Social skills at the cinema

photo instruction for ASD students

Published in: Education
Social skills at the cinema

  1. 1. Podchodzę do kasy, aby kupić bilet do kina
  2. 2. Mówię “Dzień dobry” i podaję tytuł filmu jaki chciałbym obejrzeć
  3. 3. Wybieram miejsce, na którym będę siedzieć w kinie
  4. 4. Płacę za bilet i mówię “dziękuję”
  5. 5. Odbieram bilet
  6. 6. Mówię “Do widzenia” i idę w stronę sali kinowej
  7. Mówię "Do widzenia" i idę w stronę sali kinowej

