Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs Adegem Canadian War Cemetery 1. Plaats – adres Ade...
Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 10.Organisatie Vooraf: Er wordt op voorhand gecomm...
Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs Afspraken! We zijn hier op een begraafplaats dat w...
Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 11.Werkbladen – instructiebladen – richtlijnen… Bi...
Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs Bijlage 2: werkblad leerlingen 1. Naam slachtoffer...
Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 12.Oplossingen - sleutel Bijlage 3: Verbetering we...
Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 13.Bronnen Gebruikte bronnen 1) Koll, B. (z.d.). T...
Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs In 1938 annexeerde Duitsland Oostenrijk en in 1939...
Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs Rommel viel agressief aan en drong de Britten teru...
Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 15. (optioneel) Extra mogelijkheden tot naverwerki...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Opdrachtfiche omgevingsboek-indra lannoye

33 views

Published on

Omgevingsboek

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Opdrachtfiche omgevingsboek-indra lannoye

  1. 1. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs Adegem Canadian War Cemetery 1. Plaats – adres Adegem Canadian War Cemetery Prins Boudewijnlaan 9991 Maldegem 2. Geolocatie / geolokalisatie Geef de correcte coördinaten! Exact te bepalen via GoogleMaps (instructiefilmpje te bekijken via Canvas). 51°12’08.7”N 3°30’19.3”E 3. Korte omschrijving De leerlingen verkennen Adegem Canadian War Cemetery aan de hand van opdrachten. Ze zoeken via een plattegrond het juiste graf en ontdekken wat er allemaal op een grafsteen te zien is. 4. Doelgroep 3e graad lager onderwijs 5. Tijdsduur 50 minuten (20 minuten verplaatsing, 30 minuten activiteit) 6. Eindtermen 3.7 De leerlingen kennen de grote periodes uit de geschiedenis en ze kunnen duidelijke historische elementen in hun omgeving en belangrijke historische figuren en gebeurtenissen waarmee ze kennis maken, situeren in de juiste tijdsperiode aan de hand van een tijdsband. 3.9 Tonen belangstelling voor het verleden, heden en de toekomst, hier en elders. 7. Leerinhoud Plattegrond Tijdsband: oudste tijd, oudheid, middeleeuwe, nieuwe tijd, nieuwste tijd, eigen tijd Romeinse cijfers 8. Lesdoelen Aan de hand van een plattegrond en een cijfercode de juiste grafsteen vinden Een grafsteen beschrijven en onderzoeken Een tijdsband opdelen en de sterfdatum van het slachtoffer hierop aanduiden Opschrijven in welke eeuw het slachtoffer gestorven is Samenwerken met anderen (met aandacht voor de T-kaart) 9. Materiaal Werkblad, plattegrond, kaartje met cijfercode, balpen, schrijfplankje
  2. 2. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 10.Organisatie Vooraf: Er wordt op voorhand gecommuniceerd aan de leerlingen om die dag met de fiets (helm + fluohesje) naar school te komen. Begeleiders: Juf Indra en Juf Nathalie Route: 1. Oriëntatie: OLG om de voorkennis te testen en op te halen Waar zijn we vandaag? (Het Adegem Canadian War Cemetery) Wie kan dat eens vertalen? (Een Canadese oorlogsbegraafplaats) Uit welke periode komt deze militaire begraafplaats? (opgericht tijdens WO II 1944) Wanneer begon en eindigde WO II? (1939 – 1945) Wie ligt er hier begraven? (Genseuvelden uit WO II) Waarom de Canadese oorlogsbegraafplaats? Van de 1 155 doden zijn er 848 Canadezen In bijlage 3: achtergrond informatie voor de leerkracht over de start, het verloop en het einde van WO II 2. Instructie opdracht Elk groepje krijgt een plattegrond van de begraafplaats.  Plattegrond klassikaal bekijken en bespreken Straks krijgen jullie per groep een kaartje met daarop een letter en cijfer combinatie. Deze code staat voor de plaats van een graf. Bijvoorbeeld Plot 11 – Rij D – Graf 3 Jullie gaan opzoek naar de juiste grafsteen en dus naar het juiste slachtoffer. Let op! Kijk goed op jullie plattegrond, elke plot heeft een Romeinse cijfers.  Herhalen van de Romeinse cijfers
