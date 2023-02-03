Successfully reported this slideshow.
I. ParCor.pdf

Feb. 03, 2023
I. ParCor.pdf

Feb. 03, 2023
I. ParCor.pdf

  1. 1. Definition and Nature of Accounting Accounting is a service activity. Its function is to provided quantitative information, primarily financial in nature, about economic entities that is intended to be useful in making economic decisions. Stakeholders parties who have interest in an entity whether direct or indirect. 1) External users – they are group/individuals who are not directly concerned with the day-to-day operation but indirectly related to the said entity. Creditors, investors, prospective creditors and investors, government and the public. 2) Internal users – the management personnel in all levels within an entity who are responsible for planning and control of the operations. They have access to the day-to-day operations of the entity. They make decisions that affect the internal operations of the entity. Financial report – general-purpose financial statements. Users of Financial Information 1. Investors 2. Lenders 3. Suppliers and other trade creditors 4. Employees 5. Customers 6. Government and their agencies 7. Public Accounting Process Refers to the procedures or series of steps undertaken to come up with the information reported in the FS. Accounting Cycle Recording phase – collecting information about economic transactions. 1. Documentation 2. Journalizing 3. Posting Summarizing phase 4. Preparing a trial balance 5. Compiling adjusting data 6. Preparing a work sheet/end-of-period spreadsheet 7. Preparing the FS 8. Adjusting and closing the books 9. Preparing a post-closing trial balance 10. Reversing the accounts Partnership is defined in Article 1767 of the Civil Code of the Philippines as “a contract whereby two or more persons bind themselves to contribute money, property, or industry into a common fund with the intention of dividing profits among themselves.” Characteristics of a Partnership 1. Mutual agency. Any partner may act as agent of the partnership in conducting its affairs. 2. Unlimited liability. The personal assets (assets not contributed to the partnership) of any partner may be used to satisfy the partnership creditors’ claims upon liquidation, if partnership assets are not enough to settle the liabilities to outsiders. 3. Limited life. A partnership may be dissolved at any time by action of the partners or by operation of law. 4. Mutual participation in profits. A partner has the right to share in partnership profits. 5. Legal entity. A partnership has legal personality separate and distinct from that of each of the partners. 6. Co-ownership of contributed assets. Property contributed to the partnership are owned by the partnership by virtue of its separate legal personality. 7. Income tax. Partnerships, except general professional partnerships (i.e., those organized for the exercise of profession like CPAs, lawyers, engineers, etc.) are subject to the 30% income tax. Advantages of Partnership 1. It is easy and inexpensive to organize, as it is formed by a simple contract between two or more persons. 2. The unlimited liability of the partners makes it reliable from the point of view of creditors. 3. The combined personal credit of the partners offers better opportunity for obtaining additional capital than does a sole proprietorship. 4. The participation in the business by more than one person makes it possible for a closer supervision of all the partnership activities. 5. The direct gain to the partners is an incentive to give close attention to the business.
  2. 2. 6. The personal element in the characters of the partners is retained. Disadvantages of a Partnership 1. The personal liability of a partner for firm debts deters many from investing capital in a partnership. 2. A partner may be subject to personal liability for the wrongful acts or omissions of his/her associates. 3. It is less stable because it can easily be dissolved. 4. There is divided authority among the partners. 5. There is constant likelihood of dissension and disagreement when each of the partners has the same authority in the management of the firm. Classes of Partners 1) As to contribution a) Capitalist partner – one who contributes capital in cash (money) or property. b) Industrial partner – one who contributes industry, labor, skill, talent or service. c) Capitalist-industrial partner – one who contributes cash, property, and industry. 2) As to liability a) General partner – one whose liability to third persons extends to his separate (private) property. b) Limited partner – one whose liability to third persons is limited only to the extent of his capital contribution to the partnership. 3) As to management a) Managing partner – one who manages actively the business of the partnership b) Silent partner – one who does not participate in the management of the partnership affairs. 4) Other classifications a) Liquidating partner – one who takes charge of the winding up of partnership affairs upon dissolution b) Nominal partner – one who is not really a partner, not being a party to the partnership agreement, but is made liable as a partner for the protection of innocent third persons c) Ostensible partner – one who takes active part in the management of the firm and is known to the public as a partner in the business d) Secret partner – one who takes active part in the management of the business but whose connection with the partnership s concealed or unknown to the public. e) Dormant partner – one who does not take active part in the management of the business and is not known to the public as a partner; he is both a silent and a secret partner. Partnership Contract A partnership is created by an oral or a written agreement. Since partnerships are required to be registered with the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commissions, it is necessary that the agreement be in writing. Opening Entries If the asset contributed is in the form of cash, it is recorded on the partnership books at face value; If the asset contributed is in the form of property or non-cash asset, it is recorded at agreed value, or in the absence of an agreement, at fair market value. When industry is contributed into the partnership, a memorandum entry is prepared. Partnership Formation • Formation a: two or more persons form a partnership for the first time all partners are new in the business. • Formation b: a sole proprietor and an individual form a partnership • Formation c: two or more sole proprietors form a partnership The following rules will be helpful in making the necessary adjusting entries: • Debit asset and credit capital for increases in asset values • Debit capital and credit asset for decreases in asset values • Debit capital and credit liabilities for increases in liability balances • Debit liabilities and credit capital for decreases in liability balances
