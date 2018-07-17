Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

200 Reverse Order Ahnentafel Report - Peter to Lizzie to 12th Generation - 2018 07 17. SINGLE SIDED.pdf

Jan. 13, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Single Sided Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 1 of 34 ( R e v e r s e O r d e r ) Ahnentafel Report PETER WALMER, THE ELDE...
Single Sided Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 2 of 34 TABLE OF CONTENTS A. INTRODUCTION The Generations Of This Reverse Or...
Single Sided Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 3 of 34 A. INTRODUCTION An Ahnentafel Report is a narrative style report tha...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
The Personal Testimony of James Eugene Barbush, April 21, 2021
The Personal Testimony of James Eugene Barbush, April 21, 2021
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

The Battle That Rages For Your Mind
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
WHEN YOU PRAY, To Whom Are You Praying?
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
Reunion Memories - Yearbook 1967-2017
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
Matthew 5 - You Have Heard That It Was Said
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
Wisdom of Pridwen 1967
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
Genesis, Chapters 1 & 2 - A Unique Look
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
The Book of 1 Thessalonians - Dear Brothers and Sisters
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
The Book of Colossians - God's Mysterious Plan Revealed
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
1 of 34 Ad

200 Reverse Order Ahnentafel Report - Peter to Lizzie to 12th Generation - 2018 07 17. SINGLE SIDED.pdf

Jan. 13, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Presentations & Public Speaking

This is info for my Family Tree going from Peter Walmer (1st Gen.) to Elizabeth Walmer Barbush (10th Gen.) to her children and to me (James, 10th Gen) through one of Elizabeth's children, my father (, Albert Barbush. Also includes my descendants (11th & 12th Gens).

This is info for my Family Tree going from Peter Walmer (1st Gen.) to Elizabeth Walmer Barbush (10th Gen.) to her children and to me (James, 10th Gen) through one of Elizabeth's children, my father (, Albert Barbush. Also includes my descendants (11th & 12th Gens).

Presentations & Public Speaking
Advertisement

Recommended

The Personal Testimony of James Eugene Barbush, April 21, 2021
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
122 views
4 slides
The Personal Testimony of James Eugene Barbush
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
35 views
4 slides
P e t e r W a l m e r A C h u r c h B u i l d e r
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
279 views
78 slides
DAVID TOOK ME PLACES
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
131 views
27 slides
Bishop McDevitt Class of '67, 50th Class Reunion
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
200 views
107 slides
To The 42nd Floor
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
95 views
27 slides
YOUnited States of America - Understanding The Bill of Rights
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
162 views
18 slides
Jack Graham, Pastor, Socialism and Capitalism in the Bible
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
402 views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH (20)

The Battle That Rages For Your Mind
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
307 views
WHEN YOU PRAY, To Whom Are You Praying?
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
144 views
Reunion Memories - Yearbook 1967-2017
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
1k views
Matthew 5 - You Have Heard That It Was Said
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
673 views
Wisdom of Pridwen 1967
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
251 views
Genesis, Chapters 1 & 2 - A Unique Look
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
241 views
The Book of 1 Thessalonians - Dear Brothers and Sisters
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
347 views
The Book of Colossians - God's Mysterious Plan Revealed
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
621 views
The Secret of Life
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
192 views
The Book Of Philippians: Living, Belonging, and Knowing Christ
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
695 views
Timeline of Jesus' Final Hours 2015 04 06
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
1.3k views
The Book Of Ephesians: Because You Are Saints, Live In The Kingdom
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
949 views
G42 The Blog of the 42nd Generation - By Seth Barnes
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
381 views
Matthew 6 The Words of Jesus
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
404 views
Strengths and Weaknesses
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
17.6k views
The Book of Psalms - A Daily Message and Journey
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
1.4k views
We count many things, but maybe not the one thing
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
232 views
The Truth About PA's Transportaiton Funding in 2014, by Bob Latham
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
316 views
Catch A Wave, Do Something Different 2008 04 TFM Show Chicago April 24, 2008
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
472 views
Catch A Wave, Do Something Different 2008 04 TFM Show Chicago April 24, 2008
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
304 views
The Battle That Rages For Your Mind
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
307 views
10 slides
WHEN YOU PRAY, To Whom Are You Praying?
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
144 views
7 slides
Reunion Memories - Yearbook 1967-2017
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
1k views
103 slides
Matthew 5 - You Have Heard That It Was Said
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
673 views
23 slides
Wisdom of Pridwen 1967
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
251 views
18 slides
Genesis, Chapters 1 & 2 - A Unique Look
JAMES EUGENE BARBUSH
241 views
9 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

STD's.pptx
NikhilPatil581433
2 views
AAT WHOM DO THEY CALL YOU.pptx
JovielynDavoc
2 views
save water
JeevanSoni3
5 views
Firm Learning - Slide Blueprints.pptx
darwinrusadi
4 views
Handbook of Mechanical Engineering Terms机械工程术语手册.pdf
Ida BMC
0 views
Defeating Prejudice
Central Church of Christ
0 views
Contributor Release 2
KadenSowels
14 views
pollutionsandsolutions12-6-101207184115-phpapp02.pdf
ChandraShekarN24
1 view
Presentation - John Draper.pptx
BenWoon
3 views
ABC_1st Progress Mtg Briefing_291014_final.ppt
KingHaroldDeLeon
2 views
Softeners_and_its_types.pptx
AbbasMughal9
0 views
WHO SHOULD MAKE DA’WAH.pptx
MustaphaBergdi
0 views
MySQL Cookbook: Recipes for Developers, Alkin Tezuysal and Sveta Smirnova - P...
Alkin Tezuysal
4 views
Basic Photography.pdf
DIWAKARM24
5 views
template%20laporan%205S%20UJPC-1.pptx
mohammadimron11
0 views
Leading And Preparing For 5g World Powerpoint Presentation Slides
SlideTeam
11 views
Carrying Your Cross.pptx
FamilyWorshipCenterD
6 views
Types of Biotechnology (1).pptx
AsadShah695612
5 views
product brand management.ppt
VivekAnand161961
7 views
Seminar-MentalHealth.pptx
MaryamButt60
2 views
STD's.pptx
NikhilPatil581433
2 views
4 slides
AAT WHOM DO THEY CALL YOU.pptx
JovielynDavoc
2 views
13 slides
save water
JeevanSoni3
5 views
18 slides
Firm Learning - Slide Blueprints.pptx
darwinrusadi
4 views
15 slides
Handbook of Mechanical Engineering Terms机械工程术语手册.pdf
Ida BMC
0 views
366 slides
Defeating Prejudice
Central Church of Christ
0 views
11 slides
Advertisement

