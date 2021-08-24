Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ประกอบรายวิชา IS1 โดย นายคงศักดิ์ สงสุรีย์ เลขที่1 ห้อง5/2
คานา ประเทศเม็กซิโกเป็นประเทศที่น่าสนใจมากๆอีก ประเทศหนึ่งเลยทีเดียวมีเรื่องในศึกษามากมายไม่ว่าจะ เป็น สัตว์ประจาชาติ อาหา...
ประวัติประเทศ แม็กซิโก ประวัติศาสตร์ในยุคแรกของเม็กซิโกในฐานะรัฐชาติเต็มไปด้วยความวุ่นวายทาง การเมือง เนื่องจากกลุ่มกบฎได้...
ลักษระประเทศ จากแผนที่ เม็กซิโกยุคพรีโคลัมเบียนมีต้นกาเนิดถึง 8,000 ปีก่อนคริสตกาล และบริเวณนี้ถือเป็นหนึ่งใน หกแหล่งกาเนิ...
ความเป็นมา ต่างๆ หลังจากได้รับเอกราชจากประเทศสเปน ก็มีการตกลงว่าจะตั้งชื่อ ประเทศใหม่แห่งนี้ตามชื่อเมืองหลวงคือ กรุงเม็กซิ...
อีกข้อสันนิษฐานหนึ่งกล่าวว่า Mēxihco ประกอบขึ้นจากคาว่า mētztli ("พระจันทร์"), xictli ("สะดือ", "ศูนย์กลาง" หรือ "ลูกชาย")...
ความเป็นมาของธงชาชิ ธงชาติสหรัฐเม็กซิโก มีลักษณะเป็นธงสามสีรูปสี่เหลี่ยมผืนผ้าแบ่งตามแนวตั้ง ประกอบด้วย สีเขียว สีขาว และส...
ดอกไม้ประจาชาติ ของแม็กซิโก ดอกไม้ประจาชาติของเม็กซิโกคือ ดอกดาเลีย(Dahlia) ชื่อสามัญ Dahlia or Dalia ชื่อวิทยาศาสตร์Dahli...
สัตว์ประจาชาติ นกอินทรีทอง นกอินทรีทอง (อังกฤษ: golden eagle, ชื่อวิทยาศาสตร์: Aquila chrysaetos) คือหนึ่งในนกล่าเหยื่อที่...
อาหารประจาชาติ อาหารที่นิยมมากที่สุด อาหารจานหลักเป็นอาหารเม็กซิกันTortilla มันเป็นบางแพนเค้กทาจากข้าวสาลีหรือแป้งข้าวโพดป...
สุดยอดสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวในแม็กซิโก อันอับ:1 Zócalo: สถานที่เกิดของรัฐธรรมนูญ หัวใจการเต้นของเม็กซิโกซิตี้คือZócalo - Plaza ...
อันดับ:2พิพิธภัณฑสถานแห่งชาติมานุษยวิทยา พิพิธภัณฑสถานแห่งชาติมานุษยวิทยาแห่งนี้เป็นหนึ่งในสิ่งที่สาคัญที่สุดในโลก สวน Cha...
เทศกาลของแม็กซิโก วันแห่งความตาย ในแต่ละปีในวันที่ 1 และ 2 พฤศจิกายนเม็กซิโกเม็กซิโกจะเปลี่ยน ความคิดไปยังผู้ที่เดินทางออก...
Carnaval ใน Veracruz & Mazatlán เม็กซิโกเป็นเจ้าภาพจัดงานเฉลิมฉลองคาร์นิวัลจานวนมากทุกปีซึ่งมี ขบวนพาเหรดที่มีสีสันการแสดง...
ฟุตบอลทีมชาติของแม็กซิโก ตบอลทีมชาติเม็กซิโก (สเปน: Selección de fútbol de México) เป็นตัวแทนทีมฟุตบอลจากประเทศเม็กซิโก อย...
บรรณานุกรม วิกิพีเดีย. “สัตว์ประจาชาติ. “ประเทศแม็กซิโก 25ส.ค 2564 < https://th.theplanetsworld.com > ส.ค 2564. “ประเทศแม็...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Data & Analytics
Aug. 24, 2021
15 views

