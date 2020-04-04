Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UKR2132 INFORMATION EXPLORATION ”FROM DATA TO INFORMATION AND INFORMATION TO KNOWLEDGE” LECTURER:DR SITI NISRIN
TANJUNG SURAT - THE FORGOTTEN ISLAND • Our visit to Tanjung Surat started from UTM. This slide will show a short documanta...
1. DEPARTURE FROM UTM
ARRIVING TO TANJUNG SURAT
A SHORT BRIEFING:
BATIK HOUSE
JONG CRAFTSHOP
HERBAL GARDEN
KELULUT (BEEHIVE)
THE GALLERY
THE SCHOOL
OLD IMMIGRATION AND MARINA
RAFT HOUSE
Tanjung surat
Tanjung surat
Tanjung surat
Tanjung surat
Tanjung surat
Tanjung surat
Tanjung surat
Tanjung surat
Tanjung surat
Tanjung surat
Tanjung surat
Tanjung surat
Tanjung surat
Tanjung surat
Tanjung surat
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tanjung surat

35 views

Published on

A slide containing picture of Tanjung Surat, for class briefing of Information Exploration. Made by Hasibul Hasan Hredoy

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tanjung surat

  1. 1. UKR2132 INFORMATION EXPLORATION ”FROM DATA TO INFORMATION AND INFORMATION TO KNOWLEDGE” LECTURER:DR SITI NISRIN
  2. 2. TANJUNG SURAT - THE FORGOTTEN ISLAND • Our visit to Tanjung Surat started from UTM. This slide will show a short documantation of Tanjung Surat.
  3. 3. 1. DEPARTURE FROM UTM
  4. 4. ARRIVING TO TANJUNG SURAT
  5. 5. A SHORT BRIEFING:
  6. 6. BATIK HOUSE
  7. 7. JONG CRAFTSHOP
  8. 8. HERBAL GARDEN
  9. 9. KELULUT (BEEHIVE)
  10. 10. THE GALLERY
  11. 11. THE SCHOOL
  12. 12. OLD IMMIGRATION AND MARINA
  13. 13. RAFT HOUSE

×