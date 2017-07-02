© 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Herman Coomans, Public Sector Solutions Architec...
Geospatial on AWS • Progression of Geospatial on cloud • Reduce licensing costs • Reverse the pattern for caching • Levera...
App/Web Servers Database • MS SQL • Oracle • PostgreSQL with spatial extensions • …etc… RDS
Route 53 DNS CloudFront CDN S3 Object Store Customer Architecture LeverageAWS-scaled and managed elastic services for GIS ...
Tile Servers Tile processor updates Cache .js application and map tiles
S3 Tile processor Tile Storage Server generate updates Cloudfront CDN Shield DDoS protection .js application and map tiles
S3 Tile processorTile Server updates Cloudfront CDN Shield DDoS protection .js application and map tiles Lambda
Web/CMS Notifications Map Cache Incident Proprietary Integration Integration Failover Replica Mapping App Web/CMS Map Cache
Notifications CMS Web/ GeoJSONS3 Notifications RDS Event Queue Site Interactivity, Event Processing User data, Spatial Que...
People expect access to EO data and products New EO satellite missions Will require fundamental changes to how EO data are...
Data Cubes and AWS S3 Courtesy of CSIRO
Geospatial Data Lake Customer 1 Customer 2 Customer 3 Customer 4 Customer 5 S3
Elevation Models Aerial Imagery Climate Models Satellite Imagery High-resolution Radar aws.amazon.com/earth
Take-Aways • Reduce Server and DB licensing • Leverage AWS scale • Reverse the pattern for caching • Spin up compute near ...
Call to action Take a picture of this slide, and visit the URLs… https://aws.amazon.com/big-data/ https://aws.amazon.com/e...
Thank you
Geospatial Workloads on AWS_Herman Coomans
Geospatial Workloads on AWS_Herman Coomans
Geospatial Workloads on AWS_Herman Coomans
Geospatial Workloads on AWS_Herman Coomans
Geospatial Workloads on AWS_Herman Coomans
Geospatial Workloads on AWS_Herman Coomans
Geospatial Workloads on AWS_Herman Coomans
Geospatial Workloads on AWS_Herman Coomans
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Geospatial Workloads on AWS_Herman Coomans

39 views

Published on

AWS Public Sector Immersion Days. Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne. June 2017

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
39
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Geospatial Workloads on AWS_Herman Coomans

  1. 1. © 2017, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Herman Coomans, Public Sector Solutions Architecture. Geospatial Workloads on AWS
  2. 2. Geospatial on AWS • Progression of Geospatial on cloud • Reduce licensing costs • Reverse the pattern for caching • Leverage cloud scale for Geospatial • Stop dragging your data around!
  3. 3. App/Web Servers Database • MS SQL • Oracle • PostgreSQL with spatial extensions • …etc… RDS
  4. 4. Route 53 DNS CloudFront CDN S3 Object Store Customer Architecture LeverageAWS-scaled and managed elastic services for GIS ELB Load Balancing WAF App. Firewall Shield DDoS Protection Regional Global Lambda Serverless Compute Workspaces GPU Desktop in the Cloud RDS Database Platform
  5. 5. Tile Servers Tile processor updates Cache .js application and map tiles
  6. 6. S3 Tile processor Tile Storage Server generate updates Cloudfront CDN Shield DDoS protection .js application and map tiles
  7. 7. S3 Tile processorTile Server updates Cloudfront CDN Shield DDoS protection .js application and map tiles Lambda
  8. 8. Web/CMS Notifications Map Cache Incident Proprietary Integration Integration Failover Replica Mapping App Web/CMS Map Cache
  9. 9. Notifications CMS Web/ GeoJSONS3 Notifications RDS Event Queue Site Interactivity, Event Processing User data, Spatial Queries Incident
  10. 10. People expect access to EO data and products New EO satellite missions Will require fundamental changes to how EO data are analysed Courtesy of Geoscience Australia
  11. 11. Data Cubes and AWS S3 Courtesy of CSIRO
  12. 12. Geospatial Data Lake Customer 1 Customer 2 Customer 3 Customer 4 Customer 5 S3
  13. 13. Elevation Models Aerial Imagery Climate Models Satellite Imagery High-resolution Radar aws.amazon.com/earth
  14. 14. Take-Aways • Reduce Server and DB licensing • Leverage AWS scale • Reverse the pattern for caching • Spin up compute near the data • Don’t move your silos to cloud Share Data – Don’t Copy! RDS Spatial DB Tile Server and Data LakeS3
  15. 15. Call to action Take a picture of this slide, and visit the URLs… https://aws.amazon.com/big-data/ https://aws.amazon.com/earth/ https://aws.amazon.com/rds/ https://aws.amazon.com/S3/
  16. 16. Thank you

×