Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PODEROSO DEUS Diante do trono
AO QUE EST� ASSENTADO NO TRONO E AO CORDEIRO SEJA O LOUVOR,
AO QUE EST� ASSENTADO NO TRONO E AO CORDEIRO SEJA O LOUVOR,
SEJA A HONRA, SEJA A GL�RIA, SEJA O DOM�NIO PELO S�CULO DOS S�CULOS...
SEJA A HONRA, SEJA A GL�RIA, SEJA O DOM�NIO PELO S�CULO DOS S�CULOS...
PODEROSO DEUS PODEROSO DEUS PODEROSO DEUS MINH'ALMA ANSEIA POR TI...
PODEROSO DEUS PODEROSO DEUS PODEROSO DEUS MINH'ALMA ANSEIA POR TI...
MINH'ALMA ANSEIA POR TI (HOMENS) MINH'ALMA ANSEIA POR TI (MULHERES)
COMO A CORSA SUSPIRA PELAS �GUAS (HOMENS) MINH'ALMA ANSEIA POR TI (MULHERES) MINH'ALMA ANSEIA POR TI (HOMENS)
COMO A CORSA SUSPIRA PELAS �GUAS (HOMENS) MINH'ALMA ANSEIA POR TI (MULHERES) MINH'ALMA ANSEIA POR TI (HOMENS)
ABRO MINHA BOCA E SUSPIRO (HOMENS) POIS TENHO SEDE DE TI (MULHERES) POIS TENHO SEDE DE TI (HOMENS)
ABRO MINHA BOCA E SUSPIRO (HOMENS) POIS TENHO SEDE DE TI (MULHERES) POIS TENHO SEDE DE TI (HOMENS)
PODEROSO DEUS PODEROSO DEUS PODEROSO DEUS MINH'ALMA ANSEIA POR TI... PODEROSO DEUS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Poderoso deus

50 views

Published on

Batista

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Poderoso deus

  1. 1. PODEROSO DEUS Diante do trono
  2. 2. AO QUE EST� ASSENTADO NO TRONO E AO CORDEIRO SEJA O LOUVOR,
  3. 3. AO QUE EST� ASSENTADO NO TRONO E AO CORDEIRO SEJA O LOUVOR,
  4. 4. SEJA A HONRA, SEJA A GL�RIA, SEJA O DOM�NIO PELO S�CULO DOS S�CULOS...
  5. 5. SEJA A HONRA, SEJA A GL�RIA, SEJA O DOM�NIO PELO S�CULO DOS S�CULOS...
  6. 6. PODEROSO DEUS PODEROSO DEUS PODEROSO DEUS MINH'ALMA ANSEIA POR TI...
  7. 7. PODEROSO DEUS PODEROSO DEUS PODEROSO DEUS MINH'ALMA ANSEIA POR TI...
  8. 8. MINH'ALMA ANSEIA POR TI (HOMENS) MINH'ALMA ANSEIA POR TI (MULHERES)
  9. 9. COMO A CORSA SUSPIRA PELAS �GUAS (HOMENS) MINH'ALMA ANSEIA POR TI (MULHERES) MINH'ALMA ANSEIA POR TI (HOMENS)
  10. 10. COMO A CORSA SUSPIRA PELAS �GUAS (HOMENS) MINH'ALMA ANSEIA POR TI (MULHERES) MINH'ALMA ANSEIA POR TI (HOMENS)
  11. 11. ABRO MINHA BOCA E SUSPIRO (HOMENS) POIS TENHO SEDE DE TI (MULHERES) POIS TENHO SEDE DE TI (HOMENS)
  12. 12. ABRO MINHA BOCA E SUSPIRO (HOMENS) POIS TENHO SEDE DE TI (MULHERES) POIS TENHO SEDE DE TI (HOMENS)
  13. 13. PODEROSO DEUS PODEROSO DEUS PODEROSO DEUS MINH'ALMA ANSEIA POR TI... PODEROSO DEUS

×