Breaking Down (Brick) Walls: Switching to Decentralized Clinical Trials Pamela Tenaerts, MD, MBA Executive Director Clinic...
Employee of Duke University  Salary support comes from pooled membership fees of the Clinical Trials Transformation Initi...
Multi-stakeholder, public-private partnership co-founded by Duke University & FDA Participation of 500+ more orgs and + 80...
Includes pharma, bio, device, CRO, health data/tech Better Streamlined Fit for purpose Clinical Trials Everyone must have ...
CTTI Recommendations & Resources Quality Patient Engagement Investigators & Sites ▶ Create better protocols with Quality b...
Decentralized Clinical Trials https://www.ctti-clinicaltrials.org/projects/decentralized-clinical-trials
CTTI DCT Recommendations (Fall 2018) Decentralized Clinical Trials defined as those executed through telemedicine and mobi...
Not All-or-Nothing Approach Certain activities can be done remotely by mobile or HCP  E.g., blood draws, vital sign measu...
Limitations of Technology ACCESS DISPARITY CANNOT FULLY REPLACE AN IN-PERSON VISIT/HUMAN CONNECTION NOT ALL ENDPOINTS CAN ...
Sections of DCT Recommendations 1. Approaches and Protocol Design 2. Telemedicine State Licensing Laws 3. Mobile Healthcar...
1) Engaging Key Stakeholders in Protocol Design Incorporate SOPs that describe processes that are unique to DCT elements M...
2) Telemedicine State Licensing DCTs operating across numerous states can:  Maintain an investigator in each active trial...
3) Mobile Healthcare Providers Consult or partner mobile HCP vendor with experience conducting clinical trial activities ...
4) Drug Supply Chain Review state laws regarding direct-to-patient shipment Describe direct-to-patient shipment procedures...
5) Investigator Delegation and Oversight Highly protocol specific Routine care / practice of medicine vs. clinical trial r...
6) Safety Monitoring Highly protocol specific Clearly articulate procedures and train investigative staff on processes tha...
Then there was
COVID-19 Impact on Ongoing Trials? https://www.oracle.com/oce/dc/assets/CONT2CC43C146CD14B52A0A103ABD34D70BB/native/oracle...
https://www.oracle.com/oce/dc/assets/CONT2CC43C146CD14B52A0A103ABD34D70BB/native/oracle-report-11- 17-20.pdf?elqTrackId=94...
COVID-19 Impact on Ongoing Trials? Cont’d https://www.oracle.com/oce/dc/assets/CONT2CC43C146CD14B52A0A103ABD34D70BB/native...
Imagining a ‘New Normal’ for Clinical Trial Visits Pre-COVID-19: Site based visits & care Possibilities: Home based visits...
Switching to Remote & Virtual Visits (n=62) Pharma, 10 Patient Group, 3 Academia, 14 Technology, 7 Device/ Diagnostics, 3 ...
The Parts of Pre-Pandemic Site Visits that Transitioned to Remote/Virtual • Informed consent • Study visits/ use of Mobile...
Mid-Pandemic Hurdles in Switching to Remote/Virtual Protocol Simplification: What & How? Platform Supplement (Local Labs &...
Best Practices & Words of Wisdom Site Think ahead & create a plan Test run the telehealth platforms Be flexible Maintain c...
CTTI Members’ Experience
Lessons Learned from CTTI Members (n=27) between Sep 25- Oct 12
Survey Findings: Digital Health and Decentralized Trials Change Selected Lessons Learned Switched to e-consent Need to be ...
DCT 2.0 Recommendations Refresh Timeline 1 year Updating sections on  DCT approaches and protocol design  Drug supply ch...
Conclusion Real momentum towards DHT & decentralized clinical trials 60% of respondents express changes will continued to ...
Academic Example:
November: results published Nice…BUT must be confirmed (burnt by hydroxychloroquine). Ps: better do it quickly! Scientific...
STOP COVID 2 was designed Fluvoxamine 100mg twice daily (x15d) Placebo Outcomes: Primary: clinical deterioration over 15 d...
