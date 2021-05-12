Present perfect-activityexercises-picture-description-exercises 78506

Successfully reported this slideshow.
She has been to London.
She/drive/her new car
They/play/the piano
Timmy/pass/the exam
Candance/catch/her brothers
Doofershmith/defeat/Perry the platypus
They/get on/very well.
They/ever/dance/together/?
Homer/ever/cry/?
She/lose/weight?
The blue cat …………………………. (take) a hose. The red cat …………………………… (find) the dog's bowl. Somebody ………………………(throw) an airplane onto the roof.
  1. 1. She has been to London.
  2. 2. She/drive/her new car
  3. 3. They/play/the piano
  4. 4. Timmy/pass/the exam
  5. 5. Candance/catch/her brothers
  6. 6. Doofershmith/defeat/Perry the platypus
  7. 7. They/get on/very well.
  8. 8. They/ever/dance/together/?
  9. 9. Homer/ever/cry/?
  10. 10. She/lose/weight?
  The blue cat …………………………. (take) a hose. The red cat …………………………… (find) the dog's bowl. Somebody ………………………(throw) an airplane onto the roof. An owl ………………………………………. (sit) onto the fence. Someone …………………………………….. (open) the window. Someone ……………………………… (trow) a ball onto the roof. A squirrel and a bird ………………………….. (sit) onto the roof.

