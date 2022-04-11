selling (2).pptx

-
1.
Virtual Selling
Student
Institution
Course
Date
-
2.
How to reconfigure sales
strategy during the pandemic
After the covid-19 pandemic emerged, most businesses shifted to online
services for performance and might continue operating online for a long
time.
Throughout the duration of the pandemic, four key selling strategies
were; putting sales at the center of selling strategy, leveraging sales to
discover and meet new customer needs, improve the sales experience,
and leveraging the physical environment with social distancing.
Also known as virtual selling, remote selling occurs when the seller
markets products to the buyer when they are in different locations.
People in the past would have found virtual selling impossible, or rather,
uncouth. However, it is possible to sell products virtually especially after
the covid-19 pandemic. It only requires that one stays connected,
remain as much personal as possible, closely track customer interest and
interactions, and founding a strong relationship in the different social
media platforms. In addition, it is possible to generate leads and sell
prospects remotely though organizing meetings and process with
maximum efficiency,, building daily habits around sales activity, and
setting clear goals and managing input-level sales goals first.
-
3.
Managing customers virtually
There are different strategies to
connect with customers and
convince them to stay.This includes
responding to their concerns, going
above and beyond, and following up
to build a connection with the
supplier or seller. In addition, it is
essential for virtual marketers to
keep it personal with their
customers, remain active on social
media, and grow with the recent
client in mind.
It is essential that a business
incorporates specific strategies to
discover and meet new customers
like considering sales and leveraging
them.
-
4.
Selling technology to non-
technology clients and through
storytelling
Non-technology clients during the
covid-19 pandemic required extra
attention and focus from marketers
of products.
There are six tips that virtual
businesses could use during the
pandemic lockdown to serve non-
technical consumers as mentioned
below.
For decades, businesses have
utilized storytelling to persuade
consumers(Baldoni, 2017). However,
it depends on how marketers
understand their message to buyers,
find their right example, and convey
passion. In addition, weaving
individual narrative and supporting
fact is essential for marketers to sell
through storytelling.
-
5.
About sales conversations
Today, virtual selling has increased
by 81% compared to in-person sales
meetings.
After the covid-19 pandemic, both
synchronous and asynchronous
sales interactions have quickly
replaced in-person sales
conversations.
Notably, a good virtual listener does
not interrupt, asks questions and
clarifies, and focuses on the issue. In
addition, they give reassurance,
create an open and safe
environment, and asks for input.
Being a good listener is key to
asking insightful questions to virtual
buyers and consumers.
-
6.
References
4 ways to reconfigure your sales strategy during the pandemic.
Harvard Business Review. (2021, August 27). Retrieved April 11,
2022, from https://hbr.org/2020/10/4-ways-to-reconfigure-your-
sales-strategy-during-the-pandemic
Baldoni, J. (2017, May 24). Using stories to persuade. Harvard
Business Review. Retrieved April 11, 2022, from
https://hbr.org/2011/03/using-stories-as-a-tool-of-per
Infotech, Z. (2013, October 24). 6 tips for selling technology
solutions to non-technical clients. Channel Futures. Retrieved April
11, 2022, from https://www.channelfutures.com/from-the-
industry/6-tips-for-selling-technology-solutions-to-non-
technical-clients
Klein, E. (2021, June 25). Virtual selling 101: How to perfect the art
of selling remotely. UK Business Blog. Retrieved April 11, 2022,
from https://business.clickdo.co.uk/virtual-selling/
Any business that relied on direct sales to drive revenue in 2020 during the covid-19 pandemic had an opportunity to systematically update sales organization.
Most businesses should have adapted to the changes that the pandemic put most sales organizations through. Surprisingly, most organizational strategy models either ignore the sales function entirely or only address it peripherally, focusing on markets, products, and capabilities. Despite the changes in the economy after the pandemic, new opportunities have emerged especially with lifestyle shift that have created new markets and sales prospects(Edinger S, 2021).
In addition, many companies moved their operations to online after the pandemic, introducing them to a long-term opportunity to rethink how the platforms could impact their sales experience. Interestingly, modern technology has made it easier for business operation considering that operations is through video and phone.
Furthermore, the pandemic opened up more room to discover tools that can help businesses connnect virtually hence making sales organizations undoubtedly more digitally savvy as an outcome of the covid-19.
Notably, customers drive virtual and physical businesses, making it important for marketers to interact with consumers. Following up on customers is a great way to keep a business top of mind for consumers. Virtual marketing is critical because it requires extra skills to manage and retain customers, especially because the marketer is usually communicating with large audiences from different locations globally. The marketer should seemingly be entertaining and tolerating to thrive in a virtual market.
After the pandemic, most consumers shifted their lifestyles such that they created new markets and sales prospects. It is an important aspect that introduced more product lines to the market. It is essential that businesses apply insights gained from what customers want now and are not getting to improve their experience in the virtual sales environment.
Six crucial tips to sell technical services to non-technical decision makers include; knowing the IT fluency of clients, learning the client’s challenges and goes, setting clear expectations, offering a range of choices, persuading through story telling, and pitching the business impact (InfoTech, 2013).
Notably, storytelling in persuading consumers promote selling. Opinion-based rhetoric is often more polarizing than persuasive, while statistics are often go in one ear and out the other. But a careful blending of rhetoric and facts, woven into the right story, can change minds. To be effective, it is essential that marketers use facts in storytelling to persuade customers and retain them.
Sales conversation strategies include connecting with right buyers, having successful meetings, sharing a tailored point of view, establishing the shared definition of success and making the value tangible.
To sell technology remotely, it is important that businesses consider selling more human that like a robotic, leveraging virtual selling tools, and practicing social selling which requires buyers and sellers to initiate conversations through social media platforms(Klein, 2021). In addition, business and product sellers can ensure that marketing and sales are aligned and stay organized. Notably, 25% of people in business struggle to stay focused during online conversations making it hard to promote products or services virtually.
In addition to being a good listener, asking insightful questions requires one not to be afraid of their question, flow with the conversation, and avoid leading questions.