Decentralized Clinical Trial elements National recruitment Telemedicine intervention and remote monitoring One site random...
STOP COVID 2: enrolled 200/1100 start: 12/23/2020 Recruit from here Lead site Partner sites: FredHutch (Seattle) Universit...
Breaking down (Brick) Walls Switching to decentralized clinical trials
www.ctti-clinicaltrials.org THANK YOU. Sign up for CTTI’s e-newsletter and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn to hear more a...
  1. 1. Breaking Down (Brick) Walls: Switching to Decentralized Clinical Trials Pamela Tenaerts, MD, MBA Executive Director Clinical Trials Transformation Initiative @pamelatenaerts pamela.tenaerts@duke.edu 3 Feb 2021
  2. 2. Employee of Duke University  Salary support comes from pooled membership fees of the Clinical Trials Transformation Initiative and from FDA Cooperative agreement (U19) Independent director on the board of TRxADE, inc
  3. 3. Multi-stakeholder, public-private partnership co-founded by Duke University & FDA Participation of 500+ more orgs and + 80 member organizations MISSION: To develop and drive adoption of practices that will increase the quality and efficiency of clinical trials
  4. 4. Includes pharma, bio, device, CRO, health data/tech Better Streamlined Fit for purpose Clinical Trials Everyone must have an equal seat at the table Investigators & Sites Industry Academia IRBs Trade & Prof. Orgs Gov’t & Regulators Patients, Caregivers & Patient Advocacy Groups All Stakeholders Have an Equal Voice
  5. 5. CTTI Recommendations & Resources Quality Patient Engagement Investigators & Sites ▶ Create better protocols with Quality by Design (QbD) ▶ Move Recruitment planning upstream ▶ Create Pregnancy Testing plans for improved clinical trials ▶ Involve Patient Groups as equal partners ▶ Strengthen the Investigator Site Community ▶ Improve Investigator Qualification & reduce GCP Training inefficiencies Digital Health Trials Novel Clinical Trial Designs Ethics & Human Research Protection ▶ Pathways for developing Novel Endpoints and running trials using Digital Health Technologies ▶ Overcome Decentralized Clinical Trials hurdles ▶ Engaging Sites and Patients when incorporating digital health technologies ▶ Design and conduct Master Protocol studies ▶ Use Real-World Data to plan eligibility criteria and enhance recruitment ▶ Use Registries to conduct more efficient clinical trials ▶ Streamline Antibacterial Pediatric and HABP/VABP Studies ▶ Improve ethics review process via use of Single IRB ▶ Organize DMCs to ensure patients’ safety ▶ Perform higher quality Informed Consent process ▶ Develop a better IND Safety Reporting system
  6. 6. Decentralized Clinical Trials https://www.ctti-clinicaltrials.org/projects/decentralized-clinical-trials
  7. 7. CTTI DCT Recommendations (Fall 2018) Decentralized Clinical Trials defined as those executed through telemedicine and mobile/local healthcare providers (HCPs), using procedures that vary from the traditional clinical trial model (e.g., the investigational medical product [IMP] is shipped directly to the trial participant)
  8. 8. Not All-or-Nothing Approach Certain activities can be done remotely by mobile or HCP  E.g., blood draws, vital sign measurements, trial drug injections Some visits may still be needed to determine eligibility, discuss trial progress, or review participant’s questions Visits to facility when requiring major medical equipment  E.g. x-rays, magnetic imaging, tomography scans In single trial, can enroll some patients at traditional trial sites, while others managed in decentralized or remote manner
  9. 9. Limitations of Technology ACCESS DISPARITY CANNOT FULLY REPLACE AN IN-PERSON VISIT/HUMAN CONNECTION NOT ALL ENDPOINTS CAN BE MEASURED REMOTELY
  10. 10. Sections of DCT Recommendations 1. Approaches and Protocol Design 2. Telemedicine State Licensing Laws 3. Mobile Healthcare Providers 4. Drug Supply Chain 5. Investigator Delegation and Oversight 6. Safety Monitoring
