hospitals across India as of 2015, by state Number of government hospitals in India 2015 by state
  25. 25. Healthcare preparedness 33,038 19,684 18,082 12,420 10,020 9,884 9,150 8,945 7,504 7,380 7,099 5,867 5,250 4,879 3,746 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 35000 Rajasthan West Bengal Kerala Maharashtra Madhya Pradesh Karnataka Tamil Nadu Gujarat Assam Andhra Pradesh Odisha Jammu & Kashmir Bihar Jharkhand Uttarakhand Number of hospital beds Note: India; 2015 Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 46. Source(s): HMIS (India); Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); ID 751185 20 Number of beds in government hospitals across rural India in 2015, by state Number of government hospital beds in rural India 2015 by state
  26. 26. Healthcare preparedness 151,445 58,882 55,093 43,138 24,383 20,318 18,983 18,167 13,631 12,468 10,490 9,584 8,904 6,302 5,877 0 20000 40000 60000 80000 100000 120000 140000 160000 Maharashtra West Bengal Tamil Nadu Karnataka Delhi Kerala Gujarat Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan Andhra Pradesh Chhattisgarh Odisha Punjab Bihar Assam Number of hospital beds Note: India; 2015 Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 47. Source(s): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); HMIS (India); ID 751209 21 Number of beds in government hospitals across urban India in 2015, by state Number of government hospital beds in urban India 2015 by state
  27. 27. Public opinion CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN INDIA
  28. 28. Public opinion 26% 29% 19% 11% 26% 31% 29% 27% 27% 22% 27% 31% 10% 10% 17% 21% 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% 40.0% 50.0% 60.0% 70.0% 80.0% 90.0% 100.0% Gen Z Millennials Gen X Baby boomers Share of respondents Very scared Fairly scared Not very scared Not at all scared Note: India; March 10, 2020 to March 15, 2020; 1,054; among adult online population Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 48. Source(s): YouGov; ID 1104535 23 Level of fear of contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19) among Indians in 2020, by age group Level of fear of contracting COVID-19 India 2020 by age group
  29. 29. Public opinion 37% 25% 25% 22% 21% 20% 18% 18% 18% 16% 13% 10% 8% 5% 3% 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% 25.0% 30.0% 35.0% 40.0% Unavailability of essential items (vegetables, medicines) A loved one getting sick Access to health services Impact on mental and emotional stability Isolation Losing my job due to economic slowdown Being stuck away from family and friends Getting sick Being responsible for others getting sick Pay cut in the near future Losing money in the stock market Loss of non-essential services Not getting my yearly increments/bonus Don't know/can't say Others Share of respondents Note: India; April 7 to 10, 2020; 1,000; among adult online population Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 49. Source(s): YouGov; ID 1111149 24 Fears and concerns arising from the coronavirus (COVID-19) across India in April 2020 Fears and concerns with regard to COVID-19 in India 2020
  30. 30. Public opinion 69% 59% 53% 46% 43% 38% 37% 37% 20% 16% 11% 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% 40.0% 50.0% 60.0% 70.0% 80.0% Improve personal hygiene Avoid crowded public places Avoid physical contact with tourists Avoid consumption of raw or uncooked meat Wear a mask when in public places Refrain from touching objects in public Avoid using public transportation Avoid consumption of meat/eggs in general Stop sending children to child care or school Avoid going to work Not applicable - I am not aware of the coronavirus(COVID-19) Share of respondents Note: India; March 10, 2020 to March 15, 2020; 1,054; among adult online population Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 50. Source(s): YouGov; ID 1104660 25 Preventive measures taken by Indians against the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of March 2020 Measures taken against contracting COVID-19 in India 2020
  31. 31. Public opinion 59% 48% 47% 46% 33% 28% 28% 25% 25% 18% 15% 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% 40.0% 50.0% 60.0% 70.0% Household chores Movies/shows on OTT platforms Exercised at home Video calls to family/friends Picked up old hobbies More content creation on social media Board games Online games/video games Online courses (competitive exams/new skills) Social media challenges Hoarded more food supplies Share of respondents Note: India; April 7 to 10, 2020; 1,000; among adult online population Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 51. Source(s): YouGov; ID 1111152 26 Activities involved in due to coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown across India in April 2020 COVID-19 lockdown activities in India 2020
  32. 32. Public opinion 34% 18% 17% 15% 10% 6% 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% 25.0% 30.0% 35.0% 40.0% Only allow with a "coronavirus free" certificate for the next 30 days Ban arrival for next 30 days Allow from severely affected countries only with a "coronavirus free" certificate for the next 30 days Ban arrivals from severely affected countries for the next 30 days Status quo (allow arrivals from all countries) Cannot say Share of respondents Note: India; March 2020; 7,304; suggestions for foreign passport holders excluding PIOs and OCIs. Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 52. Source(s): LocalCircles; ID 1103892 27 Opinion on government-implemented travel restrictions on foreign travelers due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) in India in March 2020 Opinion on travel restrictions by government due to COVID-19 India 2020
