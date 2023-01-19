Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

MuleSoft Surat Meetup#53 - MuleSoft for Clinical Trial Modernization

Jan. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#52 - Flex Gateway (Port Based Routing V/S Path Based Ro...
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#52 - Flex Gateway (Port Based Routing V/S Path Based Ro...
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

MuleSoft Surat Meetup#47 - Error Handling With MuleSoft
Jitendra Bafna
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#46 - Deep Dive into MUnit With MuleSoft
Jitendra Bafna
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#45 - Anypoint Flex Gateway as a Kubernetes Ingress Cont...
Jitendra Bafna
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#44 - Anypoint Flex Gateway Custom Policies With Rust
Jitendra Bafna
Engineering Student MuleSoft Meetup#6 - Basic Understanding of DataWeave With...
Jitendra Bafna
MuleSoft Nashik Meetup#5 - JSON Logger and Externalize Logs
Jitendra Bafna
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#43 - Combine Service Mesh With Anypoint API Management ...
Jitendra Bafna
Engineering Student MuleSoft Meetup#5 - Error Handling With MuleSoft
Jitendra Bafna
1 of 25 Ad

MuleSoft Surat Meetup#53 - MuleSoft for Clinical Trial Modernization

Jan. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Technology

MuleSoft Surat Meetup#53 - MuleSoft for Clinical Trial Modernization

MuleSoft Surat Meetup#53 - MuleSoft for Clinical Trial Modernization

Technology
Advertisement

Recommended

MuleSoft Surat Meetup#52 - Flex Gateway (Port Based Routing V/S Path Based Ro...
Jitendra Bafna
0 views
23 slides
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#51 - API Monitoring - Through a New Lens
Jitendra Bafna
0 views
20 slides
Engineering Student MuleSoft Meetup#7 - Leveraging MuleSoft Service in Salesf...
Jitendra Bafna
169 views
26 slides
MuleSoft Nashik Meetup#7 - Building FHIR applications in MongoDB using MuleSoft
Jitendra Bafna
128 views
18 slides
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#50 - Ask the MuleSoft Ambassadors + CloudHub 2.0 Overvi...
Jitendra Bafna
276 views
43 slides
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#49 - Robotic Process Automation - Why, Where, When and ...
Jitendra Bafna
252 views
39 slides
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#48 - Anypoint API Governance (RAML, OAS and Async API) ...
Jitendra Bafna
146 views
27 slides
MuleSoft Nashik Meetup#6 - RTF [self managed GKE ] CICD
Jitendra Bafna
240 views
44 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Jitendra Bafna (20)