  11. 11. 1) Engaging Key Stakeholders in Protocol Design Incorporate SOPs that describe processes that are unique to DCT elements Meet with regulatory bodies early in the process  Numerous examples of specific meeting types and relevant FDA offices are provided Engage and learn from experienced vendors  DCT trial executors with telemedicine and/or mobile HCP experience Protocol design: Focus on what matters  to safety of trial participants  credibility of the results
  12. 12. 2) Telemedicine State Licensing DCTs operating across numerous states can:  Maintain an investigator in each active trial state  Utilize investigators licensed in multiple states  Contract with vendors providing mobile HCP services across U.S. Keep abreast of complex and varying state-by-state legal landscape  Use online policy resource centers  Dedicate internal legal staff or seek external legal consultants
  13. 13. 3) Mobile Healthcare Providers Consult or partner mobile HCP vendor with experience conducting clinical trial activities  Specific credentials, experiences, and training are included in recommendations Possible mobile HCP protocol contributions:  Blood draws and biological sampling  Investigational medical product (IMP) administration  Trial participant training (e.g. IMP self- administration)  Clinical assessments  In-home compliance checks (e.g. timely completion of trial participant diary, proper storage of IMP)
  14. 14. 4) Drug Supply Chain Review state laws regarding direct-to-patient shipment Describe direct-to-patient shipment procedures in protocol: Provides necessary clarity to investigators, IRBs, and regulatory agencies Consider engaging IMP vendor management vendor with experience shipping IMP directly to patients Formalize SOPs for the IMP accountability chain
  15. 15. 5) Investigator Delegation and Oversight Highly protocol specific Routine care / practice of medicine vs. clinical trial related activities Delegation of authority considerations and responsibilities Determine who belongs on the Form FDA 1572
  16. 16. 6) Safety Monitoring Highly protocol specific Clearly articulate procedures and train investigative staff on processes that are unique to DCTs  Ensure trial participants knows procedures related to possible AEs (e.g. list of approved local facilities)  Pre-coordination efforts between investigators and approved facilities/clinicians Develop protocol-specific safety monitoring and communication escalation plans
  17. 17. Then there was
  18. 18. COVID-19 Impact on Ongoing Trials? https://www.oracle.com/oce/dc/assets/CONT2CC43C146CD14B52A0A103ABD34D70BB/native/oracle-report-11-17- 20.pdf?elqTrackId=9416c79188ad4c50a7bd8beb10c9837b&elqaid=103092&elqat=2
  19. 19. https://www.oracle.com/oce/dc/assets/CONT2CC43C146CD14B52A0A103ABD34D70BB/native/oracle-report-11- 17-20.pdf?elqTrackId=9416c79188ad4c50a7bd8beb10c9837b&elqaid=103092&elqat=2 COVID-19 Impact on Ongoing Trials? Cont’d
  20. 20. COVID-19 Impact on Ongoing Trials? Cont’d https://www.oracle.com/oce/dc/assets/CONT2CC43C146CD14B52A0A103ABD34D70BB/native/oracle-report-11-17- 20.pdf?elqTrackId=9416c79188ad4c50a7bd8beb10c9837b&elqaid=103092&elqat=2
  21. 21. Imagining a ‘New Normal’ for Clinical Trial Visits Pre-COVID-19: Site based visits & care Possibilities: Home based visits & care Adapting clinical trials during COVID 19: solutions Laura Cooke, Amgen
  22. 22. Switching to Remote & Virtual Visits (n=62) Pharma, 10 Patient Group, 3 Academia, 14 Technology, 7 Device/ Diagnostics, 3 Gov, 1 Investigator/Site, 11 Other, 2 CRO, 9 Biotech, 2 collected 29April/7May20
  23. 23. The Parts of Pre-Pandemic Site Visits that Transitioned to Remote/Virtual • Informed consent • Study visits/ use of Mobile Healthcare Providers (MCPs) • Safety collection: blood draws, local labs • Endpoint collection: wearable sensors, clinician reported outcomes, PROs, online cognitive tests • IP shipment Site - Participant interactions • Site initiation visits (SIVs) • Monitoring Sponsor/CRO - Site interactions
