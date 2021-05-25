Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ես և շրջակա աշխարհ Հարավային դպրոց-պարտեզ 2.2 դասարան Ինեսա Թորոսյան
Բնության երևույթներ և տեղումներ
Կարկուտ Կարկուտը պինդ է: Մթնոլորտային տեղում է, սառցե գնդաձև հատիկների տեսքով:Տեղում է տարվա տաք եղանակին:
Անձրև Ինչպես է առաջանում անձրևը: Արևը տաքացնում է ծովերը , ծովերից գոլոշին բարձրոնում է վերև , խտանում է և դառնում է ամպ։ ...
Անվտանգության կանոններ Ինչպես վարվել երկրաշարժի ժամանակ Երկրաշարժի ժամանակ դուրս գալիս գլխին գրքեր և Նման իրեր դնել, որ գլ...
Ի՞նչ անել գազի արտահոսքի ժամանակ Եթե գազի հոտ է գալիս փակեք գազը ,ելեկտրական սարքեր Մի միացրեք , հարթակին մի կպեք բացեք դո...
Ի՞նչ անել հրդեհի ժամանակ Հրդեհ առաջանում է շոգի պաճառով : Հրդեհ սկսվում է անձրևի ժամանակ որովետև կայծակ է լինում: Հրդեհ առ...
Ինչ՝պես առաղջ ապրել Պետք էառաղջ սնվել տաք հագնվել չմրսել , սպորտով զբաղվել:
Ատամների խնամք․ սովորում ենք մաքրել ատամները Մենք լվանում ենք մեր ատամները, որ հեռացնենք ատամնափառը; Ատամնափառը կպչուն նյո...
Մարդու զգայարաններ Մարդու զգայարաններ են տեսողական , հոտառությանն լսողական, շոշափելիքի, համի։ Տեսողական զգայարանի օրգանը ա...
Ագարակի կենդանիների մասին Ագարակում կան ձիեր, իշուկ, պոնիներ, թռչուններ, շներ։ Մենք կերակրում ենք կենդանիներին։ Ես վախենու...
Ես և շրջակա աշխարհ
