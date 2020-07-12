Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE CASH FLOW QUADRANT UNDERSTANDING THE WORLD OF BUSINESS By Kato Festo - The Business of the 21st Centuery
By Kato Festo - The Business of the 21st Centuery
E - EMPLOYEE • Always looking for a safe secure Job with benefits e.g. allowances e.t.c The core value here is Job securi...
S – SELF-EMPLOYED / SMALL BUSINESS OWNER • Here, we find statements like, “you want it done right? Do it your self” • They...
B – BIG BUSINESS OWNER • These have 500 employees or more. • They work with systems and employ the qualified to work in th...
I - INVESTOR • People here own investments. • The money work for such people. • Leverage • 5% of the population Money work...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The cash flow quadrant

64 views

Published on

This text, the follow-up to Rich Dad, Poor Dad reveals why some people work less, earn more, pay less in taxes, and feel more financially secure than others.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The cash flow quadrant

  1. 1. THE CASH FLOW QUADRANT UNDERSTANDING THE WORLD OF BUSINESS By Kato Festo - The Business of the 21st Centuery
  2. 2. By Kato Festo - The Business of the 21st Centuery
  3. 3. E - EMPLOYEE • Always looking for a safe secure Job with benefits e.g. allowances e.t.c The core value here is Job security. How much you earn is determined by the efforts and time you put in the work. One can only have 5% of wealth here. No Leverage Time = $$$ More Taxes: the more the salary the more the Taxes By Kato Festo - The Business of the 21st Centuery
  4. 4. S – SELF-EMPLOYED / SMALL BUSINESS OWNER • Here, we find statements like, “you want it done right? Do it your self” • They’re often solo – they operate by themselves. Income is determined by active work done 96% of the Population is based here. No Leverage Time = $$$ More Taxes: compared to the Employees By Kato Festo - The Business of the 21st Centuery
  5. 5. B – BIG BUSINESS OWNER • These have 500 employees or more. • They work with systems and employ the qualified to work in their businesses. • Leverage • 95% of wealth Work with People = $$$$$ Less Taxes: More of the taxes are covered by the taxes taken from employes By Kato Festo - The Business of the 21st Centuery
  6. 6. I - INVESTOR • People here own investments. • The money work for such people. • Leverage • 5% of the population Money working = $$$$ More less/No Taxes: Depending of the Terms in the Country of operation By Kato Festo - The Business of the 21st Centuery

×