0

Share

นายคงศักดิ์ สงสุรีย์

Download to read offline

Data & Analytics
Aug. 24, 2021
15 views

สอบกลางภาคIS1

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Python Machine Learning Sebastian Raschka
(3.5/5)
Free
Guerrilla Data Analysis Using Microsoft Excel: 2nd Edition Covering Excel 2010/2013 Oz du Soleil
(3/5)
Free
Learning Python Design Patterns Gennadiy Zlobin
(4.5/5)
Free
Dynamic Models in Biology Stephen P. Ellner
(4/5)
Free
Agent-Based and Individual-Based Modeling: A Practical Introduction, Second Edition Steven F. Railsback
(3.5/5)
Free
Data Visualization: a successful design process Andy Kirk
(4/5)
Free
Data Model Patterns: A Metadata Map David C. Hay
(3/5)
Free
Outnumbered: From Facebook and Google to Fake News and Filter-bubbles – The Algorithms That Control Our Lives David Sumpter
(4.5/5)
Free
Numerical Methods for Stochastic Computations: A Spectral Method Approach Dongbin Xiu
(0/5)
Free
Probability, Markov Chains, Queues, and Simulation: The Mathematical Basis of Performance Modeling William J. Stewart
(2/5)
Free
Supercharge Excel: When you learn to Write DAX for Power Pivot Matt Allington
(0/5)
Free
Power Pivot and Power BI: The Excel User's Guide to DAX, Power Query, Power BI &amp; Power Pivot in Excel 2010-2016 Rob Collie
(4.5/5)
Free
Python Data Science Essentials - Second Edition Boschetti Alberto
(4/5)
Free
Learn to Write DAX: A practical guide to learning Power Pivot for Excel and Power BI Matt Allington
(3.5/5)
Free
Business Analysis Debra Paul
(5/5)
Free
Advanced Machine Learning with Python John Hearty
(0/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

