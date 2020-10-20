Be id pitching techfest 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! BeID - Ứng dụng số hoá Card Visit Ứng dụng công nghệ đầu tiên trong ...
2w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! Vấn đề của khách hàng Nhân viên kinh doanh chưa có công cụ để quản l...
3w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! Khả năng nhận diện Card Visit tiếng Việt chuẩn xác. Lưu trữ card vis...
4w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! Khác biệt so với đối thủ Khả năng nhận diện Card Visit tiếng Việt cự...
5w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! BeID trên store Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details ?...
6w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! Video giới thiệu về BeID https://youtu.be/lYxmIsLI5Jg
7w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! Người dùng trả phí tài khoản theo các gói để sử dụng theo tháng hoặc...
8w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! Lợi nhuận từ ứng dụng 2020 Xây dựng + thử nghiệm sản phẩm 0đ Lượt tả...
9w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! 50.000$ cho 8% cổ phần của BeNext Số vốn cần kêu gọi
10w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! Đồng Xuân Founder - CCO +06 năm kinh nghiệm trưởng phòng kinh doanh...
11w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! Nâng cấp sản phẩm để phù hợp với thị trường và tạo thêm nhiều giá t...
THANK YOU ! CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ BENEXT Địa chỉ: Tầng 6, TTG Tower 174 Thái Hà, Đống Đa, Hà Nội Hotline: 0938.989.628...
  1. 1. 1w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! BeID - Ứng dụng số hoá Card Visit Ứng dụng công nghệ đầu tiên trong Hệ sinh thái của BeNext - Tập trung vào tập khách hàng là chủ doanh nghiệp, quản lý kinh doanh và nhân viên kinh doanh
  2. 2. 2w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! Vấn đề của khách hàng Nhân viên kinh doanh chưa có công cụ để quản lý khách hàng tức thời. Hoặc có nhưng khó sử dụng và lười không chịu dùng Quản lý card visit cồng kềnh, thô sơ, khó tìm kiếm gây thất lạc. Mất cơ hội kinh doanh Nỗi lo thất thoát dữ liệu khách hàng cho chính ĐỐI THỦ khi sử dụng các phần mềm CRM hiện tại Rủi ro mất dữ liệu khách hàng khi nhân viên nghỉ việc không bàn giao lại khách hàng
  3. 3. 3w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! Khả năng nhận diện Card Visit tiếng Việt chuẩn xác. Lưu trữ card visit tức thời trên BeID Ứng dụng có 2 phiên bản trên android, iOS dễ sử dụng phù hợp với việc đi thị trường, đi ra ngoài gặp khách hàng BeID giúp đơn giản hơn trong việc quản lý khách hàng, quản lý nhân viên kinh doanh: Hạn chế tối đa nhất những rủi ro về khách hàng cho doanh nghiệp BeID dùng các thuật toán mã hóa thông tin khách hàng, bảo mật toàn bộ dữ liệu khách hàng của doanh nghiệp Giải pháp mang lại cho Khách hàng
  4. 4. 4w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! Khác biệt so với đối thủ Khả năng nhận diện Card Visit tiếng Việt cực tốt Dùng thuật toán mã hoá để bảo mật toàn bộ thông tin khách hàng của người dùng Tính năng đơn giản, dễ sử dụng, tập trung vào nhân viên kinh doanh
  5. 5. 5w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! BeID trên store Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details ?id=com.beid iOS https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1516235484
  6. 6. 6w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! Video giới thiệu về BeID https://youtu.be/lYxmIsLI5Jg
  7. 7. 7w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! Người dùng trả phí tài khoản theo các gói để sử dụng theo tháng hoặc năm START 80.000đ/1 tháng Phương pháp kiếm tiền GOLD 150.000đ/1 tháng MAX 200.000đ/1 tháng
  8. 8. 8w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! Lợi nhuận từ ứng dụng 2020 Xây dựng + thử nghiệm sản phẩm 0đ Lượt tải app: 10.000 Doanh thu: 400 triệu đồng 2 0 2 1 Triển khai bán hàng tại Hà Nội, Hồ Chí Minh, Quảng Ninh Lượt tải app: 50.000 Doanh thu: 14 tỷ đồng 2 0 2 2 Mở rộng thị trường tại các tỉnh khác ở Việt Nam Lượt tải app: 150.000 Doanh thu: 42 tỷ đồng 7 tỷ 30 tỷ
  9. 9. 9w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! 50.000$ cho 8% cổ phần của BeNext Số vốn cần kêu gọi
  10. 10. 10w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! Đồng Xuân Founder - CCO +06 năm kinh nghiệm trưởng phòng kinh doanh cho các Công ty Công nghệ Đội ngũ Đinh Mạnh Thảo Founder - CTO Kinh nghiệm +10 năm xây dựng các ứng dụng web, di động. +03 năm Giám đốc Công nghệ tại JobNow Lý Văn Kiêm Founder - CEO Giải Nhất cuộc thi Khởi nghiệp sáng tạo tỉnh Quảng Ninh, Giải Nhất chương trình Startup Smart của Đại sứ quán Hoa Kỳ năm 2018
  11. 11. 11w w w . 9 s l i d e . v n2 0 1 9 © G - D r a g o n ! Nâng cấp sản phẩm để phù hợp với thị trường và tạo thêm nhiều giá trị tốt hơn nữa cho khách hàng luôn là định hướng phát triển sản phẩm của BeNext. Sau thời gian ngắn vận hành, nhận được thêm phản hồi của khách hàng, chúng tôi đã nâng cấp BeID thành một phiên bản cao cấp tốt hơn được gọi là BeSales Phát triển sản phẩm BeID - Ứng dụng số hoá Card Visit BeSales - Một phiên bản nâng cấp về tính năng và công nghệ để trở thành một trợ lý đắc lực cho chủ doanh nghiệp, những người làm kinh doanh. Dự kiến: 30/10/2020 lauching ứng dụng BeSales
  12. 12. THANK YOU ! CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ BENEXT Địa chỉ: Tầng 6, TTG Tower 174 Thái Hà, Đống Đa, Hà Nội Hotline: 0938.989.628 Email: support@beid.vn Website: https://beid.vn

