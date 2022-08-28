study_id71584_coronavirus-covid-19-in-india.pptx

2.
CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN INDIA
01 Global overview
02
COVID-19 cases worldwide as of June 5, 2020, by country
03
Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, recoveries, and deaths worldwide as of June 5, 2020
04
Number of tests for COVID-19 in most impacted countries worldwide as of June 5, 2020
05
Rate of COVID-19 testing in most impacted countries worldwide as of June 5, 2020
02 Numbers in India
07
COVID-19 cases in India May 2020 by type
08
COVID-19 confirmed, recovered and deceased cumulative cases in India May 2020
09
COVID-19 cases in Indian states May 2020 by type
10
COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, India 2020 by type
11
Number of COVID-19 cases India 2020 by age group
12
Daily cumulative COVID-19 tests India 2020
13
COVID-19 public and private testing centers India June 2020 by state
14
COVID-19 testing per million in India April 2020 by state
03 Healthcare preparedness
16
Population density in India 2008-2018
17
Age distribution in India 2008-2018
18
Value of public health expenditure in India FY 2014-2018
19
Number of government hospitals in India 2015 by state
20
Number of government hospital beds in rural India 2015 by state
21
Number of government hospital beds in urban India 2015 by state
04 Public opinion
23
Level of fear of contracting COVID-19 India 2020 by age group
24
Fears and concerns with regard to COVID-19 in India 2020
25
Measures taken against contracting COVID-19 in India 2020
26
COVID-19 lockdown activities in India 2020
27
Opinion on travel restrictions by government due to COVID-19 India 2020
28
Sentiment about impact of COVID-19 outbreak on schools remaining closed India 2020
Global overview
CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN INDIA
7.
Global overview
6,731,793
1,924,591
618,554
449,834
287,740
281,661
234,013
227,273
184,923
183,198
167,410
167,156
152,444
118,292
105,680
0 1000000 2000000 3000000 4000000 5000000 6000000 7000000 8000000
World
USA
Brazil
Russia
Spain
UK
Italy
India
Germany
Peru
Turkey
Iran
France
Chile
Mexico
Number of cases
Note: Worldwide; as of June 5, 2020, 12:40 GMT
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 30.
Source(s): Worldometer; ID 1043366
2
Number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases worldwide as of June 5, 2020, by country
COVID-19 cases worldwide as of June 5, 2020, by country
8.
Global overview
6,731,793
3,271,515
393,721
0
1000000
2000000
3000000
4000000
5000000
6000000
7000000
8000000
Total cases Total recoveries Total deaths
Note: Worldwide; As of June 5, 2020, 12:40 GMT
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 31.
Source(s): Worldometer; ID 1087466
3
Number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, recoveries, and deaths worldwide as of June 5, 2020
Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, recoveries, and deaths worldwide as of June 5, 2020
9.
Global overview
19,571,811
12,053,663
5,005,565
4,386,379
4,348,880
4,063,843
4,049,544
2,209,583
2,145,493
1,791,106
1,384,633
1,135,831
1,040,289
986,365
912,165
0 5000000 10000000 15000000 20000000 25000000
USA
Russia
UK
India
Germany
Spain
Italy
Turkey
UAE
Canada
France
Peru
Iran
Brazil
Belgium
Number of tests performed
Note: Worldwide; As of June 5, 2020, 12:40 GMT
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 32.
Source(s): Worldometer; ID 1028731
4
Number of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests performed in the most impacted countries worldwide as of
June 5, 2020*
Number of tests for COVID-19 in most impacted countries worldwide as of June 5, 2020
10.
Global overview
217,122
87,742
86,921
85,697
82,599
78,729
73,762
69,864
66,970
63,179
59,154
51,917
48,082
47,487
34,485
0 50000 100000 150000 200000 250000
UAE
Qatar
Spain
Portugal
Russia
Belgium
UK
Singapore
Italy
Belarus
USA
Germany
Switzerland
Canada
Peru
Number of tests performed per million population
Note: Worldwide; As of June 5, 2020, 12:40 GMT
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 33.
Source(s): Worldometer; ID 1104645
5
Rate of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests performed in the most impacted countries worldwide as of
June 5, 2020 (per million population)*
Rate of COVID-19 testing in most impacted countries worldwide as of June 5, 2020
11.
Numbers in India
CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN INDIA
12.
Numbers in India
4,024
57,721
77,304
139,049
0
20000
40000
60000
80000
100000
120000
140000
160000
Deceased Recovered Active Confirmed
Number
of
cases
Note: India; as of May 25, 2020
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 34.
Source(s): Johns Hopkins University; WHO; Worldometer; Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); ID 1101713
7
Number of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across India as of May 25, 2020, by type
COVID-19 cases in India May 2020 by type
13.
Numbers in India
-50,000
0
50,000
100,000
150,000
200,000
250,000
Jan
29
Jan
31
Feb
2
Feb
4
Feb
6
Feb
8
Feb
10
Feb
12
Feb
14
Feb
16
Feb
18
Feb
20
Feb
22
Feb
24
Feb
26
Feb
28
Mar
1
Mar
3
Mar
5
Mar
7
Mar
9
Mar
11
Mar
13
Mar
15
Mar
17
Mar
19
Mar
21
Mar
23
Mar
25
Mar
27
Mar
29
Mar
31
Apr
2
Apr
4
Apr
6
Apr
8
Apr
10
Apr
12
Apr
14
Apr
17
Apr
19
Apr
21
Apr
23
Apr
25
Apr
27
Apr
29
May
1
May
3
May
5
May
7
May
9
May
11
May
13
May
15
May
17
May
19
May
21
May
23
May
25
Number
of
cases
Confirmed Recoveries Deaths
Note: India; January 29 to June 3, 2020
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 35.
Source(s): Johns Hopkins University; GitHub; Various sources; ID 1104054
8
Daily cumulative of the coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed, recovered and deceased numbers
across India from January 2020 to May 2020
COVID-19 confirmed, recovered and deceased cumulative cases in India May 2020
14.