200 Reverse Order Ahnentafel Report - Peter to Lizzie to 12th Generation - 2018 07 17. SINGLE SIDED.pdf

  1. 1. Single Sided Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 1 of 34 ( R e v e r s e O r d e r ) Ahnentafel Report PETER WALMER, THE ELDER (128) PETER & ANNA MARGARETTA WALMER Great Great Great Great Great (5G) Grandparents Of Elizabeth “Lizzie” Walmer (1) TO ELIZABETH "LIZZIE" WALMER (1) Mother of Albert F. Barbush, Sr. (A) Grandmother of James E. Barbush (B) Great Grandmother of Joseph David James Barbush (C) Jennifer Lynn Barbush Dena Maria Barbush Jamie Marie Barbush Nicholas Dean Naugle ____________________________________________________________________________ Research By: Formatted With Editing By: Beverly Walmer Wyld James E. Barbush (A Descendant of Peter Walmer) (A Descendant of Peter Walmer & Lizzie) 266 Farmhouse Lane 2021 Blue Mountain Parkway Palmyra, Pennsylvania 17078 Harrisburg, PA 17112 Phone: 717-832-2381 Phone: 717-545-2125 e-mail: BAWyld@Verizon.net e-mail: JamesEBarbush@GMail.com ____________________________________________________________________________ January 2002 Edits on July 21, 2018
  2. 2. Single Sided Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 2 of 34 TABLE OF CONTENTS A. INTRODUCTION The Generations Of This Reverse Order Ahnentafel Report Order And Preparation Of This Reverse Order Ahnentafel Report B. INDEX OF THE GENERATIONS C. THE GENERATIONS 128 PETER WALMER, THE ELDER 1ST GENERATION 64 GEORGE WALMER 2ND GENERATION 32 GEORGE WALMER 3RD GENERATION 16 JOHN WALMER 4TH GENERATION 8 SAMUEL WALMER 5TH GENERATION 4 ISRAEL B. WALMER 6TH GENERATION 2 ISRAEL B. WALMER JR. 7TH GENERATION 1 ELIZABETH "LIZZIE" WALMER 8TH GENERATION i. Charles Barbush ( 09-12-1911 - 08-26-1998 ) ii. Frank Barbush ( 01-22-1913 - 10-__-1991 ) verify iii. Albert F. Barbush ( 05-01 1916 - 04-07-1989 ) 1184 Bailey St. iii. Mary (Toots) Barbush ( 09-11-1918 - Living in 2001 ) 1184 Bailey St. iv. Unborn Daughter Date Unknown Miscarriage v. Deloras Barbush ( 09-08-1921 - Living 2001 ) River Alley vi. Kenneth Barbush ( 01-24-1924 - 12-03-1991 ) 38 N. 12th St. vii. William F. Barbush ( 09-05-1926 - 05-10-1968 ) 38 N. 12th St. viii. Violet (Vi) Barbush ( 06-29-1929 - Living in 2001 ) 38 N. 12th St. ix. Betty Barbush ( __-__-1930 - Living in 2001 ) 38 N. 12th St. A ALBERT F. BARBUSH, SR. 9TH GENERATION B JAMES E. BARBUSH 10TH GENERATION – LIVING C JOSEPH DAVID JAMES BARBUSH 11TH GENERATION – LIVING JENNIFER LYNN BARBUSH DENA MARIA BARBUSH JAMIE MARIE BARBUSH NICHOLAS DEAN NAUGLE Birth Name: NICHOLAS STEVEN JAMES MARTINEZ D. SOURCES OF INFORMATION E. INDEX OF ANCESTORS
  3. 3. Single Sided Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 3 of 34 A. INTRODUCTION An Ahnentafel Report is a narrative style report that begins with a descendant, one person of a generation, and moves backward in time to an earlier ancestor and generation. It is an easy way to do an overview of you and your direct line ancestors. A Reverse Order Ahnentafel Report, a name coined and defined by this author, begins with an earlier known ancestor of the descending generations of an Ahnentafel Report, and moves forward in time, to the later generations of the earlier ancestor. This Reverse Order Ahnentafel Report is a presentation of the ancestry of Peter Walmer, The Elder, who came from Germany to America in 1742. Peter Walmer, The Elder, is the earliest known ancestor of the generational line which is as follows: The Generations Of This Reverse Order Ahnentafel Report Generation A n c e s t o r ’ s N a m e Ancestor’s Number • From The 1st Generation The Earliest Known Ancestor Peter Walmer, The Elder (128) • Through The 7th generation descendants of Peter Walmer, The Elder (64) to (2) • To The 8th Generation Descendant Of Peter Walmer, The Elder Elizabeth “Lizzie” Walmer (1) • To The 9th Generation Descendant Of Peter Walmer, The Elder Albert F. Barbush, Sr. (A) • To The 10th Generation Descendant Of Peter Walmer, The Elder James E. Barbush (B) • To The 11th Generation Descendants Of Peter Walmer, The Elder Jennifer Lynn Barbush (C) Dena Maria Barbush (C) Jamie Marie Barbush (C) Joseph David James Barbush (C) - Governance Nicholas Dean Naugle (C) • To The 12th Generation Descendants Of Peter Walmer, The Elder 12 = Governance Grandchildren of James (D) 6 Born
  4. 4. Single Sided Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 4 of 34 Order & Preparation Of This Reverse Order Ahnentafel Report • Previous Ahnentafel Report was prepared by James E. Barbush in November 2000. That report included the following generational order: 1. Generations F o l l o w i n g Elizabeth “Lizzie” Walmer From “Lizzie” back to Peter Walmer, The Elder 2. Generations P r e c e e d i n g Elizabeth “Lizzie” Walmer From “Lizzie” forward to James E. Barbush and his descendants The Previous Ahnentafel Report was prepared with Elizabeth “Lizzie” Walmer as a focal point, because she was the starting point of an Ahnentafel Report researched and prepared by Bev Wyld. Bev’s report started with “Lizzie” and went back to Peter Walmer, The Elder. Bev’s report was further developed by this author to include generations leading to this author. • This Reverse Order Ahnentafel Report includes the following generational order: 1. Generations F o l l o w i n g Peter Walmer, The Elder to Elizabeth “Lizzie” Walmer 2. Generations F o l l o w i n g Elizabeth “Lizzie” Walmer to Children of James E. Barbush This Reverse Order Ahnentafel Report is a reordering of the Ahnentafel Report. The reordering provides an easily read and understood generational presentation of Peter Walmer, The Elder, and a specific line of his descendants from beginning to end, rather than from the end back to the beginning. The generations of this Reverse Order Ahnentafel Report are presented on the following page:
  5. 5. Single Sided Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 5 of 34 1. Generations F o l l o w i n g Peter Walmer, The Elder, to Elizabeth “Lizzie” Walmer Generations Designated In Numerical Sequence – 128 to 1 Reverse Order Ahnentafel Report for Peter Walmer, The Elder (128) To Elizabeth “Lizzie” Walmer (1) This part of this Reverse Order Ahnentafel Report is a reformatted and edited version of Bev Wyld’s original Ahnentafel Report. The reformatting and edits were done by James E. Barbush. The Original Ahnentafel Report, prepared by Bev Wyld - also a descendant of Peter Walmer, lists the following descendants of Peter Walmer, The Elder: (128) PETER WALMER, THE ELDER 1ST GENERATION Beginning Point Of The Ancestral Search Peter is listed as the Great Great Great Great Great (5G) Grandfather of “Lizzie”. (64) GEORGE WALMER 2ND GENERATION (32) GEORGE WALMER 3RD GENERATION (16) JOHN WALMER 4TH GENERATION ( 8 ) SAMUEL WALMER 5TH GENERATION ( 4 ) ISRAEL B. WALMER 6TH GENERATION ( 2 ) ISRAEL B. WALMER JR. 7TH GENERATION ( 1 ) ELIZABETH “LIZZIE” WALMER 8TH GENERATION The Source - Starting Point Of The Ancestral Search 2. Generations F o l l o w i n g Elizabeth “Lizzie” Walmer to Children of James E. Barbush Generations Designated In Alphebetical Sequence - A, B, & C (A) Albert F. Barbush, Sr. (B) James E. Barbush (C) Joseph David James Barbush & Other Children Of James E. Barbush (D) Grandchildren Of James E. Barbush This part of the Reverse Order Ahnentafel Report includes information of the descendants that followed “Lizzie” through today (January 2002): Beginning with (A) ALBERT F. BARBUSH, SR. 9TH GENERATION Through (B) JAMES E. BARBUSH 10TH GENERATION To (C) JOSEPH DAVID JAMES BARBUSH 11TH GENERATION JENNIFER LYNN BARBUSH DENA MARIA BARBUSH JAMIE MARIE BARBUSH NICHOLAS DEAN NAUGLE Anticipating (D) GRANDCHILDREN OF JAMES BARBUSH 12TH GENERATION This information was prepared by James E. Barbush (Grandson of Elizabeth “Lizzie” Walmer) and was included in similar format as the edited version of Bev Wyld’s Original Ahnentafel Report.
