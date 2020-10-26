Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mnemonics C DNA definition: • cOOL sWAg MOVES Collection of only specific genes. Screening: • pets house probes for hybrid...
Types of screening methods Bride cop...  B – Blue White screening.  R – Replica plating.  I – Immunological screening. ...
Colony Hybridization Definition: • Coach having bat Colony hybridization is a Blot Analysis Technique. Master Plate: • Iba...
Materials • name first N – Nitrocellulose M – Membrane F - Filter • Shades are rapt want glows for costly SDS – Sodium Dod...
Plaque hybridization Definition: • Morning beats rock paradise In molecular biology ,for identify Recombinant Phages. Step...
• be at smooth wind daily A – Advantages O –Over C – Colony hybridization S – Smaller W – Well D – Defined F – Filter.
Differential screening Definition: • Ingo each pic I – Identification N – New G – Genes E – Expression C – Change P - Phys...
• paradise calls day- to- day foot prints P – Production S – Substracted DNA L – Libraries D – Differential D – Display FP...
IMMUNOLOGICAL SCREENING • A PACE SANTIFY A – Adding P – Primary A – Antibody S – Secondary A – Antibody. • App hope A – Al...
Blue white screening • Puff re P –Plasmid DNA F – Foreign DNA RE – Restriction Enzyme • Rock party R – Recombinant P –Plas...
REPLICA- PLATING • MOON TRAVEL M – Microbiological T – Technique • Sangam S – Selective G – Growth M – Media • Vcd= velvet...
EXPRESSION SCREENING • A ETHUSIASTIC LOOP A – Antibody E – Expression L – Library • Pride race P – Plaque lift I – Immerse...
c DNA library ,screening methods, types of screening methods.

  1. 1. Mnemonics C DNA definition: • cOOL sWAg MOVES Collection of only specific genes. Screening: • pets house probes for hybridization
  2. 2. Types of screening methods Bride cop...  B – Blue White screening.  R – Replica plating.  I – Immunological screening.  D – Differential screening.  E – Expression screening.  C – Colony hybridization.  O – Oligonucleotide probe.  P – Plaque hybridization.
  3. 3. Colony Hybridization Definition: • Coach having bat Colony hybridization is a Blot Analysis Technique. Master Plate: • Ibaco sam I – Inoculation B – Bacterial C – Cells SAM - Solid Agar Medium
  4. 4. Materials • name first N – Nitrocellulose M – Membrane F - Filter • Shades are rapt want glows for costly SDS – Sodium Dodecyl Sulphate A – Alkali R – Radioactive P - Probe W – Washing A - Autoradiography G – Get SC – Specific Copies.
  5. 5. Plaque hybridization Definition: • Morning beats rock paradise In molecular biology ,for identify Recombinant Phages. Steps: • School Similar, to colony hybridization label probe for gene of study. • Adp A – Autoradiography D - Detect P - Position
  6. 6. • be at smooth wind daily A – Advantages O –Over C – Colony hybridization S – Smaller W – Well D – Defined F – Filter.
  7. 7. Differential screening Definition: • Ingo each pic I – Identification N – New G – Genes E – Expression C – Change P - Physiological C – Condition
  8. 8. • paradise calls day- to- day foot prints P – Production S – Substracted DNA L – Libraries D – Differential D – Display FP – Foot Printing(RNA)
  9. 9. IMMUNOLOGICAL SCREENING • A PACE SANTIFY A – Adding P – Primary A – Antibody S – Secondary A – Antibody. • App hope A – Alkaline P – Phosphate H – Horseradish P- Peroxidase
  10. 10. Blue white screening • Puff re P –Plasmid DNA F – Foreign DNA RE – Restriction Enzyme • Rock party R – Recombinant P –Plasmid A R- amp resistance • Bc wc BC – Blue colonies (not contain foreign DNA) WC – White colonies(having foreign DNA)
  11. 11. REPLICA- PLATING • MOON TRAVEL M – Microbiological T – Technique • Sangam S – Selective G – Growth M – Media • Vcd= velveteen covered disk • Ns= negative selection • A part= amp-resistance ,phenotype includes Autotrophy and Antibiotic Resistance.
  12. 12. EXPRESSION SCREENING • A ETHUSIASTIC LOOP A – Antibody E – Expression L – Library • Pride race P – Plaque lift I – Immersed D- Detected R – Repeat cycles.