  33. 33. Public opinion 9% 10% 81% 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% 40.0% 50.0% 60.0% 70.0% 80.0% 90.0% No Cannot say Yes Share of respondents Note: India; March 2020; 10,860; parents located in 207 cities. Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 53. Source(s): LocalCircles; ID 1106364 28 Opinion on schools remaining closed through April and May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across India in March 2020 Sentiment about impact of COVID-19 outbreak on schools remaining closed India 2020
  34. 34. References CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN INDIA
  35. 35. References 30 Source and methodology information Source(s) Worldometer Conducted by Worldometer Survey period as of June 5, 2020, 12:40 GMT Region(s) Worldwide Number of respondents n.a. Age group n.a. Special characteristics n.a. Published by Worldometer Publication date June 2020 Original source worldometers.info Website URL visit the website Notes: For further information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, please visit our dedicated Facts and Figures page. Back to statistic Description As of June 5, 2020, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had been confirmed in around 210 countries or territories. The virus had infected 6,731,793 people worldwide, and the number of deaths had totaled 393,721. The most severely affected countries include the U.S., Spain, and the United Kingdom. COVID- 19: background information COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that had not previously been identified in humans. The first case was detected in the Hubei province of China at the end of December 2019. The virus is highly transmissible, and thousands of new cases are being reported around the world each day. Coughing and sneezing are believed to be the most common forms of transmission, which is similar to the outbreak of the SARS coronavirus that began in 2002 and was thought to have spread via cough and sneeze droplets expelled into the air by infected persons. Naming the coronavirus disease Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that can be transmitted between animals and people, causing illnesses that may range from the common cold to more severe respiratory syndromes. In February 2020, the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses and the World Health Organization announced official names for both the virus and the disease it causes: SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, respectively. The name of the disease is derived from the words corona , virus , and disease , while the number 19 represents the year that it emerged. Number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases worldwide as of June 5, 2020, by country COVID-19 cases worldwide as of June 5, 2020, by country
  36. 36. References 31 Source and methodology information Source(s) Worldometer Conducted by Worldometer Survey period As of June 5, 2020, 12:40 GMT Region(s) Worldwide Number of respondents n.a. Age group n.a. Special characteristics n.a. Published by Worldometer Publication date June 2020 Original source worldometers.info Website URL visit the website Notes: n.a. Back to statistic Description As of June 5, 2020, there were over 6.73 million global cases of COVID-19. Over 3.2 million people had recovered from the disease, while there had been around 393,700 deaths. The United States, Spain, and the United Kingdom have been among the countries hardest hit by the pandemic. The various types of human coronavirus The SARS-CoV-2 virus is the seventh known coronavirus to infect humans; its emergence makes it the third in recent years to cause widespread infectious disease, following the viruses responsible for SARS and MERS. Common human coronaviruses typically cause mild symptoms such as a cough or a cold, but the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has led to more severe respiratory illnesses and deaths worldwide. Is there a cure for this new coronavirus? There are currently no dedicated treatments for COVID-19 . While clinical studies take place to develop new drugs, pharmaceutical companies and research groups are experimenting to see if older ones can be repurposed. During the SARS and MERS outbreaks, work began on investigational vaccines, and this information is proving valuable in the race to find a treatment for COVID-19. The basic biology of the virus is well understood, making it possible to decide which current drugs have a chance of success. Number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, recoveries, and deaths worldwide as of June 5, 2020 Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, recoveries, and deaths worldwide as of June 5, 2020
  37. 37. References 32 Source and methodology information Source(s) Worldometer Conducted by Worldometer Survey period As of June 5, 2020, 12:40 GMT Region(s) Worldwide Number of respondents n.a. Age group n.a. Special characteristics n.a. Published by Worldometer Publication date June 2020 Original source worldometers.info Website URL visit the website Notes: * Note that figures for China were unavailable. Back to statistic Description As of June 5, 2020, the United States had performed over 19.5 million tests for COVID-19, the highest number of any country worldwide. Russia has conducted around 12 million tests. High demand leads to testing problems The COVID-19 pandemic is putting health systems around the world under severe strain. There is a huge demand for test kits, but production capacity is being stretched thin. In the United States , faulty diagnostic kits produced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meant the early spread of the disease