  6. 6. Single Sided Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 6 of 34 B. INDEX OF THE GENERATIONS 128 PETER WALMER, THE ELDER 1ST GENERATION PETER & ANNA MARGARETTA WALMER (5G) Great Great Great Great Great Grandparents of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer 64 GEORGE WALMER 2ND GENERATION GEORGE & EVA BARBARA WYRICK (WEYRICH) WALMER (4G) Great Great Great Great Grandparents of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer 32 GEORGE WALMER 3RD GENERATION GEORGE & BARBARA/REBECCA REISER WALMER (3G) Great Great Great Grandparents of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer 16 JOHN WALMER 4TH GENERATION JOHN & CATHARINE ALBERT (ALBERTDALE) WALMER (2G) Great Great Grandparents of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer 8 SAMUEL WALMER 5TH GENERATION SAMUEL & CATHERINE WALMER (1G) Great Grandparents of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer 4 ISRAEL B. WALMER 6TH GENERATION ISRAEL B., SR. & MARY WERTZ WALMER Grandparents of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer 2 ISRAEL B. WALMER JR. 7TH GENERATION ISRAEL B., JR. & JOHANNA HART WALMER Parents of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer 1 ELIZABETH "LIZZIE" WALMER 8TH GENERATION SOURCE Wife Of Frank M, Barbush Mother Of Albert F. Barbush, Sr. Grandmother Of James E. Barbush Great Grandmother Of Joseph David James Barbush A ALBERT F. BARBUSH, SR. 9TH GENERATION Son of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer ALBERT F. & MARY (CIRILLO) BARBUSH Mary Is Living (Born 1914) Grandparents of Joseph David James Barbush B JAMES E. BARBUSH 10TH GENERATION – LIVING Grandson of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer Son of Albert F. & Mary Barbush JAMES E. & YVONNE C. (MARTINEZ) BARBUSH Parents of Joseph David James Barbush C JOSEPH DAVID JAMES BARBUSH 11TH GENERATION – LIVING Son of James & Yvonne Barbush Great Grandson of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer Other Children JENNIFER LYNN BARBUSH DENA MARIA BARBUSH JAMIE MARIE BARBUSH NICHOLAS DEAN NAUGLE Birth Name: NICHOLAS STEVEN JAMES MARTINEZ
  7. 7. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 7 of 34 C. THE GENERATIONS
  8. 8. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 8 of 34 PETER WALMER & ANNA MARGARETTA WALMER 1ST GENERATION Great Great Great Great Great (5G) Grandparents of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer 128 PETER WALMER, THE ELDER • Earliest ancestor. • Birth. Born ca 1720 in Germany. • Occupation. Farmer. • Marriage. bef November 11, 1742 when Peter was 22, he married Anna Margret/ Margaretta (form of name uncertain). • Children. Peter and Anna Margaretta Walmer had the following children: i. Peter ( 1742 - 1794 ) ii. Susanna Margaret ( 1744 - ____ ) 64 iii. George (ca 1745 -< 1817 ) iv. John ( 1748 - 1797 ) v. Anna Maria ( 1755 - ____ ) • Sponsors. Peter Walmer and Margaretta were sponsors at the baptism of Catarina Margaretha, the daughter of John Adam Herbert (Hanover), born September 5, 1757, baptized February 19, 1758. (46) Peter Walmer and wife Margaretha were also sponsors at the baptism of a son Peter, born to Gorg and wife Anna Schaffer, September 29, 1759, baptized June 10, 1760. (91) • Will. Peter Walmer's will written March 7, 1792, proven July 2, 1795. He was living in East Hanover Twp., Dauphin Co., Pa. - this later becomes Lebanon Co. Executors named - sons George and Peter. Will names Peter, the first born, sons John and George, daughter Susanna and son-in- law Peter Shell. (66) Peter Walmer Sen'r does not mention a wife so she must have died prior to March 7, 1792. There is a paper filed at Harrisburg, Pa. by George Walmer, the surviving heir of Peter, the Elder, dated January 19, 1796. Brother Peter is deceased by this time. This is a settlement of the accounts. • Death. Peter died in Dauphin Co., Pa. (later becomes Lebanon Co.) bef July 2, 1795. He was 75. Will is probated this date. 129 Anna Margret/ Margaretta ………………… (Wife Of This Peter Walmer, The Elder) • Death. Anna Margret/Margaretta died bef March 7, 1792. Margaret is not mentioned in husband Peter's will written this date.
  9. 9. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 9 of 34 A. PETER WALMER, THE ELDER, CAME TO THE COLONIES ON SHIP "EUROPA" • Palatines Depart Rotterdam. Their port of embarkation had been Rotterdam, passengers classified as Palatines (area of Germany), The trip down the Rhine to Rotterdam took six months. • Arrival In America. Landed at Lewes, Delaware November 17, 1741. Interesting Note About Lewes, Delaware. “Lizzie’s” daughter, Violet, married Don McLaughlin. The family were outdoors people being interested in fishing, hunting, boating, and farming. Violet reported that the family traveled to Lewes often where they docked a boat. Age. Peter Walmer, age 21, made his mark (I). Name. A clerk signed his name. (62) [Note by BW: I have been told on numerous occasions by an aunt and uncle that Peter Walmer was one of five or six brothers that came to the Colonies. To date I have no reason to believe this is correct. There is no additional male Walmer on the "Europa's" passenger list, there was never a Walmer given as a baptismal sponsor for Peter's children, just no evidence of a male Walmer during that same very early time period.] Next evidence: [Note by BW: To date have found no marriage record for Peter Walmer. Only the males above the age of 16 were listed on the ship’s register. Peter Walmer Junior was born in 1742 so Peter Walmer Sen'r either brought a wife with him or married shortly after arriving in the U.S. (5) ) • To Philadelphia. There was no infectious disease reported on board so on November 20, 1741 the passengers went on to Philadelphia, Pa. to take an Oath of Allegiance to the government before Ralph Asshelton, Esq. • The Ship “Europa”. There were 44 males above the age of 16, Capt. Lumsdaine, master. • Interesting Eisenhower Note - Hans Nicholas Eisenhauer, first generation of the Eisenhower family in American, also came on the Europa. He was the ancestor of President Dwight David Eisenhower. (61) • Other Ships. Ten ships came to the U.S. in 1741 – B. SETTLED IN PENNSYLVANIA. Lancaster Land Purchase From Hamilton. July 15, 1745 Peter Walmer buys land in Lancaster, Pa. from the Hon. James Hamilton, Esq. On October 9, 1746 Peter and Anna Margaret sell the land to Michael Fortiney. (63) Lancaster Land Obtained From Penns. • Warrant # 407 to Peter Walmer August 14, 1751 for 100 acres in Hanover Township, Lancaster Co. from Thomas and Richard Penn (sons of William Penn) • Surveyed February 12, 1754 for 277 acres, 80 perches. • Patented to Peter Walmer August 18 (Aug 22), 1766 for 270 acres. (64)
  10. 10. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 10 of 34 C. WALMER’S CHURCH Tradition states that Peter Walmer and his six sons built Walmer's Church in 1751. (3) [Note by BW: I have doubts about this being Peter Walmer, The Elder. Walmer's or Salem is a union church (a church shared by different denominations) located 2 miles northwest of Ono in Union Township, Lebanon Co., Pa. Egle puts the first church in this location in 1770. That this was clearly a family church in early Walmer history is very clear. There are no stones or markers for Peter Walmer, The Elder, and his wife but they are in all likelihood buried here, along with many other early and later ancestors.] D. INDIAN ATTACK 1. One Account of The Indian Attack "On September 30, 1757, the five children of Peter Walmer were carried away, 4 girls and a boy. This was a raid led by a French lad, son of Commander of Fort Machault. There were 30 Indians in the raiding party. The Indians went through the house, broke the honey pots, scattered the flour and ruined everything they could not take with them. The son of the Commander of Machault had stuffed bread inside his shirt and dropped it. While backtracking he got lost and was captured. They left him write a letter and I believe printed the contents or partly as I recall reading he told his parents he was held prisoner but was treated well. I also remember Peter Walmer was out in the field making hay and his wife was with him when the Indians attacked the house. Her name was Anna Margaret, by baptismal record of Ann Maria." (9, letter dated May 8, 1980) 2. Another Account of The Indian Attack "From Montgomery's History of Berks Co. is the account of the capture of a Michael La Chanvignerie, a French Officer who was examined in Reading Pa. on October 16, 1757 by Conrad Weiser. He told of his part of being in this area of the county before when his party killed and scalped a German and took 7 children prisoner. He was captured at Fort Henry. But this still is not the event of Peter Walmer's." (9, letter dated May 8, 1980)