  24. 24. Mid-Pandemic Hurdles in Switching to Remote/Virtual Protocol Simplification: What & How? Platform Supplement (Local Labs & HealthCare Providers) Investigational Medical Product Monitoring Visits: What & How? As conveyed by 57% of respondents • Assessments • Statistics implication • Choice (licenses & contracts, no best standard) • Ease of use & Adoption (participants & sites) • Limited access to telehealth platforms pre-pandemic • Reimbursement for remote/virtual visits • Local: Laws & regulations, licensing, contracts • Quality (unknown) & availability (clinical care) • Cannot do every assessment • How to get to participants • How to administer if IV • Sites = short staffed & working from home, scheduling • Risk based monitoring
  25. 25. Best Practices & Words of Wisdom Site Think ahead & create a plan Test run the telehealth platforms Be flexible Maintain clear & on-going communication Industry Evaluate which assessments can be done remotely Use mobile HCPs & Local Labs (match to assessments) Follow regulations: privacy/OCR, local, Ethics/IRB Be respectful of sites: this is not their only priority Run a stats analysis to determine validity of remote data Tech Deploy privacy compliant tech platforms Train pts/caregivers & sites on platform Create an appropriate environment Know how to handle system failures As conveyed by 50% of respondents
  26. 26. CTTI Members’ Experience
  27. 27. Lessons Learned from CTTI Members (n=27) between Sep 25- Oct 12
  28. 28. Survey Findings: Digital Health and Decentralized Trials Change Selected Lessons Learned Switched to e-consent Need to be sure of identity Compliance is better, it is recorded Protocol Simplification Preplanning is beneficial Virtual & Remote Visits Demonstrated feasibility of telemedicine trials Right incentives were in place Facilitate research, more widespread participation Supplement (Local Labs & HealthCare Providers) Participants could stay locally Some labs/imaging were easier set up than others Logical extension of where we were going Investigational Medical Product IP needs to be appropriate for shipping & self administration Geographic differences drive site receptiveness Monitoring Increased appreciation of what could be done off-site Setting up pro-actively would help
  29. 29. DCT 2.0 Recommendations Refresh Timeline 1 year Updating sections on  DCT approaches and protocol design  Drug supply chain Document lessons-learned related to DCT elements during the COVID-19 pandemic and identify opportunities to enhance recommendations & resources
  30. 30. Conclusion Real momentum towards DHT & decentralized clinical trials 60% of respondents express changes will continued to be implemented in trials going forward About 60% of those implementing changes going forward are evaluating the changes they are implementing
  31. 31. Academic Example:
  32. 32. November: results published Nice…BUT must be confirmed (burnt by hydroxychloroquine). Ps: better do it quickly! Scientific community response Courtesy Eric Lenze, MD Wash U
  33. 33. STOP COVID 2 was designed Fluvoxamine 100mg twice daily (x15d) Placebo Outcomes: Primary: clinical deterioration over 15 days (definition: SOB and/or hosp, plus O2 <92%) Secondary: -15-day and 3 month function (Global Health Scale) * one or more of: African-Am, Latinx, Native-Am, age >40, obesity, diabetes, HTN, heart disease (CAD/MI/CHF), lung disease, or immune condition Participants: n=1100 enriched sample* SARS-CoV-2+ community-dwelling symptomatic (<7d) Courtesy Eric Lenze, MD Wash U
  34. 34. Decentralized Clinical Trial elements National recruitment Telemedicine intervention and remote monitoring One site randomizing 10 participants per day Ship study supplies and medication Courtesy Eric Lenze, MD Wash U
  35. 35. STOP COVID 2: enrolled 200/1100 start: 12/23/2020 Recruit from here Lead site Partner sites: FredHutch (Seattle) University of Utah Northwestern McGill Enroll at stopcovidtrial.wustl.edu Courtesy Eric Lenze, MD Wash U
  36. 36. Breaking down (Brick) Walls Switching to decentralized clinical trials
  37. 37. www.ctti-clinicaltrials.org THANK YOU. Sign up for CTTI’s e-newsletter and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn to hear more about our ongoing COVID-19 efforts, as well as our Transforming Trials 2030 initiative.

