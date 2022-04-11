selling (2).pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.

  1. 1. Virtual Selling Student Institution Course Date
  2. 2. How to reconfigure sales strategy during the pandemic  After the covid-19 pandemic emerged, most businesses shifted to online services for performance and might continue operating online for a long time.  Throughout the duration of the pandemic, four key selling strategies were; putting sales at the center of selling strategy, leveraging sales to discover and meet new customer needs, improve the sales experience, and leveraging the physical environment with social distancing.  Also known as virtual selling, remote selling occurs when the seller markets products to the buyer when they are in different locations. People in the past would have found virtual selling impossible, or rather, uncouth. However, it is possible to sell products virtually especially after the covid-19 pandemic. It only requires that one stays connected, remain as much personal as possible, closely track customer interest and interactions, and founding a strong relationship in the different social media platforms. In addition, it is possible to generate leads and sell prospects remotely though organizing meetings and process with maximum efficiency,, building daily habits around sales activity, and setting clear goals and managing input-level sales goals first.
  3. 3. Managing customers virtually  There are different strategies to connect with customers and convince them to stay.This includes responding to their concerns, going above and beyond, and following up to build a connection with the supplier or seller. In addition, it is essential for virtual marketers to keep it personal with their customers, remain active on social media, and grow with the recent client in mind.  It is essential that a business incorporates specific strategies to discover and meet new customers like considering sales and leveraging them.
  4. 4. Selling technology to non- technology clients and through storytelling  Non-technology clients during the covid-19 pandemic required extra attention and focus from marketers of products.  There are six tips that virtual businesses could use during the pandemic lockdown to serve non- technical consumers as mentioned below.  For decades, businesses have utilized storytelling to persuade consumers(Baldoni, 2017). However, it depends on how marketers understand their message to buyers, find their right example, and convey passion. In addition, weaving individual narrative and supporting fact is essential for marketers to sell through storytelling.
  5. 5. About sales conversations  Today, virtual selling has increased by 81% compared to in-person sales meetings.  After the covid-19 pandemic, both synchronous and asynchronous sales interactions have quickly replaced in-person sales conversations.  Notably, a good virtual listener does not interrupt, asks questions and clarifies, and focuses on the issue. In addition, they give reassurance, create an open and safe environment, and asks for input.  Being a good listener is key to asking insightful questions to virtual buyers and consumers.
  6. 6. References  4 ways to reconfigure your sales strategy during the pandemic. Harvard Business Review. (2021, August 27). Retrieved April 11, 2022, from https://hbr.org/2020/10/4-ways-to-reconfigure-your- sales-strategy-during-the-pandemic  Baldoni, J. (2017, May 24). Using stories to persuade. Harvard Business Review. Retrieved April 11, 2022, from https://hbr.org/2011/03/using-stories-as-a-tool-of-per  Infotech, Z. (2013, October 24). 6 tips for selling technology solutions to non-technical clients. Channel Futures. Retrieved April 11, 2022, from https://www.channelfutures.com/from-the- industry/6-tips-for-selling-technology-solutions-to-non- technical-clients  Klein, E. (2021, June 25). Virtual selling 101: How to perfect the art of selling remotely. UK Business Blog. Retrieved April 11, 2022, from https://business.clickdo.co.uk/virtual-selling/

Editor's Notes

  • Any business that relied on direct sales to drive revenue in 2020 during the covid-19 pandemic had an opportunity to systematically update sales organization.
    Most businesses should have adapted to the changes that the pandemic put most sales organizations through. Surprisingly, most organizational strategy models either ignore the sales function entirely or only address it peripherally, focusing on markets, products, and capabilities. Despite the changes in the economy after the pandemic, new opportunities have emerged especially with lifestyle shift that have created new markets and sales prospects(Edinger S, 2021).
    In addition, many companies moved their operations to online after the pandemic, introducing them to a long-term opportunity to rethink how the platforms could impact their sales experience. Interestingly, modern technology has made it easier for business operation considering that operations is through video and phone.
    Furthermore, the pandemic opened up more room to discover tools that can help businesses connnect virtually hence making sales organizations undoubtedly more digitally savvy as an outcome of the covid-19.
  • Notably, customers drive virtual and physical businesses, making it important for marketers to interact with consumers. Following up on customers is a great way to keep a business top of mind for consumers. Virtual marketing is critical because it requires extra skills to manage and retain customers, especially because the marketer is usually communicating with large audiences from different locations globally. The marketer should seemingly be entertaining and tolerating to thrive in a virtual market.
    After the pandemic, most consumers shifted their lifestyles such that they created new markets and sales prospects. It is an important aspect that introduced more product lines to the market. It is essential that businesses apply insights gained from what customers want now and are not getting to improve their experience in the virtual sales environment.
  • Six crucial tips to sell technical services to non-technical decision makers include; knowing the IT fluency of clients, learning the client’s challenges and goes, setting clear expectations, offering a range of choices, persuading through story telling, and pitching the business impact (InfoTech, 2013).
    Notably, storytelling in persuading consumers promote selling. Opinion-based rhetoric is often more polarizing than persuasive, while statistics are often go in one ear and out the other. But a careful blending of rhetoric and facts, woven into the right story, can change minds. To be effective, it is essential that marketers use facts in storytelling to persuade customers and retain them.
  • Sales conversation strategies include connecting with right buyers, having successful meetings, sharing a tailored point of view, establishing the shared definition of success and making the value tangible.
    To sell technology remotely, it is important that businesses consider selling more human that like a robotic, leveraging virtual selling tools, and practicing social selling which requires buyers and sellers to initiate conversations through social media platforms(Klein, 2021). In addition, business and product sellers can ensure that marketing and sales are aligned and stay organized. Notably, 25% of people in business struggle to stay focused during online conversations making it hard to promote products or services virtually.
    In addition to being a good listener, asking insightful questions requires one not to be afraid of their question, flow with the conversation, and avoid leading questions.

