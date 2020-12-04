Successfully reported this slideshow.
Comunicazione sociale

Analisi campagna sociale

Environment
Comunicazione sociale

  1. 1. Master in Comunicazione per le Industrie Creative A. A. 2019/20 Corso in Comunicazione Sociale Prof.ssa R. Corvi Studente: Luca Astone
  2. 2. Informazioni contestuali Artista: agenzia pubblicitaria VVL / BBDO Titolo: WWF: The Earth Melting Anno di creazione: giugno 2004 Genere: pubblicità
  3. 3. Intento dichiarato. Questo annuncio pubblicitario, divulgato dall'organizzazione non- profit WWF, è stato creato per sensibilizzare l'opinione pubblica sul tema del riscaldamento globale e sulla necessità di informare le persone dell’esistenza (reale ed urgente) del problema. Contenuto verbale. La decisione, volontaria, di inserire una didascalia con carattere di stampa molto ridotto è finalizzata a massimizzare il simbolismo dell’immagine stessa. Anche il posizionamento di tale riquadro didascalico sembra essere il frutto di una strategia ben precisa: le linee geometriche di proiezione del «cono gelato» convergono verso il riquadro stesso. Potremmo sostenere, dunque, che l’utilizzo del corpo di testo sia finalizzato a rafforzare il messaggio che l'immagine in sé implica, inserito nella parte inferiore della pagina affinché la rappresentazione grafica possa fin dal primo istante colpire e suggestionare l’osservatore. Contenuto non verbale. L’immagine iconografica comunica un messaggio semplice, chiaro e diretto: la temperatura media del nostro Pianeta è in aumento, e proprio come accadrebbe ad un comune cono gelato, vi è il pericolo del suo «scioglimento». Questo simbolismo figurato è riconoscibile poiché, almeno nella cultura occidentale, siamo tutti cresciuti sapendo che cos’è un cono gelato. Inoltre, a livello grafico, mantenere lo sfondo nero elimina da ogni distrazione, mentre l'utilizzo di un'icona così ampiamente riconosciuta assicura che il messaggio da veicolare sia compreso da un vasto pubblico. I massima: quantità. Vi sono informazioni sintetiche legate all’emergenza del cambiamento climatico, presenti attraverso il riquadro inserito a supporto dell’immagine illustrativa. (Non violazione) II massima: qualità. Si denuncia il problema dell’impatto del cambiamento climatico sul nostro Pianeta senza il supporto di dati scientifici. (Violazione) III massima: relazione. Vi è una chiara pertinenza tra l’immagine rappresentata ed il messaggio proposto (Non violazione) IV massima: modalità. Ambiguità e oscurità possono emergere nel momento in cui il pubblico cerca una risposta alla seguente domanda: da che cosa è dettato il pericolo del surriscaldamento globale? Ciò può far emergere una forte ambivalenza: da una parte riconosciamo il valore universale che la raffigurazione in sé gioca sull’immaginario collettivo, dall’altra si mette in discussione la limitata comprensione del messaggio che si vuole trasmettere, proprio a causa della mancanza di dettagli tecnici legati al problema. (Violazione)

