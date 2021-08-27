Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
JOURNAL READING GUIDED BY- DR JAYAPRAKASH AN ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR RSBK DEPT PARUL INSTITUTE OF AYURVEDA
INFORMATION ABOUT JOURNAL • Publication type: Peer-reviewed Scientific Journal • Publication released from: Mandsaur • Pub...
ARTICLE • Title of Article: Chelation therapy and chelating agents of Ayurveda • Article type: Review article • In 10th Vo...
Abstract At A Glance • Consumption of metals and minerals are very common in today’s life. • The accumulation of free meta...
• In Ayurveda, metals and minerals in the form of medicines are frequently used to treat different diseases. • The ancient...
Introduction • The number of metals and minerals are present in our environment. • Some of these like copper, iron, and zi...
• Many of the metals (such as zinc, copper, chromium, iron, and manganese) are essential for our body function but require...
• Chelation therapy is a process to remove toxic metals and minerals from the body using chelating agents. • A chelating a...
• It is generally claimed that these metals and minerals are detoxified during the highly complex manufacturing processes ...
GENERALANTIDOTES OR CHELATING AGENT OF AYURVEDA • Tankan (borax), Gandhak (sulphur), Saindhav Lavana (rocksalt), Churnodak...
METALS AS MEDICINE IN CONTEMPORARY SYSTEM OF MEDICINE • Ebers Papyrus from 1500 BC is the first written account of the use...
Some of the risks while using chelating agents in contemporary science • Chelators bind to heavy metals, but they can also...
• Side effects of chelation therapy include dehydration, low blood calcium, harm to kidneys, increased enzymes as would be...
CHELATION THERAPY IN INDIAN SYSTEM OF MEDICINE (Method I) Metal Dravya Vimala Meshshringi swarasa (Gymnema sylvestre) with...
Method II • Another prospective “LIKE TREATING LIKE” with the concept snake venom is itself used in snake poisoning Metal ...
Researches - Various natural Chelating agents GARLIC • Garlic in different forms has antioxidant properties due to the exi...
• The clastogenic effects of the heavy metals were also pronouncedly reduced by dietary administration of garlic. • Fatal ...
BORON • Boron is considered to be essential micronutrient. • The tested boron compounds (5-20 ppm) significantly reduced t...
GSH • Glutathione (GSH) is an antioxidant in plants, animals, fungi, and some bacteria and archaea. • GSH is another poten...
CORIANDER • Coriander removes mercury, lead and other heavy metal. • Coriander soup was reported to enhance mercury excret...
Conclusion • The cations, anions, ligands, etc. are the basis of chelation therapy, which are used in contemporary science...
Merits • The definition of chelation therapy is well explained. • The compilation of chelating agents of Ayurveda is done ...
Demerits • There is repetition of definition of Chelation therapy. • Classification of Rasadravya is given which is not ne...
Presenter’s View • It is an informative article. • The concept of Chelating Agents get clear after studying the article. •...
Refrences 1. Tchounwou PB, Yedjou CG, Patlolla AK, Sutton DJ. Heavy metal toxicity & the environment. EXS 2012;101:133-164...
THANK YOU
Chelating agents
Chelating agents
Chelating agents
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
Aug. 27, 2021
25 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Chelating agents

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine
Aug. 27, 2021
25 views

Chelating agenta are agents that remove the toxic and heavy materials from the body.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(3/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes Kristi Funk
(0/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat, Move, Think: The Path to a Healthier, Stronger, Happier You Shaun Francis
(4/5)
Free
The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More Arin Murphy-Hiscock
(4/5)
Free
Stress Less: Stop Stressing, Start Living Kate Hanley
(3.5/5)
Free
Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most Dr. Daniel G. Amen
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4/5)
Free
The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts Gary Chapman
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat This, Not That When You're Expecting: The Doctor-Recommended Plan for Baby and You! Your Complete Guide to the Very Best Foods for Every Stage of Pregnancy Jennifer Ashton
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4.5/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(4/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(4/5)
Free
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life Carrie Underwood
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friend Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Chelating agents

