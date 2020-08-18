Activity 13

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Places

  1. 1. U N I V E R S I D A D D E L A S F U E R Z A S A R M A D A S E S P E Photo descriptions of places I've been; and places I've never been and would like to visit one day.
  2. 2. Ba�os, without a doubt, a very beautiful place, and very relaxing to be there, the tree house is a very beautiful place that I like to go when I am on vacation or when I can with my whole family
  3. 3. Another of the most beautiful places I have been is Pillaro - Tungurahua to delight its tradition and culture is a very beautiful, quiet and relaxing place and more because every end of the year there is a big party declared as intangible cultural heritage of Ecuador as it is the Diablada Pillare�a.
  4. 4. one of the places that i have never been and i would love to know is Mexico city, place the basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe
  5. 5. And I would also love to know paris the Eiffel tower and many more places.

