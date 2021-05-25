Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Ես և շրջակա աշխարհ Հարավային դպրոց-պարտեզ 2.2 դասարան Մարիամ Դանղյան
  2. 2. Բնության երևույթներ և տեղումներ  Բնության երևույթներն են՝ քամին, ծիախանը , ամպրոպը, գիշերվա և ցերեկվա հերթափոխությունը, տարվա եղանակների հերթագայությունը։  Բնութայն տեղումներն են՝ անձրև, կարկուտ, ձյուն, ցող, եղյամ։
  3. 3. Անձրև  Երբ գոլոշին բարձրանում է երկինք, կուտակվում է ամպերի տեսքով։ Երբ եղանակը, օդի ջերմաստիճանը տաք է լինում , գալիս է անձրև։
  4. 4. Ձյուն  Գոլորշին, երբ բարձրանում է երկինք, սառում է, ձյուն է լինում և գալիս է երկրի վար։
  5. 5. Ցող  Ցողը առավոտյան ջրի կաթիլների կուտակումն է բույսերի վրա։
  6. 6. Կարկուտ  Կարկուտը մթնոլորտային տեղում է ՝ պինդ, գնդաձև հատիկների տեսքով։
  7. 7. Մառախուղ Մառախուղը ջրի կաթիլների կուտակումն է երկրի մոտ մասում, որը փակում է տեսադաշտը։
  8. 8. Ծիածան Անձրևից հետո , երբ ջրի կաթիլները մնում են օդում, արևի ճառագայթները բեկվում են և առաջանում է ծիածան։
  9. 9. Ամպրոպ Ամպերի միջև էլեկտրական լիցքերի առաջացում, որից առաջանում է կայծակ ու փոթորիկ։
  10. 10. Քամի Քամին օդի շարժումն է։ Կարող է լինել ուժեղ և մեղմիկ
  11. 11. Տարվա եղանակներ և ամիսներ Տարին ունի չորս եղանակ և տասներկու ամիս։ Յուրաքանչուր եղանակ ունի երեք ամիս,սա էլ երեսուն կամ երեսունմեկ օր։
  12. 12. Ինչպես պաշտպանվել երկրաշարժից Պետք է խուճապի չմատնվել, սիրած խաղալիքը չփնտրել, պետք է ունենալ ուսապարկ՝ ջրով, ուտելիքով, առաջին օգնության իրեր, հագուստ։ Երկրաշարջի ժամանկ տանը պետք է թաքնվել անվտանգ վայրում՝ սեղանի տակ, ամուր սյան տակ։ Դուրս գալիս գլուխը փակել որևէ ամուր իրով՝ գրքով, պայուսակով։
  13. 13. Անվտանգության կանոններ Պետք է խուճապ չլինի, անջատել էլեկտրական իրերը, ունենալ հագուստ, սուլիչ, հեռախոս, ռադիոընդունիչ
  14. 14. Ինչ անել եթե գազի արտահոսք Եթե մենք մենակ ենք տան կամ ծնողի հետ, ասում ենք գազ անջատել։ Պետք է թաց կտոր դնել բերանին, բացել պատուհանները և դուրս գալ տանից։
  15. 15. Ինչպես պաշպանվել հրդեհից Հրդեհ առաջանում է շոգից։ Չորացած խոտից և ծառերից արևի շողեր ընկնում է։ Հրդեհ աառաջանում է անձրևի ժամանակ, ամպրոպից, կայծակից։ Հրդեհ առաջանում է մարդկանց անուշադրութունից։
  16. 16. Ինչ է պետք անել հրդեհից պաշպանվելու համար Պետք է հրդեհի ժամանակ խուճապի չմատնվել, թաց կտոր դնել բերանին և քթին , որ ծուխի հոտ չլինի։
  17. 17. Ինչպես խնամել ատամները Ամեն օր ատամները լվանալ, քիչ ուտել քաղցրավենիք, պետք է միրգ կամ բանջարեղեն, օգտակար ուտելիքներ օգտագործել։
  18. 18. Ինչպե՞ս առողջ ապրել Պետք է քիչ քաղցրավենիք ուտել, Մարզվել, առողջ սնվել, շատ բանջարեղեն և միրգ ուտել։ Պետք է շատ ջուր խմել, ջազավորված ըմպելիքներ չօգտագործել
  19. 19. Քրիզանթեմ ծաղիկ Քրիզանթեմը ծաղկում է խոր աշնանը։ Այս ծաղիկը ունի տարբեր գույներ՝ սպիտակ, դեղին, վարդագույն և այլն։ Հայաստանի բուսաբանական այգում կա մոտ 100 տեսակ։ Քրիզանթեմը Ճապոնիայի խորհրդանիշն է, դրոշմված է ճապոնական դրամի վրա։
  20. 20. Մարդու զգայարանները Մարդիկ առանց զգայարաների չէին կարող ապրել ։ Մարդու զգայարաններն են լսողութան, տեսողական, համի, շոշափելիք, հոտի։ Մարդիկ լսում են լսողական զգայարանի միջոցով, որի օրգանը ականջն է։ Մարդիկ տեսնում են տեսողական զգայարանի միջոցով, որի օրգանը աչքն է։Մարդիկ համ զգում են համի Զգայարանի միջոցով, որի օրգանը բերանն է։ Մարդիկ շոշափում են շոշափելիքի Զգայարանի միջոցով, որի օրգաներն են ձեռքերը, ոտքերը, մաշկը։ Մարդիկ հոտը զգում են հոտառության Զգայարանի միջոցով, որի օրգանը քիթն է։
  21. 21. Ագարակ կենդանիները Ագարակում կենդանիներն են ձիերը, էշը, շնները, սիրամարգը, հավերը, աքաղաղը, սագերը։ Ձիերի անուներն են Գեներալ, Մաշա, Ջեննի, իշուկ Ալբա։ Ես կերակրում եմ կենդնիներին։