  1. 1. JOURNAL READING GUIDED BY- DR JAYAPRAKASH AN ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR RSBK DEPT PARUL INSTITUTE OF AYURVEDA
  2. 2. INFORMATION ABOUT JOURNAL • Publication type: Peer-reviewed Scientific Journal • Publication released from: Mandsaur • Publishing Frequency: Quarterly • Nature of Publication: Both • Publication charges: free
  3. 3. ARTICLE • Title of Article: Chelation therapy and chelating agents of Ayurveda • Article type: Review article • In 10th Volume of IJGP, present article is from page no. 143 to 150. • Authors: Shruti Pandey, Vinamra Sharma, Anand Kumar Chaudhary • Place of Study: Department of Rasashastra, Faculty of Ayurveda, Banarasa Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttarpradesh
  4. 4. Abstract At A Glance • Consumption of metals and minerals are very common in today’s life. • The accumulation of free metals above the normal level in human body is the prime cause of metal toxicity. • To remove this toxicity from human body chelation therapy is adopted where different chelating agents are described. • Ethylene-diamine-tetra-acetic acid and 2,3-Dimercaprol are some of the common chelating agents but some serious side-effects have been reported.
  5. 5. • In Ayurveda, metals and minerals in the form of medicines are frequently used to treat different diseases. • The ancient scholars of Ayurveda while practicing came to know about the ill-effects of these medicines on human body. • At the same time, they advised to administer various natural substances in the form of antidotes such as honey, ghee, cow’s milk, garlic, coriander, turmeric, and coconut water to remove ill effects or toxicity occurred from these medicines. • These natural antidotes may consider as chelating agents of Ayurveda.
  6. 6. Introduction • The number of metals and minerals are present in our environment. • Some of these like copper, iron, and zinc play important and key roles in our bodies. • Their toxicity depends on several factors including the dose, route of exposure, and chemical species, as well as the age, gender, genetics, and nutritional status of exposed individuals. • People may get small amounts of metals in their body through food, water, air, commercial products.
  7. 7. • Many of the metals (such as zinc, copper, chromium, iron, and manganese) are essential for our body function but required in very small amounts. • However, if these metals accumulate in the body, in concentrations sufficient to cause poisoning, then serious damage may occur.
  8. 8. • Chelation therapy is a process to remove toxic metals and minerals from the body using chelating agents. • A chelating agent is a substance whose molecules can form several bonds to a single metal ion example – ethylene-diamine-tetra-acetic acid (EDTA) • Processed metals, gems and various minerals were used very frequently by seers of the Indian tradition in different disease conditions with great authority.
  9. 9. • It is generally claimed that these metals and minerals are detoxified during the highly complex manufacturing processes described in Ayurvedic texts. • There are certain methods which are described in classics to make body get rid of toxins, using of antidotes and that method may be termed as chelation therapy of Ayurveda. • And the substances, which are used as antidotes in these methods may be termed as chelating agents of Ayurveda.
  10. 10. GENERALANTIDOTES OR CHELATING AGENT OF AYURVEDA • Tankan (borax), Gandhak (sulphur), Saindhav Lavana (rocksalt), Churnodaka (lime water), Triphala Kwath, ginger juice, Arjuna (Terminalia arjuna), turmeric, lemon juice, Maricha (black pepper), Kumari Swarasa (aloe vera juice), coriander, honey, cow’s milk, goat’s milk, cow’s ghee, cow’s urine, etc. • These are some common antidotes which are used to subside the toxic symptoms and to remove the toxic effects of administration of improperly processed metals and minerals.
  11. 11. METALS AS MEDICINE IN CONTEMPORARY SYSTEM OF MEDICINE • Ebers Papyrus from 1500 BC is the first written account of the use of metals for the treatment Metal Disease Condition Copper Inflammation Iron Anaemia Platinum Head and Neck Tumors Gold Rheumatoid arthritis Lithium Depression Zinc Wounds Silver Burn wounds
  12. 12. Some of the risks while using chelating agents in contemporary science • Chelators bind to heavy metals, but they can also bind to important minerals in body, such as calcium and iron, which are essentials for human body • Although chelating agents can be beneficial in cases of heavy metal poisoning, sometimes chelating agents can also be dangerous. • The use of disodium EDTA instead of calcium EDTA has resulted in fatalities due to hypocalcemia.
  13. 13. • Side effects of chelation therapy include dehydration, low blood calcium, harm to kidneys, increased enzymes as would be detected in liver function tests, allergic reactions, and lowered levels of dietary elements. • When administered inappropriately, chelation therapy brings the risk of cancer, neurodevelopment disorder even death.
  14. 14. CHELATION THERAPY IN INDIAN SYSTEM OF MEDICINE (Method I) Metal Dravya Vimala Meshshringi swarasa (Gymnema sylvestre) with Sugar Gandhaka Cow’s milk and ghee Haratala Kushmanda swarasa with Jeeraka And Madhu Gauripashana Tankana and Cow’s milk • General rule for removing toxic elements from human body is quite logical any substance used for the purification of Rasa/ Visha materials automatically has potent antidote properties attached to it • Some Example are:
