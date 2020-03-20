Accommodation: Theories and Mechanism

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Accommodation: Mechanism, theories, ocular changes, ranges and amplitudes. Moderator: Presenters Dr Sanjeev Bhattarai Aaratee Jha Garima Paudyal
  2. 2. ACCOMMODATION • Accommodation is the mechanism by which the eye changes refractive power by altering the shape of the lens in order to focus objects at variable distances.
  3. 3. • In an emmetropic eye -Parallel rays of light coming from infinity are brought to focus on retina being accommodation at rest. -Eyes can also focus diverging rays coming from near object on retina to see clearly due to accommodation.
  4. 4. Mechanism of Accommodation Ciliary muscle contracts Ciliary ring shortens Equator of lens move forward As a result Zonules are relaxed Tension in capsule is relieved Lens becomes spherical i.e. convexity increases Increase in Dioptric power Allowing near object to be focused clearly on retina
  5. 5. Anatomy of Accommodation • The lens fibres of the young crystalline lens forms an elastic substance. • Fibres are surrounded by elastic capsule with its maximum thickness at the equator. • Age changes in lens on accommodation is explained by changes in the relative sizes of the lens cortex and nucleus and their relative softness. • Eg: In child’s eye, the whole lens is soft and adopts a more convex spherical shape on accommodation.
  6. 6. • In an adult upto 30 years, the cortex has significance thickness, and hence the softer nucleus forces the central zone to become more spheric on accommodation.
  7. 7. After 30-40 years of age both nucleus and cortex soften Asphericity of the lens and amplitude of accommodation decreases with age Effort required to accommodate decreases Giving rise to presbyopia
  8. 8. With Age: (In summary) Lens fibers & lens capsule lose elasticity The size & shape of the lens increase Reduction of accommodative amplitude Onset of presbyopia
  9. 9. Theories of Accommodation • The exact mechanism of accommodation is not known but the principal fact is that Accommodation is a feature of increase in curvature of the lens which affects anterior surface mainly.
  10. 10. Relaxation theory of HELMHOLTZ “Capsular theory” • He considered that the lens was elastic and in normal state it is stretched and flattened by tension of suspensory ligaments. • During accommodation, contraction of the ciliary muscle shortens ciliary ring and moves towards the equator of the lens. • It relaxes the suspensory ligaments, relieving strain. • Lens assumes more spherical form, increasing thickness and decreasing diameter.
  11. 11. Points in favour of the relaxation theory • Imaging technique showed that ciliary muscle move anteriorly and the equatorial edge of lens move away from sclera during accommodation. • Gonio-videography show zonular fibers extending from ciliary processes to lens equator, are relaxed during accommodation.
  12. 12. GULLSTRAND mechanical model of accommodation • It is based on HELMHOLTZ hypothesis. • GULLSTRAND devised a mechanical model to explain accommodation. • It shows in unaccommodated state elasticity of choroid is stronger than lens. When accommodation comes into play i.e. ciliary muscles contract to overcome elasticity of choroid. • It helps lens to take accommodated shape.
  13. 13. Points against the theory • It is not clear how lens alter its shape when tension in suspensory ligaments is relaxed. • It is unable to explain what is responsible for decline in power of accommodation with age.
  14. 14. TSCHERNING’STHEORY OF ACCOMMODATION Increased curvature of capsule to increasing tension of the zonules. Contraction of ciliary muscles pulls zonules directly Increases tension of capsule at equator of lens. Bulging of poles.
  15. 15. Schachar’s Theory of Accommodation Ciliary muscles contracts. Equatorial zonular tension is increased. Anterior and posterior zonules are simultaneously relaxed. Central surface of the lens steepen. Peripheral surfaces of the lens flatten.
  16. 16. COTENARYTHEORY As ciliary muscle contracts It forms a pressure gradient, causing anterior movement of lens zonules diaphragm Increasing anterior central curvature Presbyopia is due to increase in lens volume, results in reduced response to pressure gradient created by ciliary body contraction.
