ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKAEMIA.pptx

Apr. 18, 2023
ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKAEMIA.pptx

ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKAEMIA.

ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKAEMIA.pptx

  1. 1. ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKAEMIA
  2. 2. OUTLINE • INTRODUCTION – DEFINITIONS • ETIOPATHOGENESIS • CLINICAL FEATURES /PRESENTATION • LABORATORY FEATURES • LIGHT MICROSCOPY • IMMUNOPHENOTYPING • CYTOGENETICS • ANCILLARY INVESTIGATIONS • MANAGEMENT
  3. 3. Lecture objectives
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION • Acute leukaemia is broadly divided into: • AML • ALL • Acute leukaemia results from 2 complementary groups of mutations: • Mutations conferring a proliferative/survival advantage • Mutations impairing differentiation • There is xtic accumulation of blasts in the marrow and/or PB • Arbitrarily, Diagnosis is by finding >/= 20% blasts in BM or PB
  5. 5. B-lymphoblastic leukaemia/lymphoma • SYNONYMS: B-cell ALL and B-cell LBL • DEFINITIONS: 80-85% of ALL is of B-cell origin. Defined as a neoplasm of precursors (lymphoblasts) committed to B-cell lineage. • When the BM & blood are extensively involved – ALL is the appropriate terminology. • When the disease is confined to mass with absent or minimal blood/BM involvement the appropriate terminology is B-LBL • A patient can present with both.
  6. 6. ETIOPATHOGENESIS • B-ALL arises in either • HSC • B-CELL PROGENIOTORS • There are 2 factors involved: • Genetic • Environmental • GENETICS: many ALL are thot to be congenital • `shown evidence of genetic alteration in preleukaemic cells in-utero • Genetic alterations are thought to be the initiating events • A 2nd genetic alteration or 2nd hit is required for the overt disease to occur
  7. 7. • This 2nd hit and the leukaemia can occur many years after • These genetic alterations include: • Activated oncogenes • Activated kinase activity • Altered transcriptional regulation • Patients with inherited genetic disorders have an increased incidence and give evidence for the genetic pathogenesis • Down syndrome • NF-1 • Bloom syndrome • Ataxia telangeictasia
  8. 8. THE ENVIRONMENT • The following factors are linked to increased incidence • Intra-uterine ionizing radiation • Exposure to ionizing radiation • Exposure to pesticides • Post chemotherapy
  9. 9. CLINICAL ISSUES • EPIDEMIOLOGY: • B-ALL is the most common childhood malignancy. • 75% present b4 age 6 • Slight M>F • SITE: • BM is the primary site. The blood is typically involved. • CNS, LNs, liver, spleen and the testis are often involved • The skin, soft tissue, bone and LNs are the primary sites in B- LBL.
  10. 10. PRESENTATION • These result from tissue infiltration by leukaemic cells OR • Insufficient production of normal blood cells in the marrow aka BMF • BMF is defined by the presence of : • Anaemia • Neutropaenia • thrombocytopaenia 1. CONSTITUTIONAL SYMPTOMS 1. FEVER 2. NIGHT SWEATS 3. WEIGHT LOSS
  11. 11. • Features of anaemia: • Weakness • Easy fatique • Dyspnoea • Pallor • Features of neutropaenia/ reduced levels of normal Ig • Fever • Features of thrombocytopaenia-bleeding tendencies • Purpura • Epistaxis • GIT bleeds • Haematuria • menorrhagia
  12. 12. • Features of tissue infiltration • Enlargement of lymphoid tissues- lymphadenopathy, splenomegaly, Hepatomegaly (there's frequent hepatosplenomegaly) • Enlargement of the testis • The periosteum: bone pain, arthralgias • CNS: causing headaches, nausea, vomiting, visual disturbances, retinal oedema or intraocular bleeding.
  13. 13. LABORATORY FEATURES • FBC: • Decreased Hb/PCV, RBCC, although cells remain normocytic/normochromic • The total WBCC maybe high, normal or low, but with a PB neutropaenia usually • Platelet count is reduced (anaemia and thrombocytopaenia almost always present) • PBF shows immature WBC precursors (blasts) • BMA/BMB reveal excess blasts in the marrow ( normal proportion of primitive cells in the marrow is about 5%.
