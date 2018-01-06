Cv sintetico 2017

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FORMATO EUROPEO CURRICULUM VITAE INFORMAZIONI PERSONALI Nome GRAZIOSO PIAZZA Indirizzo (recapito professionale) via XXXI O...
Date (da – a) 2009 Nome e tipo di istituto di istruzione o formazione Corso "Le nuove norme in materia di urbanistica ed e...
sull'incidentalità con acquisizione dei dati delle fonti ufficiali e la rilevazione diretta del fenomeno presso gli organi...
  1. 1. FORMATO EUROPEO CURRICULUM VITAE INFORMAZIONI PERSONALI Nome GRAZIOSO PIAZZA Indirizzo (recapito professionale) via XXXI Ottobre, 23 – 32032 FELTRE (BL), Italia Telefono ufficio +39 0439 190 1681 Fax ufficio +39 0439 190 1681 E-mail gpiazza@gpingegneria.it o gpiazza@tpinet.it Partita IVA 00879730257 Nazionalità Italiana Data di nascita 13 Marzo 1970 ISTRUZIONE E FORMAZIONE Date (da – a) Maggio 1989 Nome e tipo di istituto di istruzione o formazione Istituto Tecnico Statale per Geometri di Feltre (BL) Qualifica conseguita Diploma di Geometra Date (da – a) Maggio 1996 Nome e tipo di istituto di istruzione o formazione Università di Padova Qualifica conseguita Laurea in Ingegneria Civile, indirizzo Trasporti Date (da – a) Dal 8 Aprile 1997 Nome e tipo di istituto di istruzione o formazione Albo degli Ingegneri della Provincia di Belluno Sezione A, settori Civile/Ambientale, Industriale, Informazione Qualifica conseguita Iscritto al n° 686. Date (da – a) Dal 2005 al 2009 Nome e tipo di istituto di istruzione o formazione Ordine degli Ingegneri della provincia di Belluno Qualifica conseguita Consigliere Date (da – a) 2002 Nome e tipo di istituto di istruzione o formazione Corso di formazione per Mobility Manager organizzato da Euromobility Qualifica conseguita Attestato Date (da – a) 2003 e 2012 Nome e tipo di istituto di istruzione o formazione Corso per coordinatore per la progettazione e coordinatore per l’esecuzione dei lavori di cui al D. Lgs. 494/96 e successivi aggiornamenti ai sensi del Dlgs 81/2008 (Aggiornamento anno 2012) Qualifica conseguita Abilitazione quale coordinatore per la sicurezza Date (da – a) 2003 Nome e tipo di istituto di istruzione o formazione Corso di aggiornamento Discipline Ambientali “V.I.A. Valutazione Impatto Ambientale” – approvato Giunta Regionale del Veneto D.G. n. 2149 del 02.08.2002 Qualifica conseguita Attestato Pagina 1 - Curriculum vitae di PIAZZA Grazioso
  2. 2. Date (da – a) 2009 Nome e tipo di istituto di istruzione o formazione Corso “Le nuove norme in materia di urbanistica ed edilizia” – approvato dalla Giunta Regionale del Veneto DGR n. 2581 del 07.08.2006 Qualifica conseguita Attestato Date (da – a) 2011 Nome e tipo di istituto di istruzione o formazione Corso “Sistemi di gestione integrata Qualità – Sicurezza – Ambiente” approvato dalla Giunta Regionale del Veneto DGR n. 277 del 09.02.2010 Qualifica conseguita Attestato Date (da – a) 2012 Nome e tipo di istituto di istruzione o formazione Corso “Le certificazioni energetico-ambientali” organizzato dal Centro di Formazione Professionale delle Maestranze Edili di Belluno. Cofinanziato dalla Regione Veneto. Qualifica conseguita Attestato Date (da – a) 2016 Nome e tipo di istituto di istruzione o formazione Corso aggiornamento “Il Building Information Modeling (BIM) quale strumento di innovazione nel comparto delle costruzioni” organizzato dal Centro di Formazione Professionale delle Maestranze Edili di Belluno. Cofinanziato dalla Regione Veneto. Qualifica conseguita Attestato COMPETENZE PROFESSIONALI Le capacità professionali sono legate sia ad attività considerate “classiche” nell'ambito dell'ingegneria, sia ad aspetti di continua ricerca verso l'innovazione di strumenti e procedure di lavoro. Le competenze più classiche riguardano la progettazione e la direzione dei lavori, a cui si aggiungono le attività di supporto alla pianificazione territoriale e infrastrutturale, in cui l'aspetto strategico delle scelte va valutato e pesato in relazione ai possibili risultati attesi. Le capacità sviluppate in tali settori sono integrate da conoscenze più orientate all'innovazione, su due fronti in particolare. Il primo rispetto allo sviluppo di strumenti informatici per l'automazione delle procedure di elaborazione e interrogazione dei dati, ambito che ha portato alla realizzazione di applicativi client o alla progettazione di piattaforme web per la gestione e la comunicazione condivisa (es. webGIS). Un secondo settore di innovazione è quello che vede invece l'integrazione di sensori hardware, video, laserscanner, di posizione ed assetto, in particolare per lo sviluppo di sistemi di rilievo ad alto rendimento, da utilizzare su veicoli terrestri o avionici (droni o elicotteri). L'attenzione verso l'innovazione degli strumenti e dei processi di analisi è finalizzata ad integrare quegli aspetti che oggi sempre