Numbers in India
0 10000 20000 30000 40000 50000 60000
Maharashtra
Tamil Nadu
Gujarat
Delhi
Rajasthan
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
West Bengal
Andhra Pradesh
Punjab
Bihar
Telengana
Karnataka
Jammu and Kashmir
Confirmed Recovered Deceased
Number of cases
Note: India; as of May 22, 2020
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 36.
Source(s): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); ID 1103458
9
Number of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across Indian states and union territories as of May
22, 2020, by type
COVID-19 cases in Indian states May 2020 by type
15.
Numbers in India
72,300
38,502
31,333
2,465
0
10000
20000
30000
40000
50000
60000
70000
80000
Confirmed Active Recovered Deceased
Number
of
cases
Note: India; as of June 3, 2020
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 37.
Source(s): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); COVID-19 Tracker India; Various sources (State bulletins, official handles); ID 1106919
10
Number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across Maharashtra, India as of June 3, 2020, by type
COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, India 2020 by type
16.
Numbers in India
98
228
514
537
383
306
204
61
10 3
0
100
200
300
400
500
600
0-10 years 11-20 years 21-30 years 31-40 years 41-50 years 51-60 years 61-70 years 71-80 years 81-90 years 91-100 years
Number
of
cases
Note: India; as of April 26, 2020; *2,344 patients
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 38.
Source(s): COVID-19 Tracker India; Various sources (crowdsourced patient database, government reports ); ID 1110522
11
Number of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India 2020, by age group*
Number of COVID-19 cases India 2020 by age group
17.
Numbers in India
130.79
147.03
164.77
181.03
202.55
229.43
258.73
286.71
318.45
354.97
383.99
716.73
770.76
830.2
902.65
976.36
1,046.45
1,107.23
1,191.95
1,276.78
1,357.41
1,437.79
1,523.21
1,609.04
1,673.69
1,759.58
1,854.25
1,947.04
2,039.95
2,134.28
2,227.64
2,302.79
2,404.27
2,512.39
2,615.92
2,719.43
3,033.59
4,103.23
0
500
1,000
1,500
2,000
2,500
3,000
3,500
4,000
4,500
Apr
9
Apr
10
Apr
11
Apr
12
Apr
13
Apr
14
Apr
15
Apr
16
Apr
17
Apr
18
Apr
19
Apr
28
Apr
29
Apr
30
May
1
May
2
May
3
May
4
May
5
May
6
May
7
May
8
May
9
May
10
May
11
May
12
May
13
May
14
May
15
May
16
May
17
May
18
May
19
May
20
May
21
May
22
May
25
Jun
3
Number
of
samples
tested
in
thousands
Note: India; April 9 to June 3, 2020
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 39.
Source(s): Indian Council of Medical Research; Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); Website (Sakal Times); ID 1113465
12
Daily cumulative number of samples tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19) across India from April
to June 2020 (in 1,000s)
Daily cumulative COVID-19 tests India 2020
18.
Numbers in India
0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800
Total
Maharashtra
Tamil Nadu
Karnataka
Delhi
Gujarat
Telangana
West Bengal
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Haryana
Uttar Pradesh
Punjab
Andhra Pradesh
Government Laboratories Private Laboratories
Number of centers
Note: India; as of June 3, 2020
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 40.
Source(s): Indian Council of Medical Research; ID 1104075
13
Number of government and private testing centers for the coronavirus (COVID-19) across India as
of June 3, 2020, by state
COVID-19 public and private testing centers India June 2020 by state
19.
Numbers in India
1,311
696
425
365
289
270
262
234
170
152
151
143
141
139
135
0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400
Andaman & Nicobar islands
Delhi
Kerala
Rajasthan
Maharashtra
Jammu & Kashmir
Goa
Chandigarh
Gujarat
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Punjab
Tamil Nadu
Karnataka
Arunachal Pradesh
Number of tests per million
Note: India; as of April 12, 2020
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 41.
Source(s): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); India Today; ID 1111063
14
Coronavirus (COVID-19) test numbers across India as of April 12, 2020, by state (per million)
COVID-19 testing per million in India April 2020 by state
20.
Healthcare preparedness
CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN INDIA
21.
Healthcare preparedness
403.83 409.57 415.14 420.52 425.73 430.8 435.76 440.66 445.48 450.24 454.94
0
50
100
150
200
250
300
350
400
450
500
2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
Inhabitants
per
square
kilometer
Note: India
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 42.
Source(s): World Bank; ID 271311
16
India: Population density from 2008 to 2018 (inhabitants per square kilometer)
Population density in India 2008-2018
22.
Healthcare preparedness
31.64% 31.24% 30.81% 30.4% 29.93% 29.43% 28.93% 28.44% 27.93% 27.48% 27.05%
63.41% 63.74% 64.11% 64.43% 64.81% 65.21% 65.6% 65.94% 66.27% 66.54% 66.77%
4.95% 5.02% 5.08% 5.17% 5.27% 5.36% 5.48% 5.61% 5.79% 5.98% 6.18%
0.0%
10.0%
20.0%
30.0%
40.0%
50.0%
60.0%
70.0%
80.0%
90.0%
100.0%
2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
Share
of
the
population
0-14 years 15-64 years 65 years +
Note:
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 43.
Source(s): World Bank; ID 271315
17
India: Age distribution from 2008 to 2018
Age distribution in India 2008-2018
23.
Healthcare preparedness
1.12
1.22
1.16
1.48
1.58
0
0.2
0.4
0.6
0.8
1
1.2
1.4
1.6
1.8
FY 2014 FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018
Value
in
trillion
Indian
rupees
Note: India; FY 2014 to FY 2018
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 44.
Source(s): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); ID 684924
18
Value of public health expenditure in India from financial year 2014 to 2018 (in trillion Indian
rupees)
Value of public health expenditure in India FY 2014-2018
24.
