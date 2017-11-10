Tutorial #6

COMM 202 WEEK 10 INFORMATIONAL INTERVIEW T03 & T20 with Ingrid Bakke
OUR AGENDA FOR TODAY 1. Course Timeline 2. Networking Event Debrief 3. How to Nail the Informational Interview 4. Interview Stream 5. Action Items
HOW WAS YOUR WEEK(ND)?! (PLS GET THE JOKE)
THIS WEEK WEEK 11 WEEK 12 • Tutorial: Info Interview / Networking follow-up, Interview Stream • Due: Networking event refl...
SOOO.. HOW WAS THE NETWORKING EVENT?
INFORMATIONAL INTERVIEWS
WHAT’S THE POINT OF INFORMATIONAL INTERVIEWS? • Not sure what to option in? Considering a double option? • Want to know ho...
STORYTIME! STELLA’S 202 INFORMATIONAL INTERVIEW EXPERIENCE
HOW TO NAIL YOUR INFORMATIONAL INTERVIEW
THINGS TO INCLUDE IN THE EMAIL • You’re a student • How you heard about them or know them • What you are looking to learn ...
SO HOW DID STELLA REACH OUT TO LINDSAY?
HER RESPONSE:
BEFORE THE MEETING: DO YOUR RESEARCH WHAT TO LOOK FOR WHERE TO FIND INFO • Their company • Know their major skill sets • W...
BEFORE THE MEETING: PREPARE QUESTIONS Examples: • How did you get into the industry? • What do you like most about your jo...
WHAT QUESTIONS DID STELLA PREP? Common interests (found on LinkedIn) Relevant & specific Qs that show interest and research Job/role related
DURING THE MEETING 1. Thank them for their time 2. Take charge – you’re the one who called the meeting. Remind them why th...
DURING THE MEETING: REMINDERS • Eye contact, smile, handshake, thank you • Dress the part • Pay attention to body language...
DURING THE MEETING: EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE • Watch out for signals – have they closed their book or checked their phone? T...
TELL YOUR STORY • What you would love to do for companies • What problem have you identified that makes you want to work i...
MAGIC ‘I OWE YOU’ Offer them help in some way, and they will be more likely to want to help you.
FOLLOWING UP • Send a thank you email • Thank them for their time • Mention something you talked about • Mention when you will follow up with them next
SAMPLE FOLLOW UP
THE REST OF THE STORY… • Stella emailed Lindsay again two months later – Dec 2015 • Found out she decided to leave Lululem...
THE REST OF THE STORY… • When Stella landed her internship in Toronto, she updated her LinkedIn headline (in March), and Lindsay saw it • They caught up this past July in Toronto!
INTERVIEW STREAM
OPTIONAL ASSIGNMENT & PRACTICE TOOL: INTERVIEW STREAM • Practice answering interview questions • Go back and review your r...
REMINDERS 1. Networking event reflection due Nov 7th at 11:59pm on Turnitin 2. Set up informational interview (if not done...
QUESTIONS?
