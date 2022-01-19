Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Assess Students in the New Normal: Tackle All Hurdles

Jan. 19, 2022
Teaching and assessing students remotely has been a cause of concern during the last two years. The Covid-19 pandemic has hastened digitalization in education, even when schools weren't ready. Various AI-based companies stepped up to provide platforms to help with online teaching and assessment.

  1. 1. How to Assess Students in the New Normal
  2. 2. Challenges Teachers face in Testing and Evaluating the Students During the Pandemic
  3. 3. Lack of Proper Final Assessment For a long time, the final exams were conducted to assess how the students have learned well through the academic year and whether they can move on to the higher class or not. With the final exams being canceled, many students were promoted based on their performance in the monthly assessments. But even the monthly tests were conducted online during the pandemic. So how well did the students actually learn
  4. 4. Lack of Infrastructure Not all students had access to smartphones. Such students were taught through television lessons or sharing of material. Assessing students with little or no access to electronic devices is even harder, as they cannot attend the tests the way students with resources can.
  5. 5. Dishonesty and Cheating Academic dishonesty is something all educational institutions should consider when conducting online tests. Many teachers ask students to write their exams with the camera turned on throughout the duration. It can get exhausting for teachers to supervise students from the limited view offered by the camera.
  6. 6. Low Personal Interaction Online teaching restricts interaction between all parties. Teachers cannot personally interact with every student, and the students cannot work with each other in person. Everything happens through the internet, thus limiting the teacher’s access to how the students perform in groups.
  7. 7. How Do You Conduct a Virtual Assessment?
  8. 8. Online Quizzes Quizzes have been a part of educational assessments for decades. Technology has made it easier to conduct quizzes through remote learning. Quizzes generally comprise questions that require short answers. Multiple choice questions, fill-in-the-blanks, true or false statements, etc., are common in quizzes. Online quizzes like Quizlet and Mentimeter offer the same facilities. Teachers can conduct a quiz test in bulk and get the results automatically. The teacher sends a link to each student. The students answer the paper and submit it online through the same link. The app will process the paper and share the results with the teacher. Teachers can compare the students’ performance and identify the areas where they went wrong. It’s simple and fun.
  9. 9. Online Games and Activities Gamification is fast becoming a part of digital learning. It makes assessment easier by providing teachers with different solutions to conduct online games and activities for students. Apps like Kahoot, Plickers, etc., simplify the process of organizing an online game for students. This makes the session fun for both teachers and students.
  10. 10. Open-Ended Questions Open-ended questions are a great choice to assess complex topics and students in higher classes. Students can type their answers into the provided interference or write them on paper and scan the copies to submit. Some educational institutions use both methods. This helps students with limited access to a computer. Taking a picture of the written paper and sending it to the teacher is convenient for students from remote areas. Either way, educators have found a way to conduct exams in the long format despite remote learning.
  11. 11. Online Role Play and Dialogue Simulations How do you assess students in remote learning, especially for soft skills and personality development? Apps like iSpring TalkMaster allow teachers to design characters and assign dialogues for each. Students are asked to take up characters and play their part online. Students can also dress up for the role and perform in front of the camera, as the teacher watches and makes notes.
  12. 12. Read how to Assess Students Online Effectively https://prepai.in/blog/how-to-assess-students-in- the-new-normal/