MuleSoft Surat Meetup#47 - Error Handling With MuleSoft
Jitendra Bafna
207 views
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#46 - Deep Dive into MUnit With MuleSoft
Jitendra Bafna
286 views
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#45 - Anypoint Flex Gateway as a Kubernetes Ingress Cont...
Jitendra Bafna
252 views
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#44 - Anypoint Flex Gateway Custom Policies With Rust
Jitendra Bafna
348 views
Engineering Student MuleSoft Meetup#6 - Basic Understanding of DataWeave With...
Jitendra Bafna
326 views
MuleSoft Nashik Meetup#5 - JSON Logger and Externalize Logs
Jitendra Bafna
328 views
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#43 - Combine Service Mesh With Anypoint API Management ...
Jitendra Bafna
250 views
Engineering Student MuleSoft Meetup#5 - Error Handling With MuleSoft
Jitendra Bafna
282 views
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#42 - Runtime Fabric Manager on Self Managed Kubernetes ...
Jitendra Bafna
443 views
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#41 - Universal API Management, Anypoint Flex Gateway an...
Jitendra Bafna
481 views
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#40 - Watermarking Concept and Fragments in MuleSoft
Jitendra Bafna
389 views
Engineering Student MuleSoft Meetup#4 - API Testing With MuleSoft
Jitendra Bafna
321 views
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#39 - Pragmatic API Led Connectivity
Jitendra Bafna
453 views
Engineering Student MuleSoft Meetup#3 - API Implementation using APIKIT route...
Jitendra Bafna
280 views
MuleSoft Surat Virtual Meetup#38 - Deep Dive into Anypoint API Proxy Options ...
Jitendra Bafna
348 views
MuleSoft Surat Virtual Meetup#37 - Anypoint Monitoring On Premise
Jitendra Bafna
230 views
MuleSoft Surat Virtual Meetup#36 - MuleSoft Composer for Salesforce - No Code...
Jitendra Bafna
350 views
MuleSoft Nashik Virtual Meetup#4 - Implementing CI/CD pipeline for deploying ...
Jitendra Bafna
556 views
MuleSoft Surat Virtual Meetup#35 - Setting up MuleSoft Runtime and Anypoint C...
Jitendra Bafna
1.6k views
MuleSoft Surat Virtual Meetup#34 - OAS 3.0 full API lifecycle support with An...
Jitendra Bafna
387 views
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#47 - Error Handling With MuleSoft
Jitendra Bafna
207 views
34 slides
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#46 - Deep Dive into MUnit With MuleSoft
Jitendra Bafna
286 views
21 slides
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#45 - Anypoint Flex Gateway as a Kubernetes Ingress Cont...
Jitendra Bafna
252 views
30 slides
MuleSoft Surat Meetup#44 - Anypoint Flex Gateway Custom Policies With Rust
Jitendra Bafna
348 views
24 slides
Engineering Student MuleSoft Meetup#6 - Basic Understanding of DataWeave With...
Jitendra Bafna
326 views
32 slides
MuleSoft Nashik Meetup#5 - JSON Logger and Externalize Logs
Jitendra Bafna
328 views
31 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Cybersecurity Presentation
LlucArrebolaCalabuig
0 views
Casper Blockchain Development
Mobiloitte Technologies
0 views
what web devlopers do.pptx
sneharathod39
0 views
Beamforming.pptx
ssuser257bce
0 views
Supporting Open Science in Research
GarethKnight
0 views
AWS PrivateLink - Deep Dive
Enri Peters
0 views
DeltaEnergy profile.pptx
DELTAENERGY
0 views
Sorting.pptx
LuciaMakwasha1
0 views
Samsung Galaxy Repair
IPhoneRepair5
0 views
Java Full Stack.pdf
shubhidas
0 views
BLIPPAR PUSHES THE BOUNDARIES OF NO-CODE AR CREATION, ENABLING COMPATIBILITY ...
AmzadHosen3
0 views
Automate & Autoscale AWS ECS.pptx
Enri Peters
0 views
SLIDE-3_Cryptography MECHANISMS-1.ppt
AkashKumar944415
0 views
sultana.pptx
SameerSameer90
0 views
ACAD-3948_Overheads.pdf
SUMANTHSATHREYA
0 views
cybertag-catalogue-6.pdf
ssuserd8eeef1
0 views
Is ESG integrated into your investment process?
AndrewTaylor421584
0 views
IS-Risk-Management-Lecture-2.pdf
AbdulrafiiMohammed
0 views
IMPACT ON LEARNING THROUGH TECHNOLOGY.pptx
Nilakshi Sharma
0 views
state of art.pptx
rajeevsharma663663
0 views
Cybersecurity Presentation
LlucArrebolaCalabuig
0 views
21 slides
Casper Blockchain Development
Mobiloitte Technologies
0 views
2 slides
what web devlopers do.pptx
sneharathod39
0 views
10 slides
Beamforming.pptx
ssuser257bce
0 views
1 slide
Supporting Open Science in Research
GarethKnight
0 views
12 slides
AWS PrivateLink - Deep Dive
Enri Peters
0 views
36 slides
Advertisement