นายคงศักดิ์ สงสุรีย์

  1. 1. ประกอบรายวิชา IS1 โดย นายคงศักดิ์ สงสุรีย์ เลขที่1 ห้อง5/2
  2. 2. คานา ประเทศเม็กซิโกเป็นประเทศที่น่าสนใจมากๆอีก ประเทศหนึ่งเลยทีเดียวมีเรื่องในศึกษามากมายไม่ว่าจะ เป็น สัตว์ประจาชาติ อาหารประจาชาติ ธงชาติ รวมถึง ทีมฟุตบอลทีมชาติแม็กซิโกที่น่าศึกษาและน่าสนใจ อีกด้วย สารบัณ 1. ประวัติของประเทศ หน้าที่1 2. ความเป็นมาของประเทศ หน้าที่3 3. ดอกไม้ประจาชาติ หน้าที่6 4. สัตว์ประจาชาติ หน้าที่7 5. อาหารประจาชาติ หน้าที่8 6. สถานที่ท่องเที่ยว หน้าที่9 7. เทศการของต่างๆของแม็กซิโก หน้าที่12 8. ฟุตบอลทีมชาติเม็กซิโก หน้าที่13
  3. 3. ประวัติประเทศ แม็กซิโก ประวัติศาสตร์ในยุคแรกของเม็กซิโกในฐานะรัฐชาติเต็มไปด้วยความวุ่นวายทาง การเมือง เนื่องจากกลุ่มกบฎได้ก่อการปฏิวัติเท็กซัสและนาไปสู่สงครามเม็กซิกัน- อเมริกันในช่วงกลางศตวรรษที่ 19 ทาให้เกิดความสูญเสียอาณาเขตอย่างใหญ่ หลวงต่อสหรัฐอเมริกา การปฏิรูปเสรีนิยมได้รับการบันทึกอยู่ในรัฐธรรมนูญ ค.ศ. 1857 ในช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวได้มีการพยายามรวบรวมชนเผ่าพื้นเมืองให้เป็น ปึกแผ่นและมีการลดอานาจของคริสตจักรและกองทัพลง สิ่งนี้ก่อให้เกิดสงคราม ภายในประเทศและการแทรกแซงของฝรั่งเศส ซึ่งฝ่ายอนุรักษ์นิยมได้ตั้ง จักรพรรดิมัคซีมีลีอานที่ 1 แห่งเม็กซิโก เป็นจักรพรรดิต่อต้านการปกครองแบบ สาธารณรัฐที่นาโดยเบนิโต ฮัวเรซ ในช่วงทศวรรษสุดท้ายของศตวรรษที่ 19 ประเทศเม็กซิโกอยู่ภายใต้การปกครองแบบเผด็จการของ ปอร์ฟิริโอ ดิอัซ ประธานาธิบดีในขณะนั้น ซึ่งพยายามปรับปรุงเม็กซิโกให้ทันสมัยและฟื้นฟูความ สงบเรียบร้อย ต่อมาได้เกิดสงครามการปฏิวัติเม็กซิโกขึ้น โดยมีจุดเริ่มต้นของ ความขัดแย้งมาจากการต่อต้านระบอบของดิอัซ สงครามได้กินเวลายาวนานกว่า ทศวรรษ และคร่าชีวิตประชากรไปกว่า 10% และฝ่ายปฏิวัติซึ่งได้รับชัยชนะได้ ร่างรัฐธรรมนูญฉบับใหม่ใน ค.ศ. 1917 ซึ่งยังคงมีผลบังคับใช้มาจนถึงทุกวันนี้ นายพลของกองทัพคณะปฏิวัติได้ปกครองเม็กซิโกในฐานะผู้สืบทอดตาแหน่ง ประธานาธิบดีจนกระทั่งเหตุการณ์การลอบสังหาร อัลวาโร โอเบรกอน ใน ค.ศ. 1928 นาไปสู่การก่อตั้งพรรคปฏิวัติในปีต่อมา ซึ่งปกครองเม็กซิโกจนถึงต้น ทศวรรษ 2000
  4. 4. ลักษระประเทศ จากแผนที่ เม็กซิโกยุคพรีโคลัมเบียนมีต้นกาเนิดถึง 8,000 ปีก่อนคริสตกาล และบริเวณนี้ถือเป็นหนึ่งใน หกแหล่งกาเนิดของอารยธรรมสาคัญของโลก[10]เม็กซิโกเป็นที่ตั้งของอารยธรรมในทวีป อเมริกามากมาย โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งในยุคชาวมายาและแอซเท็ก ต่อมาใน ค.ศ. 1521 จักรวรรดิสเปนได้พิชิตและตั้งอาณานิคมในภูมิภาคนี้โดยมีฐานที่มั่นในเม็กซิโกซิตี้และก่อตั้ง เป็นอาณานิคมของสเปน ต่อมา คริสตจักรคาทอลิกได้มีบทบาทสาคัญในการเผยแพร่ศาสนา คริสต์และภาษาสเปน[11]แต่ยังคงรักษาวัฒนธรรมพื้นเมืองเอาไว้ประชากรพื้นเมืองถูก ปราบปรามและถูกเอารัดเอาเปรียบอย่างหนักจากการบังคับใช้แรงงานเพื่อขุดแร่โลหะที่มีค่า จานวนมาก ซึ่งทาให้สเปนมีสถานะเป็นมหาอานาจโลกต่อไปอีกสามศตวรรษ เมื่อเวลาผ่านไป เอกลักษณ์เฉพาะของเม็กซิโกได้ก่อตัวขึ้นจากการผสมผสานระหว่างวัฒนธรรมของยุโรปและ ชนเผ่าพื้นเมือง ต่อมา