went undetected for weeks. Elsewhere, concerns have been raised regarding the accuracy of some rapid diagnostic tests (RDT), mainly due to their low sensitivity - India is one country that has canceled a large order of test kits due to a low accuracy rate. What are rapid diagnostic tests? COVID-19 vaccines and treatments are undergoing clinical trials, but it could take years before they are approved for public use. Until then, widespread testing is helping to track the spread of the disease. RDTs are a point-of-care test, which can deliver results in around 30 minutes - more traditional diagnostic tests conducted in laboratory settings are more time consuming but provide greater reliability. One type of RDT detects the presence of antibodies in a patient`s blood sample. Immune system cells produce antibodies to fight pathogens, and the detection of them may mean the patient has developed some natural immunity to the virus. Number of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests performed in the most impacted countries worldwide as of June 5, 2020* Number of tests for COVID-19 in most impacted countries worldwide as of June 5, 2020
  38. 38. References 33 Source and methodology information Source(s) Worldometer Conducted by Worldometer Survey period As of June 5, 2020, 12:40 GMT Region(s) Worldwide Number of respondents n.a. Age group n.a. Special characteristics n.a. Published by Worldometer Publication date June 2020 Original source worldometers.info Website URL visit the website Notes: * Note that figures for China were unavailable. Back to statistic Description As of June 5, 2020, Portugal had performed the third most COVID-19 tests per one million population among the countries most severely impacted by the pandemic. Portugal has conducted around 874,000 COVID-19 tests and has a population of approximately 10.2 million inhabitants . So, for every one million inhabitants, around 85,700 tests are conducted. Testing is the key to controlling virus The World Health Organization sent a clear message to all countries in mid-March: test, test, and test. The more tests that are conducted, the easier it becomes to track the spread of the virus and reduce transmission. Many countries followed the advice, identifying a greater number of cases at an earlier stage, isolating infected individuals, and limiting the spread of the disease to others. However, testing capacity around the world has become stretched, and many infections are going undetected. Iran is one country that has suffered due to a shortage of critical supplies, including test kits and face masks. What is an antibody test? Countries around the world are making widespread testing a key part of their plans to exit lockdown. However, the global demand for antibody test kits is huge. The kits are used to identify antibodies in a person`s blood sample. The presence of antibodies means the individual has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and developed antibodies to help fight it. Antibody tests are important in detecting infections in people who are asymptomatic, i.e., showing few or no symptoms. Asymptomatic carriers may have unwittingly contributed to the rapid spread of the disease. Rate of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests performed in the most impacted countries worldwide as of June 5, 2020 (per million population)* Rate of COVID-19 testing in most impacted countries worldwide as of June 5, 2020
  39. 39. References 34 Source and methodology information Source(s) Johns Hopkins University; WHO; Worldometer; Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India) Conducted by Johns Hopkins University; WHO; Worldometer; Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India) Survey period as of May 25, 2020 Region(s) India Number of respondents n.a. Age group n.a. Special characteristics n.a. Published by Johns Hopkins University; COVID-19 Tracker India Publication date May 2020 Original source gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com Website URL visit the website Notes: n.a. Back to statistic Description India reported around 139 thousand confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of May 25, 2020. Out of these, around 77 thousand patients had recovered, while 4,024 cases were fatal. The number of people infected with the virus was growing across the south Asian country and the government had swung into action to curtail further spread of the outbreak. Globally, over 5.5 million cases of the coronavirus were reported in May 2020. What is the coronavirus? COVID-19 is part of a large family of coronaviruses (CoV) that are transmitted from animals to people. The name COVID-19 is derived from the words corona, virus, and disease, while the number 19 represents the year that it emerged. Symptoms of COVID-19 resemble that of the common cold, with fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. However, serious infections can lead to pneumonia, multi-organ failure, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and even death, if appropriate medical help is not provided. COVID-19 in India India reported its first case of this coronavirus in late January in the southern state of Kerala. Since then the outbreak has spread to other states and union territories, with Maharashtra consistently reporting the highest case numbers since mid-March 2020. The government imposed a 21-day nation-wide curfew from March 25 in order to curb the spread of the outbreak, which was extended until May 3, 2020. The lockdown had been further extended for another two weeks starting from May 4, 2020. As per the new guidelines, the country was divided into red, orange and green zones. Red zones are designated as the hotspots and will not see any relaxations in comparison to the areas considered less prone for the spread of the virus. Number of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across India as of May 25, 2020, by type COVID-19 cases in India May 2020 by type
