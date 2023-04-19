The Wealth of Nations.pdf

The Wealth of Nations is a book written by the Scottish economist Adam Smith in 1776. It is considered one of the most influential works in the field of economics and is a foundational text of classical economics. The book argues that a free-market economy, in which individuals pursue their own self-interest, leads to the most efficient allocation of resources and the greatest overall wealth and prosperity for society. Smith introduces the concept of the "invisible hand" as a metaphor for the self-regulating nature of the market, and emphasizes the importance of specialization and division of labor in increasing productivity. The Wealth of Nations continues to be studied and debated as a seminal work in the development of economic thought.