  15. 15. Method II • Another prospective “LIKE TREATING LIKE” with the concept snake venom is itself used in snake poisoning Metal Antidote Gauripashan Tankan with Cow’s milk Naga Swarna bhasma with Haritaki Tamra Gauripashana with Sugar
  16. 16. Researches - Various natural Chelating agents GARLIC • Garlic in different forms has antioxidant properties due to the existence of compounds such as water-soluble organo-sulfur compounds, S-allylcysteine and lipid soluble compounds like diallyl-sulfide. • Recent supportive evidence indicate that garlic contains compounds capable of detoxifying lead, cadmium, methyl- mercury, phenyl-mercury and arsenic. • It has long been acknowledged that sulfhydryl-containing compounds have the ability to chelate metals.
  17. 17. • The clastogenic effects of the heavy metals were also pronouncedly reduced by dietary administration of garlic. • Fatal effects with respect to body metal burden, oxidative stress, and mitochondrial injury were effectively reduced by garlic. • In Ayurvedic literature garlic used in purification of impure mercury.
  18. 18. BORON • Boron is considered to be essential micronutrient. • The tested boron compounds (5-20 ppm) significantly reduced the genotoxic effects induced by low doses of heavy metals. • Their results revealed that the protective roles of boron compounds occurred with the effectiveness on their anti- oxidant capacity. • In Ayurvedic literature also borax used as antidote in poisoning
  19. 19. GSH • Glutathione (GSH) is an antioxidant in plants, animals, fungi, and some bacteria and archaea. • GSH is another potent chelator involved in cellular response, transport, and excretion of metal cations and is a biomarker for toxic metal overload. • Detoxifying process naturally generate large amounts of free radicals which combats by making antioxidant enzymes. • These endogenous antioxidants are GSH and selenium-dependent. • GSH is protein found in foods. • Food rich in GSH is asparagus, walnuts, avocado and raw milk of goat.
  20. 20. CORIANDER • Coriander removes mercury, lead and other heavy metal. • Coriander soup was reported to enhance mercury excretion following dental amalgam removal and remains popular despite limited evidence. • In a recent trial in 3- to 7-year-old children exposed to lead, a cilantro extract was as effective as placebo in increasing renal excretion (improvements across treatment and placebo groups were ascribed to improved diet during the intervention) • In particular, coriander seems to be the only chelating agent that can remove these metals from the central nervous system. • Coriander contains antioxidants, with the leaves having the highest levels
  21. 21. Conclusion • The cations, anions, ligands, etc. are the basis of chelation therapy, which are used in contemporary science. • Chelating agents of Ayurveda have the potential to detoxify the body from metal toxicity. • Reverse pharmacology for these chelating agents of Ayurveda will go to proof the efficacy of these precious agents of Ayurveda. • They will detoxify the body without causing any harm to other essentials minerals of the body.
  22. 22. Merits • The definition of chelation therapy is well explained. • The compilation of chelating agents of Ayurveda is done in a lucid way. • The antidotes of Various Rasadravya is compiled. • Chelating agents of Ayurveda like Garlic, boron and coriander is explained.
  23. 23. Demerits • There is repetition of definition of Chelation therapy. • Classification of Rasadravya is given which is not needed. • Chelating agents of Contemporary science and its mechanism of action is not explained.
  24. 24. Presenter’s View • It is an informative article. • The concept of Chelating Agents get clear after studying the article. • Comprehensive review of chelating agents in Ayurveda is done.
  25. 25. Refrences 1. Tchounwou PB, Yedjou CG, Patlolla AK, Sutton DJ. Heavy metal toxicity & the environment. EXS 2012;101:133-164. 2. Glossary of Metals, Centre for Disease Control & Prevention. Available from: https://www.cdc.gov/nceh/ clusters/fallon/Glossary-Metals.pdf. [Last accessed on 2016 Jun 19]. 3. Prashanth L, Kattapagari KK, Chitturi RT, Baddam VR, Prasad LK. A review on role of essential trace elements in health and disease. J NTR Univ Health Sci 2015;4:75-85. 4. Sridhar N, Kumar JS. Subburyan MR. Removal of toxic metals (lead & copper) from automotive industry waste water by using fruit peels. IJAICT 2014;1:188- 92. 5. Metal Toxicity. Available from: https://www. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metal_toxicity. [Last accessed on 2016 Jun 20]. 6. Flora SJ, Pachuari V. Chelation in metal intoxication. Int J Environ Res Public Health 2010;7:2745-88. 7. Galib MB, Mayur M, Jagtap C, Patgiri BJ, Prajapati PK. Therapeutic potentials of metals in ancient India: A review through Charaka Samhita. J Ayurveda Integr Med 2011;2:55-63
  26. 26. THANK YOU

    Be the first to comment

Chelating agenta are agents that remove the toxic and heavy materials from the body.

Views

Total views

25

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×