Profitability  Profitability is simple  Your revenue  Less all expenses ( Fixed and variable)  Remaining is your profit
Most profitable corp in hydroponic - INDIAN CONTEXT
  1. 1. Profitability  Profitability is simple  Your revenue  Less all expenses ( Fixed and variable)  Remaining is your profit
  2. 2. Proﬁtability • To iden(fy the Most proﬁtable crop you need to know two things •  What price the crops gets sold? •  What is your cost of set up and produc(on?
  3. 3. What price the crops gets sold? •  Average stable price throughout year •  Red yellow capsicum •  Baby corn •  Basil •  Microgreens •  Asparagus •  Seasonal good price •  Strawberry •  Broccoli •  Zucchini •  Iceberg •  Cherry tomato •  Salads
  4. 4. What is your cost of set up?Farming Open farming Soil based 1 lakh/ acre onwards Hydroponic 5 lakh/ acre onwards Protected farming Shade net 10 lakh/ acre onwards Open Ventilated polyhouse 33 lakh/ acre onwards Climate control Poluy house 50 lakh/ acre onwards
  5. 5. What is your Operational cost of production.Farming Open farming Soil based 50000 per acre onwards Hydroponic 10000 per acre onwards Protected farming Shade net 10000 per acre onwards Open Ventilated polyhouse 10000 per acre onwards Climate control Poluy house 10000 per acre onwards