เม็กซิโกเป็นอิสระจากการปกครองของสเปนภายหลังได้รับชัยชนะใน สงครามประกาศเอกราชเม็กซิโก เม็กซิโก (อังกฤษ: Mexico; สเปน: México) หรือชื่อทางการคือ สหรัฐเม็กซิโก (อังกฤษ: United Mexican States; สเปน: Estados Unidos Mexicanos) เป็น ประเทศในทวีปอเมริกาเหนือ มีพรมแดนทางทิศเหนือจรดสหรัฐอเมริกา ทิศใต้และทิศ ตะวันตกจรดมหาสมุทรแปซิฟิก ทิศตะวันออกเฉียงใต้จรดกัวเตมาลา เบลีซ และทะเล แคริบเบียน ส่วนทิศตะวันออกจรดอ่าวเม็กซิโก เนื่องจากครอบคลุมพื้นที่ถึงเกือบ 2 ล้าน ตารางกิโลเมตรเม็กซิโกจึงเป็นประเทศที่มากที่สุดเป็นอันดับที่ 5 ของทวีปอเมริกา และเป็น อันดับที่ 15 ของโลก นอกจากนี้ยังมีประชากรมากเป็นอันดับที่ 10 ของโลก โดยมีการ ประมาณไว้ว่า เมื่อ 1 กรกฎาคม ค.ศ. 2016 เม็กซิโกมีจานวนประชากร 128,632,000 คน
  5. 5. ความเป็นมา ต่างๆ หลังจากได้รับเอกราชจากประเทศสเปน ก็มีการตกลงว่าจะตั้งชื่อ ประเทศใหม่แห่งนี้ตามชื่อเมืองหลวงคือ กรุงเม็กซิโกซิตี ซึ่งมีชื่อดั้งเดิมใน สมัยก่อตั้งว่า "เม็กซิโก-เตนอชตีตลัน" (Mexico-Tenochtitlan) มีที่มาจากชื่อของชนเผ่าเม็กซิกา (Mexica) ซึ่งเป็นชนกลุ่มหลักใน อารยธรรมอัซเตกอีกทอดหนึ่ง ส่วนต้นกาเนิดของชื่อเม็กซิกานั้นยังไม่ ทราบชัดเจน มีการตีความไปหลาย ๆ ทาง มีข้อสันนิษฐานว่า มาจากคา ในภาษานาอวตล์ว่า "เมชตลี" (Mextli) หรือ "เมชิตลี" (Mēxihtli) ซึ่งเป็นชื่อลับของเทพเจ้าวิตซีโลโปชตลี (Huitzilopochtli) เทพเจ้า แห่งสงครามและผู้คุ้มครองชาวอัซเตก (หรือชาวเม็กซิกา) ในกรณีนี้ Mēxihco [เมชิโก] จึงอาจจะแปลว่า "สถานที่ซึ่งเมชตลีทรงสถิตอยู่
  6. 6. อีกข้อสันนิษฐานหนึ่งกล่าวว่า Mēxihco ประกอบขึ้นจากคาว่า mētztli ("พระจันทร์"), xictli ("สะดือ", "ศูนย์กลาง" หรือ "ลูกชาย") และคาปัจจัย -co (สถานที่) ซึ่งโดยรวมแล้ว แปลได้ว่า "สถานที่ใจกลางพระจันทร์" หรือ "สถานที่ใจกลางทะเลสาบพระจันทร์" ทะเลสาบ พระจันทร์นี้หมายถึงทะเลสาบเตซโกโก (Lake Texcoco) ระบบทะเลสาบที่เชื่อมถึงกัน (โดยมีทะเลสาบเตซโกโกตั้งอยู่ตอนกลาง)ในบริเวณนี้มีรูปร่างเหมือนกระต่าย ซึ่งเป็นรูป เดียวกับที่ชาวอัซเตกเห็นจากพระจันทร์และกรุงเตนอชตีตลันนั้นก็ตั้งอยู่บนเกาะใจกลาง (หรือสะดือ) ของทะเลสาบ (หรือกระต่าย/พระจันทร์) เหล่านี้พอดี นอกจากนี้ยังมีข้อ สมมุติฐานที่กล่าวว่าชื่อนี้มาจากคาว่า "เมกตลี" (Mēctli) ซึ่งเป็นชื่อของเทพธิดาประจา ดอกโคม (maguey)อีกด้วยชื่อของเมืองเมชิโกได้รับการถอดเสียงในภาษาสเปนเป็น México พร้อมกับเสียงของตัว x ในภาษาสเปนยุคกลางซึ่งในขณะนั้นแทนเสียงเสียด แทรก หลังปุ่มเหงือก ไม่ก้อง /ʃ/ แต่ต่อมาในช่วงคริสต์ศตวรรษที่ 16 เสียงนี้รวมทั้งเสียงเสียด แทรก หลังปุ่มเหงือก ก้อง /ʒ/ ซึ่งแทนด้วยตัว j ได้เกิดการวิวัฒนาการกลายเป็นเสียงเสียด แทรก เพดานอ่อน ไม่ก้อง /x/ การเปลี่ยนแปลงเสียงตัวอักษรดังกล่าวนี้ได้ทาให้มีการสะกด ชื่อประเทศนี้เป็น Méjico ในสิ่งพิมพ์ภาษาสเปนจานวนมากโดยเฉพาะในประเทศสเปนแต่ ในประเทศเม็กซิโกและประเทศอื่น ๆ ที่ใช้ภาษาสเปนยังคงใช้การสะกดแบบเดิมคือ México จนกระทั่งไม่กี่ปีมานี้ราชบัณฑิตยสถานสเปน ซึ่งเป็นหน่วยงานควบคุมการใช้ ภาษาสเปนในประเทศสเปนได้ตัดสินว่า การสะกดทั้งสองแบบเป็นที่ยอมรับได้ในภาษาสเปน แต่การสะกดที่เป็นแบบแผนกว่าก็คือ México ปัจจุบันสิ่งพิมพ์ส่วนใหญ่ในประเทศที่ใช้ ภาษาสเปนทั้งหมดก็ถือตามกฎใหม่นี้แม้ว่าจะยังมีการใช้รูป Méjico อยู่บ้างก็ตาม สาหรับ ในภาษาอังกฤษตัว x ในคาว่า Mexico ไม่ได้แทนทั้งเสียงดั้งเดิมหรือเสียงปัจจุบันตามที่ ปรากฏในภาษาสเปน แต่จะแทนเสียงควบกล้า /ks/