Healthcare preparedness
3,145
2,812
1,750
1,566
1,436
1,278
1,137
831
788
695
654
637
585
549
451
0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500
Rajasthan
Jammu & Kashmir
Odisha
West Bengal
Bihar
Kerala
Assam
Uttar Pradesh
Tamil Nadu
Uttarakhand
Karnataka
Chhattisgarh
Maharashtra
Jharkhand
Madhya Pradesh
Number of hospitals
Note: India; 2015
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 45.
Source(s): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); HMIS (India); ID 750841
19
Number of government hospitals across India as of 2015, by state
Number of government hospitals in India 2015 by state
25.
Healthcare preparedness
33,038
19,684
18,082
12,420
10,020
9,884
9,150
8,945
7,504
7,380
7,099
5,867
5,250
4,879
3,746
0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 35000
Rajasthan
West Bengal
Kerala
Maharashtra
Madhya Pradesh
Karnataka
Tamil Nadu
Gujarat
Assam
Andhra Pradesh
Odisha
Jammu & Kashmir
Bihar
Jharkhand
Uttarakhand
Number of hospital beds
Note: India; 2015
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 46.
Source(s): HMIS (India); Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); ID 751185
20
Number of beds in government hospitals across rural India in 2015, by state
Number of government hospital beds in rural India 2015 by state
26.
Healthcare preparedness
151,445
58,882
55,093
43,138
24,383
20,318
18,983
18,167
13,631
12,468
10,490
9,584
8,904
6,302
5,877
0 20000 40000 60000 80000 100000 120000 140000 160000
Maharashtra
West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Karnataka
Delhi
Kerala
Gujarat
Madhya Pradesh
Rajasthan
Andhra Pradesh
Chhattisgarh
Odisha
Punjab
Bihar
Assam
Number of hospital beds
Note: India; 2015
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 47.
Source(s): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); HMIS (India); ID 751209
21
Number of beds in government hospitals across urban India in 2015, by state
Number of government hospital beds in urban India 2015 by state
27.
Public opinion
CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN INDIA
28.
Public opinion
26%
29%
19%
11%
26%
31%
29%
27%
27%
22%
27%
31%
10%
10% 17%
21%
0.0%
10.0%
20.0%
30.0%
40.0%
50.0%
60.0%
70.0%
80.0%
90.0%
100.0%
Gen Z Millennials Gen X Baby boomers
Share
of
respondents
Very scared Fairly scared Not very scared Not at all scared
Note: India; March 10, 2020 to March 15, 2020; 1,054; among adult online population
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 48.
Source(s): YouGov; ID 1104535
23
Level of fear of contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19) among Indians in 2020, by age group
Level of fear of contracting COVID-19 India 2020 by age group
29.
Public opinion
37%
25%
25%
22%
21%
20%
18%
18%
18%
16%
13%
10%
8%
5%
3%
0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% 25.0% 30.0% 35.0% 40.0%
Unavailability of essential items (vegetables, medicines)
A loved one getting sick
Access to health services
Impact on mental and emotional stability
Isolation
Losing my job due to economic slowdown
Being stuck away from family and friends
Getting sick
Being responsible for others getting sick
Pay cut in the near future
Losing money in the stock market
Loss of non-essential services
Not getting my yearly increments/bonus
Don't know/can't say
Others
Share of respondents
Note: India; April 7 to 10, 2020; 1,000; among adult online population
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 49.
Source(s): YouGov; ID 1111149
24
Fears and concerns arising from the coronavirus (COVID-19) across India in April 2020
Fears and concerns with regard to COVID-19 in India 2020
30.
Public opinion
69%
59%
53%
46%
43%
38%
37%
37%
20%
16%
11%
0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% 40.0% 50.0% 60.0% 70.0% 80.0%
Improve personal hygiene
Avoid crowded public places
Avoid physical contact with tourists
Avoid consumption of raw or uncooked meat
Wear a mask when in public places
Refrain from touching objects in public
Avoid using public transportation
Avoid consumption of meat/eggs in general
Stop sending children to child care or school
Avoid going to work
Not applicable - I am not aware of the coronavirus(COVID-19)
Share of respondents
Note: India; March 10, 2020 to March 15, 2020; 1,054; among adult online population
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 50.
Source(s): YouGov; ID 1104660
25
Preventive measures taken by Indians against the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of March 2020
Measures taken against contracting COVID-19 in India 2020
31.
Public opinion
59%
48%
47%
46%
33%
28%
28%
25%
25%
18%
15%
0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% 40.0% 50.0% 60.0% 70.0%
Household chores
Movies/shows on OTT platforms
Exercised at home
Video calls to family/friends
Picked up old hobbies
More content creation on social media
Board games
Online games/video games
Online courses (competitive exams/new skills)
Social media challenges
Hoarded more food supplies
Share of respondents
Note: India; April 7 to 10, 2020; 1,000; among adult online population
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 51.
Source(s): YouGov; ID 1111152
26
Activities involved in due to coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown across India in April 2020
COVID-19 lockdown activities in India 2020
32.
Public opinion
34%
18%
17%
15%
10%
6%
0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% 25.0% 30.0% 35.0% 40.0%
Only allow with a "coronavirus free" certificate for the next 30 days
Ban arrival for next 30 days
Allow from severely affected countries only with a "coronavirus free" certificate for the next
30 days
Ban arrivals from severely affected countries for the next 30 days
Status quo (allow arrivals from all countries)
Cannot say
Share of respondents
Note: India; March 2020; 7,304; suggestions for foreign passport holders excluding PIOs and OCIs.
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 52.
Source(s): LocalCircles; ID 1103892
27
Opinion on government-implemented travel restrictions on foreign travelers due to the coronavirus
(COVID-19) in India in March 2020
Opinion on travel restrictions by government due to COVID-19 India 2020
33.
Public opinion
9% 10%
81%
0.0%
10.0%
20.0%
30.0%
40.0%
50.0%
60.0%
70.0%
80.0%
90.0%
No Cannot say Yes
Share
of
respondents
Note: India; March 2020; 10,860; parents located in 207 cities.
