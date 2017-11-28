L42&l45ために、のに

ために、のに To express a purpose
ために 日本に行きたいです。 日本語をべんきょうしています。 日本に行くために、日本語をべんきょうしています。 I study Japanese in order to go to Japan.
ために 家族は、うちがほしいです。 うちをたてます。 家族のために、うちをたてます。 I build the house for my family.
ために Dictionary form Noun + の + ために 日本に行くために、日本語をべんきょうしています。 家族のために、うちをたてます。
ために • ために can express a ‘cause’. • it needs to be judged either ‘cause’ or ‘purpose’ from the context. • お金がなかったために、チケットが買...
のに のに can also use it to express a purpose when followed by verbs like 使います、役に立ちます、かかります、いいです、便利です、 不便です、必要です じしょは、ことばをしらべ...
Another use of のに（L45） • のに is also used to express when what is stated in the second clause runs contrary to what is expe...
れい • 約束をしたのに、彼女は来ませんでした。 • 今日は日曜日なのに、働かなければなりません。 がっかり！ Disappointed どうして！ Dissatisfied
ても？が？ oYou may think if ても or が can be replaced with のに in some cases but you need to be careful with meanings. の にshows s...
