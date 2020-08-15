Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mga Pambansang Sagisag ng Pilipinas
Sagisag – isang bagay na nagrerepresenta, tumatayo o kaya naman ay nagpapahiwatig ng isang ideya, larawan, paniniwala, aks...
Pilipinas – ang Republika ng Pilipinas ay isang malayang estado sa Silangang Asya na may 7, 641 na isla. Nahahati ito sa t...
Mga Pambansan g Sagisag ng Pilipinas
Watawat – pambansang watawat ng Pilipinas
Lupang Hinirang – pambansang awit ng Pilipinas –
Dr. Jose Rizal – pambansang bayani ng Pilipinas
Kalabaw – pambansang hayop ng Pilipinas
Agila – pambansang ibon ng Pilipinas
Sampaguita – pambansang bulaklak ng Pilipinas
Mangga – pambansang prutas ng Pilipinas
Bangus – pambansang isda ng Pilipinas
Narra – pambansang puno ng Pilipinas
Anahaw – pambansang dahon ng Pilipinas
Lechon – pambansang pagkain ng Pilipinas
Bahay Kubo – pambansang tirahan ng Pilipinas
Wikang Pilipino – pambansang wika ng Pilipinas
Barong Tagalog – pambansang kasuotan ng lalaki sa Pilipinas
Baro at Saya – pambansang kasuotan ng Pilipinas
Carinosa – pambansang sayaw ng Pilipinas
Bakya – pambansang sapin sa paa sa Pilipinas
Arnis – pambansang laro sa Pilipinas
Luneta Park – pambansang parke ng Pilipinas
Kalesa – pambansang sasakyan ng Pilipinas
South Sea Pearls – pambansang hiyas ng Pilipinas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mga pambansang sagisag ng pilipinas

33 views

Published on

A.P 1

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mga pambansang sagisag ng pilipinas

  1. 1. Mga Pambansang Sagisag ng Pilipinas
  2. 2. Sagisag – isang bagay na nagrerepresenta, tumatayo o kaya naman ay nagpapahiwatig ng isang ideya, larawan, paniniwala, aksyon o kaya naman ng isang bagay. Kinukuha ng mga simbulo ang anyo nga mga larawan, at ginagamit upang magpahiwatig ng mga kaisipan at paniniwala.
  3. 3. Pilipinas – ang Republika ng Pilipinas ay isang malayang estado sa Silangang Asya na may 7, 641 na isla. Nahahati ito sa tatlong grupo ng mga isla: Luzon, Visayas, at Mindanao. – ang pangalan ng Pilipinas ay Las Islas Filipinas
  4. 4. Mga Pambansan g Sagisag ng Pilipinas
  5. 5. Watawat – pambansang watawat ng Pilipinas
  6. 6. Lupang Hinirang – pambansang awit ng Pilipinas –
  7. 7. Dr. Jose Rizal – pambansang bayani ng Pilipinas
  8. 8. Kalabaw – pambansang hayop ng Pilipinas
  9. 9. Agila – pambansang ibon ng Pilipinas
  10. 10. Sampaguita – pambansang bulaklak ng Pilipinas
  11. 11. Mangga – pambansang prutas ng Pilipinas
  12. 12. Bangus – pambansang isda ng Pilipinas
  13. 13. Narra – pambansang puno ng Pilipinas
  14. 14. Anahaw – pambansang dahon ng Pilipinas
  15. 15. Lechon – pambansang pagkain ng Pilipinas
  16. 16. Bahay Kubo – pambansang tirahan ng Pilipinas
  17. 17. Wikang Pilipino – pambansang wika ng Pilipinas
  18. 18. Barong Tagalog – pambansang kasuotan ng lalaki sa Pilipinas
  19. 19. Baro at Saya – pambansang kasuotan ng Pilipinas
  20. 20. Carinosa – pambansang sayaw ng Pilipinas
  21. 21. Bakya – pambansang sapin sa paa sa Pilipinas
  22. 22. Arnis – pambansang laro sa Pilipinas
  23. 23. Luneta Park – pambansang parke ng Pilipinas
  24. 24. Kalesa – pambansang sasakyan ng Pilipinas
  25. 25. South Sea Pearls – pambansang hiyas ng Pilipinas

×