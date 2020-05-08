Lean six sigma yellow belt 1 day seminar1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt 1 Day Seminar
Before we begin www.msystraining.com • Quality is a state in which value entitlement is realized for the customer and prov...
WIIFM- What’s in it for me?  Higher level of learning in Basic Quality Tools  Yellow belt projects create applicable ben...
Table of Contents www.msystraining.com 1. Brief on Six Sigma & Lean 2. What is Lean? 3. What is Six Sigma? 4. Combining Le...
What is Sigma? www.msystraining.com Sigma (upper case Σ, lower case σ) is the eighteenth letter of the Greek alphabet. In ...
Jack Welch Ex- Chairman & CEO of GE History of Lean Six Sigma 1980s-2000s What was today to become Lean Six Sigma can be t...
What is a Six Sigma? Six Sigma (6σ) is a set of techniques and tools for process improvement in which 99.9999998027% of al...
The Standard Deviation www.msystraining.com
The 3 Sigma Company The 6 Sigma Company Spends 15~25%of sales dollars on cost of failure Spends 5%of sales dollars on cost...
What is a Lean? Lean principles are derived from the Japanese manufacturing industry. It is the set of "tools" that assist...
Why Lean? www.msystraining.com Customer Value Map the Value Stream FlowPull Seek Perfection Maximize Customer Value While ...
  1. 1. www.MSysTraining.com Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt 1 Day Seminar
  2. 2. About MSys Training MSys Training is a leading training solutions company with expertise in Enterprise Learning Solutions, Corporate Programs and Certification Trainings. We partner with companies and individuals to address their unique learning needs and provide expertise in delivering effective L&D solutions. We are currently headquartered in Atlanta, GA and have our offices in Inia and Vietnam. Some of the largest and most respected global companies are leveraging our full spectrum of managed learning services and custom enterprise training solutions. Our range of training solutions includes Training Outsourcing, Content Development, Learning Technology, Learning Administration and Business Training Programs are designed to benefit the modern-day learning. www.msystraining.com Enterprise Training Solutions Corporate Programs Professional Certifications
  3. 3. MSys Training is a market-leading learning outsourcing company. We provide custom enterprise training solutions tailored to meet your organization's goals. With so many training formats, technologies, and approaches available, we recognize the need for custom solutions that fit your company’s culture. Partnering with us, you will receive convenience on personalized training services and careful attention to every aspect to match your requirements. Enterprise Training Solutions Learning Consulting Services Business Training Program Hire Training Resource 3000 + Espresso Learning Learning Administration Learning Technology Learning Academy Solutions Free Learning Health Check Customised Content Development Corporate Training Requirement Our Enterprise Training Solutions msystraining.com
  4. 4. Our Corporate Training Programs allows corporates and individuals to improve productivity by developing their employee skills. The approach involves integrating industry based experiential learning and best practices, which is well- researched to improve performance and competency of individuals, groups, managers and leaders. Corporate Programs Sales Business Skills NLP Linguistic Leadership Soft Skills Compliance Train The TrainerProgramming Product & Process msystraining.com Product & Process
  5. 5. We are North America’s leading Professional Certification Training Providers and help individuals and corporates achieve higher success. Currently we provide certification trainings on more that 400 professional courses. With us your employees gain skills they need to perform their work more efficiently and effectively. Our professional certifications categories include: Professional Certifications CERTIFIED Project Management Lean and Six Sigma Agile and Scrum IT Service Management Information Security Data Science & Business Intelligence DevOps Big DataDigital Marketing AI & Machine Learning Cloud Computing Software Development msystraining.com
  6. 6. www.msystraining.com An organization's ability to learn, and translate that learning into action rapidly, is the ultimate competitive advantage. So change before you have to.
  7. 7. Before we begin www.msystraining.com • Quality is a state in which value entitlement is realized for the customer and provider in every aspect of the business relationship. • Business Quality is highest when the costs are at the absolute lowest for both the producer & consumer. • Defect is any process output that does not meet customer specifications, or that could lead to creating an output that does not meet customer specifications. • Cost of Poor Quality (COPQ) is the cost that would disappear if systems, processes, and products were perfect.