più si intersecano nelle attività di gestione delle infrastrutture, stradali e non, rispetto ai temi della sicurezza, dell'energia, della sostenibilità e dell'efficienza e altro. COMPETENZE SETTORIALI NEI TRASPORTI Le prestazioni offerte sono prevalentemente legate al settore dell'ingegneria dei trasporti e dei sistemi informativi, svolte per conto della società TPI Ingegneria srl, in forma professionale singola o all'interno di collaborazioni con società di ingegneria, docenti e dipartimenti universitari. Nell'ambito del ruolo ricoperto all'interno della società TPI Ingegneria srl le funzioni svolte riguardano anche l'organizzazione e il coordinamento di diverse figure professionali nei progetti complessi. Le esperienze maturate ricoprono i molteplici aspetti dell'attività professionale, da quelli prevalentemente pianificatori (piani del traffico e della mobilità o piani territoriali di coordinamento), alle attività di analisi progettuale a diversi livelli, sia di nuovi tronchi stradali che di intersezioni viarie, a raso o a livelli sfalsati. Grande attenzione è posta anche verso l'aspetto qualitativo dell'informazione, curando le modalità di organizzazione, rappresentazione geografica e gestione dei dati, al fine di permetterne un facile accesso e una efficiente condivisione. A supporto delle attività di analisi e studio sulla mobilità ed i trasporti sono progettate e realizzate attività di indagine sul traffico e la mobilità, sia con conteggi manuali o automatizzati del traffico veicolare, sia finalizzate all'acquisizione di informazioni di tipo qualitativo e pertanto realizzate con interviste dirette agli utenti (trasporto pubblico, mobilità privata o merci). Sono inoltre sviluppate analisi Pagina 2 - Curriculum vitae di PIAZZA Grazioso
  3. 3. sull'incidentalità con acquisizione dei dati delle fonti ufficiali e la rilevazione diretta del fenomeno presso gli organi di Polizia. Nell'ambito delle attività di pianificazione e valutazione di nuove iniziative di infrastrutturazione o di modifica del tessuto urbanizzato sono sviluppati modelli di simulazione (di macro o micro scala) per la rappresentazione della rete dei trasporti e dei comportamenti degli utenti, per la valutazione degli scenari di progetto e la verifica degli effetti di riorganizzazione della mobilità ad essi conseguenti. COMPETENZE SOFTWARE Suite per ufficio MS Office, LibreOffice o Apache OpenOffice: editor ti testo, foglio di calcolo, database, grafica. Strumenti per la comunicazione web, internet, posta elettronica, lavoro collaborativo. Strumenti di elaborazione immagini quali il software open GIMP. Strumenti CAD, Autodesk ed altri. Software di sviluppo per progetti BIM (Building Information Modeling), quali Allplan. Software GIS (AutocadMap, Arcview, Arcmap, MapInfo, Geomedia, Apic, Kosmo, gvSig, Qgis) per l'organizzazione e la gestione delle informazioni territoriali; Conoscenza della teoria e l'uso dei sistemi basati su Database Relazionali e utilizzo del DBMS Access, MSDE, SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL; Conoscenza dei linguaggi di programmazione: Visual Basic, Access Basic, Visual .NET, Java; Conoscenza dei principali programmi in commercio per la macro e micro simulazione del traffico, quali EMME3 di INRO o Paramics di SIAS. ESPERIENZA LAVORATIVA - RUOLI Date (da – a) Dal 1998 al 2004 Nome/indirizzo dell'azienda LAUT & T srl Tipo di azienda o settore Società di Ingegneria – Ingegneria dei trasporti Principali mansioni e responsabilità Socio e collaboratore con incarico di direzione della struttura Tecnica - Operativa Date (da – a) Dal 2000 al 2006 Nome/indirizzo dell'azienda RealGis srl Tipo di azienda o settore Società di Servizi – Sistemi Informativi Territoriali Principali mansioni e responsabilità Socio fondatore e collaboratore Date (da – a) Dal 2003 al 2009 Nome/indirizzo dell'azienda CDM Engineering – Studio Associato degli ingg. A.Marcer, G.Mezzacasa, G.Piazza, S.Riccobon Tipo di azienda o settore Studio associato di Ingegneria – Ingegneria civile, idraulica e dei trasporti Principali mansioni e responsabilità Socio fondatore e referente per le attività nell'ambito dei trasporti e dei sistemi informativi Date (da – a) Dal 2009 Nome/indirizzo dell'azienda TPI Ingegneria srl Tipo di azienda o settore Società di Ingegneria – Ingegneria dei trasporti e sistemi informativi Principali mansioni e responsabilità Socio fondatore, Amministratore Unico e Direttore Tecnico Autorizzo il trattamento dei miei dati personali ai sensi del Decreto Legislativo 30 giugno 2003, n. 196 "Codice in materia di protezione dei dati personali”. Dichiarazione sostitutiva di certificazione – artt. 46 e 47 del D.P.R. 445/2000- , consapevole che le dichiarazioni false comportano l’applicazione delle sanzioni penali previste dall’art. 26 del D.P.R. 445/2000, dichiaro che le informazioni riportate nel cv sono veritiere. Pagina 3 - Curriculum vitae di PIAZZA Grazioso

×