  40. 40. References 35 Source and methodology information Source(s) Johns Hopkins University; GitHub; Various sources Conducted by Johns Hopkins University; GitHub; Various sources Survey period January 29 to June 3, 2020 Region(s) India Number of respondents n.a. Age group n.a. Special characteristics n.a. Published by Johns Hopkins University Publication date June 2020 Original source gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com Website URL visit the website Notes: n.a. Back to statistic Description India reported over 200 thousand cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of June 3, 2020, with more than 100 thousand recoveries and 5,829 fatalities. The country has been reporting new cases of the virus every day since March 2, 2020. While the number of new cases has been growing, some patients who tested positive under quarantine have made full recoveries. Why the curve matters The World Health Organization along with other global health authorities have repeatedly underlined the importance of "flattening the curve" to handle the novel coronavirus pandemic. What does it mean? Simply put, the idea is to reduce the number of new cases over a long period to allow people to have better access to healthcare and recovery without infecting others. If the current trend continues, the Indian health system would be overwhelmed leading to more deaths than recoveries. The most important idea is to cut transmission rates by practicing social distancing and following proper hygiene routines. Situation overview The western state of Maharashtra had the highest number of cases since early March. In order to cope with the crisis better, the government was making contingency plans to increase COVID-19 testing capacities of the country. At the same time, the country went into a total lockdown on March 25, making it the largest in the world , restricting 1.3 billion people. After further extensions, the country was divided into red, orange and green zones. Red zones were designated hotspots and will not see any relaxations in comparison to the areas considered less prone for the spread of the virus. Like other countries across the world, restrictions were slowly being lifted to attempt building economic momentum. For further information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, please visit our dedicated Fact and Figures page . Daily cumulative of the coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed, recovered and deceased numbers across India from January 2020 to May 2020 COVID-19 confirmed, recovered and deceased cumulative cases in India May 2020
  41. 41. References 36 Source and methodology information Source(s) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India) Conducted by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India) Survey period as of May 22, 2020 Region(s) India Number of respondents n.a. Age group n.a. Special characteristics n.a. Published by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India) Publication date May 2020 Original source mohfw.gov.in Website URL visit the website Notes: n.a. Back to statistic Description The south-western state of Maharashtra reported the highest number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India as of May 22, 2020. Tamil Nadu and Gujarat followed, with relatively lower casualties. That day, there were a total of over 118 thousand confirmed infections across India. The country went into lockdown on March 25, making it the largest lockdown in the world , restricting 1.3 billion people. The lockdown had been further extended for another two weeks starting from May 4, 2020. As per new guidelines, the country was divided into red, orange and green zones. Red zones are designated as the hotspots and will not see any relaxations in comparison to the areas considered less prone for the spread of the virus. For further information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, please visit our dedicated Fact and Figures page . Number of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across Indian states and union territories as of May 22, 2020, by type COVID-19 cases in Indian states May 2020 by type
  42. 42. References 37 Source and methodology information Source(s) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); COVID-19 Tracker India; Various sources (State bulletins, official handles) Conducted by COVID-19 Tracker India; Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); Various sources (State bulletins, official handles) Survey period as of June 3, 2020 Region(s) India Number of respondents n.a. Age group n.a. Special characteristics n.a. Published by COVID-19 Tracker India Publication date June 2020 Original source covid19india.org Website URL visit the website Notes: Note: Data has been crowdsourced and compiled from state bulletins and official handles via an API. Back to statistic Description Maharashtra confirmed around 72 thousand cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of June 3, 2020, with 2,465 fatalities and over 31 thousand recoveries. India reported more than 200 thousand cases, including this state that same day. The country went into lockdown on March 25, the largest in the world , restricting 1.3 billion people and extended until the end of May. As per new guidelines, districts were divided into red, orange and green zones. Red zones were hotspots and did not see any relaxations in comparison to the areas considered less prone to the spread of the virus. For further information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, please visit our dedicated Fact and Figures page . Number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across Maharashtra, India as of June 3, 2020, by type COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, India 2020 by type
