HMNS Added Modern Illumination to its Ancient Egypt Hall

Jan. 28, 2022
HMNS Added Modern Illumination to its Ancient Egypt Hall

  1. 1. Joel Bartsch
  2. 2. An accomplished museum executive with more than three decades of experience in the field, Joel A. Bartsch began his career at the Colorado School of Mines Geology Museum, where he served as a curatorial assistant and assistant to the director. In 2004, Joel A. Bartsch became the president and CEO of the Houston Museum of Natural Science (HMNS).
  3. 3. The Houston Museum of Natural Science’s Hall of Ancient Egypt reopened on November 20, 2021. Most of the frequent visitors were surprised by the new lighting design and technology integrated into the 12,500-square-foot space before the reopening. While the museum has familiarized visitors with historical Egyptian religion, fashion, mummification, and burial, the new lights add an aesthetic quality to the space.
  4. 4. One of the most noticeable additions was the elektraLite Stingray Mini 20-watt LED fixtures, roughly 350. Built with innovative technologies, these lights are particularly perfect for the open-top artifacts-containing glass cases since their color temperature can be adjusted. The visual characteristics of some artifacts were only optimum in a certain color range that can be accomplished with the Stingray Mini LED fixtures.
  5. 5. The lights can also be positioned at various angles within each case and at various distances, which ensures that a sufficient distance in terms of candlesticks is met when illuminating certain light-sensitive artifacts. It’s no wonder that many of these objects are sensitive to light since many are over 3,000 years old.
  6. 6. Another feature of the Mini LED fixtures is that they can be adjusted via an iPad web app. With directions from curators, lighting designers can adjust the illumination precisely.