  11. 11. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 11 of 34 3. Another Account of The Indian Attack page 494 Conrad Weiser, Friend of Colonist and Mohawk, by Wallace. “The attack on the Walmer farm led by Indians and Michael La Chanvignerie age 17, son of the commandant at Fort Machault (Franklin Co.), began with the departure of the raiding party from Ft. Machault September 11, 1757. Also in the party was a Frenchman, La Jardin and 33 Indians. They came through the Lebanon Valley passing many deserted places till they came to Peter Walmer's place. Peter and his wife were in the fields bringing in a load of hay. It was October 1, 1757. The Indians had made off with the five children the youngest not yet a year old and could not walk. They took all they could carry. The rest they destroyed, scattered the flour, spilled the honey, broke the pots and windows, tore up the beds. On 12 Oct a sentry at Fort Henry arrested La Chanvignerie after he got lost in the forest and separated from the raiding party. [Note by BW: I am sure I read this elsewhere too because this didn't mention how he got lost by going back for the bread he lost from inside his shirt.)" (9, letter dated May 8, 1980) [Note by BW: I have not confirmed any of the above.]
  12. 12. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 12 of 34 E. RECORDED ASSESSMENTS, EMPLOYMENTS, & CENSUS Recorded Residents. 1751 East End Hanover inhabitants list: Petter Halmer (44) Recorded Assessment. 1756 Original East End Hanover assessment list; Peter Walmor fled from the Indians, possibly to Lebanon. Recorded Assessments. (No records prior to 1759 found giving township officials) (85) Recorded Assessment. 1759 Hanover assessments: Walmer, Peter Recorded Employment. 1762 Peter Wallman (?) Constable (85) Recorded Employment. 1768 Peter Walmer road overseer in Hanover, Dauphin (later Lebanon Co.) along with Joseph Huthison (67), (85) Recorded Assessment. 1769 Assessment list East End Hanover: Peter Walmor Recorded Assessment. 1770 East Hanover assessment: Walmor, Peter Wallmore, John - freemen Recorded Assessment. 1771 Assessments for East Hanover Township Wallmore, George Walmore, Peter 100 acres 2 horses 2 cows Walmore, John - freemen Recorded Assessment. 1772 Assessments for East Hanover Walmor, George 100 acres 1 horse 2 cows Walmore, Jno 150 acres 2 horses 2 cows Walmore, Peter 100 acres 1 horse 1 cow Recorded Assessment. 1773 Return of Hanover east end Walmer, Peter Sen. 120 acres 3 horses 2 cows Walmer, Peter Jr. 100 acres 2 horses 3 cows Walmer, George 100 acres 2 horses 1 cow Recorded Employment. 1774 Overseers of the Poor – Peter Wolmer and Wm McClure (85) Recorded Property. 1779 Effective Suppy Tax Walmor, Peter Sen'r 120 acres Walmor, Peter Jun'r 90 acres Walmore, Geo 80 acres Walmore, Jno - inmate Recorded Property. 1782 Returns and Valuations Hanover Walmore, Geo 87 acres ___ 2cows Walmore, Peter 200 acres 1 horse 2 cows Walmore, Peter Jun'r 135 acres 2 horses 3 cows Walmore, Jno - inmate Source for above tax information: (44)
  13. 13. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 13 of 34 Definitions: • Freemen - Men 21 years of age or older, unmarried. After marriage a man appears on the regular tax list. • Inmates - Persons who were married but owned no property. Probably laborers or merchants. Recorded Census. 1790 First U.S. Census - Dauphin Co., Pa. (65) Walmor, John Walmer, Peter Walmer, George [Note by BW: Since he is not listed separately, it is very probable that by this first census Peter Walmer, The Elder, was living with one of his children.] F. CHILDREN QUESTIONED [Note by BW: I have seen written by some people that Peter Walmer had 6 sons and 5 daughters. I think this is an error in early tax assessment interpretation]. Pound - a monetary unit of the United Kingdom Abbr. "L" Shilling - coin of the United Kingdom Abbr. "s" Pence - coin of Great Britain, plural of penny, penny Abbr. "d" (261) On certain tax assessments it was written Peter Walmer - s/6 and d/5. This was taken to mean six sons and five daughters but I believe should be six shillings and five pence. G. WALDHEIMER - "DWELLER IN THE WOODS" Tradition also states that the original name was Waldheimer - "Dweller In The Woods". (3) I have only found to date one instance of this particular spelling of the name. Otherwise it is almost always Walmer - sometimes Wallmer, or Wolmer - not to be confused with Vollmer, Vollmar > Follmer, Fullmer. There was an early family by the name of Wolmer in Montgomery Co., and later Bucks Co. I don't feel these were relatives to Peter but perhaps Follmers. Remember - the clerks taking the information were English, our ancestors were German and they didn't read or write. Things were written down as they sounded. FIT THIS IN *In the land description given of the aforementioned patent, Peter Walmer's property was bounded by lands owned by George Wyrick and Jacob Moser. Son George Walmer married Barbara Wyrick and John's wife was Christina Moser - neighbors?
  14. 14. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 14 of 34 H. WALMER CASTLE AND THE TOWN OF WALMER LOCATED IN ENGLAND "The name "Walmer" in respect of the coastal town bearing that title comes from the Jutes who named the stretch of low-lying seashore between Deal and Walmer (ideal for invasion, unlike the cliffs at Dover to the south and Ramsgate to the north). The Jutes were given to raiding the area circa 500 AD and described the area as "Weallar" or "land of the slaves" and this became corrupted to "Walmer" in time. The Germanic tribes from Jutland eventually settled the area. Henry VIII got on the wrong side of the Pope during the English Reformation in the 16th century and fearing invasion from Catholic forces from Europe began improving the defenses along the Kent coast (Julius Caesar and his "veni, vidi, vici" bit - and the Jutes, and William the Conqueror, among others, had found it relatively easy to cross the 25 miles of English Channel) He refurbished Dover Castle (originally built as a wooden, prefabricated structure brought across by William's brother in 1066 and later developed into a formidable stone building) and built three new castles at Deal, Walmer and Sandown in 1538. These were late castles built to withstand cannonade: the walls are series of semi-circles. Sandown is now just ruin, but Deal and Walmer castles are in good condition: Walmer Castle is the official residence of the Queen Mother." (199, email letter dated May 17, 1999) 130 George Wyrick/Weyrich. Death. George died ca 1767. Children. 65 i. Eva Barbara (-<1819) ii. Mary Margaret