  43. 43. References 38 Source and methodology information Source(s) COVID-19 Tracker India; Various sources (crowdsourced patient database, government reports ) Conducted by COVID-19 Tracker India; Various sources (crowdsourced patient database, government reports) Survey period as of April 26, 2020 Region(s) India Number of respondents *2,344 patients Age group n.a. Special characteristics n.a. Published by COVID-19 Tracker India Publication date April 2020 Original source covid19india.org Website URL visit the website Notes: n.a. Back to statistic Description A majority of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India affected people between ages 21 and 40 as of April 27, 2020. Of these, the age group between 31 and 40 years old were most affected with approximately 537 cases. This trend was significantly lower when compared to findings from other countries . However, compared to many western countries, India also had a younger population directly affecting the proportion of COVID-19 cases. Number of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India 2020, by age group* Number of COVID-19 cases India 2020 by age group
  44. 44. References 39 Source and methodology information Source(s) Indian Council of Medical Research; Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); Website (Sakal Times) Conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research; Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); Website (Sakal Times) Survey period April 9 to June 3, 2020 Region(s) India Number of respondents n.a. Age group n.a. Special characteristics n.a. Published by Indian Council of Medical Research; Website (Sakal Times) Publication date June 2020 Original source icmr.nic.in Website URL visit the website Notes: Values have been rounded for clarity. Back to statistic Description India tested over four million samples for the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of June 3, 2020. The number of people infected with the virus was growing across the south Asian country and the government swung into action to curtail further spread of the outbreak. The country went into lockdown on March 25, making it the largest lockdown in the world , restricting 1.3 billion people. After extensions of the lockdown, the country started easing restrictions by dividing districts into red, orange and green zones. Red zones are designated as the hotspots, with the highest level of restrictions. For further information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, please visit our dedicated Fact and Figures page . Daily cumulative number of samples tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19) across India from April to June 2020 (in 1,000s) Daily cumulative COVID-19 tests India 2020
  45. 45. References 40 Source and methodology information Source(s) Indian Council of Medical Research Conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research Survey period as of June 3, 2020 Region(s) India Number of respondents n.a. Age group n.a. Special characteristics n.a. Published by Indian Council of Medical Research Publication date June 2020 Original source icmr.nic.in Website URL visit the website Notes: n.a. Back to statistic Description India designated 480 government testing laboratories along with 208 private laboratories across the country to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of June 3, 2020. More testing and sample collection facilities were being set up to facilitate detection of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. India went into lockdown on March 25, the largest in the world , restricting 1.3 billion people. The lockdown had been extended until end of May. As per the new guidelines, the country was divided into red, orange and green zones. Red zones were hotspots and saw the least lifting in relaxations as compared to the areas considered less prone for the spread of the virus. For further information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, please visit our dedicated Fact and Figures page . Number of government and private testing centers for the coronavirus (COVID-19) across India as of June 3, 2020, by state COVID-19 public and private testing centers India June 2020 by state
  46. 46. References 41 Source and methodology information Source(s) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); India Today Conducted by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); India Today (manual inspection of daily health bulletins, news reports and open-source platforms) Survey period as of April 12, 2020 Region(s) India Number of respondents n.a. Age group n.a. Special characteristics n.a. Published by India Today Publication date April 2020 Original source indiatoday.in Website URL visit the website Notes: n.a. Back to statistic Description On average, India tested 105 patients for the coronavirus (COVID-19) for every million as of April 12, 2020. While Andaman & Nicobar islands had the highest testing figure per million, states like Rajasthan and Maharashtra also had relatively high numbers when the population of the region was considered. Nonetheless, a majority of states with populations between 43 and 230 million reported low testing numbers. This included Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal with 51 and 25 per million respectively. For further information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, please visit our dedicated Fact and Figures page . Coronavirus (COVID-19) test numbers across India as of April 12, 2020, by state (per million) COVID-19 testing per million in India April 2020 by state