MuleSoft Surat Meetup#53 - MuleSoft for Clinical Trial Modernization

  1. 1. Surat MuleSoft Meetup Group MuleSoft for Clinical Trial Modernization 28th Dec 2022
  2. 2. Safe Harbour Statement ● Both the speaker and the host are organizing this meet-up in individual capacity only. We are not representing our companies here. ● This presentation is strictly for learning purposes only. Organizer/Presenter do not hold any responsibility that same solution will work for your business requirements. ● This presentation is not meant for any promotional activities. 2
  3. 3. A recording of this meetup will be uploaded to events page within 24 hours. Questions can be submitted/asked at any time in the Chat/Questions & AnswersTab. Make it more Interactive!!! Give us feedback! Rate this meetup session by filling feedback form at the end of theday. We Love Feedbacks!!! Its Bread & Butter for Meetup. Housekeeping 3
  4. 4. Organizers 4 Jitendra Bafna Senior Solution Architect EPAM Systems Nitish Jain Application Developer Accenture
  5. 5. ✔ 17+ years of Total Experience. ✔ 5+ years of experience in MuleSoft ✔ Working as Senior Integration Architect & Project Manager at TCS ✔ MuleSoft certified Delivery Champion ✔ MuleSoft Mentor and active in MuleSoft Community ✔ Certified MuleSoft Developer & Architect ● About the Speaker Ananda Sankar Joardar Tata Consultancy Services Integration Architect Speaker 5
  6. 6. 6 ● Clinical Research Organization & Key Business challenges ● De-Centralized Clinical Trial – Data Streaming with Mulesoft ● Co-Innovation and Connected Trials – API ecosystem with MuleSoft ● Intelligent Patient Selection – Hyperautomation with Mulesoft ● Demo ● Q&A session ● Meetup Quiz Agenda
  7. 7. Clinical Research Organization An Introduction
  8. 8. Clinical Research Organization 8 Manufacturing FDA Review Clinical Trials Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Pre-clinical phase Discovery Phases: Discovery to Market Release Industry Trends in CRO companies Wearables AI & ML Data Analytics R&D Collaboratio n Data Collection Predictive Analytics Trends, Patterns Location and expertise ❑ A Clinical Research Organization (CRO) or Clinical Trial Organization (CTO) is a company that take the responsibility of conducting and managing trials and complex testing of Medical drugs and therapeutics for external pharma companies. Sometime Pharma company have their own Clinical Trial Organizations and sometime Pharma companies outsource the trail responsibilities to 3rd party Clinical Trial Organization. ❑ Clinical Research Organizations that accept contracts to conduct trials for third party Pharma Manufacturing company are also referred as Contract Research Organization.
  9. 9. Clinical Trial –Terminologies 9 Terminology Definition Sponsor Company/Institution/Individual that oversees and pays for a Clinical Trial Study Research studies performed in people that are aimed at evaluating a medical, surgical, or behavioral intervention Subject An individual who participates in a clinical trial either as a recipient of the investigational product(s) or as a control Site Where drugs, medical devices and other therapies are tested on human beings Principal Investigator The physician who leads the conduct of a clinical trial at a study site. Protocol a document that describes how a clinical trial will be conducted (the objective(s), design, methodology, statistical considerations and organization of a clinical trial,) Site Qualification Visit A meeting with a representative from a sponsor representative to ensure the institution is fully capable and equipped to run a specific clinical trial. Site Monitoring Visit oversight of the clinical research study and the facility being used for the study by the sponsor Site Activation How many trials were able to get off the ground and enroll-or have the capacity to enroll-at least one patient.