  14. 14. CLASSIFICATION AND DIAGNOSIS • This is based on: • Morphology under the light microscope • The differentiation antigens expressed on immunophenotyping • The chemical composition on cytochemistry • Genetic characteristics ( karyotyping, molecular genetic analysis [PCR})
  15. 15. MORPHOLOGY • PB/ BMA stained with Romanowsky dyes • Malignant cells are classified based on the French, American, and British (FAB) classification of AL • FAB classification is especially useful in the absence of more advanced techniques. • Morphology is indispensable because it provides the platform for the other investigations. • The FAB divides ALL into 3 types: L1, L2, and L3
  16. 16. L1 BLASTS • Small • Scanty cytoplasm • Condensed chromatin • Indistinct nucleoli
  17. 17. L2 BLASTS • Large • Moderately abundant cytoplasm • Fine/dispersed chromatin • Variable nucleoli • May have azurophilic granules
  18. 18. ANCILLARY TESTS:CYTOCHEMISTRY • Blood and BMA sample spread, fixed on glass slides, exposed to chemical stains and viewed under the microscope. • Determining the chemical composition helps specify the lineage • Cytochemical stains include: • MPO • SB • Esterases • PAS • Leucocyte alkaline phosphate, acid phosphatase and TdT • The PAS &acid phosphatase is positive in ALL (and erythroleukaemia). It identifies the glycogen deposits in lymphoblasts and erythroblasts.
  19. 19. Immunophenotyping: Flowcy or IHC analysis • Uses immunological markers to detect differentiation antigens expressed by cells of a particular lineage. • B-cell ALL: • TdT, CD34, cCD79a, cCD22, CD19 for earliest stage blasts • CD19 • CD22 • CD79a • The above identify the B-cell lineage • CD10 seen in intermediate stage blasts • Mature stage blasts maybe negative for CD34 • Note: switch in IMPT is very common during therapy- gain or loss
  20. 20. CYTOGENETIC ANALYSIS • Detects chromosomal translocations associated with specific entities: • T(12;21) aka TV6-RUNX1 or ETV6-RUNX1. It is the most common in paediatric ALL • T(1;19) • T(9;22) BCR-ABL1 • T(v;11q23) aka MLL rearrangement – common in neonates/infants • T(5;14), associated with eosinophilia • Hyperdiploidy • hypodiploidy
  21. 21. OTHER ANCILLARY INVESTIGATIONS • Blood uric acid and LDH levels • S/E/U/C • Coagulation tests • Grouping and crossmatching of blood • Viral studies- HBV & HCV, CMV, HIV; especially if this patient will under go HSCT
  22. 22. T-LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKAEMIA/LYMPHOMA • SYNONYMS: • T-ALL • T-LBL • DEFINITIONS: • Neoplasms of precursor T-cells. And arises in HSC with immature T- cell IMPT • T-ALL and T-LBL were thought to be separate entities based on the number of blasts in the marrow; But the current WHO classification identifies them as a single biologic entity.