  7. 7. ความเป็นมาของธงชาชิ ธงชาติสหรัฐเม็กซิโก มีลักษณะเป็นธงสามสีรูปสี่เหลี่ยมผืนผ้าแบ่งตามแนวตั้ง ประกอบด้วย สีเขียว สีขาว และสีแดง ซึ่งมีความคล้ายคลึงกับธงชาติอิตาลี แต่ จะต่างกันที่สีของธงชาติ ธงชาติเม็กซิโกนั้นมีสีเข้มกว่าธงชาติอิตาลีอย่างเห็นได้ ชัด, ธงชาติเม็กซิโกจะมีตราแผ่นดินของเม็กซิโกอยู่กลางแถบสีขาวและต่างกันที่ สัดส่วนของธงตัวอย่างของธงชาติอิตาลีFlag of Italy.svg ซึ่งแม้ว่าการนิยามความหมายในสีธงชาติจะมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงหลายครั้ง แต่สีธง ที่ใช้ก็ยังคงเป็นสีเดิมตลอดมานับตั้งแต่เม็กซิโกทาสงครามประกาศอิสรภาพจาก สเปน แบบธงที่ใช้อยู่ในปัจจุบันนี้ ประกาศใช้เมื่อ พ.ศ. 2511 แต่รูปแบบธงชาติ โดยรวมนั้นได้เริ่มใช้อย่างเป็นทางการมาตั้งแต่ พ.ศ. 2361 ส่วนกฎหมายว่าด้วย สัญลักษณ์ประจาชาติฉบับปัจจุบัน ซึ่งมีชื่อในภาษาสเปนว่า "Ley sobre el Escudo, la Bandera y el Himno Nacionales" (รัฐบัญญัติว่า ด้วยตราแผ่นดิน ธงชาติ และเพลงชาติ) ซึ่งระบุข้อกาหนดในการชัก ใช้ และแสดง ธงชาติ ได้เริ่มบังคับใช้มาตั้งแต่ พ.ศ. 2527 ตามประวัติศาสตร์ของเม็กซิโก ได้ปรากฏว่าประเทศนี้มีการเปลี่ยนแบบธงชาติ มาแล้ว 4 ครั้ง โดยเป็นการเปลี่ยนแปลงของขนาดสัดส่วนธงและรูปแบบตรา แผ่นดิน อย่างไรก็ตาม ตราแผ่นดินของเม็กซิโกทุกแบบล้วนมีลักษณะร่วมกัน คือ เป็นภาพนกอินทรีจับงูไว้ด้วยกรงเล็บและคาบงูไว้ในปาก โดยนกนั้นยืนอยู่บนต้น กระบองเพชร ซึ่งตั้งอยู่บนโขดหินกลางทะเลสาบ ตราดังกล่าวนี้มีที่มาจาก ตานานของชาวอัซเตก โดยเล่ากันว่า เทพเจ้าของพวกเขาได้บอกนิมิตให้สร้าง เมืองขึ้นในจุดที่เห็นนกอินทรีคาบงู ซึ่งที่นั่นก็คือที่ตั้งของกรุงเม็กซิโกซิตีในปัจจุบัน
  8. 8. ดอกไม้ประจาชาติ ของแม็กซิโก ดอกไม้ประจาชาติของเม็กซิโกคือ ดอกดาเลีย(Dahlia) ชื่อสามัญ Dahlia or Dalia ชื่อวิทยาศาสตร์Dahlia sp. ชื่อวงศ์Compositae หรือ Asteraceae จัดอยู่ในวงศ์เดียวกัน กับเบญจมาศ และเยอบีร่า ดาเลีย มีถิ่นกาเนิดบนที่สูงของเม็กซิโก และอเมริกากลาง ส่วนในอเมริกา ใต้อาจพบได้บ้าง สาหรับพันธุ์ที่ปลูกกันอยู่ทั่วไปมักเป็นพันธุ์ผสมที่ได้มา จาก Dahlia pinnate และ Dahlia cocinea ซึ่งในเมืองไทยก็ มีการปลูกดาเลียกันมาช้านานแล้ว มักนิยมปลูกเป็นไม้ประดับสวน ไม้ กระถาง หรือไม้ตัดดอกดาเลียเป็นไม้พุ่ม ส่วนบางชนิดก็เป็นแบบไม้เลื้อย ลาต้นเป็นแบบตั้งตรงแตกกิ่งก้านสาขามากมาย ภายในลาต้นจะกลวง รากมีลักษณะคล้ายหัว ลักษณะของดอกจะคล้ายกับดอกเบญจมาศ มี อยู่ด้วยกันหลายสี เช่น ชมพู น้าเงิน ขาว แดง แสด ส้ม ม่วง และเหลือง เป็นต้น มีก้านช่อดอกแข็งแรง เกสรตัวผู้และตัวเมียจะอยู่ในดอกเดียวกัน ลักษณะของกลีบดอกในบางชนิดอาจแผ่กว้าง หรือบางชนิดอาจห่อตัว เป็นหลอดก็ได้กลีบรองดอกด้านในจะติดอยู่กับฐานดอกมีลักษณะเป็น แผ่นบางๆ เรียงกันอยู่อย่างเป็นระเบียบ ส่วนขนาดกลีบรองดอกด้านนอก จะเล็กกว่าด้านใน เมล็ดของดาเลียจะเป็นรูปไข่เล็กๆ