Further information regarding this statistic can be found on page 53.
Source(s): LocalCircles; ID 1106364
28
Opinion on schools remaining closed through April and May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19)
outbreak across India in March 2020
Sentiment about impact of COVID-19 outbreak on schools remaining closed India 2020
35.
References
30
Source and methodology information
Source(s) Worldometer
Conducted by Worldometer
Survey period as of June 5, 2020, 12:40 GMT
Region(s) Worldwide
Number of respondents n.a.
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics n.a.
Published by Worldometer
Publication date June 2020
Original source worldometers.info
Website URL visit the website
Notes: For further information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,
please visit our dedicated Facts and Figures page.
Back to statistic
Description
As of June 5, 2020, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had been confirmed in around 210
countries or territories. The virus had infected 6,731,793 people worldwide, and the number of deaths had
totaled 393,721. The most severely affected countries include the U.S., Spain, and the United Kingdom. COVID-
19: background information COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that had not previously been identified in humans.
The first case was detected in the Hubei province of China at the end of December 2019. The virus is highly
transmissible, and thousands of new cases are being reported around the world each day. Coughing and
sneezing are believed to be the most common forms of transmission, which is similar to the outbreak of the
SARS coronavirus that began in 2002 and was thought to have spread via cough and sneeze droplets expelled
into the air by infected persons. Naming the coronavirus disease Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that can
be transmitted between animals and people, causing illnesses that may range from the common cold to more
severe respiratory syndromes. In February 2020, the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses and the
World Health Organization announced official names for both the virus and the disease it causes: SARS-CoV-2
and COVID-19, respectively. The name of the disease is derived from the words corona , virus , and disease ,
while the number 19 represents the year that it emerged.
Number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases worldwide as of June 5, 2020, by country
COVID-19 cases worldwide as of June 5, 2020, by country
36.
References
31
Source and methodology information
Source(s) Worldometer
Conducted by Worldometer
Survey period As of June 5, 2020, 12:40 GMT
Region(s) Worldwide
Number of respondents n.a.
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics n.a.
Published by Worldometer
Publication date June 2020
Original source worldometers.info
Website URL visit the website
Notes: n.a.
Back to statistic
Description
As of June 5, 2020, there were over 6.73 million global cases of COVID-19. Over 3.2 million people had
recovered from the disease, while there had been around 393,700 deaths. The United States, Spain, and the
United Kingdom have been among the countries hardest hit by the pandemic. The various types of human
coronavirus The SARS-CoV-2 virus is the seventh known coronavirus to infect humans; its emergence makes it
the third in recent years to cause widespread infectious disease, following the viruses responsible for SARS and
MERS. Common human coronaviruses typically cause mild symptoms such as a cough or a cold, but the novel
coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has led to more severe respiratory illnesses and deaths worldwide. Is there a cure for
this new coronavirus? There are currently no dedicated treatments for COVID-19 . While clinical studies take
place to develop new drugs, pharmaceutical companies and research groups are experimenting to see if older
ones can be repurposed. During the SARS and MERS outbreaks, work began on investigational vaccines, and
this information is proving valuable in the race to find a treatment for COVID-19. The basic biology of the virus is
well understood, making it possible to decide which current drugs have a chance of success.
Number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, recoveries, and deaths worldwide as of June 5, 2020
Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, recoveries, and deaths worldwide as of June 5, 2020
37.
References
32
Source and methodology information
Source(s) Worldometer
Conducted by Worldometer
Survey period As of June 5, 2020, 12:40 GMT
Region(s) Worldwide
Number of respondents n.a.
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics n.a.
Published by Worldometer
Publication date June 2020
Original source worldometers.info
Website URL visit the website
Notes: * Note that figures for China were unavailable.
Back to statistic
Description
As of June 5, 2020, the United States had performed over 19.5 million tests for COVID-19, the highest number
of any country worldwide. Russia has conducted around 12 million tests. High demand leads to testing problems
The COVID-19 pandemic is putting health systems around the world under severe strain. There is a huge
demand for test kits, but production capacity is being stretched thin. In the United States , faulty diagnostic kits
produced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meant the early spread of the disease went
undetected for weeks. Elsewhere, concerns have been raised regarding the accuracy of some rapid diagnostic
tests (RDT), mainly due to their low sensitivity - India is one country that has canceled a large order of test kits
due to a low accuracy rate. What are rapid diagnostic tests? COVID-19 vaccines and treatments are undergoing
clinical trials, but it could take years before they are approved for public use. Until then, widespread testing is
helping to track the spread of the disease. RDTs are a point-of-care test, which can deliver results in around 30
minutes - more traditional diagnostic tests conducted in laboratory settings are more time consuming but provide
greater reliability. One type of RDT detects the presence of antibodies in a patient`s blood sample. Immune
system cells produce antibodies to fight pathogens, and the detection of them may mean the patient has
developed some natural immunity to the virus.
Number of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests performed in the most impacted countries worldwide as of
June 5, 2020*
Number of tests for COVID-19 in most impacted countries worldwide as of June 5, 2020
38.
References
33
Source and methodology information
Source(s) Worldometer
Conducted by Worldometer
Survey period As of June 5, 2020, 12:40 GMT
Region(s) Worldwide
Number of respondents n.a.
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics n.a.
Published by Worldometer
Publication date June 2020
Original source worldometers.info
Website URL visit the website
Notes: * Note that figures for China were unavailable.
