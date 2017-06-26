Joe LAYFIELD
INTRODUCTION During my research into British institutions, 3 popular television broadcasters jumped out to me straight awa...
After researching into genres/styles of documentaries I made the final vital decision on which type of documentary I am to...
EDUCATING CARDIFF The documentary which I look to inspire me is educating Cardiff. Educating Cardiff is the British docume...
EVALUATION Prior to recent research tasks involving myself to research into British Television institutions. I have consid...
CHANNEL 4
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Institution for documentary

45 views

Published on

Institutions for documentaries

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
45
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
4
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Institution for documentary

  1. 1. Joe LAYFIELD
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION During my research into British institutions, 3 popular television broadcasters jumped out to me straight away: I. BBC II. ITV III. Channel 4 These three institutions was attractive to me almost immediately for I have strict memory of quality documentaries of all genres being produced and distributed by the companies. All of which when watching, I found the documentaries easy to watch and understand therefore the enjoyment for the programme came naturally. Specifically channel 4, producing the following:  24 hours in A&E  First dates  Educating Cardiff  Educating Yorkshire  Educating Essex  Educating the East end Five of the documentaries named above (First dates, Educating Cardiff, Educating Yorkshire, Educating Essex & Educating the East end) are of the genre human behaviour. This allows me to see that channel 4 are clearly successful for this particular category of documentary other wise they would not be so popular.
  3. 3. After researching into genres/styles of documentaries I made the final vital decision on which type of documentary I am to approach. A documentary based on the behaviour of human beings searching deep into physiological questions that have not yet been answered. Not only is this the documentary category that I take pleasure in watching, I have some amazing ideas installed for the time in which creating the footage is inevitable. I hope to bring these ideas to life through live footage and distribute the documentary taking inspiration from Channel 4’s techniques. The next enquiry that I am to evaluate is, how does Channel 4 achieve a successful human behaviour documentary which impresses various British audiences? Channel 4
  4. 4. EDUCATING CARDIFF The documentary which I look to inspire me is educating Cardiff. Educating Cardiff is the British documentary television programme Educating broadcast on Channel 4. The documentary trails past instalments in the Educating series, containing the BAFTA Award-winning Educating Essex in 2011, Educating Yorkshire in 2013 and Educating the East End in 2014. Filmed at Willows High School in Cardiff, the documentary captures surprising details of life in a modern school. Whether it be of a teacher in a powerful role or as a student. Educating Cardiff follows specifically the life of Head Teacher Joy Ballard behind the School’s closed doors. This involves experiencing other perceptions of the school’s environment such as, the team of teachers and support staff. Willow high school is on record as one of the worst performing schools in Cardiff, therefore the main purpose of the documentary is to see in the eyes of all which in habit the area and see if key individuals like the head teacher can change the school into something to be proud of.
  5. 5. EVALUATION Prior to recent research tasks involving myself to research into British Television institutions. I have considered possible contenders to look to fro inspiration when coming to finally creating my documentary in full. These include specifically, BBC, ITV & Channel 4. The BBC, strong contender due to its history behind the corporation. The BBC is the world's oldest national broadcasting organisation along with proudly representing the largest broadcaster in the world by number of employees. Strong history equals strong experience, however is this experience in documentaries. I found that although the BBC has produced and distributed pure talent even when considering documentaries. However, the BBC presents documentaries of very little human behaviour grounds compared to other potential institutions. For example, the following are documentaries produced by BBC: WW2, The Celts, the seven wonders of the world, Vladimir Putin The World Most Powerful President. All of which stated above are history based documentaries, unfortunately, these are not the documentaries that I look for as I am looking to create an education ground looking into human behaviour. ITV is the most popular commercial television channel in the United Kingdom. Operating in England, Wales, Scotland and the Isle of Man. ITV and its predecessor channels (ITV 2, ITV3 & ITV 4) have contended with BBC One for the position of the UK's most watched television channel since the 1950s. Another massive network to consider, however much like BBC, ITV I found produced and distributed plenty of documentaries across the UK year by year, I also witness numerous genres on offer to audiences. Some of which were human behaviour based, such as ‘Residents on a Grimsby estate’. A home to some citizens that are under the consistent control of poverty, most residents forced out by fear and violence. Unfortunately, ITV could not compete with Channel 4 who I found specialise is human behavioural documentaries.
  6. 6. CHANNEL 4

×