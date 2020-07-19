Successfully reported this slideshow.
GRANDES COISAS Fernandinho
TU �S O DEUS DESSA TERRA, TU �S O REI DESSE POVO, �S O SENHOR DA NA��O, TU �S,
TU �S A LUZ DESSE MUNDO, ESPERAN�A PARA OS PERDIDOS, TU �S A PAZ PRA OS CANSADOS, TU �S,
NINGU�M � COMO O NOSSO DEUS, NINGU�M � COMO O NOSSO DEUS,
GRANDES COISAS EST�O POR VIR, GRANDES COISAS V�O ACONTECER NESSE LUGAR, (3X)
GRANDES COISAS EST�O POR VIR, GRANDES COISAS V�O ACONTECER AQUI
TU �S O DEUS DESSA TERRA, TU �S O REI DESSE POVO, �S O SENHOR DA NA��O, TU �S,
TU �S A LUZ DESSE MUNDO, ESPERAN�A PARA OS PERDIDOS, TU �S A PAZ PRA OS CANSADOS, TU �S,
NINGU�M � COMO O NOSSO DEUS, NINGU�M � COMO O NOSSO DEUS,
GRANDES COISAS EST�O POR VIR, GRANDES COISAS V�O ACONTECER NESSE LUGAR, (3X)
GRANDES COISAS EST�O POR VIR, GRANDES COISAS V�O ACONTECER AQUI
