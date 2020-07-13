Presentation Ivan Diogo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Vegetation structure in a topographic gradient of a mountain forest, Northeastern Brazil Ivan Jeferson Sampaio Diogo - IFP...
Introduction Paleoclimatic fluctuation Carnaval-Moritz, 2008; Carnaval, 2009; Antonelli & Sanmartín, 2011 Eocene – 23Ma Pl...
Material & Methods - 200m- Top 100m 200m Maranguape 10m 50m Tree
Results Dry areas Humid areas
Discussion Leeward are more diverse and rich than windward and top; Only 20 species from 144 are shared among the topograp...
  1. 1. Vegetation structure in a topographic gradient of a mountain forest, Northeastern Brazil Ivan Jeferson Sampaio Diogo - IFPB, Brazil Karin dos Santos - Natural History Museum, Sweden Flavio Antonio Maës dos Santos - UNICAMP, Brazil Itayguara Ribeiro da Costa – UFC, Brazil
  2. 2. Introduction Paleoclimatic fluctuation Carnaval-Moritz, 2008; Carnaval, 2009; Antonelli & Sanmartín, 2011 Eocene – 23Ma Pleistocene and Holocene – 1,6Ma We aimed to examine the floristic composition, diversity and phytosociological structure of woody plant of the mountain forest at different topographic areas.
  3. 3. Material & Methods - 200m- Top 100m 200m Maranguape 10m 50m Tree
  4. 4. Results Dry areas Humid areas
  5. 5. Discussion Leeward are more diverse and rich than windward and top; Only 20 species from 144 are shared among the topographic areas; The huge environmental and climatic heterogeneity (temperature and precipitation) observed in the Maranguape mountain can explain the high diversity; Leeward is closer to Caatinga areas, when Windward and Top close to another mountain forests.