Back to statistic
Description
As of June 5, 2020, Portugal had performed the third most COVID-19 tests per one million population among the
countries most severely impacted by the pandemic. Portugal has conducted around 874,000 COVID-19 tests
and has a population of approximately 10.2 million inhabitants . So, for every one million inhabitants, around
85,700 tests are conducted. Testing is the key to controlling virus The World Health Organization sent a clear
message to all countries in mid-March: test, test, and test. The more tests that are conducted, the easier it
becomes to track the spread of the virus and reduce transmission. Many countries followed the advice,
identifying a greater number of cases at an earlier stage, isolating infected individuals, and limiting the spread of
the disease to others. However, testing capacity around the world has become stretched, and many infections
are going undetected. Iran is one country that has suffered due to a shortage of critical supplies, including test
kits and face masks. What is an antibody test? Countries around the world are making widespread testing a key
part of their plans to exit lockdown. However, the global demand for antibody test kits is huge. The kits are used
to identify antibodies in a person`s blood sample. The presence of antibodies means the individual has been
exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and developed antibodies to help fight it. Antibody tests are important in
detecting infections in people who are asymptomatic, i.e., showing few or no symptoms. Asymptomatic carriers
may have unwittingly contributed to the rapid spread of the disease.
Rate of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests performed in the most impacted countries worldwide as of
June 5, 2020 (per million population)*
Rate of COVID-19 testing in most impacted countries worldwide as of June 5, 2020
39.
References
34
Source and methodology information
Source(s) Johns Hopkins University; WHO; Worldometer; Ministry of Health and
Family Welfare (India)
Conducted by Johns Hopkins University; WHO; Worldometer; Ministry of Health and
Family Welfare (India)
Survey period as of May 25, 2020
Region(s) India
Number of respondents n.a.
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics n.a.
Published by Johns Hopkins University; COVID-19 Tracker India
Publication date May 2020
Original source gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com
Website URL visit the website
Notes: n.a.
Back to statistic
Description
India reported around 139 thousand confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of May 25, 2020. Out of
these, around 77 thousand patients had recovered, while 4,024 cases were fatal. The number of people infected
with the virus was growing across the south Asian country and the government had swung into action to curtail
further spread of the outbreak. Globally, over 5.5 million cases of the coronavirus were reported in May 2020.
What is the coronavirus? COVID-19 is part of a large family of coronaviruses (CoV) that are transmitted from
animals to people. The name COVID-19 is derived from the words corona, virus, and disease, while the number
19 represents the year that it emerged. Symptoms of COVID-19 resemble that of the common cold, with fever,
coughing, and shortness of breath. However, serious infections can lead to pneumonia, multi-organ failure,
severe acute respiratory syndrome, and even death, if appropriate medical help is not provided. COVID-19 in
India India reported its first case of this coronavirus in late January in the southern state of Kerala. Since then
the outbreak has spread to other states and union territories, with Maharashtra consistently reporting the highest
case numbers since mid-March 2020. The government imposed a 21-day nation-wide curfew from March 25 in
order to curb the spread of the outbreak, which was extended until May 3, 2020. The lockdown had been further
extended for another two weeks starting from May 4, 2020. As per the new guidelines, the country was divided
into red, orange and green zones. Red zones are designated as the hotspots and will not see any relaxations in
comparison to the areas considered less prone for the spread of the virus.
Number of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across India as of May 25, 2020, by type
COVID-19 cases in India May 2020 by type
40.
References
35
Source and methodology information
Source(s) Johns Hopkins University; GitHub; Various sources
Conducted by Johns Hopkins University; GitHub; Various sources
Survey period January 29 to June 3, 2020
Region(s) India
Number of respondents n.a.
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics n.a.
Published by Johns Hopkins University
Publication date June 2020
Original source gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com
Website URL visit the website
Notes: n.a.
Back to statistic
Description
India reported over 200 thousand cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of June 3, 2020, with more than 100
thousand recoveries and 5,829 fatalities. The country has been reporting new cases of the virus every day since
March 2, 2020. While the number of new cases has been growing, some patients who tested positive under
quarantine have made full recoveries. Why the curve matters The World Health Organization along with other
global health authorities have repeatedly underlined the importance of "flattening the curve" to handle the novel
coronavirus pandemic. What does it mean? Simply put, the idea is to reduce the number of new cases over a
long period to allow people to have better access to healthcare and recovery without infecting others. If the
current trend continues, the Indian health system would be overwhelmed leading to more deaths than
recoveries. The most important idea is to cut transmission rates by practicing social distancing and following
proper hygiene routines. Situation overview The western state of Maharashtra had the highest number of cases
since early March. In order to cope with the crisis better, the government was making contingency plans to
increase COVID-19 testing capacities of the country. At the same time, the country went into a total lockdown on
March 25, making it the largest in the world , restricting 1.3 billion people. After further extensions, the country
was divided into red, orange and green zones. Red zones were designated hotspots and will not see any
relaxations in comparison to the areas considered less prone for the spread of the virus. Like other countries
across the world, restrictions were slowly being lifted to attempt building economic momentum. For further
information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, please visit our dedicated Fact and Figures page .
Daily cumulative of the coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed, recovered and deceased numbers
across India from January 2020 to May 2020
COVID-19 confirmed, recovered and deceased cumulative cases in India May 2020
41.
References
36
Source and methodology information
Source(s) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India)
Conducted by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India)
Survey period as of May 22, 2020
Region(s) India
Number of respondents n.a.
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics n.a.
Published by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India)
Publication date May 2020
Original source mohfw.gov.in
Website URL visit the website
Notes: n.a.
Back to statistic
Description
The south-western state of Maharashtra reported the highest number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India
as of May 22, 2020. Tamil Nadu and Gujarat followed, with relatively lower casualties. That day, there were a
total of over 118 thousand confirmed infections across India. The country went into lockdown on March 25,
making it the largest lockdown in the world , restricting 1.3 billion people. The lockdown had been further
extended for another two weeks starting from May 4, 2020. As per new guidelines, the country was divided into
red, orange and green zones. Red zones are designated as the hotspots and will not see any relaxations in
comparison to the areas considered less prone for the spread of the virus. For further information about the
coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, please visit our dedicated Fact and Figures page .
Number of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across Indian states and union territories as of May
22, 2020, by type
COVID-19 cases in Indian states May 2020 by type
42.