  15. 15. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 15 of 34 GEORGE WALMER & EVA BARBARA (WYRICK/WEYRICH) WALMER 2ND GENERATION Great Great Great Great (4G) Grandparents of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer 64 GEORGE WALMER • Birth. Born ca 1745. • Father. Peter Walmer, The Elder • Mother. Anna Margaretta Walmer • Marriage. On May 27, 1768 when George was 23, he married Eva Barbara Wyrick/Weyrich. (46) both of Hanover. • Children. George and Eva Barbara (Wyrick) Walmer had the following children: i. Eva Margaret (ca 1771 - ____ ) ii. Catharine Margaret/ ( 1774 - 1776 ) (Died as Child) Margaretha 32 iii. George iv. Johannes ( 1778 - ____ ) • Death. George died bef January 28, 1817. He was 72. Will. George Walmer's will was written May 1, 1816, recorded January 28, 1817. At the time it was written George lived in Hanover Twp., Lebanon Co. He names his wife Barbara, son George, six children of George (among them grandson George), daughter Eve married to John Brightbill. He also allows for money to be paid for the freedom of Susana Bright - possibly an indentured servant. Executors were friends James Todd and John Bolton. • Pennsylvania 1790 Federal Census Dauphin County, Harrisburg Town Name of head of family: Walmer, George 1 - Free white males of 16 years and upward, including heads of families 1 - Free white males under 16 years 2 - Free white females, including heads of families
  16. 16. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 16 of 34 65 EVA BARBARA WYRICK/WEYRICH (Wife Of This George Walmer) • Marriage. [Note by BW: I need to do more checking on this lady. I am not sure if she was a daughter of a Wyrick or the widow of a Wyrick. Deed abstracts at the Lancaster Mennonite Society mention Eva Barbara, the widow of George Wyrick Jr., married to George Walmer BUT there are Orphans Court abstracts that mention the daughter of George Weyrick married to George Walmer.] • Death. Eva Barbara died bef July 21, 1819. (71) • Guardians. June 2, 1767 - Peter Walmer (the Elder) and Peter Hederick of Hanover Twp. were appointed Guardians over the estate of Eva Barbara Wyrick and Mary Margaret Wyrick, minor child of George Wyrick, under the age of 14 years. (254) [Weyrick, George deceased - "On motion in behalf of George Wallmer it is ordered that a citation to issue to William Wyrick to appear at the next General Orphans court to show cause if any he hath why he Doth not pay to the said George Wallmer in right of his wife the sum of L35.7.5 Out of the Estate of George Wyrick dec'd in his Hands allowed her by the court." 6th Dec. 1769 - George Wyrick - "William Wyrick appearing in Court pursuant to the Citation to his not paying George Wallmer in Right of Eva Barbara his wife the sum of L35.7.6 Allowed her formerly by this Court. The Court on motion directs that he be committed to the Custody of the Sheriff he being present here in Court until he shall satisfy the said George Wallmer and Barbara his wife the sum of L.35.7.5. Together with the costs of the citation and this order amounting in the whole to L36.2. 11"] (254, abstracted July 21, 2000) Eva Barbara Weyrich Walmer's will was written March 17, 1818 and probated July 21, 1819 in Lebanon Co., Pa. At the time her will was written, Eve lived in Hanover Twp., Lebanon Co., Pa. She names daughter Eve Brightbill and her three children, most specifically grand daughters Annamelia and Elizabeth. Also named are son George and his six children but not by individual names.
  17. 17. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 17 of 34 GEORGE WALMER & BARBARA/REBECCA (REISER) WALMER 3RD GENERATION Great Great Great (3G) Grandparents of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer 32 GEORGE WALMER • Father. George Walmer • Mother. Eva Barbara (Wyrick/Weyrich) Walmer • Burial. George Walmer and his wife Barbara/Rebecca Reiser are likely buried at Wenrich's Cemetery, Linglestown, Dauphin Co., Pa, but there are no markers. (33) • Marriage. George married Barbara/Rebecca Reiser. • Children. George and Barbar/Rebecca (Reiser) Walmer had the following children: i. George ( 1790 - 1865 ) 16 ii. John ( 1794 - < 1845 ) iii. Jacob ( 1797 - 1868 ) iv. Daniel ( 1806 - 1856 ) v. Emanuel ( 1831 - ____ ) 33 BARBARA/REBECCA REISER ……………………… (Wife Of This George Walmer) 34 JOHN ALBERT (ALBERTDALE) ……. (Father Of Next Generation Wife Catharine) • Marriage. John married Hanna. • Children. John and Hanna Albert/Albertdale one child: 17 i. Catharine ( ____ - 1832 ) 35 HANNA …………………………………. (Mother Of Next Generation Wife Catharine)
  18. 18. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 18 of 34 JOHN WALMER & CATHARINE (ALBERT / ALBERTDALE) WALMER 4TH GENERATION Great Great (2G) Grandparents of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer 16 JOHN WALMER • Birth. Born on December 11, 1794. (56) • Father. George Walmer • Mother. Barbara/Rebecca (Reiser) Walmer • Baptism. John was baptized on November 15, 1795. (56) Sponsors: George Sprecher and wife. • Occupation. Blacksmith. • Marriage. On January 10, 1822 when John was 27, he married Catharine Albert (Albertdale). (87). Witness: Maria Hiester. • Children. John and Catharine (Albert/Albertdale) Walmer had the following children: i. Jane ( ____ - 1850 ) ii. Unknown ( ____ - ____ ) 8 iii. Samuel ( 1822 - ____ ) iv. Anna Maria ( 1824 - ____ ) v. Christina ( 1826 - ____ ) vi. Johannes ( 1826 - ____ ) vii. Thomas ( 1829 - ____ ) viii (Johan Henrich) ( 1829 - ____ ) John • Death. John died bef January 20, 1845. He was 50. According to notes of AG, John Walmer died between January 6 and January 20, 1845. Orphan's Court records for Dauphin Co., Pa. name children Jane, John Henry, Mary, Amos, William, Susanna, Carolina, and Catharine. Jane, John Henry, Amos, Susanna and Catharine were over the age of 14 in 1855 when this action took place. John Walmer might have died by falling into a well. (33, #256) • Burial. Buried in Shells Church Cemetery, East Hanover Twp. Dauphin Co., Pa. 17 CATHARINE ALBERT (ALBERTDALE) ……………. (Wife Of This John Walmer) • Death. Catharine died in 1832/1834. • Note. Catharine Albert Walmer was still living at the time of her father's will – 1832, but John remarries March 1833.
  19. 19. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 19 of 34 SAMUEL WALMER & CATHERINE WALMER 5TH GENERATION Great (1G) Grandparents of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer 8 SAMUEL WALMER • Birth. Born on September 22, 1822. • Father. John Walmer • Mother. Catharine (Albert / Albertdale) Walmer • Occupation. Lime Burner. • Marriage. Samuel married Catharine. • Children. Samuel and Catharine Walmer had the following children: i. Henry (ca 1836 - ____ ) ii. Betsey (ca 1838 - ____ ) iii. Caroline (ca 1841 - ____ ) 4 iv. Israel B. ( 1843 - 1907 ) v. Josiah (ca 1844 - ____ ) • Death. Samuel Walmer died in the poorhouse. (33) • 1850 U.S. Census Lebanon Co. Pa. North Lebanon Twp. Walmer, Samuel age 30 lime burner born Pa. Catharine age 30 born Pa. Henry age 14 born Pa. Betsey age 12 born Pa. Caroline age 9 born Pa. Israel age 7 born Pa. Josiah age 6 born Pa. 9 CATHARINE …………………………………………… (Wife Of This Samuel Walmer) • Birth. Born ca 1820.
  20. 20. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 20 of 34 ISRAEL B.WALMER, SR. & MARY (WERTZ) WALMER 6TH GENERATION Grandparents of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer 4 ISRAEL B. WALMER • Birth. Born on February 23, 1843 in Lebanon Co., Pa. (74) • Father. Samuel Walmer • Mother. Catherine Walmer • Occupation. Brickmaker. (74) • Marriage. Israel B. married Mary Wertz. • Children. Israel B, Sr. And Mary (Wertz) Walmer had the following children: i. Henrietta (ca 1860 - ____ ) ii. George ( 1863 - 1900 ) Railroad Switchman 2 iii. Israel B. ( 1865 - 1937 ) iv. John ( 1868 - 1872 ) (Died as Child) v. Lizzie ( 1870 - > 1937 ) vi. William ( 1872 - 1887 ) vii. Monroe ( 1875 - 1895 ) viii. Calvin ( 1877 - 1880 ) (Died as Child) ix. Frank S. ( 1882 - 1922 ) x. Howard ( 1884 - > 1937 ) • Death. Israel B. died in Harrisburg, Dauphin Co., Pa. on April 15, 1907. He was 64. (74), (264) Pennsylvania State Lunatic Asylum, Harrisburg, Dauphin Co., Pa. • Burial. Buried on April 18, 1907 in Harrisburg Cemetery, Harrisburg, Dauphin Co., Pa. (74), (264), section A-3, row 9, space 21 • Obituary. located/read. • Military. Served in the military. Israel Walmer was a prisoner during the Civil War. (33) Civil War Pension Dauphin Co., Pa. 1883 # 171,024 Walmer, Israel - Harrisburg - scurvy/ $2.00 per month. Original date of allowance December 1881. 15th Pennsylvania Infantry Mustered in at Harrisburg May 1, 1861 as a private for 3 months service – Regiment mustered out August 8, 1861 50th Pennsylvania Regiment Infantry – Mustered in at Harrisburg September 13, 1861 as a private for three years service. "A.W.O.L. since 6-6-65 and at M.O."
