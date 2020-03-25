Successfully reported this slideshow.
U N I T 2 A S S I G N M E N T 5 CONTENT MARKETING IN THE TRAVEL INDUSTRY P R E S E N T E D B Y L A U R A A L E M A N Y
Content Marketing Higher visibility More relevant content on the site will lead to better SEO rankings as well as more opp...
Opodo's "Get Your Guide" Opodo, one of the largest online travel companies, has create a useful "Get Your Guide" feature w...
Opodo's Instagram The brand's appealing Instagram feed is a beautiful display of stunning cities, wildlife, and landscapes...
Opodo Competitions Opodo uses social media contests as a way to engage with its followers, while getting an extra social m...
British Airways - "Look Up Campaign" (click here) Use of billboards in central key locations such as Picadilly Circus, wit...
British Airways - "Best Summer Ever" Campaign" (click here) British Airways - "Unforgettable Moments" Campaign (click here...
British Airways Business Travel Campaign New concept to target British Airways's business audience and optimise media sale...
Marriott Podcasts Marriott uses podcasts as a way to present relevant topics and engage regular visitors to its hotels wit...
The hotel chain has also launched a digital magazine, Marriott Bonvoy Traveller, which focuses on wider topics relating to...
Airbnb has created a number of novelty well-known listings in order to generate interest on the back of unique and amusing...
Airbnb Neighbourhoods Airbnb has created digital neighborhood guides, which include local maps, testimonials and reviews f...
Airbnb Blog The Airbnb blog provides tips and stories for hosts, as well as Airbnb’s partnerships and initiatives. The blo...
References Aouf, R., 2017. Pantone Creates Greenery-Themed Home That Can Be Booked On Airbnb. [online] Dezeen. Available a...
Dua, T., 2015. Now Marriott Is A Magazine Publisher Too. [online] Digiday. Available at: <https://digiday.com/marketing/no...
  2. 2. Content Marketing Higher visibility More relevant content on the site will lead to better SEO rankings as well as more opportunities for the target to become familiar with the brand. Higher conversion rates will be achieved as a result (DeMers, J., 2015). is a strategic marketing approach focused on creating and distributing valuable, relevant, and consistent content to attract and retain a clearly defined audience. Improved reputation If the content is helpful and informative, customers will think more highly of the brand. Content published on external websites will also depict the brand as a more trustworthy, established industry leader (DeMers, J., 2015). Increased retention Great content helps create a positive experience for potential customers and makes them come back for more. It captures the audience’s attention and continually reinforces a positive brand impression (DeMers, J., 2015). - CONTENT MARKETING INSTITUTE, n.d. -
  3. 3. Opodo's "Get Your Guide" Opodo, one of the largest online travel companies, has create a useful "Get Your Guide" feature which displays many popular travel destinations and lists the main tours and attractions available. Screenshot of Opodo's Get Your Guide tool Good example of content marketing: provides useful and relevant information and has an added value for the customer as it makes travel planning less stressful.
  4. 4. Opodo's Instagram The brand's appealing Instagram feed is a beautiful display of stunning cities, wildlife, and landscapes around the world. It uses hashtags encouraging user-generated content, where people can share their experiences and everyone has a chance to get featured/reposted. As a result, customers feel more connected to the brand and get enticed into planning their next trip through the platform. 55% of passengers book based on images they’ve seen on Instagram*. Screenshot of Opodo's Instagram Feed *(Wright, M., 2019).
  5. 5. Opodo Competitions Opodo uses social media contests as a way to engage with its followers, while getting an extra social media boost and visibility. Contests have an added value for the audience (useful information and the possibility of winning a prize), and are a rich source of data for the brand. Giveaways also generate excitement and empower consumers to share and promote the company's content with their close ones, generating more leads as a result (Pickering, B., 2011). Screenshot of Opodo's Competition in Partnership with Air Europa
  6. 6. British Airways - "Look Up Campaign" (click here) Use of billboards in central key locations such as Picadilly Circus, with realtime flight data displayed (flight number, destination, frequency) as planes flew overhead. Successful campaign (60+ awards) with truly engaging and creative content to remind viewers of the magic of flying while creating an emotional connection with them (Macleod, D., 2014) Macleod, D., 2014. British Airways Campaign "The Magic Of Flying".
