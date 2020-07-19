Management of severely injured patient

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PURPOSE OF MEDICAL CARE  Save life  Cure from disease  Prolong survival with disease free period  Minimize disability ...
Management of severely injured patients Seriously injured patients  Road traffic accidents  Car accidents  Motor cycle ...
 3242 persons die each day around the world from RTA  50 million people are disabled or injured each year. “ Traffic con...
THE IMPORTANCE OF TIME IN TRAUMA IS INCREASING AS EVIDENT FROM THE EVOLUTION OF THE CONCEPT OF “ THE PLATINUM TEN MINUTES ...
GOLDEN HOUR : The first hour following a trauma during which aggressive resuscitation can improve the chances of survival ...
First 10 minutes Golden hour
Scoop and Run concept
 Monitoring vital signs during transport  Monitoring fluid managements and drugs Treat the necessary life threatening s...
Quick assessment in 60 sec Most senior
OPEN PNEUMOTHORAX Abnormal connection between pleural cavity and atmosphere causing inability to ventilate the lungs Resus...
Pneumo – or haemo-thorax , You need to drained by Underwater seal
at least two or more adjacent ribs are broken in at least two places .The flail segment moves in the opposite direction to...
The paradoxical motion observed during respiration with a flail segment
The paradoxical motion
 BP  Pulse  Peripheral perfusion  General look of the patient
 Control bleeding with direct pressure Splint limb fractures  Insert 2 large bore IV cannulae in adults or cut down on l...
E + M + V = 3 to 15  less than or equal to 8 are in coma  Greater than or equal to 9 not in coma  8 is the critical sco...
Special diagnostic tests as indicate CT Contrast x-ray studies Extremity x-ray Endoscopy Ultrasound ADJUNCTS TO SECO...
 No proper pre-hospital care  No trained emergency physicians  No trained nursing / paramedical staff  No coordination...
‫ل‬ ، ‫هللا‬ ‫لسنا‬ ‫نحن‬ ، ‫بكم‬ ‫والعناية‬ ‫الصادق‬ ‫الجهد‬ ‫سوى‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ئ‬‫شي‬ ‫نضمن‬ ‫ال‬ ‫نحن‬‫مدربون‬ ‫كننا‬ ‫بهم‬ ‫وا...
  1. 1. PURPOSE OF MEDICAL CARE  Save life  Cure from disease  Prolong survival with disease free period  Minimize disability  Protection from disease  Improve life style Why we are here …? We guarantee nothing but our honest effort and care for the patient, we are not God, but well-trained professionally to take care of you
  2. 2. Management of severely injured patients Seriously injured patients  Road traffic accidents  Car accidents  Motor cycle  Falls from height  Air crashes  War victims  Bullet injuries  Blast injuries  Natural crises  Volcanoes  Earth quick  Catastrophic fire Prof. Abdul-hameed jali Fellow of the royal college of Glasgow ,UK Consultant surgeon Head of department of HPB surgery ‫ا‬.‫الجالي‬ ‫الحميد‬ ‫عبد‬ ‫د‬ ‫العامه‬ ‫الجراحه‬ ‫استشاري‬ ‫المرارية‬ ‫والمسالك‬ ‫والبنكرياس‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫جراحة‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫رئيس‬ ‫الطبي‬ ‫طرابلس‬ ‫مركز‬ By
  3. 3.  3242 persons die each day around the world from RTA  50 million people are disabled or injured each year. “ Traffic control police department” Epidemiology RTA
  4. 4. THE IMPORTANCE OF TIME IN TRAUMA IS INCREASING AS EVIDENT FROM THE EVOLUTION OF THE CONCEPT OF “ THE PLATINUM TEN MINUTES ” PLATINUM MINUTES
  5. 5. GOLDEN HOUR : The first hour following a trauma during which aggressive resuscitation can improve the chances of survival and restore the normal functions.
  6. 6. First 10 minutes Golden hour
  7. 7. Scoop and Run concept
  8. 8.  Monitoring vital signs during transport  Monitoring fluid managements and drugs Treat the necessary life threatening situations Inform the recipient casualty about the general condition of the patient, suspected and sustained injuries, specialties required.  Monitoring vital signs during transport PRE-HOSPITAL INFORMATION AND HANDOVER Duty of the doctor and paramedical ambulance attendant
  9. 9. Quick assessment in 60 sec Most senior
  10. 10. OPEN PNEUMOTHORAX Abnormal connection between pleural cavity and atmosphere causing inability to ventilate the lungs Resuscitation : : ICD Oxygenation Do not transport any patient for radiological investigation ,Prior stabilizing the patient Do ,  Portable X rays  USS Not:
  11. 11. Pneumo – or haemo-thorax , You need to drained by Underwater seal
  12. 12. at least two or more adjacent ribs are broken in at least two places .The flail segment moves in the opposite direction to the rest of the chest wall Chest Trauma – Flail chest
  13. 13. The paradoxical motion observed during respiration with a flail segment
  14. 14. The paradoxical motion
  15. 15.  BP  Pulse  Peripheral perfusion  General look of the patient
  16. 16.  Control bleeding with direct pressure Splint limb fractures  Insert 2 large bore IV cannulae in adults or cut down on long saphenous v  Send off blood-cross match, coagulation screen , Hb, hct, biochemistry.  Intraosseous needle in children up to 10 yrs MANAGEMENT OF CIRCULATION
  17. 17. E + M + V = 3 to 15  less than or equal to 8 are in coma  Greater than or equal to 9 not in coma  8 is the critical score:  Less than or equal to 8 at 6 hours (50% die)  9 -12 = moderate severity  Greater than or equal to 13 IS a minor injury Coma is defined as: the patient is • Not opening his eyes • Not obeying the commands • Not uttering understandable words Glasgow Coma Scale
  18. 18. Special diagnostic tests as indicate CT Contrast x-ray studies Extremity x-ray Endoscopy Ultrasound ADJUNCTS TO SECONDARY SURVEY  OR  ICU  Refer DEFINITIVE CARE
  19. 19.  No proper pre-hospital care  No trained emergency physicians  No trained nursing / paramedical staff  No coordination between different specialties ……………… FACTS!!
  20. 20. ‫ل‬ ، ‫هللا‬ ‫لسنا‬ ‫نحن‬ ، ‫بكم‬ ‫والعناية‬ ‫الصادق‬ ‫الجهد‬ ‫سوى‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ئ‬‫شي‬ ‫نضمن‬ ‫ال‬ ‫نحن‬‫مدربون‬ ‫كننا‬ ‫بهم‬ ‫والهتما‬ ‫بالمرضى‬ ‫رعاية‬ ‫على‬ ‫جيدا‬ ً‫ا‬‫مهني‬ ً‫ا‬‫تدريب‬ The End

×