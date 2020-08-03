Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEACHING MATERIALS JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL GRADE VII SEMESTER 1
There are four standard competences for English lesson of Junior High School in School-Based Curriculum. Those are: 1. Listening 2. Speaking 3. Reading 4. Writing
Topics : Introducing Self and Identity Card Objectives : - The students are able to introduce him/herself - The students a...
Material : 1. Presentation "Good Morning everybody! My name is Fitri. I am from Sukoharjo. I am 12 years old. I live in Gonilan, Kartasura. Nice to meet you"
2. Question : - "What is your name?" - "What is your nick name?" - "Where do you come from?" - "Where do you live?" - "How old are you?"
3. Answer - "My name is Fitri Nurul Hikmat" - "My nick name is Fitri" - "I am from Sukoharjo" - "I live in Gonilan, Kartasura" - "I am 12 years old"
4. Identity Card Name : _________________________ Nick Name : _____________________ Born : __________________________ Adre...
Chapter 2 identity class 7
  1. 1. TEACHING MATERIALS JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL GRADE VII SEMESTER 1
  2. 2. There are four standard competences for English lesson of Junior High School in School-Based Curriculum. Those are: 1. Listening 2. Speaking 3. Reading 4. Writing Standard and Basic Competences
  3. 3. Topics : Introducing Self and Identity Card Objectives : - The students are able to introduce him/herself - The students are able to ask and answer question about introduction - The student are able to write the identity card
  4. 4. Material : 1. Presentation "Good Morning everybody! My name is Fitri. I am from Sukoharjo. I am 12 years old. I live in Gonilan, Kartasura. Nice to meet you"
  5. 5. 2. Question : - "What is your name?" - "What is your nick name?" - "Where do you come from?" - "Where do you live?" - "How old are you?"
  6. 6. 3. Answer - "My name is Fitri Nurul Hikmat" - "My nick name is Fitri" - "I am from Sukoharjo" - "I live in Gonilan, Kartasura" - "I am 12 years old"
  7. 7. 4. Identity Card Name : _________________________ Nick Name : _____________________ Born : __________________________ Adress : _____________________ Hobby : ________________________ School : ________________________ Age : __________________________
×