  21. 21. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 21 of 34 Other remarks: Re-enlisted 1-1-64 at Blanes X Rds., Tenn., Age At Enrollment - 22, Height 5' 7", Complexion - Light, Eyes - Brown, Complexion - Light, Residence - Lebanon Co., Occupation - Boatman (251, June 8, 2000) • Recorded Census 1870 U.S. Census Pennsylvania Dauphin Co. Harrisburg 187th District 8th Ward, August 22, 1870, page 347 199/216 Walmer, Israel age 31 brickmaker born Pa. Mary age 27 keeping house born Pa. Henrietta age 10 born Pa. George age 7 born Pa. Israel age 5 born Pa. John age 3 born Pa. Lizzie age 8/12 born Pa. 1880 Census/Soundex Pennsylvania Dauphin Co. Harrisburg, #706 North Ave. Walmer, Israel head age 37 born Pa. Mary wife age 37 born Pa. Geo son age 16 born Pa. Israel Jr. son age 15 born Pa. Annie dtr age 10 born Pa. William son age 7 born Pa. Monroe son age 5 born Pa. 1900 U.S. Census Pennsylvania Dauphin Co. Harrisburg Kelker St. Walmer, Israel w Feb 1843 age 57 born Pa. Mary wife Mar 17 1843 age 57 born Pa. Frank son Jan 2 1891 age 9 born Pa. Howard son Apr 6 1893 age 7 born Pa. Edna grandghtr Sept 8 1894 age 5 born Pa. 5 MARY WERTZ ………………………………… (Wife Of This Israel B. Walmer, Sr.) • Birth. Born on March 17, 1843 in Lebanon Co., Pa. • Death. Mary died on June 10, 1913. She was 70. (264) • Medical. Mary M. Walmer died of diabetis. (264) • Burial. Buried in Harrisburg Cemetery, Harrisburg, Dauphin Co., Pa. (264), Section A-3, Row 9, Space 20 (Did not locate grave). 6 JOHN HART …………………………………………. (Father of Next Generation Wife) Child: 3 i. Johanna ( 1876 - ____ )
  22. 22. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 22 of 34 ISRAEL B. WALMER, JR. & JOHANNA (HART) WALMER 7TH GENERATION Parents of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer 2 ISRAEL B. WALMER JR. • Birth. Born on September 23, 1865 in Lebanon Co., Pa. • Father. Israel B.Walmer, Sr. • Mother. Mary (Wertz) Walmer • Occupation. Laborer. (171 Obituary located/read). • Marriage. 1st Marriage Residence of Israel Walmer at the time of his marriage to his first wife Amber Hazard was at Hamburg, Pa. (171) At the time of son Israel H.'s marriage application in 1913, Israel B. and wife were living at 1507 Logan Avenue, Harrisburg. 2nd MarriageAt the age of 26, on August 5, 1892, Israel married Johanna Hart. (171, bk. L, vol. 1, page 469) [Note by BW: I show this person to be Isaac not Israel Walmer.] • Children. Israel B., Jr. and Johanna (Hart) Walmer had the following children: i. Israel Howard ( 1893 - 1966 ) 1 ii. Elizabeth "Lizzie" (ca 1893 - 1980 )1 Birth Dec. 29, 1893 iii. Mary ( 1895 - ____ ) Death Oct 17, 1980 iv. Ellen "Ella" (ca 1897 - 1898 ) (Died as Infant) verify v. Henry "Harry" ( 1898 - 1900 ) (Died as Infant) vi. James (ca 1903 - > 1937 ) Raised by Lizzie vii. Effie (ca 1904 - ____ ) Raised by Lizzie viii. Catharine ( - ____ ) Raised by Ellen verify ix. Lawrence ( - > 1937 ) Lizzie’s daughter, Violet, reported that Johanna had 6 miscarriaged births. • Death. Died in Harrisburg, Dauphin Co., Pa. on December 7, 1937. He was 72. (216, Wednesday December 8, 1937, page 6). 2217 Brookwood St. Harrisburg (home). Lizzie’s daughter, Violet, reported that 2217 Brookwood Street was residence of Aunt Effie Walmer (married name Mrs. Paul Nauss, see inserted text in obituary below). Israel may have died elsewhere, but the obituary may have listed this address for family reasons. Israel may have been residing at 38 No. 12th Street at the time of his death. • Burial. Buried on December 10, 1937 in East Harrisburg Cemetery, Harrisburg, Dauphin Co., Pa. Hoover's Funeral Home/Rev. William S. Barnes. 1 Correction by JEB: Gravestone states December 12, 1883 to October 17, 1980
  23. 23. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 23 of 34 • Obituary. “ISRAEL B. WALMER - Israel B. Walmer, 2217 Brookwood Street, died suddenly yesterday afternoon at his home. He was 72 years old and is survived by three daughters, Mrs. Frank M. Barbush, Mrs. Willis Merrill, and Mrs. Paul Nauss (Aunt Effie – insert in text), all of Harrisburg; three sons, Israel H., Steelton, James and Lawrence, Harrisburg; one sister, Mrs. George Roseberry, Harrisburg; one brother, Howard Walmer, Detroit, Mich.; twenty-one grandchildren, and two-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday afternoon at 1:30 o'clock at the Hoover's, Inc., funeral parlor, 1413 North Second street, with the Rev. William S. Barnes, acting assistant pastor of Pine Street Presbyterian Church, officiating. Burial will be in East Harrisburg Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral parlors tomorrow evening." (216, December 8, 1937, page 6) • 1900 U.S. Pennsylvania Census/Soundex Dauphin Co. Name w/s/d Birth Age Occupation Born . Walmer, Israel w Jan 5 1867 age 31 born Pa. Johanna wife Feb 3 187? age 24 born Pa. Israel son Jan 28 1893 age 7 born Pa. Lizzie dtr Dec 24/29 1893(?)2 born Pa. Mary dtr Nov 18 1895 born Pa. Harry son Dec 3 1898 born Pa. (The above census is very hard to read.) • 1910 U.S. Census/Soundex Pennsylvania Dauphin Co. Name w/s/d Birth Age Occupation Born . Walmer, Israel w (head) age 44 born Pa. Johanna wife age 34 born Pa. Israel son age 17 born Pa. Elizabeth dtr age 16 born Pa. Mary dtr age 14 born Pa. James son age 7 born Pa. Effie dtr age 6 born Pa. 2 JOHANNA HART ………………………………. (Wife Of This Israel B. Walmer, Jr.) • Birth. Born on February 3, 1876. • Occupation. Housekeeper. • Death. According to Johanna’s granddaughter, Violet (Lizzie’s daughter), Johanna was in the Dauphin County Home for a time, until Lizzie brought her home to 38 N. 12th Street where she died. 2 Correction by JEB: Gravestone states December 12, 1883 to October 17, 1980
  24. 24. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 24 of 34 ELIZABETH "LIZZIE" WALMER & FRANK M. BARBUSH 8TH GENERATION SOURCE Mother Of Albert F. Barbush, Sr. Grandmother Of James E. Barbush Great Grandmother Of Joseph David James Barbush 1 ELIZABETH "LIZZIE" WALMER • Birth. Born ca February 1893/1894 in Pa. (Correction by JEB: Born: Dec. 29, 1883 Died: Oct. 17, 1980) • Father. Israel B. Walmer, Jr. • Mother. Johanna (Hart) Walmer • Marriage. At the age of 18, Elizabeth “Lizzie” married Frank M. Barbush on May 4, 1911 in St. Patrick's Cathedral, Harrisburg, Pa. (171, bk. X, vol. 2 page 275). Father Thomas B. Johnson presided. Elizabeth Walmer's place of residence at the time of her marriage application was 122 N. 16th St. Harrisburg, Pa. (171, bk. X, vol. 2 page 275) ❖ Children. Elizabeth “Lizzie” Walmer & Frank M. Barbush had these children: Name Born Died Address @ Birth x. Charles Barbush ( 09-12-1911 - 08-26-1998 ) xi. Frank Barbush ( 01-22-1913 - 10-__-1991 ) verify C. iii. Albert F. Barbush ( 05-01 1916 - 04-07-1989 ) 1184 Bailey St. xii. Mary (Toots) Barbush ( 09-11-1918 - Living 2001 ) 1184 Bailey St. xiii. Unborn Daughter Date Unknown Miscarriage xiv. Deloras Barbush ( 09-08-1921 - Living 2001 ) River Alley xv. Kenneth Barbush ( 01-24-1924 - 12-03-1991 ) 38 N. 12th St. xvi. William F. Barbush ( 09-05-1926 - 05-10-1968 ) 38 N. 12th St. xvii. Violet (Vi) Barbush ( 06-29-1929 - Living 2001 ) 38 N. 12th St. xviii. Betty Barbush ( __-__-1930 - Living 2001 ) 38 N. 12th St. • Death. Elizabeth "Lizzie" died in 1980 while living in Dauphin with her daughter Vi. She was 86. At the time of her father's death in 1937 (probably 1945 JEB), Elizabeth “Lizzie” Walmer Barbush's address was Harrisburg. (216) • Burial. Buried in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dauphin Co., Pa. Section C, lot 114, grave 1 "I think Liz Barbush is buried in St. Catherine Laboure Cemetery on Derry Street in Harrisburg across the street from the church of the same name. If not there, she would be at Resurrection Cemetery in West Hanover Cemetery along Rt. 22. But St. Catherine is more logical since there are other Barbushes there, such as her son William Barbush. But it's all a little fuzzy right now since those funerals were so long ago and I have only concentrated on plots within my family such as my father, Albert Barbush (Resurrection Cemetery) and his first child and my sister, Joanne Barbush (St. Catherine Cemetery).” (257, email dated August 6, 2000)