  47. 47. References 42 Source and methodology information Source(s) World Bank Conducted by World Bank Survey period 2008 to 2018 Region(s) India Number of respondents n.a. Age group n.a. Special characteristics n.a. Published by World Bank Publication date December 2019 Original source worldbank.org Website URL visit the website Notes: Figures have been rounded. Back to statistic Description The statistic shows the population density in India from 2008 to 2018. In 2018, the population density in India amounted to about 454.94 inhabitants per square kilometer. The steady increase of population density is partly due to the increasing total population of India, which can be seen here . India: Population density from 2008 to 2018 (inhabitants per square kilometer) Population density in India 2008-2018
  48. 48. References 43 Source and methodology information Source(s) World Bank Conducted by World Bank Survey period 2008 to 2018 Region(s) India Number of respondents n.a. Age group n.a. Special characteristics n.a. Published by World Bank Publication date December 2019 Original source worldbank.org Website URL visit the website Notes: Figures have been rounded. Back to statistic Description This statistic depicts the age distribution of India from 2008 to 2018. In 2018, about 27.05 percent of the Indian population fell into the 0-14 year category, 66.77 percent into the 15-64 age group and 6.18 percent were over 65 years of age. Age distribution in India India is one of the largest countries in the world and its population is constantly increasing. India`s society is categorized into a hierarchically organized caste system, encompassing certain rights and values for each caste. Indians are born into a caste, and those belonging to a lower echelon often face discrimination and hardship. The median age (which means that one half of the population is younger and the other one is older) of India`s population has been increasing constantly after a slump in the 1970s, and is expected to increase further over the next few years. However, in international comparison , it is fairly low; in other countries the average inhabitant is about 20 years older. But India seems to be on the rise, not only is it a member of the BRIC states - an association of emerging economies, the other members being Brazil, Russia and China -, life expectancy of Indians has also increased significantly over the past decade, which is an indicator of access to better health care and nutrition. Gender equality is still non-existant in India, even though most Indians believe that the quality of life is about equal for men and women in their country. India is patriarchal and women still often face forced marriages, domestic violence, dowry killings or rape. As of late, India has come to be considered one of the least safe places for women worldwide. Additionally, infanticide and selective abortion of female fetuses attribute to the inequality of women in India. It is believed that this has led to the fact that the vast majority of Indian children aged 0 to 6 years are male. India: Age distribution from 2008 to 2018 Age distribution in India 2008-2018
  49. 49. References 44 Source and methodology information Source(s) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India) Conducted by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India) Survey period FY 2014 to FY 2018 Region(s) India Number of respondents n.a. Age group n.a. Special characteristics n.a. Published by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India) Publication date March 2018 Original source Health sector financing by centre and states/UTs in India, page 5 Website URL visit the website Notes: Note: India's financial year starts in April and ends in March. For example, FY 2014 started in April 2013 and ended in March 2014. One Indian rupee is equal to 0.014 U.S. dollars and 0.013 euros (as of March 2020). Values have been rounded. Back to statistic Description India`s public health expenditure has been steadily rising over the last decade in order to cater to its growing population. In fiscal year 2018, the value of public health expenditure by states and union territories together amounted to around 1.58 trillion Indian rupees. This was estimated to be around 1.28 percent of the country`s GDP . In comparison, the United States` budget estimates showed an outlay of over 17 percent of the GDP to public health expenditure in its fiscal year 2018. When wealth decides health Overall, India`s per capita expenditure on health amounted to over 1,600 Indian rupees that same year. However, this was an average estimate with some parts of the country focusing on health far more than others. For example, the larger and wealthier states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh spent between 120 to 180 billion rupees on health in fiscal year 2018; whereas north-eastern states which have historically been poorer and more remote, spent around three to six billion rupees on healthcare that year. Private versus public The low health expenditure by the government has led to a highly developed private health care sector. Private hospitals make up more than half of the country`s healthcare infrastructure, while private insurance is usually the norm for middle to upper class citizens. However, this is not to say that the government is not working towards its goal of universal healthcare by 2025. Various programs like the Ayushman Bharat and the National Health Mission have already showed some success by providing the common man with an alternative to exorbitant healthcare costs and treatments. Value of public health expenditure in India from financial year 2014 to 2018 (in trillion Indian rupees) Value of public health expenditure in India FY 2014-2018