  8. 8. WIIFM- What’s in it for me?  Higher level of learning in Basic Quality Tools  Yellow belt projects create applicable benefits for your enterprise  Certification methodology ensures focused Learning  Nursery for creating Future Quality Project leaders  Get taste of Quality and learn usable tools in a simple way  Direct Nomination to the Green Belt program on certification www.msystraining.com
  9. 9. Table of Contents www.msystraining.com 1. Brief on Six Sigma & Lean 2. What is Lean? 3. What is Six Sigma? 4. Combining Lean and Six Sigma 5. Lean - Eight Wastes & Lean Thinking Principles 6. Six Sigma Methodology:(DMAIC) Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, Control 7. Define Phase Concept and Tools 8. Measure Phase Concept and Tools 9. Analyze Phase Concept and Tools 10.Improve Phases Concept and Tools 11.Control Phases Concept and Tools Introduction to Lean Six Sigma
  10. 10. What is Sigma? www.msystraining.com Sigma (upper case Σ, lower case σ) is the eighteenth letter of the Greek alphabet. In the system of Greek numerals it has a value of 200 Sigma is used to show standard variation In probability theory and statistics, the standard deviation of a statistical population, a data set, or a probability distribution is the square root of its variance. It shows how much variation there is from the "average" (mean) A low standard deviation indicates that the data points tend to be very close to the mean, whereas high standard deviation indicates that the data are spread out over a large range of values
  11. 11. Jack Welch Ex- Chairman & CEO of GE History of Lean Six Sigma 1980s-2000s What was today to become Lean Six Sigma can be traced to Motorola in the United States in 1986 to compete with the Kaizen business model in Japan. In the 1990s Motorola introduced Six Sigma in heavy manufacturing. Jack Welch consulted and began Six Sigma at General Electric. During the 2000s Lean Six Sigma forked from Six Sigma. 2000s-2010s The first concept of Lean Six Sigma was created in 2001 by a book titled Leaning into Six Sigma: The Path to integration of Lean Enterprise and Six Sigma by Barbara Wheat, Chuck Mills, Mike Carnell. In the early 2000s Six Sigma principles expanded into other sectors of the economy, such as Healthcare, Finance, Supply Chain, etc. www.msystraining.com
  12. 12. What is a Six Sigma? Six Sigma (6σ) is a set of techniques and tools for process improvement in which 99.9999998027% of all opportunities to produce some feature of a part are statistically expected to be free of defects. Six Sigma, a process must not produce more than 3.4 defects per million opportunities (DPMO). Six Sigma strategies seek to improve the quality of the output of a process by identifying and removing the causes of defects and minimizing variability in business processes. It uses a set of quality management methods, mainly empirical, statistical methods, and creates a special infrastructure of people within the organization who are experts in these methods. Each Six Sigma project carried out within an organization follows a defined sequence of steps and has specific value targets, for example: reduce process cycle time, reduce pollution, reduce costs, increase customer satisfaction, and increase profits. www.msystraining.com
  13. 13. The Standard Deviation www.msystraining.com
  14. 14. The 3 Sigma Company The 6 Sigma Company Spends 15~25%of sales dollars on cost of failure Spends 5%of sales dollars on cost of failure Produces 66,807 ppm opportunities Produces 3.4 ppm opportunities Relies on inspection to find defects Relies on capable processes that don’t produce defects Believes high quality is expensive Knows that the high-quality product can be produced with the low cost Does not have a disciplined approach to gather and analyze data Measures, Analyzes, Improves, Controls and the Re-Designs Benchmarks themselves against their competition Benchmarks themselves against the best in the world Believes 99% is good enough Believes 99% is unacceptable Define CTQ’s internally Define CTQ’s externally Paradigm Shift - Comparing 6 with 3 Sigma www.msystraining.com
  15. 15. What is a Lean? Lean principles are derived from the Japanese manufacturing industry. It is the set of "tools" that assist in the identification and steady elimination of waste. As waste is eliminated quality improves while time and cost are reduced. Lean implementation emphasizes the importance of optimizing workflow through strategic operational procedures while minimizing waste and being adaptable. The cultural and managerial aspects of lean are arguably more important than the actual tools or methodologies itself. It aims to enhance productivity by simplifying the operational structure enough to understand, perform and manage the work environment. www.msystraining.com
  16. 16. Why Lean? www.msystraining.com Customer Value Map the Value Stream FlowPull Seek Perfection Maximize Customer Value While Minimizing Waste