  23. 23. EPIDEMIOLOGY • T-ALL • ≈ 15% of all childhood ALL • 25% of adult ALL • And more common in adolescent males • T-LBL • ≈ 85% of all LBL • More common in adolescent males
  24. 24. PRESENTATION- T-ALL • Manifests commonly with high WBCC and circulating blasts • Often concurrent mediastinal OR other tissue mass • Lymphadenopathy, hepatosplenomegaly is common • BM haemopoiesis is spared compared to B-ALL • CNS involvement is more common than in T-LBL
  25. 25. PRESENTATION- T-LBL • Rapidly growing anterior mediastinal mass • Pleural and/or pericardial effusions are often present • Respiratory symptoms and superior vena cava syndrome maybe seen • BM involvement at diagnosis occurs in about 20%, and thus none or minimal PB involvement
  26. 26. INVESTIGATONS • SAME. • T lymphoblasts are morphologically indistinguishable from B lymphoblasts • Flow cytometry • TdT is usually expressed • T-lymphoblasts variably express CD1a, CD2, CD5, CD7, cCD3 & sCD3 • They frequently co-express CD4 & CD8, but could express either one or the other • They may also co-express D10
  27. 27. CYTOGENETICS • Structural abnormalities occur in about 50%, while numerical ABNs are rare • The structural abns that can occur include: • Translocations involving TCR gene loci • Translocations generating oncogenic chimeric proteins • ABL 1 rearrangement • Deletions causing loss of tumour suppressor genes • Gene mutations
  28. 28. PROGNOSIS • A very important factor in the management of the patient, especially B-ALL/LBL. • For B-ALL/LBL, overall prognosis is excellent. Cr is very high especially in children • NOTE: • Infants with the MLL gene rearrangement have poor prognosis • CNS and the testis are sanctuary for leukaemic cells, present treatment issues and are common relapse sites
  29. 29. PROGNOSTIC FACTORS:CLINICAL &BIOLOGIC FACTORS FACTORS FAVOURABLE UNFAVOURABLE AGE 1 - 10 YEARS < 1 YEAR & >10 YEARS SEX F M WBCC < 50 X 10 9/L >50 IMPT COMMON TYPE OF ALL LACKS CD10 EXPRESSION CNS DISEASE NO CNS DISEASE CNS DISEASE
  30. 30. CYTOGENETIC ABNORMALITIES AS PREDICATORS FAVOURABLE • HYPERDIPLOIDY (Greater than 50 chromosomes) • T(12;21) • INTERMEDIATE PROGNOSIS • T(5;14) • T(1;19) • NORMAL KARYOTYPE UNFAVOURABLE • HYPODIPLOIDY (less than 45 chromosomes) • T(9;22) or the BCR/ABL 1 fusion • MLL rearrangement or the t(4;11) • Chromosomal amplifications
  31. 31. PROGNOSTIC PREDICATORS: RESPONSE TO THERAPY FAVOURABLE • Day 7 or 14 BMA undetectable blasts • Morphologic remission after induction • Good PB response to a week of systemic steroids, prior chemotherapy with multiagent UNFAVOURABLE • BM blasts at day 7 or 14 • Requires 2 0r more cycles of induction to achieve morpho. Remission • Poor response to steroids
  32. 32. PROGNOSIS – T-ALL/LBL • The overall prognosis in children is poor compared to B-ALL • But better prognosis is seen in adults than B-ALL
  33. 33. TREATMENT MODALITIES • Intensive multidrug chemo, protocols is the mainstay • Stratify patients based on the prognostic predicators as: • Standard risk • High risk • Do this stratification at onset, • and at end of induction based on response to therapy and MRD assessment • Intrathecal prophylaxis with cranial radiation is a routine to prevent CNS relapse • Supportive care • HSCT
  34. 34. Management- pre chemotherapy • Information and counselling • Resuscitation or supportive management especially for cytopaenias • Transfusion of blood products • Prevention and treatment of infections • Prevention and treatment of biochemical abnormalities • Hyperuricaemia/gout • Hyperkalaemia • Acidosis • Drug toxicities • Hydration • Semen/ova cryopreservation
  35. 35. Management- Specific anti-leukaemic therapy • Cytotoxic therapy employs combinations of drugs/multiagents with different mechanisms of action • It is standard to give agents in cycles in order to exploit the property of normal healthy cells suffering less damage and recover earlier than their malignant counterpart • Giving until you the number of malignant cells is reduced to a point below the level of detection by conventional (non-molecular biology) techniques. • This degree of response is known as remission
  36. 36. • Antileukaemic treatment is given in stages: • Induction of remission • Consolidation • Intensification • Maintenance • CNS prophylaxis • Remission induction, 2 cycles of: • Vincristine • Dexamethasone • Daunorubicin • L-asparaginase • Cyclophosphamide • cytarabine
  37. 37. Management- specific anti-leukaemic therapy • Allogeneic HSCT is preferred • Autologous is not effective • The following may benefit: • Failed achievement of complete remission after 5weeks of therapy • T(9;22) • T(4;11 • WBCC > 100

