5 steps to jumpstart being money-savvy

Aug. 24, 2022
0 likes
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
5 steps to jumpstart being money-savvy

Aug. 24, 2022
0 likes

Economy & Finance

Your personal habits spill over to your business.

So, if you want to manage your business well and survive its first five years, this is your sign to take action and be money-savvy.

Follow these five steps that will jumpstart your journey to managing your finances well:

1. Set a budget before spending.
2. Track your expenses.
3. Clear your credit card debt.
4. Spend based on value.
5. Start saving no matter how little.

Which one of these can you act on today?

