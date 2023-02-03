Successfully reported this slideshow.
I. CFAS.pdf

Feb. 03, 2023
I. CFAS.pdf

Feb. 03, 2023
Business

summary notes

summary notes

Business
I. CFAS.pdf

  1. 1. Chapter I: The Accountancy Profession. Accounting – identifying (analytical), measuring (technical) and communicating (formal) component. Identifying – process is the recognition or nonrecognition of business activities. Measuring – assigning of peso amounts Historical cost, fair value, present value, realizable value, current cost and inflation-adopted costs. Valuation by Fact or Opinion • When measurement is affected by estimates, the items measured are said to be valued by opinion. • When measurement is unaffected by estimates, the items measured are said to be valued by fact. Communicating process of preparing and distributing accounting reports to potential users. Types of Events External Events – involve external party. a) Exchange – giving and receiving b) Nonreciprocal “one way” transaction c) External event other than transfer – events involve changes in the economic resources or obligations. Internal Events – do not involve external party. a) Production – resources are transformed into finished goods. b) Casualty – unanticipated loss from disasters/other similar events. Basic Purpose of Accounting To provide information about economic activities intended to be useful in making economic decisions. Types of accounting information classified as to users’ needs • General purpose accounting information – meet the common needs of most statement users. Governed by PFRS. • Special purpose accounting information – designed to meet the specific needs of particular statement users. Basic Accounting Concepts • Double-entry system • Going concern – assumed to carry on its operation for an indefinite period of time. • Separate entity – treated separately from its owners • Stable monetary unit – common unit of measure; changes in purchasing power are ignored • Time period – life of the business is divided into series of reporting periods. • Materiality concept – material if its omission/misstatement could influence economic decisions. • Cost-benefit – processing and communicating info should not exceed the benefits to be derived from it. • Accrual basis of accounting – effects of transaction are recognized when they occur • Historical cost concept – value of an asset is determined on the basis of acquisition cost. • Full disclosure principle – provide sufficient detail to disclose matters that make a difference to users. • Consistency concept – accounting policies which are applied consistently from one period to the next. • Matching – costs are recognized expenses when the related revenue is recognized. • Residual equity theory – OE= Assets – Liability – Preferred Shareholders Equity • Fund theory – custody and administration of funds • Realization – converting non-cash assets into cash • Prudence – (conservatism) exercise of the judgement needed on making estimates • Financial Accounting – focus on general purpose FS • Management Accounting – special purpose financial reports for use by an entity’s management. • Auditing – evaluating the correspondence of certain assertions • Tax accounting – preparation of tax returns and rendering tax advice. • Government accounting – accounting for the government and instrumentalities. Four Sectors in the Practice of Accountancy 1. Pubic Accountancy 2. Commerce and Industry 3. Education/Academe 4. Government Accounting Standards in the Philippines PFRS standards and interpretation adopted by FRSC:
  2. 2. 1. PFRS 2. PAS 3. Interpretation Chapter II: Conceptual Framework a) Assist the IASB b) Assist preparers in developing consistent accounting policies c) Assist all parties in understanding and interpreting the Standards. • The objective of general-purpose financial reporting is to provide financial information about the reporting entity that is useful to primary users in making decisions about providing resources to the entity. • Forms the foundation of the Conceptual Framework Primary Users – cannot demand information directly from reporting entities. a) Existing and potential investors b) Lenders and other creditors Only the common needs of primary users are met by the FS. (I) Fundamental qualitative characteristics – make information useful to users. (I) Relevance a) Predictive value b) Feedback value Materiality – entity-specific aspect (2) Faithful representation a) Completeness b) Neutrality c) Free from error (II) Enhancing qualitative characteristics – enhance the usefulness of information (I) Comparability (II) Verifiability (III) Timeliness (IV) Understandability Relevance • Information is relevant if it can affect the decision of users. • Relevant information has the ff: a) Predictive Value – used in making predictions. b) Confirmatory Value – confirming past predictions. • Materiality – “entity-specific” aspect of relevance. Faithful Representation Means the information provides true, correct and complete depiction of what it purports to represent. a) Completeness all info necessary for users to understand the phenomenon being depicted is provided. b) Neutrality – info is selected/presented w/o bias c) Free from error – no errors in the description and in the process. Enhancing Qualitative Characteristics (I) Comparability – identifying similarities and differences between sets of information. (II) Verifiability – diff users could reach consensus as to what the info purports to represent. (III) Timeliness – info is avail to users in time to be able to influence their decisions. (IV) Understandability – users are expected to have: a) Reasonable knowledge of business activities b) Willingness to analyze the info diligently Financial Statements and the Reporting Entity Objective and scope of FS Provide financial info about the reporting entity’s assets, liabilities, equity, income and expenses that is useful in assessing: a. Entity’s ability to generate future net cash inflows; and b. Management’s stewardship over economic resources. Financial Statements and the Reporting Entity Reporting period – FS are prepared for a specific period of time (i.e. reporting period) and include comparative information for at least one preceding reporting period. Going Concern FS are normally prepared on the assumption that the reporting entity is a going concern meaning the entity has neither the intention nor the need to end its operations in the foreseeable future. Reporting entity required/chooses to prepare FS and is not necessarily a legal entity. Elements of FS a. Asset – present economic resource controlled by the entity as a result of past events. An economic resource is a right that has the potential to produce economic benefits. b. Liability – present obligation of the entity to transfer an economic resource as a result of past events. c. Equity – residual interest in the assets of the entity after deciding all its liabilities. d. Revenue – Increase in asset, decrease in liab and increase it OE e. Expenses – decreases in asset/increase liab and decrease OE Recognition and Derecognition The recognition process
  3. 3. Recognition is the process of including in the statement of Financial Position the statements of Financial Performance an item that meets the definition of one FS. Recognition criteria An item recognized if: a. It meets the definition of an asset, liab, equity, income/expense and b. Recognizing it would provide useful information Relevance The recognition of an item may not provide relevant information if; a. It is uncertain whether an asset or liability exists; or b. An asset/liab exists, but the probability of an inflow or outflow of economic benefits is low. Faithful representation The level of measurement uncertainty and other factors can affect an item’s faithful representation, but not necessarily its relevance. Measurement uncertainty Derecognition Removal of a previously recognized asset/liab from the entity’s statement of Financial Position. Unit of account Right or the group of rights Measurement Bases 1) Historical cost 2) Current value Fair value Value in use and fulfillment value Fair value – price that would be received to sell an asset, or paid to transfer a liability. Value in Use – pertains to the asset Fulfillment Value – pertains to the liability 3) Current Cost Entry value vs Exit value