  7. 7. British Airways - "Best Summer Ever" Campaign" (click here) British Airways - "Unforgettable Moments" Campaign (click here) The airline teamed up with four of the most popular bloggers in the UK to showcase a selection of summer experiences (CMA, 2014). Influencer marketing: builds credibility and trust, provides value to the target audience and helps drive quicker customer acquisition (Huff, T., 2017) Showcases moments shared between a father & son on their trip to NY, through a custom painting created just for them. Selected from 1,000's of people who wrote about special moments they had on their holiday: real testimonials come across as unbiased and establish trust (Darbyshire, R., 2017). CMA, 2014. British Airways Best Summer Ever Campaign Darbyshire, R., 2017. British Airways Social Media Campaign
  8. 8. British Airways Business Travel Campaign New concept to target British Airways's business audience and optimise media sales opportunities. Relevant, bespoke content created through multiple channels, including video, social media, inflight entertainment, the airline’s Business Hub, email, as well as through Business Life magazine. Industry expert views across tech, trends, thoughts and travel-related content with an always-on strategy across digital, social and print channels to generate debate and discussion (Cedarcom, n.d.). +1.5 MILLION VIDEO VIEWS +250K READERS in just 2 years - Cedarcom, n.d. - over 12 month period
  9. 9. Marriott Podcasts Marriott uses podcasts as a way to present relevant topics and engage regular visitors to its hotels with an in-depth look at both the hotel industry and interior design in general (Gilliland, N., 2019). Great way to achieve high engagement through a low competition channel, which makes it easier to stand out and gain listeners. Builds relationships with its customers: listeners are loyal to their favorite programs and are likely to check back for more. Very engaging content: audience polls, questions, etc makes it feel like an interactive experience.Screenshot of Marriott's Podcast
  10. 10. The hotel chain has also launched a digital magazine, Marriott Bonvoy Traveller, which focuses on wider topics relating to travel, culture, wellness and lifestyle. Shift in the brand strategy to re-brand itself as a media entity, and target next-gen "innovative, creative, out-of-the-box thinkers" (Dua, T., 2015). Features relevant, non-intrusive content written by local experts as well as pieces from partners like TED and influencer interviews, which makes it relevant to millennials (Lutner, K., 2017). Marriott Digital Magazine
  11. 11. Airbnb has created a number of novelty well-known listings in order to generate interest on the back of unique and amusing content (Gilliland, N., 2019). In October 2019, a listing was posted by "Barbie" herself for the Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse. This turned out to be a celebratory campaign for the 60th anniversary of Barbie, with prices per night listed at $60, in partnership with Mattel. Other example: greenery-themed home listed in partnership with Pantone to match its 2017 colour of the year (Aouf, R., 2017). Air Bnb Novelty Listings
  12. 12. Airbnb Neighbourhoods Airbnb has created digital neighborhood guides, which include local maps, testimonials and reviews from travelers and advice from hosts. This is a good way to build a sense of community, where all can share their local knowledge and experiences (Divakaran, S., n.d.). The platform also relies on local photographers to capture the neighbourhood’s atmosphere, which makes the page all the more appealing and gives it a sense of authenticity and relatability. It also includes details of each photographer and their websites (Hawthorne, n.d.).
  13. 13. Airbnb Blog The Airbnb blog provides tips and stories for hosts, as well as Airbnb’s partnerships and initiatives. The blog uses clear language and delivers effective messages through a variety of supports (videos, text, photos etc). They also offer geo-specific content in 10 different languages. The company also tackles important socioeconomic topics such as the Hospitality Index or the Economic Impact study, which show the impact Airbnb has had on cities (Divakaran, S., n.d.).