References
37
Source and methodology information
Source(s) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); COVID-19 Tracker India;
Various sources (State bulletins, official handles)
Conducted by COVID-19 Tracker India; Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India);
Various sources (State bulletins, official handles)
Survey period as of June 3, 2020
Region(s) India
Number of respondents n.a.
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics n.a.
Published by COVID-19 Tracker India
Publication date June 2020
Original source covid19india.org
Website URL visit the website
Notes: Note: Data has been crowdsourced and compiled from state bulletins and
official handles via an API.
Back to statistic
Description
Maharashtra confirmed around 72 thousand cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of June 3, 2020, with 2,465
fatalities and over 31 thousand recoveries. India reported more than 200 thousand cases, including this state
that same day. The country went into lockdown on March 25, the largest in the world , restricting 1.3 billion
people and extended until the end of May. As per new guidelines, districts were divided into red, orange and
green zones. Red zones were hotspots and did not see any relaxations in comparison to the areas considered
less prone to the spread of the virus. For further information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,
please visit our dedicated Fact and Figures page .
Number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across Maharashtra, India as of June 3, 2020, by type
COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, India 2020 by type
43.
References
38
Source and methodology information
Source(s) COVID-19 Tracker India; Various sources (crowdsourced patient
database, government reports )
Conducted by COVID-19 Tracker India; Various sources (crowdsourced patient
database, government reports)
Survey period as of April 26, 2020
Region(s) India
Number of respondents *2,344 patients
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics n.a.
Published by COVID-19 Tracker India
Publication date April 2020
Original source covid19india.org
Website URL visit the website
Notes: n.a.
Back to statistic
Description
A majority of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India affected people between ages 21 and 40 as of April 27,
2020. Of these, the age group between 31 and 40 years old were most affected with approximately 537 cases.
This trend was significantly lower when compared to findings from other countries . However, compared to many
western countries, India also had a younger population directly affecting the proportion of COVID-19 cases.
Number of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India 2020, by age group*
Number of COVID-19 cases India 2020 by age group
44.
References
39
Source and methodology information
Source(s) Indian Council of Medical Research; Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
(India); Website (Sakal Times)
Conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research; Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
(India); Website (Sakal Times)
Survey period April 9 to June 3, 2020
Region(s) India
Number of respondents n.a.
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics n.a.
Published by Indian Council of Medical Research; Website (Sakal Times)
Publication date June 2020
Original source icmr.nic.in
Website URL visit the website
Notes: Values have been rounded for clarity.
Back to statistic
Description
India tested over four million samples for the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of June 3, 2020. The number of people
infected with the virus was growing across the south Asian country and the government swung into action to
curtail further spread of the outbreak. The country went into lockdown on March 25, making it the largest
lockdown in the world , restricting 1.3 billion people. After extensions of the lockdown, the country started easing
restrictions by dividing districts into red, orange and green zones. Red zones are designated as the hotspots,
with the highest level of restrictions. For further information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, please
visit our dedicated Fact and Figures page .
Daily cumulative number of samples tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19) across India from April
to June 2020 (in 1,000s)
Daily cumulative COVID-19 tests India 2020
45.
References
40
Source and methodology information
Source(s) Indian Council of Medical Research
Conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research
Survey period as of June 3, 2020
Region(s) India
Number of respondents n.a.
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics n.a.
Published by Indian Council of Medical Research
Publication date June 2020
Original source icmr.nic.in
Website URL visit the website
Notes: n.a.
Back to statistic
Description
India designated 480 government testing laboratories along with 208 private laboratories across the country to
combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of June 3, 2020. More testing and sample collection facilities were being
set up to facilitate detection of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. India went into lockdown on March 25,
the largest in the world , restricting 1.3 billion people. The lockdown had been extended until end of May. As per
the new guidelines, the country was divided into red, orange and green zones. Red zones were hotspots and
saw the least lifting in relaxations as compared to the areas considered less prone for the spread of the virus.
For further information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, please visit our dedicated Fact and Figures
page .
Number of government and private testing centers for the coronavirus (COVID-19) across India as
of June 3, 2020, by state
COVID-19 public and private testing centers India June 2020 by state
46.
References
41
Source and methodology information
Source(s) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); India Today
Conducted by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); India Today (manual
inspection of daily health bulletins, news reports and open-source
platforms)
Survey period as of April 12, 2020
Region(s) India
Number of respondents n.a.
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics n.a.
Published by India Today
Publication date April 2020
Original source indiatoday.in
Website URL visit the website
Notes: n.a.
Back to statistic
Description
On average, India tested 105 patients for the coronavirus (COVID-19) for every million as of April 12, 2020.
While Andaman & Nicobar islands had the highest testing figure per million, states like Rajasthan and
Maharashtra also had relatively high numbers when the population of the region was considered. Nonetheless, a
majority of states with populations between 43 and 230 million reported low testing numbers. This included Uttar
Pradesh and West Bengal with 51 and 25 per million respectively. For further information about the coronavirus
(COVID-19) pandemic, please visit our dedicated Fact and Figures page .
Coronavirus (COVID-19) test numbers across India as of April 12, 2020, by state (per million)
COVID-19 testing per million in India April 2020 by state
47.
References
42
Source and methodology information
Source(s) World Bank
Conducted by World Bank
Survey period 2008 to 2018
Region(s) India
Number of respondents n.a.
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics n.a.
Published by World Bank
Publication date December 2019
Original source worldbank.org
Website URL visit the website
Notes: Figures have been rounded.
Back to statistic
Description
The statistic shows the population density in India from 2008 to 2018. In 2018, the population density in India
amounted to about 454.94 inhabitants per square kilometer. The steady increase of population density is partly
due to the increasing total population of India, which can be seen here .
India: Population density from 2008 to 2018 (inhabitants per square kilometer)
Population density in India 2008-2018
48.
References
43
Source and methodology information
Source(s) World Bank
Conducted by World Bank
Survey period 2008 to 2018
Region(s) India
Number of respondents n.a.
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics n.a.
Published by World Bank
Publication date December 2019
Original source worldbank.org
Website URL visit the website
Notes: Figures have been rounded.
