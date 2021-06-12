Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SOALAN/QUESTION 1. Berikan perkara yang perlu di beri perhatian ketika mencatat mesej. a) ________________________________...
5. Nyatakan kelebihan penggunaan mesin faksimili. a) ______________________________________________________________ b) ___...
10.Huraikan prosedur etika menjawab telefon . __________________________________________________________ _________________...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Leadership & Management
28 views
Jun. 12, 2021

CU3 FAILING

PENERANGAN FAILING

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

CU3 FAILING

  1. 1. SOALAN/QUESTION 1. Berikan perkara yang perlu di beri perhatian ketika mencatat mesej. a) __________________________________________________________ b) __________________________________________________________ c) __________________________________________________________ 2. Nyatakan dua jenis panggilan telefon. a) __________________________________________________________ b) __________________________________________________________ 3. Huraikan prosedur menerima surat masuk. a) __________________________________________________________ b) __________________________________________________________ c) __________________________________________________________ 4. Huraikan cara penerima pesanan e-mail a) _____________________________________________________ b) _____________________________________________________ c) _____________________________________________________ d) _____________________________________________________ e) _____________________________________________________ f) _____________________________________________________
  2. 2. 5. Nyatakan kelebihan penggunaan mesin faksimili. a) ______________________________________________________________ b) ______________________________________________________________ c) ______________________________________________________________ 6. Nyatakan langkah-langkah terima dokumen melalui mesin faksimili. a) ______________________________________________________________ b) ______________________________________________________________ c) ______________________________________________________________ 7. Huraikan prosedur etika menjawab telefon . __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ 8. Jelaskan prosedur surat masuk . __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ 9. Terangkan cara pengendalian surat masuk. __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________
  3. 3. 10.Huraikan prosedur etika menjawab telefon . __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ 11.Jelaskan prosedur surat masuk . __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ 12.Terangkan cara pengendalian surat masuk. __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________

×