  3. 3. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs Afspraken! We zijn hier op een begraafplaats dat wil zeggen: We blijven op de paden We zijn stil en rustig We hebben respect … Samenwerkingsafspraken! Verwijzen naar de T-kaart (hebben de leerlingen al meerdere keren gezien in mijn lessen) 3. Uitvoeren van de opdracht Heterogene groepsverdeling: Groep 1 Groep 2 Groep 3 Groep 4 Groep 5 Kyara Eliza Ewout Milan Matice Deacon Sien Marta Naud Nore Silke Milow Mathis Vilte Rune Dylan Gordon Maite Lize Groep 1: L. Scharm  Plot 2, Rij B, Graf 8 Groep 2: E.J. Choquette  Plot 1, Rij A, Graf 1 Groep 3: W.J. Halliday  Plot 5, Rij D, Graf 7 Groep 4: J.F. Gauthier  Plot 11, Rij F, Graf 1 Groep 5: N.J. Coles  Plot 3, Rij A, Graf 9 4. Klassikaal indrukken delen + over grafsteen vertellen Ik roep de leerlingen terug samen Wie wil graag eens zijn/haar gesneuveld persoon voorstellen? Naam? Functie? Plaats van het graf? Hebben jullie gelet op het Canadees symbool op de grafstenen?
  4. 4. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 11.Werkbladen – instructiebladen – richtlijnen… Bijlage 1: Plattegrond begraafplaats
  5. 5. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs Bijlage 2: werkblad leerlingen 1. Naam slachtoffer:…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 2. Plaats grafsteen: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 3. Hieronder maak je een tekening van de grafsteen van je slachtoffer. Op de grafstenen zie je telkens dit symbool staan: Dit symbool (een esdoornblad) vind je ook terug op de Canadese vlag. Om jullie te helpen bij de Engelse benamingen: Private - gewone soldaat Rifleman- scherpschutter Corporal - korporaal (ietshogerdaneensoldaat) Gunner- kannonier(iemanddie kanonnenbestuurt) Serjeant- sergeant(ietshogerdaneenkorporaal) Schoeingsmith - hoefsmid/paardensmid 4. Welke info vind je terug op de grafsteen? …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 5. Verdeel de tijdsband in periodes en zet een kruisje bij het jaartal waarin het slachtoffer overleden is. - In welke eeuw is het slachtoffer overleden? ……………………………………………………………………………
  6. 6. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 12.Oplossingen - sleutel Bijlage 3: Verbetering werkblad leerlingen 1. Naam slachtoffer:…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 2. Plaats grafsteen: ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 3. Hieronder maak je een tekening van de grafsteen van je slachtoffer. Op de grafstenen zie je telkens dit symbool staan: Dit symbool (een esdoornblad) vind je ook terug op de Canadese vlag. Om jullie te helpen bij de Engelse benamingen: Private - gewone soldaat Rifleman- scherpschutter Corporal - korporaal (ietshogerdaneensoldaat) Gunner- kannonier(iemanddie kanonnenbestuurt) Serjeant- sergeant(ietshogerdaneenkorporaal) Schoeingsmith - hoefsmid/paardensmid 4. Welke info vind je terug op de grafsteen? Functie in het leger, naam, sterfdatum, leeftijd, kruisteken, eventueel graftekst,………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….………. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….……… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 5. Verdeel de tijdsband in periodes (zoals gezien in de les) en zet een kruisje bij het jaartal waarin het slachtoffer overleden is. - In welke eeuw is het slachtoffer overleden? …………………….20e eeuw………………………………………
