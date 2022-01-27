Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Is ghee a good fat? Since ghee contains 64% of saturated fats, modern dietitians nowadays advise people to switch to ghee over oils as ghee is heart-friendly and known as anhydrous milk fat. Is ghee a good fat and health savior in disguise? The many reasons why ghee is the Good Fat if taken in moderation and hidden nutritional value! Let’s talk.