  10. 10. What Does CRO company do? 10 Data Management ✓ Data Entry & Validation ✓ Data Maintenance ✓ Data Achieve & Security Study Management ✓ Site Recruitment ✓ Patient Recruitment ✓ Study Monitoring ✓ Study Management Research Compliance ✓ Audit Inspection Support ✓ Audit Report ✓ SOP Development Product Planning ✓ Market Assessment ✓ Market Research ✓ Strategic Planning ✓ Product Registration Quality Management ✓ Quality Audit of Product ✓ Report to External Regulatory body ✓ Respond on Audit queries Reporting & Medical Writing ✓ Study Report ✓ Trial Master Files – For Sponsors ✓ Medical Publications ***Source: https://promedica-intl.com/guide/what-is-a-cro/
  11. 11. Business Challenges Regulatory Approval Patient Recruitment Site Management Data Management ❖ Compliance Process ❖ Regulatory Bodies ❖ Periodic reporting ❖ Respond to queries ❖ Many Criteria ❖ Retention ❖ Correct Inclusion ❖ Manual decisions ❖ Select Site ❖ Activation ❖ Site Quality Visit ❖ Fragmented Data ❖ Managed in Silos ❖ Costly management ❖ Data Clean up
  12. 12. De-Centralized Clinical Trial MuleSoft -Stream Data from IoT platform to Data Platform
  13. 13. De-Centralized Clinical Trial (DCT) ● According to the FDA, decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) are defined by "the decentralization of clinical trial operations where technology is used to communicate with study participants and collect data.“ ● number of 2021 trials with decentralized components at 2,642, and the adoption of DCTs continues to accelerate in 2022 13 **Source: https://www.obviohealth.com/decentralized-clinical-trials ❖ Reduced burden for participants ❖ Improved compliance and retention ❖ Improved accuracy for a more robust evidence ❖ Speed of trial delivery ❖ Reduced cost of data collection ❖ Increased patient and researcher access ❖ Participant safety ❖ Long-term follow-up ❖ Better decision making Benefits ❑ Regulatory hurdles ❑ Systems integration ❑ Risk aversion of sponsors and sites ❑ User accessibility Challenges
  14. 14. MuleSoft Integration Pattern - DCT 14 ✓ Use Mulesoft Batch Scope ✓ Use Aggregated or Bulk loading on data platform ✓ Extract data from IOT Platform – Implement Pagination ✓ Implement Re-try mechanism ✓ Error data audit mechanism – For operation team ✓ High Availability Architecture – to support data streaming ✓ Use Dedicated Load Balancer (on CloudHub) for better scalability on Load Balancer
  15. 15. Co-Innovation & Connected Trials API ecosystem with MuleSoft
  16. 16. Co-Innovation & Connected Trials 16 Design Study Send for Review Patient Enrollment Update Study Review Patient Enrollment Finalize Subjects Patient Inclusion review Site Selection Plan Site Visit Send for review Send Site Details Trial Review Trial Exchange Trial results Send for Review Review Patient details Create Report Update Report Exchange Trial Reports Partner A Partner B API Layer Review Patient details An API Led connectivity to exchange data in real time for conducting complex trials in conjunction with external or internal partners. Collaborate on sharing expertise across remote trial SMEs to conduct complex medical trials for critical and rare diseases.
  17. 17. Intelligent Patient Matching Process MuleSoft Hyperautomation offering
  18. 18. Patient Matching - Hyperautomation 18 End User/Customer Send Details to Google Sheet Read from Google Sheet and insert to CTMS portal SFTP Location Extract report on Patient Matching Trial management System Data Lake Study design Metadata library Study Designer Review Patient Matching report Scheduler Patient API Study API Study Criteria API Patient Recruitment API Process API System API
  19. 19. Short Demo
  20. 20. Demo Match= ? Patient Data Call Match Rule API Match Result Google Sheet Mule API Snowflake Slack Google Sheet Audit Patient Data MuleSoft Composer
  21. 21. Q&A
  22. 22. Thank You
  23. 23. Quiz Time Get ready to WIN a Special Gift from MuleSoftCommunity
  24. 24. Take a stand ! 18 ●Nominate yourself for the next meetup speaker and suggest a topic as well.
  25. 25. 20 ● Share: ○ Tweet using the hashtag #MuleSoftMeetups ○ Invite your network to join: https://meetups.mulesoft.com/surat/ ● Feedback: ○ Fill out the survey feedback and suggest topics for upcoming events ○ Contact MuleSoft at meetups@mulesoft.com for ways to improve the program What’s next?

×