  7. 7. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 13.Bronnen Gebruikte bronnen 1) Koll, B. (z.d.). Tweede Wereldoorlog: Opmaat, verloop en einde. Geraadpleegd op 20 maart 2020, van https://historianet.nl/oorlog/tweede-wereldoorlog/tweede-wereldoorlog-opmaat-verloop- en-einde 2) In het spoor van de Canadese bevrijders in Adegem en Maldegem. (z.d.). Geraadpleegd op 20 maart 2020, van http://www.meetjeslandsegidsen.be/in-het-spoor-van-de-canadese-bevrijders- in-adegem-en-maldegem/ 3) Home | Canadian War Cemetery, Adegem. (z.d.). Geraadpleegd op 20 maart 2020, van https://commonwealth-adegem.com 4) Poperinge_17_Tijd_BritsBegraafplaatsOnderzoeken.pdf. (2017, 1 januari). Geraadpleegd op 20 maart 2020, van https://drive.google.com/file/d/1guDbfQLMWJJv21tPkt-43AixsEVweDJj/view 14.Achtergrondinformatie voor de leerkracht Bijlage 3: voor leerkracht https://historianet.nl/oorlog/tweede-wereldoorlog/tweede-wereldoorlog-opmaat-verloop-en-einde Opmaat tot de Tweede Wereldoorlog De Eerste Wereldoorlog werd destijds gezien als de oorlog die een einde zou maken aan alle oorlogen. Maar het liep anders. Het Verdrag van Versailles vernederde het verslagen Duitsland en legde het land astronomische herstelbetalingen op. Daardoor werd in Duitsland een voedingsbodem voor wraakzucht gelegd. In 1920 werd de Duitse nazipartij NSDAP opgericht, en een jaar later kreeg Adolf Hitler hier de leiding over. De extreme, racistische boodschappen van de partij vonden in eerste instantie slechts weinig weerklank bij de Duitse kiezers, maar in 1929 kwam daar verandering in. De beurskrach op Wall Street in New York dwong niet alleen de VS op de knieën, maar had grote gevolgen voor de gehele wereldeconomie. Ook Duitsland werd zwaar getroffen. Fabriek na fabriek sloot zijn deuren, waardoor miljoenen mensen op straat kwamen te staan. Dat leidde tot een sterke roep om verandering. De nazi's speelden hier handig op in met propagandacampagnes onder leiding van Joseph Goebbels, die later ook minister van Propaganda zou worden. Mede dankzij hem groeide de invloed van Hitler. Bij de verkiezingen in 1932 werd NSDAP met 48,5 procent van de stemmen de grootste partij van Duitsland. Een jaar later werd Hitler benoemd tot rijkskanselier en in 1934 riep hij zichzelf uit tot de Führer van het Duitse Rijk. Nu was Duitsland een dictatuur. De macht van de nazi's werd gehandhaafd door gewapende korpsen zoals de SA en de Gestapo, en niet in de laatste plaats door de SS onder leiding van Heinrich Himmler. Tegelijkertijd werd het Duitse leger weer opgebouwd.
  8. 8. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs In 1938 annexeerde Duitsland Oostenrijk en in 1939 Tsjecho-Slowakije. Het volgende slachtoffer was Polen. Begin van de Tweede Wereldoorlog De inval in Polen, die begon op 1 september 1939, vormde het startschot voor de Tweede Wereldoorlog. Groot-Brittannië en Frankrijk eisten in een ultimatum dat Duitsland zich onmiddellijk zou terugtrekken, en toen dit niet gebeurde, verklaarden de twee landen Duitsland de oorlog. Dat was echter te laat om Polen te redden, dat onder de voet werd gelopen door de veel sterkere Duitse troepenmacht. In april 1940 bezetten de Duitsers in Operatie Weserübung Denemarken en Noorwegen, waarna de weg vrij was voor de grote strijd aan het Westfront. Nederland, België en Luxemburg waren in mei aan de beurt, en in de zomer boekten de Duitsers snelle overwinningen op het Franse leger en het Britse expeditiekorps. Ze pasten een strategie toe die ze de Blitzkrieg noemden. Zoals de naam al aangeeft, was dit een bliksemsnelle strategie waarbij de troepen diep doordrongen achter de vijandelijke linies, vaak in de vorm van tangbewegingen. Het Britse leger zag zich gedwongen te evacueren vanuit Duinkerken en kort daarna capituleerde Frankrijk. Het volgende doel van de Duitsers was een inval in Groot-Brittannië. Dat plan werd echter gedwarsboomd door de Britse luchtmacht RAF, die de Duitse Luftwaffe wist te verslaan in de Slag om Engeland. Verloop van de Tweede Wereldoorlog 1941 zou een beslissend jaar worden voor de uitkomst van de Tweede Wereldoorlog. Op 22 juni zetten Duitsland en zijn geallieerden Operatie Barbarossa in, de grootste militaire operatie in de geschiedenis. 