  3. 3. • In the case of contra asset accounts, the following rules shall apply: • Debit contra asset account and credit capital for increases in asset values • Debit capital and credit contra asset account for decreases in asset values Corporation A corporation is an artificial being created by operation of law, having the right of succession and the powers, attributes and properties expressly authorized by law or incident to its existence. (Section 1, Corporation Code of the Philippines.) Characteristics Of a Corporation 1. Separate legal entity – artificial being. A corporation is an artificial being with a personality that is separate from that of its individual owners. Thus, it may, under its corporate name, take, hold or convey property to the extent allowed by law, enter into contracts, and sue or be sued. 2. Created by operation of law. A corporation is generally created by operation of law. The mere agreement of the parties cannot give rise to a corporation. 3. Right of succession. A corporation has the right of succession. Irrespective of the death, withdrawal, insolvency, or incapacity of the individual members or shareholders, and regardless of the transfer of their interest or share capital, a corporation can continue its existence up to the period of time stated in the articles of incorporation but not exceed fifty years. 4. Powers, attributes, properties authorized by law. A corporation has only the powers, attributes and properties expressly authorized by law or incident to its existence. Being a mere creation of law, a corporation can only exercise powers provided by law and those powers which are incidental to its existence. 5. Ownership divided into shares. Proprietorship in a corporation is divided into units known as share capital. The buyers of this share capital are called shareholders or stockholders and are considered owners of the business. 6. Board of directors. Management of the business is vested in a board of directors elected by the shareholders. The board of directors is the governing body or decision-making body of the corporation. The Corporation Law provides that the number of directors be not less than five but not more than fifteen. Advantages Of a Corporation 1. The corporation enjoys continuous existence because of its power of succession. 2. The corporation has the ability to obtain a strong credit line because of continuity of existence. 3. Large scale business undertakings are made possible because many individuals can invest their funds in the enterprise. 4. The liability of its Investors or shareholders is limited to the extent of their investment in the corporation. 5. The transfer of shares can be affected without the need for prior consent of other shareholders. 6. Its smooth operation is guaranteed because of centralized management. Disadvantages of a Corporation 1. It is not easy to organize because of complicated legal requirements and high costs in its organization. 2. The limited liability of its shareholders may weaken its credit capacity. 3. It is subject to rigid governmental control. 4. It is subject to more taxes. 5. Its centralized management restricts a more active participation by shareholders in the conduct of corporate affairs Classes of Corporation 1) As to Membership Holdings a) Stock corporation – a private corporation in which the capital is divided into shares of stock and is authorized to distribute corporate earnings to holders on the basis of shares held. The owners of a stock corporation are called stockholders or shareholders. b) Non-stock corporation – a private corporation in which capital comes from fees paid by individuals composing it. The owners of non- stock corporation are called members.
  4. 4. 2) As to Purpose a) Public corporation – a corporation that is organized to govern a portion of the state (e.g. municipalities, provinces) b) Private corporation – a corporation that is organized for a private benefit, aims on end. c) Quasi-public corporation - a private corporation which is given a franchise to perform functions of a public character. Classified under this type are the so-called public utility corporations such as MERALCO and PLDT. 5) As to Compliance of Law a) De jure corporation – a corporation which exists in both law and fact. It exists in law because it has complied with all the legal requirements; it exists in facts because it actually operates as a corporation. b) De facto corporation – a corporation which only exists only in fact but not in law. It does not exist in law because of non-compliance with certain legal requirements. 4) As to Law of Creation a) Domestic corporation – a corporation that is organized under Philippine laws. b) Foreign corporation – a corporation that is organized under the laws of other countries. 5) As to Extent of Membership a) Open corporation – a corporation whose ownership is widely held by many investors, usually a private stock corporation. b) Closely-held corporation or family corporation – a private corporation in which 50% or more of its stock owned by five (5) persons or less. Other types of corporations include parent or holding corporations, subsidiary corporations, ecclesiastical corporations and lay corporations which are themselves classified into other groups. Components of Corporators 1. Incorporators – they are the persons who originally formed the corporation and whose names appear in the Articles of Incorporation, they must be natural persons as distinguished from artificial persons. 2. Corporators – they are the persons who compose the corporation whether as shareholders or members. 3. Stockholders or shareholders – they are the corporators of a stock corporation. 4. Members – they are the corporators of a non-stock corporation. 5. Promoters – they are the persons who undertake to (a) form a company based on a given project, (b) set it going, and (c) take the necessary steps to accomplish the purpose for which the corporation is organized. 6. Subscribers – they are the persons who have agreed to take the original, unissued shares but will pay at a later date. They may be incorporators or not and they may eventually become shareholders the moment the full payment of their subscriptions is made. 7. Underwriters – they are those who undertake to dispose of the shares to the general public.