  9. 9. สัตว์ประจาชาติ นกอินทรีทอง นกอินทรีทอง (อังกฤษ: golden eagle, ชื่อวิทยาศาสตร์: Aquila chrysaetos) คือหนึ่งในนกล่าเหยื่อที่เป็นที่รู้จักในซีกโลกเหนือนกชนิดนี้เป็นสายพันธุ์อินทรีที่กระจายตัว กว้างขว้างที่สุดในโลก เหมือนกับนกอินทรีทั่วไปที่อยู่ในวงศ์เหยี่ยวและอินทรีนกอินทรีทองมี ขนสีน้าตาลเข้มและมีขนสีน้าตาลทองที่อ่อนกว่าบริเวณต้นคอ นกอินทรีที่ยังไม่โตเต็มตัวโดย ปกติจะมีสีขาวที่หาง และบ่อยครั้งมีขนสีขาวที่ปีก โดยปกติแล้วนกอินทรีทองใช้ความสามารถ ของมันและความเร็วในการรวมเท้าที่ทรงพลังและกรงเล็บที่แหลมคมในการจับเหยื่อที่ หลากหลาย เหยื่อหลักๆ ของมันคือ กระต่ายแจ็ก กระต่าย มาร์มอท และกระรอกดินอื่นๆ นก อินทรีทองรักษาขอบเขตที่อยู่หรือดินแดนของมันซึ่งกว้างขวางประมาณ 200 ตารางกิโลเมตร (77 ตารางไมล์) พวกมันสร้างรังนกขนาดใหญ่ในพื้นที่สูง (หน้าผาเป็นหลัก) ซึ่งมันอาจจะ กลับมาในปีที่มีการผสมพันธุ์กิจกรรมผสมพันธุ์ส่วนใหญ่เกิดขึ้นในฤดูใบไม้ผลิพวกมันมี คู่ครองเพียงตัวเดียวและอาจจะยังคงอยู่ด้วยเป็นเวลาหลายปีหรือตลอดชีวิต ตัวเมียวางไข่ 4 ฟอง และใช้เวลาฝักไข่ 6 อาทิตย์โดยปกติแล้วลูกนกหนึ่งหรือสองตัวเท่านั้นที่จะรอดชีวิตและ ถูกเลี้ยงจนกระทั่งบินได้ในเวลา 3 เดือน นกอินทรีทองวัยรุ่นเข้าสู่อิสรภาพอย่างเต็มตัวในฤดู ใบไม้ร่วง หลังจากนั้นพวกมันจะบินเร่ร่อนอย่างกว้างขวางจนกระทั่งมีการสร้างเขตแดน สาหรับตัวมันเองใน 4 ถึง 5 ปีครั้งหนึ่งนกอินทรีทองเคยอยู่อย่างแพร่หลายทั่วซีกโลกเหนือ แต่ พวกมันได้หายไปจากหลายๆ พื้นที่ซึ่งมนุษย์ได้เข้ามาอาศัยอยู่แม้ว่ามีการทาลายล้างในบาง ขอบเขตที่อยู่ของมัน หลายๆ สายพันธุ์ยังคงพบได้ทั่วไปพอสมควร ในปัจจุบันมีการขยายออก ที่กว้างขวางในทวีปยูเรเชีย อเมริกาเหนือ และในส่วนของแอฟริกาเหนือ พวกมันคือนกอินทรีที่ มีประชากรหนาแน่นน้อยที่สุดและใหญ่ที่สุดใน 5 สายพันธุ์ของวงศ์เหยี่ยวและอินทรีที่ปรากฏ ทั้งในเขตชีวภาพพาลีอาร์กติก และเขตชีวภาพนีอาร์กติก (อเมริกาเหนือ)นกอินทรีทองยังเป็น นกประจาชาติของประเทศเม็กซิโกอย่างเป็นทางการ และประเทศอียิปต์อย่างไม่เป็นทางการ นอกจากนี้ยังเป็นสัตว์ประจาชาติอีก 2 ประเทศคือ แอลเบเนีย และเยอรมนี
  10. 10. อาหารประจาชาติ อาหารที่นิยมมากที่สุด อาหารจานหลักเป็นอาหารเม็กซิกันTortilla มันเป็นบางแพนเค้กทาจากข้าวสาลีหรือแป้งข้าวโพดปรุงรสด้วย เครื่องเทศ กิน tortillas, เป็นอาหารจานที่แยกต่างหากและเสิร์ฟ ให้กับอาหารอื่น ๆ Tortilla ม้วน Burrito กับรสชาติที่กาหนด จาน แบบดั้งเดิมของประเทศถือว่าถูกยัดไส้ใบซังข้าวโพดกับเนื้อสับ Tortilla ในหลอดที่เต็มไปด้วยเนื้อมะเขือเทศและชีส - เป็นที่นิยม enchiladas โลกทั้งโลกรู้จักกันดี Quesadilla จานเม็กซิกัน มัน ทาจาก tortillas, ยัดไส้ด้วยเนื้อชีสทอด, เห็ดและผัก จาก tortillas ยังทาให้น้าซุปที่มีน้าซุปไก่ มันจะใช้กับชีสขูด อาหารหลาย เม็กซิโกทาจากผักและผลไม้ พ่อครัวใช้ถั่ว, พริก, อะโวคาโด, มะเขือเทศ, ข้าวโพด, แคคตัส ดังนั้นห้องครัวของประเทศที่ต้องการมังสวิรัติ ซอสเผ็ด และซอสเผ็ดไม่อนุญาตให้เบื่อแม้กระทั่งผู้ที่กาลังนั่งอยู่ในอาหารผัก เครื่องดื่มแห่งชาติในประเทศที่มีโกโก้และช็อคโกแลตร้อน เครื่องดื่ม แอลกอฮอล์แบบดั้งเดิม - เตกีล่า 'ทาโก้' อาหารประจาชาติของชาวเม็กซิกัน
