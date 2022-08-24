5 steps to jumpstart being money-savvy

Your personal habits spill over to your business.



So, if you want to manage your business well and survive its first five years, this is your sign to take action and be money-savvy.



Follow these five steps that will jumpstart your journey to managing your finances well:



1. Set a budget before spending.

2. Track your expenses.

3. Clear your credit card debt.

4. Spend based on value.

5. Start saving no matter how little.



Which one of these can you act on today?