  50. 50. References 45 Source and methodology information Source(s) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); HMIS (India) Conducted by HMIS (India) Survey period 2015 Region(s) India Number of respondents n.a. Age group n.a. Special characteristics n.a. Published by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); HMIS (India) Publication date May 2018 Original source Health and family welfare statistics in India 2017, page 513 Website URL visit the website Notes: n.a. Back to statistic Description The state of Rajasthan had nearly 3.15 thousand public hospitals in 2015, highest compared to other states and union territories in India. Goa was the state with the least number of government hospitals, while the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli had two hospitals that year. According to the WHO, for a population of over a billion, the country had 0.7 hospital beds for every 1,000 Indians in 2011. Number of government hospitals across India as of 2015, by state Number of government hospitals in India 2015 by state
  51. 51. References 46 Source and methodology information Source(s) HMIS (India); Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India) Conducted by HMIS (India) Survey period 2015 Region(s) India Number of respondents n.a. Age group n.a. Special characteristics n.a. Published by HMIS (India); Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India) Publication date May 2018 Original source Health and family welfare statistics in India 2017, page 513 Website URL visit the website Notes: n.a. Back to statistic Description Rural Rajasthan had over 33 thousand government hospital beds in 2015, highest among other rural parts of India. In comparison, the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli had 100 beds in its rural areas that year. According to the WHO, for a population of over a billion, the country had 0.7 hospital beds for every 1,000 Indians in 2011. Number of beds in government hospitals across rural India in 2015, by state Number of government hospital beds in rural India 2015 by state
  52. 52. References 47 Source and methodology information Source(s) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); HMIS (India) Conducted by HMIS (India) Survey period 2015 Region(s) India Number of respondents n.a. Age group n.a. Special characteristics n.a. Published by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); HMIS (India) Publication date May 2018 Original source Health and family welfare statistics in India 2017, page 513 Website URL visit the website Notes: n.a. Back to statistic Description Urban Maharashtra had over 151 thousand government hospital beds in 2015, highest among other urban parts of India. In comparison, the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli had 200 beds in its urban areas that year. According to the WHO, for a population of over a billion, the country had 0.7 hospital beds for every 1,000 Indians in 2011. Number of beds in government hospitals across urban India in 2015, by state Number of government hospital beds in urban India 2015 by state
  53. 53. References 48 Source and methodology information Source(s) YouGov Conducted by YouGov Survey period March 10, 2020 to March 15, 2020 Region(s) India Number of respondents 1,054 Age group n.a. Special characteristics among adult online population Published by YouGov Publication date March 2020 Original source in.yougov.com Website URL visit the website Notes: Survey question: "Which, if any, of the following statements best describes your feelings towards contracting the Coronavirus(COVID-19)?" Gen Z - born between 2000 and 2012 Millennial - born between 1982 and 1999 Gen X - born between 1965 and 1981 Baby Boomer - born between 1946 and 1964 Back to statistic Description According to a survey conducted to understand how different generations are coping with the fear of novel coronavirus outbreak in India, it was seen that a majority of the older, baby boomers generation were least afraid of contracting the virus. At the same time, over 30 percent of millennials said they were fairly scared. The country went into lockdown on March 25, 2020, the largest in the world , restricting 1.3 billion people. For further information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, please visit our dedicated Fact and Figures page . Level of fear of contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19) among Indians in 2020, by age group Level of fear of contracting COVID-19 India 2020 by age group
  54. 54. References 49 Source and methodology information Source(s) YouGov Conducted by YouGov Survey period April 7 to 10, 2020 Region(s) India Number of respondents 1,000 Age group n.a. Special characteristics among adult online population Published by YouGov Publication date April 2020 Original source in.yougov.com Website URL visit the website Notes: Survey question: "Which of the following situations are you concerned about as it relates to the COVID-19 outbreak?" Back to statistic Description The results of a survey showed most concern for unavailability of essential items such as groceries and medicine as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in India in April 2020. The leading concerns were related to contracting the virus and being able to access healthcare, followed by the impact on mental health. A lockdown was enforced on March 25, 2020 for 21 days, the largest in the world , restricting 1.3 billion people, now extended until May 3, 2020.For further information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, please visit our dedicated Fact and Figures page . Fears and concerns arising from the coronavirus (COVID-19) across India in April 2020 Fears and concerns with regard to COVID-19 in India 2020
