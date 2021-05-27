Where are our headings heading presentation karen smith

Are we doing your headings in yet?







This is the time to be asking. At Goldsmiths, we are getting serious about subject headings. How does the way we describe the books and e-resources you use affect YOU? Are we representing the people who produce and access our collections fairly? Could we do better?







Students and staff at universities across the UK are criticising and debating library terminology, as part of a move to decolonise and diversify curricula and academic culture. This follows historic and revolutionary stirrings in college communities across the Atlantic, where real change and liberation from conventional-but-oppressive practices has already begun.



As she departs, Cataloguing Assistant Karen Smith leaves us this short audio-visual presentation on alternative subject headings, and why we should all care about them.