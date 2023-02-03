Successfully reported this slideshow.
I. Cost Accounting.pdf

Feb. 03, 2023
I. Cost Accounting.pdf

Feb. 03, 2023
I. Cost Accounting.pdf

  1. 1. COMPARISON OF FINANCIAL, MANAGERIAL AND COST ACCOUNTING Financial accounting – the use of accounting information for reporting to external parties, including investors and creditors. Managerial accounting – focuses on the needs of parties with the org rather than interested parties outside the organization. Cost accounting – intersection between financial and managerial accounting. Merchandise Inventory beg. Purchases Cost of goods available for sale (Merchandise Inventory end.) Cost of goods Sold 1. Determining the selling price of a product. 2. Meeting competition. 3. Bidding on contracts. 4. Analyzing profitability. Planning and controlling operations – important functions of cost accounting. Planning – process of establishing objectives or goals for the firm and determining the means by which the firm will attain them. Planning can be divided into three (3) components: 1. Strategic Planning – concerned with setting long range goals and objectives to determine the overall direction of the company. 2. Tactical planning – concerned with plans for a shorter range or time period) and emphasizes plans to achieve the strategic goals. 3. Operations planning – related to the day to day implementation of tactical plans. It emphasizes the coordination of the major factors of production (materials, labor, and facilities) Control process of monitoring the company’s operations and determining whether the objectives identified in the planning process are being accomplished. Two Basic Product-Costing Systems 1. Job order costing – system for allocating costs to groups of unique products. 2. Process costing – a system applicable to a continuous process of production of the same or similar goods. Job order vs Process costing - Two traditional basis approaches to product cost accounting systems. Characteristics of Job Order Costing Job order cost accounting system – a product costing system used by companies making one-of-a-kind/special-order products. *Computing unit costs, total manufacturing cost for each job order ÷ number of good units produced for that order. The primary characteristics of a job order cost system are: 1. Collects all manufacturing costs and assigns them to specific job/batches of product. 2. It measures costs for each completed job, rather than for set time periods. 3. It uses just one WIP Control account in the general ledger. Supported by a subsidiary ledger of job order cost cards or sheets for each job in process at any point of time. Characteristics of Process Costing A process cost accountings system is a product costing system used by companies that make a large number of similar products/maintain a continuous production flow. The main characteristics of a process cost accounting system are as follows: 1. Manufacturing costs are grouped by dept or work center with little concern for specific job orders. 2. Emphasizes a weekly/monthly time period rather than the time taken to complete a specific order.
  2. 2. 3. Uses several WIP Inventory accounts – one for each department/work center in the manufacturing process. Operation costing – is a hybrid costing system often used in repetitive manufacturing where finished products have common, as well as distinguishing characteristics. Batch – group through the same production sequence. Costs are allocated too each batch. Process vs. Job Order Costing 1. Homogenous units pass through a series of similar processes. 1. Unique jobs are worked on during a time period. 2. Costs are accumulated by processing department 2. Costs are accumulated by individual job. 3. Unit costs are computed by dividing the individual departments’ costs by the equivalent production 3. Unit costs are determined by dividing the total costs on the job cost sheet by the number of units on the job. 4. The cost of production report provides the detail for the WIP account for 4. The job cost sheet provides the details for the WIP account. each department Cost accounting – is a system that records, summarizes, analyzes, and interprets the details of the costs of materials, labor, and overhead necessary to produce and sell an article. Role of Cost Accounting • Budgeting – formulation of plans into figures for the future. • Controlling Costs – costs are predetermined for materials, labor and overhead. • Pricing – insure not only the recovery of all costs but also the earning of a profit. • Determining profit – the matching of costs against revenues determines profits. • Choosing among alternatives – cost accounting is the source of information concerning the different revenues and costs necessary in formulating alternative course of action. Cost – represents “an exchange price” or expenditure made to secure an economic benefit, generally resources that promise to produce revenue. Cost Classification Cost in Relation to the product 1. Factory cost/production cost/manufacturing cost/inventory cost = M + L +O 2. Selling Costs or Expenses/marketing/distribution costs – cost to make sales. 3. General and administrative Costs – incurred in directing the operation of the company. Cost in relation to Volume of Production 1. Fixed costs – remain constant in total amount even though volume of activity changes. Ex. Taxes, depreciation, rent. 2. Variable costs – vary in total amount in direct proportion to volume of production. Ex. Materials, labor, supplies. 3. Semi-variable Costs or Mixed Costs – include an amount that is fixed within the relevant range of output of production and an amount that varies proportionately when output changes. Ex. Power and light. Cost in relation to Timing of changes Against Revenues 1. Product costs/Inventoriable costs – costs that are attached to the product and matched with revenue in the period in which the product is sold. 2. Period costs – noninventoriable costs which are deducted as expenses during the current period. These are assigned to periods of time rather to units of product.
  3. 3. Cost in relation to timing of Cost Computation • Historical costs – referred to actual costs. • Budgeted or Predetermined Costs – costs established from forecasts. Cost in relation to ease of Traceability to Cost objective • Direct costs – costs that can be traced to a segment of the operation. • Indirect costs – costs that are not traced to a particular segment. Cost Accounting Procedures for Manufacturing Firms • System of Cost Accumulation: 1. Actual Cost System (Historical) 2. Standard Cost System (Predetermined) 3. Normal Cost System Terminologies ▪ Factory costs- the costs of a manufactured product. ▪ Direct materials – materials that form an integral part of the finished product. ▪ Direct labor – salaries and wages paid to the factory employees to convert raw materials to finished product. ▪ Factory Overhead – costs other than materials and direct labor that are associated ▪ with the manufacturing process. The Factory overhead Control is used to accumulate the actual overhead incurred during the manufacturing process. ▪ Prime cost – consists of direct materials and direct labor. ▪ Conversion cost- consist of direct labor and factory overhead. 1. Raw materials- costs of direct materials and factory supplies that will be used in the manufacturing operations. 2. Work in process, or Goods in process – cost of direct materials, direct labor, and factory overhead that have been assigned to goods started but not yet completed. 3. Finished Goods. – carries the total of the manufacturing costs attached to completed production that is being held for sale. ▪ Cost of Goods Manufactured – the cost of production items that were finished. ▪ CGM = DM + DL+FO+WIP, beg.- WIP,end ▪ Cost of Goods Sold = FG Inv, beg + CGM – FG, end