  55. 55. References 50 Source and methodology information Source(s) YouGov Conducted by YouGov Survey period March 10, 2020 to March 15, 2020 Region(s) India Number of respondents 1,054 Age group n.a. Special characteristics among adult online population Published by YouGov Publication date March 2020 Original source in.yougov.com Website URL visit the website Notes: Survey question: "Which, if any, of the following measures have you taken in the past two weeks to protect yourself from the Coronavirus?" Back to statistic Description According to the results of a survey, a majority of Indian respondents considered improving personal hygiene as the top protective measure against contracting the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Other than this, over 50 percent of the respondents were avoiding crowded public places and physical contact with tourists. Almost half of the respondents were also avoiding consumption of raw or uncooked meat. As of March 18, 2020, India had 152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 . Preventive measures taken by Indians against the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of March 2020 Measures taken against contracting COVID-19 in India 2020
  56. 56. References 51 Source and methodology information Source(s) YouGov Conducted by YouGov Survey period April 7 to 10, 2020 Region(s) India Number of respondents 1,000 Age group n.a. Special characteristics among adult online population Published by YouGov Publication date April 2020 Original source in.yougov.com Website URL visit the website Notes: Survey question: "Over the last 2 weeks of the lockdown, which of the following activities have you involved yourself in the most, that you wouldn't have done otherwise?" Back to statistic Description The results of a survey showed a spike in the involvement of household chores as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown across India in April 2020. Other popular activities included watching movies and TV shows online, exercising at home and making video calls to family/friends. A lockdown was enforced on March 25, 2020 for 21 days, the largest in the world , restricting 1.3 billion people, now extended until May 3, 2020.For further information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, please visit our dedicated Fact and Figures page . Activities involved in due to coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown across India in April 2020 COVID-19 lockdown activities in India 2020
  57. 57. References 52 Source and methodology information Source(s) LocalCircles Conducted by LocalCircles Survey period March 2020 Region(s) India Number of respondents 7,304 Age group n.a. Special characteristics suggestions for foreign passport holders excluding PIOs and OCIs. Published by LocalCircles Publication date March 2020 Original source localcircles.com Website URL visit the website Notes: Survey question: "How should the government best implement restrictions for foreign travelers coming into India?" Exact survey date was not specified by the source. Back to statistic Description According to a survey among Indians in March 2020, about 34 percent thought incoming travel should be limited for the month following the survey period. This included the opinion that travelers into India should only be allowed if they had a "coronavirus free" certificate from the country of departure or boarding port. With the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in late 2019, countries across the world have implemented entry restrictions, quarantine measures and travel advisories to help contain the virus. As of March 13, 2020, the Indian government suspended existing visas with exceptions until April 15, 2020. The country went into lockdown on March 25, the largest in the world , restricting 1.3 billion people. For further information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, please visit our dedicated Fact and Figures page . Opinion on government-implemented travel restrictions on foreign travelers due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) in India in March 2020 Opinion on travel restrictions by government due to COVID-19 India 2020
  58. 58. References 53 Source and methodology information Source(s) LocalCircles Conducted by LocalCircles Survey period March 2020 Region(s) India Number of respondents 10,860 Age group n.a. Special characteristics parents located in 207 cities. Published by LocalCircles Publication date March 2020 Original source localcircles.com Website URL visit the website Notes: Survey question: "Given the COVID-19 outbreak, should the schools across the country be shut through April and May and be scheduled to reopen on June 1?" Exact survey date was not specified by the source. Back to statistic Description According to a survey among Indian parents in March 2020, a majority of respondents favored schools remaining closed for two months until end of May. Over 81 percent of respondents wanted schools to reopen on June 1, 2020. Many Indian families that considered the novel coronavirus a health issue stated that they are staying alert and taking precautionary measures. Opinion on schools remaining closed through April and May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across India in March 2020 Sentiment about impact of COVID-19 outbreak on schools remaining closed India 2020

×