Back to statistic
Description
This statistic depicts the age distribution of India from 2008 to 2018. In 2018, about 27.05 percent of the Indian
population fell into the 0-14 year category, 66.77 percent into the 15-64 age group and 6.18 percent were over
65 years of age. Age distribution in India India is one of the largest countries in the world and its population is
constantly increasing. India`s society is categorized into a hierarchically organized caste system, encompassing
certain rights and values for each caste. Indians are born into a caste, and those belonging to a lower echelon
often face discrimination and hardship. The median age (which means that one half of the population is younger
and the other one is older) of India`s population has been increasing constantly after a slump in the 1970s, and
is expected to increase further over the next few years. However, in international comparison , it is fairly low; in
other countries the average inhabitant is about 20 years older. But India seems to be on the rise, not only is it a
member of the BRIC states - an association of emerging economies, the other members being Brazil, Russia
and China -, life expectancy of Indians has also increased significantly over the past decade, which is an
indicator of access to better health care and nutrition. Gender equality is still non-existant in India, even though
most Indians believe that the quality of life is about equal for men and women in their country. India is patriarchal
and women still often face forced marriages, domestic violence, dowry killings or rape. As of late, India has come
to be considered one of the least safe places for women worldwide. Additionally, infanticide and selective
abortion of female fetuses attribute to the inequality of women in India. It is believed that this has led to the fact
that the vast majority of Indian children aged 0 to 6 years are male.
India: Age distribution from 2008 to 2018
Age distribution in India 2008-2018
49.
References
44
Source and methodology information
Source(s) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India)
Conducted by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India)
Survey period FY 2014 to FY 2018
Region(s) India
Number of respondents n.a.
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics n.a.
Published by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India)
Publication date March 2018
Original source Health sector financing by centre and states/UTs in India, page 5
Website URL visit the website
Notes: Note: India's financial year starts in April and ends in March. For example,
FY 2014 started in April 2013 and ended in March 2014. One Indian rupee
is equal to 0.014 U.S. dollars and 0.013 euros (as of March 2020). Values
have been rounded.
Back to statistic
Description
India`s public health expenditure has been steadily rising over the last decade in order to cater to its growing
population. In fiscal year 2018, the value of public health expenditure by states and union territories together
amounted to around 1.58 trillion Indian rupees. This was estimated to be around 1.28 percent of the country`s
GDP . In comparison, the United States` budget estimates showed an outlay of over 17 percent of the GDP to
public health expenditure in its fiscal year 2018. When wealth decides health Overall, India`s per capita
expenditure on health amounted to over 1,600 Indian rupees that same year. However, this was an average
estimate with some parts of the country focusing on health far more than others. For example, the larger and
wealthier states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh spent between 120 to 180 billion rupees on health in fiscal
year 2018; whereas north-eastern states which have historically been poorer and more remote, spent around
three to six billion rupees on healthcare that year. Private versus public The low health expenditure by the
government has led to a highly developed private health care sector. Private hospitals make up more than half of
the country`s healthcare infrastructure, while private insurance is usually the norm for middle to upper class
citizens. However, this is not to say that the government is not working towards its goal of universal healthcare
by 2025. Various programs like the Ayushman Bharat and the National Health Mission have already showed
some success by providing the common man with an alternative to exorbitant healthcare costs and treatments.
Value of public health expenditure in India from financial year 2014 to 2018 (in trillion Indian
rupees)
Value of public health expenditure in India FY 2014-2018
50.
References
45
Source and methodology information
Source(s) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); HMIS (India)
Conducted by HMIS (India)
Survey period 2015
Region(s) India
Number of respondents n.a.
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics n.a.
Published by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); HMIS (India)
Publication date May 2018
Original source Health and family welfare statistics in India 2017, page 513
Website URL visit the website
Notes: n.a.
Back to statistic
Description
The state of Rajasthan had nearly 3.15 thousand public hospitals in 2015, highest compared to other states and
union territories in India. Goa was the state with the least number of government hospitals, while the union
territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli had two hospitals that year. According to the WHO, for a population of over a
billion, the country had 0.7 hospital beds for every 1,000 Indians in 2011.
Number of government hospitals across India as of 2015, by state
Number of government hospitals in India 2015 by state
51.
References
46
Source and methodology information
Source(s) HMIS (India); Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India)
Conducted by HMIS (India)
Survey period 2015
Region(s) India
Number of respondents n.a.
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics n.a.
Published by HMIS (India); Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India)
Publication date May 2018
Original source Health and family welfare statistics in India 2017, page 513
Website URL visit the website
Notes: n.a.
Back to statistic
Description
Rural Rajasthan had over 33 thousand government hospital beds in 2015, highest among other rural parts of
India. In comparison, the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli had 100 beds in its rural areas that year.
According to the WHO, for a population of over a billion, the country had 0.7 hospital beds for every 1,000
Indians in 2011.
Number of beds in government hospitals across rural India in 2015, by state
Number of government hospital beds in rural India 2015 by state
52.
References
47
Source and methodology information
Source(s) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); HMIS (India)
Conducted by HMIS (India)
Survey period 2015
Region(s) India
Number of respondents n.a.
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics n.a.
Published by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (India); HMIS (India)
Publication date May 2018
Original source Health and family welfare statistics in India 2017, page 513
Website URL visit the website
Notes: n.a.
Back to statistic
Description
Urban Maharashtra had over 151 thousand government hospital beds in 2015, highest among other urban parts
of India. In comparison, the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli had 200 beds in its urban areas that year.
According to the WHO, for a population of over a billion, the country had 0.7 hospital beds for every 1,000
Indians in 2011.
Number of beds in government hospitals across urban India in 2015, by state
Number of government hospital beds in urban India 2015 by state
53.
