I. FAR.docx

Feb. 03, 2023
I. FAR.docx

Feb. 03, 2023
I. FAR.docx

  1. 1. Cash and Cash Equivalents Money standard medium of exchange in business transactions. It refers to the currency and coins which are in circulation and legal tender. Cash includes money and any other negotiable instrument that is payable in money and acceptable by the bank for deposit and immediate credit. It includes checks, bank drafts, and money orders because these are acceptable by the bank for deposit or immediate encashment. PAS 1, paragraph 66, which provides that an entity shall classify an asset as current when the asset is cash or cash equivalent unless it is restricted to settle a liability for more than twelve months after the end of the reporting period. “Cash” must be unrestricted in use. Cash items included in cash a. Cash on hand – includes undeposited cash collections and other cash items awaiting deposit such as customer’s checks, cashiers/manager’s checks, traveler’s checks, bank drafts and money orders. b. Cash in bank – includes demand deposit or checking account and saving deposit which are unrestricted as to withdrawal. c. Cash fund – set aside for current purposes such as petty cash fund, payroll fund, and dividend fund. Cash Equivalents PAS 7, paragraph 6 cash equivalents as short-term and highly liquid investments that re readily convertible into cash and so near their maturity that they present insignificant risk of changes in value because of changes in interest rates. The standard further states that only highly liquid investments that are acquired three months before maturity can qualify as cash equivalents. Examples of cash equivalents are: a. Three-month BSP treasury bill b. Three-year BSP treasury bill purchased three months before date of maturity c. Three-month time deposit d. Three-month money market instrument or commercial paper. Equity securities cannot qualify as cash equivalents because shares do not have a maturity date. Preference shares with specified redemption date and acquired three months before redemption date can qualify as cash equivalents. Thus, a BSP treasury bill that was purchased one year ago cannot qualify as cash equivalent even if the remaining maturity is three months/less. Investment of excess cash Classifications of investment of excess cash Investments in time deposit, money market instruments and treasury bills should be classified as follows: a. If the terms is three months or less, such instruments are classified as cash equivalents and therefore included in the caption “cash and cash equivalents” b. If the terms is more than three months but within one year, such investments are classified as short-term financial assets or temporary investments and presented separately as current assets. c. If the term is more than one year, such investments are classified as noncurrent or long-term investments. Measurement of cash Cash is measured at face value. Cash in foreign currency is measured at the current exchange rate. Financial statement presentation Cash and cash equivalents should be known as the first line item under current assets. Foreign currency Cash in foreign currency should be translated to Philippine pesos using the current exchange rate.

