[C++ Tutorial] #8 Files

‫املحاضرة‬‫الثامنة‬ ‫امللفات‬ ghadeer-al-hasan ghadeer.al.hasan.95@gamil.com ‫إعداد‬:‫م‬.‫الحسن‬ ‫غدير‬
‫املتطايرة‬ ‫الذاكرة‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ستخزن‬ ‫واليت‬ ‫املتحوالت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫البياانت‬ ‫خنزن‬ ‫برانمج‬ ‫كتابة‬‫عند‬RAM‫تنفيذ‬ ‫من‬ ‫االنت...
‫البت‬:‫قيمة‬ ‫أتخذ‬ ‫ثنائية‬ ‫خلية‬ ‫هو‬‫إما‬‫بت‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫على‬ ‫ميثل‬ ‫النهاية‬ ‫يف‬ ‫احلاسوب‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫شي‬ ‫كل‬، ‫واحد‬ ‫...
‫مؤ‬ ‫وصول‬ ‫حتدد‬ ‫واليت‬ ‫امللف‬ ‫هناية‬ ‫بعالمة‬ ‫تنتهي‬ ‫البايتات‬ ‫من‬ ‫سلسلة‬ ‫أنه‬ ‫على‬ ‫امللف‬ ‫مع‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫تتع...
‫امللفات‬ ‫مع‬ ‫السجالت‬ ‫نستخدم‬ ‫ما‬ ً‫ا‬‫غالب‬. ‫امللف‬ ‫بنية‬ ‫حتديد‬ ‫على‬ ‫السجل‬ ‫يساعد‬. ‫امللف‬ ‫أسطر‬ ‫يف‬ ‫س...
‫متسلسل‬ ‫بشكل‬ ،‫به‬ ‫الكتابة‬ ‫متت‬ ‫اليت‬ ‫تيب‬‫رت‬‫ال‬ ‫بنفس‬ ‫البياانت‬ ‫أ‬‫ر‬‫تق‬. ‫امللف‬ ‫منتصف‬ ‫يف‬ ‫سجل‬ ‫إضا...
‫امللف‬ ‫على‬ ‫كتابة‬‫قناة‬ ‫إنشاء‬. ‫عليه‬ ‫والكتابة‬ ‫امللف‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫القناة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫مهمة‬. ‫اسم‬ ‫إبعطاء‬ ً‫ا...
‫امللف‬ ‫على‬ ‫اج‬‫ر‬‫اإلخ‬(‫امللف‬ ‫على‬ ‫الكتابة‬ ‫هي‬)‫على‬ ‫الربانمج‬ ‫من‬ ‫البياانت‬ ‫اج‬‫ر‬‫إخ‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫وهي‬‫امللف...
‫كتابة‬‫قناة‬ ‫إنشاء‬ ‫عن‬ ‫مثال‬ 8
‫قناة‬ ‫إنشاء‬‫على‬ ‫اءة‬‫ر‬‫ق‬‫امللف‬. ‫مع‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫القناة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫مهمة‬‫منه‬ ‫اءة‬‫ر‬‫للق‬ ‫امللف‬. ‫اسم‬ ‫إبعطاء‬...
‫قناة‬ ‫إنشاء‬ ‫عن‬ ‫مثال‬‫اءة‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ 10
‫مؤشر‬ ‫مبوقع‬ ‫حتكم‬ ‫عمليات‬ ‫يوجد‬،‫امللف‬‫ولك‬ ‫معينة‬ ‫ألماكن‬ ‫للوصول‬ ‫تساعدان‬ ‫نفسها‬ ‫املكتبة‬ ‫من‬ ‫مقدمة‬ ‫وه...
‫تتضمن‬ ‫ائية‬‫ر‬‫ش‬ ‫فاتورة‬ ‫لدينا‬N‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫منتج‬ ‫كل‬‫يعرف‬ ‫حبيث‬ ‫منتج‬(‫رقم‬–‫اسم‬–‫اة‬‫ر‬‫املتش‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫سعر...
‫التسلسلية‬ ‫امللفات‬ ‫عن‬ ‫مثال‬ 13
‫رقم‬ ‫معرفة‬ ‫مبجرد‬ ‫يده‬‫ر‬‫ن‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫للعنصر‬ ‫الوصول‬‫سطره‬. ‫أم‬ ‫املطلوب‬ ‫العنصر‬ ‫هو‬ ‫هل‬ ‫واختبار‬ ‫امللف‬ ‫س...
‫ال‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫ابلسطر‬ ‫واحد‬ ‫سجل‬ ‫نكتب‬ ‫حنن‬‫غري‬. ‫حجمه‬ ‫والسجل‬‫اثبت‬. ‫السجل‬ ‫حجم‬ ً‫ا‬‫علم‬ ،‫األول‬ ‫السطر‬ ‫مو...
‫عشوائي‬ ‫ملف‬ ‫على‬ ‫والكتابة‬ ‫اءة‬‫ر‬‫للق‬ ‫واحدة‬ ‫قناة‬ ‫حنتاج‬. ‫عشوائي‬ ‫وصول‬ ‫ذو‬ ‫جاهز‬ ‫كتابة‬‫و‬ ‫اءة‬‫ر‬‫ق‬...
‫عشوائي‬ ‫ملف‬ ‫من‬ ‫اءة‬‫ر‬‫والق‬ ‫الكتابة‬ 17 f.seekp( pos_type ); //f.seekp((number - 1) * sizeof(struct)); f.write(con...
‫عشوائي‬ ‫ملف‬ ‫على‬ ‫الكتابة‬ ‫مثال‬ 18
‫ـ‬‫ب‬ ‫بون‬‫ز‬ ‫كل‬‫يعرف‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫ما‬ ‫بنك‬ ‫زابئن‬ ‫بياانت‬ ‫لدينا‬(‫رقم‬–‫اسم‬–‫كنية‬–‫رصيد‬)‫يت‬ ‫برانمج‬ ‫كتابة‬‫واملط...
‫العشوائية‬ ‫امللفات‬ ‫عن‬ ‫مثال‬ 20
‫انتهت‬ ‫املحاضرة‬‫الثامنة‬ ghadeer-al-hasan ghadeer.al.hasan.95@gamil.com