4,5 miljoen soldaten van de asmogendheden vielen de Sovjet-Unie aan. De Duitsers behaalden een aantal snelle overwinningen, maar in de Slag om Moskou slaagde het Rode Leger erin de vijand een halt toe te roepen. Toen de Russische winter inviel, bevonden de aanvallers zich in een gevaarlijke situatie, die alleen maar erger werd toen de Sovjet-Unie zijn enorme bevolking en industriële middelen mobiliseerde. Een andere beslissende gebeurtenis vond plaats op 7 december 1941, toen de Japanners de Amerikaanse marinebasis Pearl Harbor aanvielen en de VS betrokken raakte bij de oorlog. Doordat de VS een industriële supermacht was, kregen de geallieerden in materieel opzicht het overwicht – en dat groeide alleen maar. De VS behaalde een belangrijke overwinning op de Japanse vloot in de Slag bij Midway en drong de Japanners in de strijd om de Stille Oceaan langzaammaar zeker terug. Italië had zich in 1940 bij Duitsland aangesloten en was ten strijde getrokken tegen het door Groot- Brittannië bestuurde Egypte. De Britten wisten de aanval echter te stoppen, waarna de Duitsers het Afrikakorps onder leiding van Erwin Rommel naar het land stuurde om de Italianen te helpen.
  9. 9. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs Rommel viel agressief aan en drong de Britten terug naar El Alamein, waar ze zich verschansten en een offensief voorbereiden. In de Slag om El Alamein behaalden de Britten in het najaar van 1942 een beslissende overwinning, waardoor de asmogendheden op termijn uit Afrika werden verdreven. Daardoor konden de geallieerden in 1943 Italië binnenvallen. Aan het Oostfront was de Slag om Stalingrad allesbeslissend. Aan het einde van de slag in februari 1943 was een Duits leger van wel 500.000 man omsingeld en weggevaagd. In het westen organiseerden de Amerikanen en Britten op 6 juni 1944 D-Day, de grootste amfibische operatie in de geschiedenis, waarmee een nieuw front werd geopend in Frankrijk. De ondergang van nazi-Duitsland was nu nog slechts een kwestie van tijd. Einde van de Tweede Wereldoorlog In 1945 drongen de geallieerden Duitsland binnen. In de Slag om Berlijn deden de Duitsers een wanhopige, maar vergeefse poging om de 2,5 miljoen aanvallende Russen een halt toe te roepen. Hitler pleegde zelfmoord op 30 april 1945, en de capitulatie van Duitsland volgde een paar dagen later, op 8 mei. Tijdens de opmars troffen de geallieerden choquerende toestanden aan in de concentratiekampen, waar de Duitsers 6 miljoen joden en ongeveer evenveel andere 'ongewenste elementen' hadden vermoord. Adegem tijdens WO II In 1944 probeerden de geallieerden deze contreien terug te winnen van de Duitse bezetter. Op het ogenblik dat de Amerikaanse troepen de Antwerpse haven bereikten was de Westerschelde echter nog in Duitse handen waardoor de haven onbruikbaar was. Canadese troepen, op dat ogenblik nog in Noord- Frankrijk, kregen de opdracht om zo snel als mogelijk noordwaarts op te trekken en de Westerschelde te bevrijden. Dit offensief staat bekend onder de naam “Operatie Switchback”. In september 1944 kwam het onder meer in Maldegem tot zware gevechten. Pas na 3 weken, op 12 oktober 1944 slaagden de Canadese troepen erin het Leopoldkanaal over te steken en verder op te rukken richting Westerschelde. Meer dan 800 Canadese soldaten sneuvelden langs de oevers van het Leopoldkanaal en omgeving. De uitspraak “I was at the Leopold” stond bij de militairen die bij de gevechten betrokken waren voor de gruwel die ze hadden meegemaakt.
  10. 10. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 15. (optioneel) Extra mogelijkheden tot naverwerking /

×