References
48
Source and methodology information
Source(s) YouGov
Conducted by YouGov
Survey period March 10, 2020 to March 15, 2020
Region(s) India
Number of respondents 1,054
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics among adult online population
Published by YouGov
Publication date March 2020
Original source in.yougov.com
Website URL visit the website
Notes: Survey question: "Which, if any, of the following statements best describes
your feelings towards contracting the Coronavirus(COVID-19)?" Gen Z -
born between 2000 and 2012 Millennial - born between 1982 and 1999
Gen X - born between 1965 and 1981 Baby Boomer - born between 1946
and 1964
Back to statistic
Description
According to a survey conducted to understand how different generations are coping with the fear of novel
coronavirus outbreak in India, it was seen that a majority of the older, baby boomers generation were least afraid
of contracting the virus. At the same time, over 30 percent of millennials said they were fairly scared. The country
went into lockdown on March 25, 2020, the largest in the world , restricting 1.3 billion people. For further
information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, please visit our dedicated Fact and Figures page .
Level of fear of contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19) among Indians in 2020, by age group
Level of fear of contracting COVID-19 India 2020 by age group
54.
References
49
Source and methodology information
Source(s) YouGov
Conducted by YouGov
Survey period April 7 to 10, 2020
Region(s) India
Number of respondents 1,000
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics among adult online population
Published by YouGov
Publication date April 2020
Original source in.yougov.com
Website URL visit the website
Notes: Survey question: "Which of the following situations are you concerned
about as it relates to the COVID-19 outbreak?"
Back to statistic
Description
The results of a survey showed most concern for unavailability of essential items such as groceries and medicine
as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in India in April 2020. The leading concerns were related to
contracting the virus and being able to access healthcare, followed by the impact on mental health. A lockdown
was enforced on March 25, 2020 for 21 days, the largest in the world , restricting 1.3 billion people, now
extended until May 3, 2020.For further information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, please visit our
dedicated Fact and Figures page .
Fears and concerns arising from the coronavirus (COVID-19) across India in April 2020
Fears and concerns with regard to COVID-19 in India 2020
55.
References
50
Source and methodology information
Source(s) YouGov
Conducted by YouGov
Survey period March 10, 2020 to March 15, 2020
Region(s) India
Number of respondents 1,054
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics among adult online population
Published by YouGov
Publication date March 2020
Original source in.yougov.com
Website URL visit the website
Notes: Survey question: "Which, if any, of the following measures have you taken
in the past two weeks to protect yourself from the Coronavirus?"
Back to statistic
Description
According to the results of a survey, a majority of Indian respondents considered improving personal hygiene as
the top protective measure against contracting the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Other than this, over 50 percent
of the respondents were avoiding crowded public places and physical contact with tourists. Almost half of the
respondents were also avoiding consumption of raw or uncooked meat. As of March 18, 2020, India had 152
confirmed cases of COVID-19 .
Preventive measures taken by Indians against the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of March 2020
Measures taken against contracting COVID-19 in India 2020
56.
References
51
Source and methodology information
Source(s) YouGov
Conducted by YouGov
Survey period April 7 to 10, 2020
Region(s) India
Number of respondents 1,000
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics among adult online population
Published by YouGov
Publication date April 2020
Original source in.yougov.com
Website URL visit the website
Notes: Survey question: "Over the last 2 weeks of the lockdown, which of the
following activities have you involved yourself in the most, that you
wouldn't have done otherwise?"
Back to statistic
Description
The results of a survey showed a spike in the involvement of household chores as a result of the coronavirus
(COVID-19) lockdown across India in April 2020. Other popular activities included watching movies and TV
shows online, exercising at home and making video calls to family/friends. A lockdown was enforced on March
25, 2020 for 21 days, the largest in the world , restricting 1.3 billion people, now extended until May 3, 2020.For
further information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, please visit our dedicated Fact and Figures
page .
Activities involved in due to coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown across India in April 2020
COVID-19 lockdown activities in India 2020
57.
References
52
Source and methodology information
Source(s) LocalCircles
Conducted by LocalCircles
Survey period March 2020
Region(s) India
Number of respondents 7,304
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics suggestions for foreign passport holders excluding PIOs and OCIs.
Published by LocalCircles
Publication date March 2020
Original source localcircles.com
Website URL visit the website
Notes: Survey question: "How should the government best implement restrictions
for foreign travelers coming into India?" Exact survey date was not
specified by the source.
Back to statistic
Description
According to a survey among Indians in March 2020, about 34 percent thought incoming travel should be limited
for the month following the survey period. This included the opinion that travelers into India should only be
allowed if they had a "coronavirus free" certificate from the country of departure or boarding port. With the
outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in late 2019, countries across the world have implemented entry
restrictions, quarantine measures and travel advisories to help contain the virus. As of March 13, 2020, the
Indian government suspended existing visas with exceptions until April 15, 2020. The country went into
lockdown on March 25, the largest in the world , restricting 1.3 billion people. For further information about the
coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, please visit our dedicated Fact and Figures page .
Opinion on government-implemented travel restrictions on foreign travelers due to the coronavirus
(COVID-19) in India in March 2020
Opinion on travel restrictions by government due to COVID-19 India 2020
58.
References
53
Source and methodology information
Source(s) LocalCircles
Conducted by LocalCircles
Survey period March 2020
Region(s) India
Number of respondents 10,860
Age group n.a.
Special characteristics parents located in 207 cities.
Published by LocalCircles
Publication date March 2020
Original source localcircles.com
Website URL visit the website
Notes: Survey question: "Given the COVID-19 outbreak, should the schools
across the country be shut through April and May and be scheduled to
reopen on June 1?" Exact survey date was not specified by the source.
Back to statistic
Description
According to a survey among Indian parents in March 2020, a majority of respondents favored schools
remaining closed for two months until end of May. Over 81 percent of respondents wanted schools to reopen on
June 1, 2020. Many Indian families that considered the novel coronavirus a health issue stated that they are
staying alert and taking precautionary measures.
Opinion on schools remaining closed through April and May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19)
outbreak across India in March 2020
Sentiment about impact of COVID-19 outbreak on schools remaining closed India 2020