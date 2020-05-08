Lean six sigma yellow belt 1 day seminar1

The Lean Six Sigma helps to improve the operational performance of employees so as an organization by reducing variances. This is widely recognized certification for quality management. The Lean Six Sigma credential can provide a significant advantage to employers and employees when it comes to performance and deliverance. A Lean Six Sigma Green Belt (LSSGB) offers understanding of the Lean Six Sigma Method within Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve and Control (DMAIC) phases defined by the IASSC Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Body of Knowledge™. On the other hand, Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) offers a thorough understanding of all aspects of the Lean and Six Sigma Method including a high-level of competence contained within the phases of DMAIC i.e. Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve and Control.On completion of Combo Lean Six Sigma Green Belt & Black Belt certification training, you will:

• Capable to utilize Lean concepts such as process mapping, 5S, waste reduction, value stream mapping and mistake proofing.

• Understanding on various levels to eliminate barriers and meet project success.

• Ability to perform basic and advanced statistical analysis to discover the relationship between key inputs and process outputs.

• Demonstrating projects to peers and managers.

• Ability to implement the concepts of Lean, Six Sigma DMAIC, Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) and Design for Six Sigma using statistical tools and analysis.

This Certification is Suitable for:Lean Six Sigma Green Belt & Black Belt is designed to meet the career requirements of professionals, including Senior Management, Software Professionals, Team leaders, Quality Assurance Engineers, Software Quality Assurance team members, Project Managers, Management students, etc.