  25. 25. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 25 of 34 • Relatives. According to her daughter Violet, “Lizzie” provided shelter for many relatives through the years. Some, as listed below, lived at 38 North 12th Street with Lizzie and her children. The half of a double home at (38 North 12th Street) was a 3 story residence. The other half of the double (40 N. 12th St.) was occupied by the Lippi family. Immediate Family Israel Walmer Lizzie’s Father Johanna Walmer Lizzie’s Mother Uncle Jim Walmer Lizzie’s Brother Aunt Effie Lizzie’s Sister In-Laws Frank Barbush Lizzie’s Father-In-Law Uncle Joe Barbush Lizzie’s In-Law Uncle Sistine Barbush Lizzie’s In-Law Uncle Frank Barbush Lizzie’s In-Law (verify this Frank) Married Sons & Daughters. Lizzie provided first residences for her children and their new spouses. Including Albert & his wife, Mary. Lizzie’s daughters, Violet and Toots, remember that their grandfather had a hook for the left arm that he lost. He hung the hook at the rear door or cellar way. • Occupations. Lizzie was a business woman. 1. Penn Harris Cab Company. Lizzie managed a share in the Penn Harris Cab Company after the death of her husband. She did that for decades. Even until the age of 80, Lizzie was taking the calls for pick-ups at the office located just off the Mulberry Street Bridge. 2. Crab Cake Business. The making and selling of crab cakes to restaurants and establishments in the area was apparently more than just a small business. Her daughter Violet reported that the business served many restaurants in the area and deliveries were made by many family members. Deloras remembers her grandfather, Israel flipping cakes with his right arm (he lost his left). 3. Duke Street Land. Lizzie acquired building lots at the edge of the City of Harrisburg and provided them to her sons and daughter. The lots were adjacent to each other and located on the undeveloped Duke Street between 26th Street and 29th Street. She either sold or gave the lots to Charles (26th Street), Deloras (261? Duke St.), William (2614 Duke St.), and Albert (2618 Duke St.). Another lot was sold to a policeman (262? Duke St.). Lizzie lived a block down from the lots on Duke Street on the corner of 25th and Duke Streets. 4. The Barbush Cab Company. Lizzie’s sons opened a cab company in the 1950s. It was located on the by-pass (across from then Maverick Steak House), on a rented lot that was part of a trailer park. That trailer park and lot was acquired by the Harrisburg School District. The district built and later demolished the middle school on that property. The office was a small garage (gas station style) with a pit to service cars. The cars were Ramblers, probably bought and donated by the brothers. The brothers drove the cabs. The office had a pin-ball machine that Lizzie’s grandchildren played.
  26. 26. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 26 of 34 - FRANK M. BARBUSH ……… (Husband Of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer) • Birth. ca 1892 (Correction by JEB: Gravestone: 1891 to 1945) • Death. According to his daughter Violet, “Pop” died at his home at 38 N. 12th St. 1945, Holy Cross Cemetery, Dauphin Co. Pa. Section C, Lot 114, Grave 2N • Father. Gido Barbush • Mother. Mary • Occupation. • Residence. Frank Barbush' place of residence at the time of his marriage application was 1204 Bailey Ave., Harrisburg, PA. (171, bk. X, vol. 2 page 275)
  27. 27. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 27 of 34 ALBERT F. BARBUSH, SR. & MARY LOUISE CIRILLO 9TH GENERATION (MARY IS LIVING IN 2001) Son of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer ALBERT F. & MARY (CIRILLO) BARBUSH Parents of Joseph David James Barbush A ALBERT F. BARBUSH, SR. • Birth. Born on May 1, 1916 in Harrisburg, PA. • Father. Frank M. Barbush • Mother. Elizabeth “Lizzie” (Walmer) Barbush • Occupation. U. S. Postal Worker. Piano Player in Gene Soles’ Orchestra • Marriage. Married Mary Louise Cirillo on July 29, 1937 in St. Mary’s – Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church (OLBS), Harrisburg, PA, by Rev. Harrigan. • Military. U. S. Army. World War II Veteran. • Children. Albert F. Barbush and Mary L. (Cirillo) Barbush had these children: i Joanne M. Barbush May 16, 1941 Died 5 hours after birth ii. Albert F. Barbush, Jr. Mar. 31, 1944 No children iii. Richard L. Barbush Mar. 22, 1947 2 children (Jason & Beth) B iv. James E. Barbush Nov. 15, 1949 4 children & 1 step-son • Death. Died at his home on 2618 Duke Street in Harrisburg, PA on April 7, 1989, 2½ months before his grandson Joseph David James Barbush was born on June 23, 1989. He died on a Friday afternoon with many of his family around his bed. He was ill with cancer for several years. • Burial. Resurrection Cemetery.
  28. 28. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 28 of 34 JAMES E. BARBUSH 10TH GENERATION - LIVING Grandson of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer Son of Albert F. & Mary Barbush JAMES E. & YVONNE C. (MARTINEZ) BARBUSH Parents of Joseph David James Barbush B JAMES E. BARBUSH • Birth. Born November 15, 1949 in Harrisburg Hospital, Harrisburg, PA. • Father. Albert F. Barbush, Sr. • Mother. Mary Louise (Cirillo) Barbush • Residences. 1949 802 South 17th Street, Harrisburg, PA 1956 2618 Duke Street, Harrisburg, PA 17111 1972 342 West Main Street, Hummelstown, PA 17036 1973 2205 Kennsington Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104 1974 RD2, Pheasant Road, East Hanover Twp., Dauphin Co., PA 17036 1984 2618 Duke Street, Harrisburg, PA 17111 1985 3021B Derry Street, Paxtang, Harrisburg, PA 17111 1986 2355 Luce Street, Harrisburg, PA 17111 1990 2449 Berryhill Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104 1993 2448 Emerald Court, Harrisburg, PA 17104 Located in Emerald Point at 25th & Berryhill Sts., East Side of City 1997 2021 Blue Mountain Parkway, Linglestown, PA 17112 Located North of Linglestown, PA at Base of Blue Mountain • Marriage. 1st Marriage. Married to Ana T. Ravelo on November 25, 1972. Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Hershey, PA. 2nd Marriage. Married to Yvonne C. Martinez on May 22, 1988 (Pentecost Sunday). Agape Fellowship In Christ in Penbrook, PA. (Pastor Thomas Mellott) • Occupation. Civil Engineer, Professional Engineer • Children. James E. and Ana T. (Ravelo) Barbush had the following children: i. Jennifer Lynn Barbush August 5, 1975 ii. Dena Maria Barbush March 8, 1978 iii. Jamie Marie Barbush January 30, 1980 There was one miscarriage between Jennifer and Dena (a son). • Children. Yvonne C. Martinez (later Barbush) had a child by a first marriage: iv. Nicholas Steven James Martinez October 4, 1984 Name changed in 1998 to Nicholas Dean Naugle (Dean for his grandfather. Naugle for his father.) • Children. James E. and Yvonne C. (Martinez) Barbush had the following child: v. Joseph David James Barbush June 23, 1989 There was one miscarriage prior to Joseph.