  11. 11. สุดยอดสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวในแม็กซิโก อันอับ:1 Zócalo: สถานที่เกิดของรัฐธรรมนูญ หัวใจการเต้นของเม็กซิโกซิตี้คือZócalo - Plaza de la Constitución (Constitution Square) ซึ่งเป็นรัฐธรรมนูญ ฉบับแรกของประเทศที่ประกาศในปี 1813 วัดได้240 เมตรในแต่ละ ทิศทางเป็นหนึ่งในสี่เหลี่ยมที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในโลกและถูกวางให้เกือบจะ ในทันที หลังจากการพิชิตเมือง Aztec แห่งเมืองTenochtitlán ก่อนหน้านี้ ในช่วงยุคอาณานิคมยุคแรกจัตุรัสมีจุดประสงค์หลากหลาย รวมถึงเวทีการสู้วัวกระทิงและตลาดในขณะที่วันนี้ใช้สาหรับเทศกาล ขบวนพาเหรดและการสาธิต ครอบครองโดยสามสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวของ เมืองเข้าชมมากที่สุด - พระราชวังแห่งชาติ, มหาวิหาร Metropolitan, และ Templo Mayor ด้วยอนุสาวรีย์ของชาว แอซเทค - Zócaloเป็นสถานที่เหมาะสาหรับการเริ่มสารวจเมือง ประวัติศาสตร์นี้
  12. 12. อันดับ:2พิพิธภัณฑสถานแห่งชาติมานุษยวิทยา พิพิธภัณฑสถานแห่งชาติมานุษยวิทยาแห่งนี้เป็นหนึ่งในสิ่งที่สาคัญที่สุดในโลก สวน Chapultepec และยากที่จะพลาดเนื่องจากรูปทรงหินใหญ่ที่ทา เครื่องหมายทางเข้าของมัน สร้างขึ้นเมื่อปีพ. ศ. 2507 สถาปัตยกรรมแบบร่วม สมัยที่ประสบความสาเร็จอย่างยอดเยี่ยมนี้มีชื่อเสียงในด้านการแสดงผลงาน ศิลปะอันเก่าแก่ของอินเดียอันโดดเด่นสะดุดตาที่สุดในลานกลางซึ่งเป็นส่วนหนึ่ง ของหลังคาที่มีกาแพงหินขนาดยักษ์ที่รองรับเสาสูง 11 เมตร น้าตกเป็นสัญลักษณ์ ของวงจรชีวิตนิรันดร์ ที่งดงามเป็นอาคารตัวเองเป็นคอลเลกชันที่กว้างใหญ่ซึ่ง รวมถึงการค้นพบทางโบราณคดีจากวัฒนธรรมอินเดียสูญพันธุ์พร้อมกับ รายละเอียดของวิถีชีวิตของชาวอินเดียร่วมสมัยของเม็กซิโก ไฮไลต์อื่น ๆ ได้แก่ หอสมุดแห่งชาติมานุษยวิทยาก่อตั้งขึ้นโดยลูคัส Alaman ในปี ค.ศ. 1831 และ ได้รับการพัฒนาโดยจักรพรรดิแมกซิเลียนซึ่งมีปริมาณที่หายากมากกว่า 300,000 เล่ม อันดับ:3 พระราชวังวิจิตรศิลป์ หนึ่งในสถานที่สาคัญทางวัฒนธรรมที่สาคัญที่สุดของเม็กซิโกซิตี Palace of Fine Arts (Palacio de Bellas Artes) เป็นอัญมณีสถาปัตยกรรม สูงตระหง่านอยู่ เหนือสวนสาธารณะอาคารหินอ่อนขนาดใหญ่แห่งนี้ซึ่งออกแบบโดยสถาปนิกชาวอิตาเลียน Adamo Boari พร้อมกับอิทธิพลของ Art Nouveau และ Art Deco เสร็จ สมบูรณ์ในปีพ. ศ. 2477 และหนักมากจนจมลงกว่าสี่เมตรแม้จะพยายามทาให้เบาลงด้วย การถอดส่วนหนึ่ง โดมขนาดใหญ่ของมัน พระราชวังทาหน้าที่เป็นโรงละครโอเปร่าและห้อง แสดงคอนเสิร์ตที่จัดงานเต้นราและการแสดงโอเปร่าและแบบดั้งเดิมมากมายแต่ผู้เข้าชม จานวนมากยังมาที่นี่เพื่อชมภาพจิตรกรรมฝาผนังอันน่าประทับใจที่ประดับประดาภายใน โดยศิลปินชื่อดังอย่าง Diego Rivera David Alfaro Siqueiros และJosé Clemente บนชั้น 4 คือ Museo Nacional de Arquitectura กับการจัด แสดงนิทรรศการหมุนเวียนเกี่ยวกับสถาปัตยกรรมร่วมสมัย เคล็ดลับร้อน: ถ้าคุณสามารถดู ผลงานได้ที่นี่คุณจะได้รับโอกาสในการเพลิดเพลินกับการตกแต่งภายในอันน่าทึ่งของโรง ละครรวมถึงผ้าม่านโมเสคแก้วที่งดงามของทิฟฟานีนิวยอร์กซึ่งเป็นภาพวาดของหุบเขา เม็กซิโกและ สองภูเขาไฟอันยิ่งใหญ่
