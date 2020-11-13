Kopinath retail installation_consideration2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2 All about .................................................................................................................
3 All About The purpose of the interactive Retail installation project is to define the use of the new technology to conne...
4 Interactive Catalogue station The main purpose of this station is to amuse the customer using real-world objects to navi...
5 Interactive Catalogue station Assets Required ✓ Photographs of the products ✓ Few images for backgrounds ✓ Animated imag...
6 Rotating Product Station Rotating Product station is basically about viewing the product in 360 degrees view, so that a ...
7 Rotating Station Assets Required ✓ Deep view of the backpack ✓ Motion device controller ✓ Sensor ✓ Human Hand Graphics H...
8 Touch ordering station The main purpose of the touchscreen ordering station is to attract customers and help them to ord...
9 Touch ordering station Assets Required ✓ Background Video ✓ Animated Video in the background ✓ Finely cropped outfit ima...
10 Motion Graphic There will be a motion graphics video projected on a big screen so that people entering the store can kn...
11 Motion Graphic Assets Required ✓ Projector ✓ Video Hardware Required ✓ Computer ✓ Human Hand ✓ Projector Coding require...
12 Installation Overview INSTALLATION OVERVIEW
13 INSTALLATION OVERVIEW Installation Overview This how retail installation set up where their projector will project vide...