  29. 29. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 29 of 34 CHILDREN & GRANDCHILDREN OF JAMES BARBUSH 11TH GENERATION & 12TH GENERATION - LIVING Great-Grandchildren & Great-Great-of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Walmer Children of James E. and Ana T. (Ravelo) Barbush 1. Jennifer Lynn Barbush August 5, 1975 ❖ miscarriage 2. Dena Maria Barbush March 8, 1978 3. Jamie Marie Barbush January 30, 1980 Children of Yvonne C. Martinez (later Barbush) 4. Nicholas Steven James Martinez October 4, 1984 Child by a first marriage: Name changed in 1998 to Nicholas Dean Naugle (Dean for his grandfather. Naugle for his father.) Children of James E. and Yvonne C. (Martinez) Barbush ❖ miscarriage 5. Joseph David James Barbush June 23, 1989 JENNIFER LYNN BARBUSH • Birth. Born to James Barbush and Ana (Ravelo) Barbush August 5, 1975 in Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA. • Residences. 1975 RD2, Pheasant Road, East Hanover Twp, Dauphin Co., PA 17036 1986 6521 Heather Court, Harrisburg, PA 17112 Springfield, New Jersey San Diego, CA Florida State College, PA • Marriage. Married to Brian Black on ---date---. State College, PA. • Occupation. Hotel Management • Children. Jennifer & Brian Black had the following children: i. Ava Juliet Black Wed, Jul 23, 2008 ii. Addison Riley Black Thu, Dec 03, 2009 iii. Bryce Austin Black Sat, Jun 15, 2013 iv. Brighton Andrew Black Thu, Oct 22, 2015
  30. 30. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 30 of 34 DENA MARIA BARBUSH • Birth. Born to James Barbush and Ana (Ravelo) Barbush March 8, 1978 in Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA. • Residences. 1978 RD2, Pheasant Road, East Hanover Twp, Dauphin Co., PA 17036 1986 6521 Heather Court, Harrisburg, PA 17112 1994? 2448 Emerald Court, Harrisburg, PA 17112 1997 2021 Blue Mountain Parkway, Linglestown, PA 17112 Colonial Park, Harrisburg, PA Manheim, PA Hershey, PA Richmond, VA • Marriage. Married to Chad Wentz on ---date---. Hershey Gardens in Hershey, PA. • Occupation. Social Work • Children. Dena and Chad Wentz had the following children: i. Sylas Alexander Wentz Wed, Mar 16, 2011 ii. Jonah Quinn Jose Wentz Mon, Dec 31, 2012 JAMIE MARIE BARBUSH • Birth. Born to James Barbush and Ana (Ravelo) Barbush January 30, 1980 in Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA. • Residences. 1980 RD2, Pheasant Road, East Hanover Twp, Dauphin Co., PA 17036 1986 6521 Heather Court, Harrisburg, PA 17112 1994? 2448 Emerald Court, Harrisburg, PA 17112 1997 2021 Blue Mountain Parkway, Linglestown, PA 17112 Draper, Utah • Marriage. Married to Jacob Swick on ---date---. Chickies Rock County Park in York County, PA • Occupation. Meteorologist • Children. Jamie and Jacob Swick had the following children: i. Leo Bar Ravelo Swick Sat, Jan 30, 2010 ii. Aurora Liliana Swick Sun, Apr 01, 2012 iii. Meallan Ashby Swick Sun, Feb 02, 2014 NICHOLAS STEVEN JAMES MARTINEZ (Later Nicholas Dean Naugle @ age 13 approx.) • Birth. Born to Yvonne Martinez October 4, 1984 in Windber, PA (near Johnstown) • Residences. 1984 431 Catalina Drive Johnstown, PA 1985 Apt. on Greenwood St. Harrisburg 1986 Various Residences Harrisburg and Hershey. 1989 2355 Luce Street Harrisburg, PA 17111 1990 2449 Berryhill Street Harrisburg, PA 17104 1993 2448 Emerald Court, Harrisburg, PA 17104 1997 2021 Blue Mountain Parkway, Linglestown, PA 17112
  31. 31. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 31 of 34 JOSEPH DAVID JAMES BARBUSH • Birth. Born to James Barbush and Yvonne (Martinez) Barbush June 23, 1989 n Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA. • Residences. 1989 2355 Luce Street, Harrisburg, PA 17111 1990 2449 Berryhill Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104 1993 2448 Emerald Court, Harrisburg, PA 17104 Located in Emerald Point at 25th & Berryhill Sts., East Side of City 1997 2021 Blue Mountain Parkway, Linglestown, PA 17112 Located North of Linglestown, PA at Base of Blue Mountain • Relationships. Danielle Radle Harrisburg, PA Amanda Kline Lebanon, PA • Occupation. Labor, Landscaping • Children. Joseph Barbush & Danielle Radle had the following child: i. Hayden Michael Barbush-Radle Wed, Dec 10, 2008 Joseph Barbush & Amanda Kline had the following child: ii. Landon James (Barbush)-Kline Sat, Nov 27, 2010
  32. 32. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 32 of 34 D. SOURCES OF INFORMATION 3. The Gerberich History - History of the Gerberich Family in America (1613-1925) A.H. Gerberich 1925 5. Records of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lancaster, Pa. 9. Blanche Walmer Krebs Ruth 33. Albert Gerberich's notes from LDS. 44. Pennsylvania Archives 46. Records of Rev. John Casper Stoever (1730-1779) 56. Bindnagles Church Records 61. President Eisenhower's Ancestors, Friederichs, Heinz F., 929.2 Ei 84 (Pennsylvania State Library) 62. Pennsylvania German Pioneers, Strassburger and Hinke 63. Deed 64. Warrant, Patent for Peter Walmer, The Elder 65. 1790 U.S. Census 66. Peter Walmer, The Elder will 67. East Hanover Township Dauphin Co. Pa. Bicentennial Celebration 1776-1976 Book 71. Eva Barbara Weyrich Walmer will 74. Death Certificate 85. History of Dauphin County, Pennsylvania by Luther Reily Kelker, Vol. III, Lewis Publishing Co., 1907 87. Collection of Reformed Church Registers at Lancaster Theological Seminary, Hinke 91. Baptism & Marriage Records of Rev. John Waldschmidt, Lancaster County, Pa. 1752-1786 171. Marriage Index - Dauphin County, Pa. Courthouse - W/1 199. Twood504@aol.com (This man lived in Walmer, England and gave me this information. His name is Brian, last name unknown.) 216. The Patriot (Harrisburg) News 251. US Army Military History Institute/Historical Reference Branch/Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle, Pa. (information sent to me per request on internet) 254. Mennonite Society - Lancaster, Pa. 257. James Barbush <JAMESBARBUSH@cs.com> 261. The Random House College Dictionary, 1975, Random House 264. Harrisburg Cemetery Records - abstracted 20 September 2000
  33. 33. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 33 of 34 E. INDEX OF ANCESTORS Albert Albertdale Catharine ( - 1832) 17 John 34 Barbush Albert F. Sr. ( 1916 - 1989) child of 1 Frank M. (ca 1892 – 1945 ) spouse of 1 Correction 1891 Vi child of 1 Hart Johanna ( 1876 - ) 3 John 6 Reiser Barbara/Rebecca 33 Walmer Anna Maria ( 1755 - ) child of 128 Anna Maria ( 1824 - ) child of 16 Betsey (ca 1838 - ) child of 8 Calvin ( 1877 - 1880 ) child of 4 Caroline (ca 1841 - ) child of 8 Catharine child of 2 Catharine Margaret/ Margaretha ( 1774 - 1776 ) child of 64 Christina ( 1826 - ) child of 16 Daniel ( 1806 - 1856 ) child of 32 Effie (ca 1904 - ) child of 2 Elizabeth "Lizzie" (ca 1893 - 1980 ) 1 Correction 1883 Ellen "Ella" (ca 1897 - 1898 ) child of 2 Emanuel (1831 - ) child of 32 Eva Margaret (ca 1771 - ) child of 64 Frank S. ( 1882 - 1922 ) child of 4 George (ca 1745 - < 1817 ) 64 George 32 George ( 1790 - 1865 ) child of 32 George ( 1863 - 1900 ) child of 4 Henrietta (ca 1860 - ) child of 4 Henry (ca 1836 - ) child of 8 Henry "Harry" ( 1898 - 1900 ) child of 2 Howard ( 1884 - > 1937 ) child of 4 Israel B. Jr. ( 1865 - 1937 ) 2 Israel B. ( 1843 - 1907 ) 4 Israel Howard ( 1893 - 1966 ) child of 2 Jacob ( 1797 - 1868 ) child of 32 James (ca 1903 - > 1937 ) child of 2 Jane ( - - 1850 ) child of 16
  34. 34. Version Dated July 21, 2018 Page 34 of 34 (Johan Henrich) John ( 1829 - ) child of 16 Johannes ( 1778 - ) child of 64 Johannes ( 1826 - ) child of 16 John ( 1748 - 1797 ) child of 128 John ( 1868 - 1872 ) child of 4 John ( 1794 - < 1845 ) 16 Josiah (ca 1844 - ) child of 8 Lawrence ( - > 1937 ) child of 2 Lizzie ( 1870 - > 1937 ) child of 4 Mary ( 1895 - ) child of 2 Monroe ( 1875 - 1895 ) child of 4 Peter the Elder (ca 1720 - < 1795 ) 128 Peter Jr. ( 1742 - 1794 ) child of 128 Samuel ( 1822 - ) 8 Susanna Margaret ( 1744 - ) child of 128 Thomas ( 1829 - ) child of 16 Unknown child of 16 William ( 1872 - 1887 ) child of 4 Wertz Mary ( 1843 - 1913 ) 5 Wyrick / Weyrich Eva Barbara ( - < 1819 ) 65 George ( -ca 1767) 130 Mary Margaret child of 130 ______________________________ Ahnentafel Report Beverly Walmer Wyld 266 Farmhouse Lane Palmyra, Pennsylvania 17078 Phone: 717-832-2381 e-mail: BAWyld@Verizon.net>

×