  13. 13. เทศกาลของแม็กซิโก วันแห่งความตาย ในแต่ละปีในวันที่ 1 และ 2 พฤศจิกายนเม็กซิโกเม็กซิโกจะเปลี่ยน ความคิดไปยังผู้ที่เดินทางออกจากงานในช่วงเทศกาลวันแห่งความตาย ซึ่งเป็นประเพณีที่มีสีสันซึ่งฝังลึกอยู่ในวัฒนธรรมพื้นเมือง สาหรับชาว เม็กซิกันความตายเป็นสาเหตุของการเฉลิมฉลองมากกว่าการไว้ทุกข์และ จิตวิญญาณนั้นได้รับการเลี้ยงดูอย่างมากในPátzcuaro, Día de Muertos เมกกะ เตรียมตัวให้พร้อมต่อสู้กับฝูงชนขนาดใหญ่ที่อาศัย อยู่
  14. 14. Carnaval ใน Veracruz & Mazatlán เม็กซิโกเป็นเจ้าภาพจัดงานเฉลิมฉลองคาร์นิวัลจานวนมากทุกปีซึ่งมี ขบวนพาเหรดที่มีสีสันการแสดงเต้นราดนตรีสดและแน่นอนว่าเป็นงาน ปาร์ตี้ครั้งยิ่งใหญ่ เหตุการณ์เก้าวันในเวราครูซซึ่งเป็นงานคาร์นิวัลที่ใหญ่ ที่สุดของเม็กซิโกมักจะเริ่มในเดือนมีนาคมในช่วงเวลาเดียวกับที่งาน ฉลองเริ่มต้นบนชายฝั่งมหาสมุทรแปซิฟิกในมาซาตาน เลือกสิ่งที่คุณ ต้องการ: คุณสามารถเขย่าสะโพกของคุณเพื่อฟังเพลงซัลซ่าในเวราครูซ หรือฟังเสียงแตรวงโยธเสียงของMazatlán เทศกาลดนตรี Son Jarocho ผู้คนนับพัน ๆ คนแห่กันไปที่เมืองริมแม่น้าอาณานิคมของ Tlacotalpan ในช่วงต้นเดือนกุมภาพันธ์เพื่อเฉลิมฉลอง Candelaria (Candlemas) การเฉลิมฉลองทางศาสนาที่ นาเสนอภาพอันรุ่งเรืองของพระแม่มารีที่ถูกลอยลงไปในแม่น้า สาหรับ คนจานวนมากอย่างไรก็ตามไฮไลต์ที่แท้จริงคือเทศกาล jarocho ลูก ชายพร้อม ๆ กันการเล่นแบบโรแมนติกแบบสามวันที่นาเสนอเพลง สไตล์เวรากรูซแบบดั้งเดิม ตบลาว่ากระดูกขากรรไกรลา
  15. 15. ฟุตบอลทีมชาติของแม็กซิโก ตบอลทีมชาติเม็กซิโก (สเปน: Selección de fútbol de México) เป็นตัวแทนทีมฟุตบอลจากประเทศเม็กซิโก อยู่ภายใต้การ ดูแลของสหพันธ์ฟุตบอลเม็กซิโก (FEMEXFUT) ทีมชาติเม็กซิโก ปัจจุบันติดอันดับโลกอยู่อันดับที่ 17 ของฟีฟ่า[2] และอันดับ 8 ของการจัด อันดับฟุตบอลโลกอีแอลโอ[3] เม็กซิโกเข้ารอบฟุตบอลโลก 15 ครั้งและเข้ารอบทุกครั้งตั้งแต่ปี ค.ศ. 1994 สถิติที่ดีที่สุดของทีมชาติเม็กซิโกคือติดรอบ 8 ทีมสุดท้ายทั้งในปี 1970 และ 1986 ซึ่งทั้ง 2 ครั้ง เม็กซิโกเป็นเจ้าภาพ ทีมชาติเม็กซิโกเคยชนะ คอน เฟเดอเรชันส์คัพ 1 ครั้ง, โกลด์คัพ 5 ครั้ง, คอนแคแคฟแชมเปียนชิพ 3 ครั้ง, นอร์ทอเมริกันเนชันส์คัป 1 ครั้งและ เอ็นเอเอฟซีแชมเปียนชิป 2 ครั้ง ฉายา "El Tri" (the three-colored) "จังโก้" (ฉายาในภาษาไทย) สมาคมสหพันธ์ฟุตบอลเม็กซิโก (FEMEXFUT) สมาพันธ์ย่อย สหภาพฟุตบอลอเมริกาเหนือ สมาพันธ์ คอนคาแคฟ หัวหน้าผู้ฝึกสอน ฮวน การ์ลอส โอโซริโอ โคลอมเบีย กัปตัน อันเดรส กัวร์ดาโด ติดทีมชาติสูงสุด เกลาดิโอ ซัวเรซ (178) ทาประตูสูงสุด คาเรด บอร์เกตี (46) สนามเหย้า เอสตาดิโออัซเตกา รหัสฟีฟ่า MEX
  16. 16. บรรณานุกรม วิกิพีเดีย. “สัตว์ประจาชาติ. “ประเทศแม็กซิโก 25ส.ค 2564 < https://th.theplanetsworld.com > ส.ค 2564. “ประเทศแม็กซิโก 25ส.ค 2564 < Travelinghttps://th.topworldtraveling.com> ส.ค 2564

    Be the first to comment

สอบกลางภาคIS1

Views

Total views

15

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×