  14. 14. References Aouf, R., 2017. Pantone Creates Greenery-Themed Home That Can Be Booked On Airbnb. [online] Dezeen. Available at: <https://www.dezeen.com/2017/01/27/pantone-design-greenery-themed-home-can-booked-airbnb-london-clerkenwell- uk/> [Accessed 9 March 2020]. Cedarcom, n.d. British Airways Business Travel. [online] Cedarcom. Available at: <https://www.cedarcom.co.uk/our- work/british-airways-business-travel> [Accessed 12 March 2020]. CMA, 2014. British Airways Best Summer Ever - Content Marketing Association - CMA. [online] Content Marketing Association. Available at: <http://the-cma.com/case-studies/british-airways-bestsummerever/> [Accessed 10 March 2020]. Content Marketing Institute. n.d. What Is Content Marketing? [online] Available at: <https://contentmarketinginstitute.com/what-is-content-marketing/> [Accessed 7 March 2020]. Darbyshire, R., 2017. British Airways Launch Social Media Campaign To Share #Unforgettable Holiday Moments. [online] The Drum. Available at: <https://www.thedrum.com/news/2017/02/23/british-airways-launch-social-media- campaign-share-unforgettable-holiday-moments> [Accessed 11 March 2020]. DeMers, J., 2015. The Top 10 Benefits Of Content Marketing. [online] Inc.com. Available at: <https://www.inc.com/jayson-demers/the-top-10-benefits-of-content-marketing.html> [Accessed 9 March 2020]. Divakaran, S., n.d. Inside Airbnb’s Hyperlocal Content Strategy. [online] Digitaluncovered.com. Available at: <https://digitaluncovered.com/inside-airbnbs-hyper-local-content-strategy/> [Accessed 12 March 2020].
  15. 15. Dua, T., 2015. Now Marriott Is A Magazine Publisher Too. [online] Digiday. Available at: <https://digiday.com/marketing/now-marriott-magazine-publisher/> [Accessed 8 March 2020]. Gilliland, N., 2019. Seven Examples Of Hotel Content Marketing Campaigns – Econsultancy. [online] Econsultancy. Available at: <https://econsultancy.com/seven-examples-of-hotel-content-marketing-campaigns/> [Accessed 9 March 2020]. Hawthorne, n.d. Dissecting Airbnb’s Destination Content Marketing Strategy. [online] Hawthorn Creative. Available at: <https://hawthorncreative.com/dissecting-airbnbs-destination-content-marketing-strategy/> [Accessed 12 March 2020]. Huff, T., 2017. 6 Big Benefits Of Using Influencer Marketing In Your Social Strategy. [online] Social Media Today. Available at: <https://www.socialmediatoday.com/social-networks/6-big-benefits-using-influencer-marketing-your- social-strategy> [Accessed 19 March 2020]. Luttner, K., 2016. Marriott Launches Digital Magazine Targeting Millennials. [online] Campaignlive.co.uk. Available at: <https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/article/marriott-launches-digital-magazine-targeting-millennials/1414642> [Accessed 11 March 2020]. Macleod, D., 2014. British Airways On Magic Of Flying. [online] The Inspiration Room. Available at: <http://theinspirationroom.com/daily/2014/british-airways-on-magic-of-flying/> [Accessed 9 March 2020]. Pickering, B., 2011. 4 Reasons Why Contests Should Be Part Of Your Marketing Strategy. [online] American Express. Available at: <https://www.americanexpress.com/en-us/business/trends-and-insights/articles/4-reasons-why-contests- should-be-part-of-your-marketing-strategy/> [Accessed 9 March 2020]. Wright, M., 2019. Instagram Replacing Travel Brochures As Survey Finds Social Media Influencing Half Of Holidaymakers' Choices. [online] Available at: <https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2019/04/25/instagram-replacing- travel-brochures-survey-finds-social-media/> [Accessed 13 March 2020].

