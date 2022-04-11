selling (2).pptx 1. Virtual Selling Student Institution Course Date 2. How to reconfigure sales strategy during the pandemic  After the covid-19 pandemic emerged, most businesses shifted to online services for performance and might continue operating online for a long time.  Throughout the duration of the pandemic, four key selling strategies were; putting sales at the center of selling strategy, leveraging sales to discover and meet new customer needs, improve the sales experience, and leveraging the physical environment with social distancing.  Also known as virtual selling, remote selling occurs when the seller markets products to the buyer when they are in different locations. People in the past would have found virtual selling impossible, or rather, uncouth. However, it is possible to sell products virtually especially after the covid-19 pandemic. It only requires that one stays connected, remain as much personal as possible, closely track customer interest and interactions, and founding a strong relationship in the different social media platforms. In addition, it is possible to generate leads and sell prospects remotely though organizing meetings and process with maximum efficiency,, building daily habits around sales activity, and setting clear goals and managing input-level sales goals first. 3. Managing customers virtually  There are different strategies to connect with customers and convince them to stay.This includes responding to their concerns, going above and beyond, and following up to build a connection with the supplier or seller. In addition, it is essential for virtual marketers to keep it personal with their customers, remain active on social media, and grow with the recent client in mind.  It is essential that a business incorporates specific strategies to discover and meet new customers like considering sales and leveraging them. 4. Selling technology to non- technology clients and through storytelling  Non-technology clients during the covid-19 pandemic required extra attention and focus from marketers of products.  There are six tips that virtual businesses could use during the pandemic lockdown to serve non- technical consumers as mentioned below.  For decades, businesses have utilized storytelling to persuade consumers(Baldoni, 2017). However, it depends on how marketers understand their message to buyers, find their right example, and convey passion. In addition, weaving individual narrative and supporting fact is essential for marketers to sell through storytelling. 5. About sales conversations  Today, virtual selling has increased by 81% compared to in-person sales meetings.  After the covid-19 pandemic, both synchronous and asynchronous sales interactions have quickly replaced in-person sales conversations.  Notably, a good virtual listener does not interrupt, asks questions and clarifies, and focuses on the issue. In addition, they give reassurance, create an open and safe environment, and asks for input.  Being a good listener is key to asking insightful questions to virtual buyers and consumers. 6. References  4 ways to reconfigure your sales strategy during the pandemic. Harvard Business Review. (2021, August 27). Retrieved April 11, 2022, from https://hbr.org/2020/10/4-ways-to-reconfigure-your- sales-strategy-during-the-pandemic  Baldoni, J. (2017, May 24). Using stories to persuade. Harvard Business Review. Retrieved April 11, 2022, from https://hbr.org/2011/03/using-stories-as-a-tool-of-per  Infotech, Z. (2013, October 24). 6 tips for selling technology solutions to non-technical clients. Channel Futures. Retrieved April 11, 2022, from https://www.channelfutures.com/from-the- industry/6-tips-for-selling-technology-solutions-to-non- technical-clients  Klein, E. (2021, June 25). Virtual selling 101: How to perfect the art of selling remotely. UK Business Blog. Retrieved April 11, 2022, from https://business.clickdo.co.uk/virtual-selling/

Editor's Notes