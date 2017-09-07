Surat perjanjian kontrak rumah

SURAT PERJANJIAN KONTRAK RUKO Kami yang bertanda tangan dibawah ini : 1. Nama : SUHERI Agama : Islam Alamat : Jl. Pelita R...
DAFTAR RIWAYAT HIDUP I. KETERANGAN PERORANGAN 1. Nama Lengkap DEWI SARTIKA SYAM, S.IP 2. Tempat/ Tanggal Lahir UJUNG PANDA...
IV. PENGALAMAN BERORGANISASI No. Nama Organisasi Periode Jabatan Tugas 1. HimpunanMahasiswa IlmuPemerintahan (HIMAPEM) 201...
  1. 1. SURAT PERJANJIAN KONTRAK RUKO Kami yang bertanda tangan dibawah ini : 1. Nama : SUHERI Agama : Islam Alamat : Jl. Pelita Raya No. 17 Makassar Pekerjaan : Wiraswasta Telepon : 08124267366 Selanjutnya disebut Pihak Pertama / pemilik 2. Nama : MANSYUR Agama : Islam Alamat : Jl. Syekh Yusuf 1 Gowa Pekerjaan : Wiraswasta Telepon : 081242217600 Selanjutnya disebut Pihak Kedua / Penyewa Ruko PASAL I Pihak pertama mengontrakkan sebuah Ruko kepada pihak kedua pada Alamat di Jl. Syekh Yusuf Raya No. 43 Makassar. Terhitung mulia tanggal 01 Oktober 2016 sampai dengan 01 Oktober 2018. Pihak kedua telah membayar lunas kepada Pihak Pertama sebesar Rp. 17.500.000,- (Tujuh Belas Juta Lima Ratus Ribu Rupiah) pertahun, jadi total kontrak untuk 2 (Dua) tahun Rp. 35.000.000,- (Tiga Puluh Lima Juta Rupiah). PASAL II Pihak Kedua berkewajiban untuk memelihara bangunan sebaik-baiknya, segala kerusakan yang timbul selama peminjaman ini, menjadi kewajiban Pihak Kedua untuk perbaikannya, menggantinya dengan biaya sepenuhnya tanggungjawab Pihak Kedua. PASAL III Selama masa kontrak berlaku, segala kewajiban yang harus dipenuhi terhadap Ruko tersebut diatas, merupakan kewajiban pihak kedua, baik kewajiban membayar Pihak Kedua, baik kewajiban membayar listrik, keamanan, kebersihan serta sejenisnya. Demikianlah Perjanjian Kontrak ini kami buat dengan sebenarnya tanpa ada paksaan dari pihak manapun. Makassar, 01 Oktober 2016 Pihak Kedua M A N S Y U R Pihak Pertama S U H E R I
  2. 2. DAFTAR RIWAYAT HIDUP I. KETERANGAN PERORANGAN 1. Nama Lengkap DEWI SARTIKA SYAM, S.IP 2. Tempat/ Tanggal Lahir UJUNG PANDANG, 1 APRIL 1995 3. Jenis Kelamin PEREMPUAN 4. Agama ISLAM 5. Status Perkawinan Belum Kawin 6. Alamat Rumah BTN HARTACO INDAH BLOK 3 T NO.1 Kelurahan/Desa PARANGTAMBUNG Kecamatan TAMALATE Kabupaten/Kota MAKASSAR Provinsi SULAWESI SELATAN Kode Pos 90224 Telepon/HP 082271554716 7. Tinggi Badan 155 cm 8. Berat Badan 60 kg 9. Email Dewis1418@gmail.com 10. Kegemaran (Hobby) OLAHRAGA II. PENDIDIKAN 1. Pendidikan Formal di Dalam/Luar Negeri No. Tingkat Nama Institusi Pendidikan Jurusan Tahun lulus Tempat Keterangan Lulus/tidak lulus 1. SD SDN.MANGKURA III - 2001-2007 MAKASSAR LULUS 2. SMP SMP NEG. 3 IPA 2007-2010 MAKASSAR LULUS 3. SMA SMA NEG. 2 IPA 2010-2013 MAKASSAR LULUS 4. S1 UNIVERSITAS HASANUDDIN ILMU PEMERINTAHAN 2013-2017 MAKASSAR LULUS III. PENGALAMAN KERJA No. Nama Perusahaan/ Instansi Keterangan 1. PT.XLAXIATATbk. Direct Selling
  3. 3. IV. PENGALAMAN BERORGANISASI No. Nama Organisasi Periode Jabatan Tugas 1. HimpunanMahasiswa IlmuPemerintahan (HIMAPEM) 2014-2015 Anggota Anggota Dept.Luar Negeri V. KEMAMPUAN 1. KemampuanberbahasaIndonesiadenganbaikdanmemahamiEYD 2. KemampuanBerbahasaInggrisbaiklisanmaupuntulisan 3. Mempunyai Kemampuan untuk mengoperasikan komputer(MSWord,MS Excel,MS PowerPoint,Internetdan beberapaoperasi windowslainnya) Makassar, 16 Agustus 2017 Dewi Sartika Syam, S.IP

×