  17. 17. Accommodation reflex • When eyes are focused from a distant to near object, three reactions takes place. Constriction of pupil Thickening of the lens due to contraction of ciliary muscles. Convergence of both eyes. These three reactions together constitute near reflex triad.
  18. 18. Pupillary light reflex
  19. 19. Convergence reflex
  20. 20. Ocular changes in Accommodation Changes in zonules • Zonules are normally under tension and keep the lens flat • During accommodation, ciliary muscle contracts • As a result, tension in zonules is released
  21. 21. Contd… Changes in lens • Mainly curvature of the lens changes • Principal change occurs in the anterior surface of the lens • In unaccommodated state, radius of curvature of anterior surface of the lens is 11mm and that of posterior surface is 6mm
  22. 22. Contd… • In accommodated state, the radius of curvature of the anterior surface of the lens decreases i.e becomes 6mm from 11mm • Almost no changes occur in posterior radius of curvature of the lens • Anterior pole of the lens moves forward as the radius of curvature of anterior surface of the lens is decreased • As a result, Axial thickness of the lens increases
  23. 23. Contd… • Lens sinks down within the globe due to gravity as in accommodated state lens is held less firmly by zonular attachment • In addition to the changes in lens, the pupil constricts and there occurs simultaneous convergence of the visual axis of both the eyes • Choroid is stretched forward due to ciliary muscle contraction and ora serrata moves forward
  24. 24. Contraction of ciliary muscles Decrease in zonular tension More spherical shape of the lens Increased axial thickness Steepening of the lens anterior curvature Increased lens dioptric power
  25. 25. Far and Near Point of accommodation Punctum Remotum (Far Point ofAccommodation)/ FPA The object point that is conjugate with the retina when accommodation is fully relaxed In this case, an object placed at the far point will be imaged on the Retina
  26. 26. Far point of accommodation in different refractive state of eye Emmetropia The Far point of accommodation for an emmetropic eye is at infinity
  27. 27. Contd… Myopia Far point of accommodation for an uncorrected myopic eye is a real object point lying in front of the eye
  28. 28. Contd… Hyperopia Far point of accommodation for an uncorrected hyperopic eye is a virtual object point located behind the retina
  29. 29. Near point of accommodation (Punctum proximum) / NPA The object point that is conjugate to the retina with accommodation fully at play The nearest point at which the object can be seen clearly
  30. 30. Near point of accommodation in different refractive state of the eye Emmetropia NPA is a real object point located in front of the eye
  31. 31. Contd… Myopia NPA is a real object point located in front of the eye similar to that of emmetropia
  32. 32. Contd… Hyperopia May be either a real object point located in front of the eye or a virtual object point located behind the eye depending upon the amount of hyperopia and amplitude of accommodation
  33. 33. Range of Accommodation Defined as the linear distance traversed by the point of conjugacy in moving from the far point to the NPA It is the distance over which accommodation is available for a subject and accommodation is effective An object can be seen clearly only if located at the far point or near point or at any point between the FPA and NPA The range of accommodation in either state (Corrected or uncorrected )is equal to the distance from the FPA to the NPA
  34. 34. Range of accommodation in different refractive state of the eye Emmetropia An emmetropic eye that has a finite (real) NPA and FPA at infinity has an infinite range of accommodation extending from infinity to NPA
  35. 35. Contd… Myopia For a myopic eye , the FPA and NPA are always real object points located at finite distances in front of the eye Hence the range of accommodation of a myopic eye is always less than infinity
  36. 36. Contd… Hyperopia For a hyperopic eye , having the FPA behind the eye , has the NPA located at a finite distance in front of the eye, the range of accommodation is infinite
  37. 37. Amplitude of accommodation Difference in the focus power of the eye while fixating for near distance and fixating for far distance Or The difference between the dioptric power needed to focus ta near point (P) and to focus at far point (F) i.e. AA = P – R
  38. 38. Q.Why measure Amplitude of Accommodation ? • Recommended component of the routine clinical eye examination • The detection and management of common refractive conditions including Presbyopia and Latent hyperopia are frequently assisted by measuringAA
  39. 39. Assessment of Amplitude of Accommodation Accommodation can be stimulated either by moving a test object closer to the eyes or by placing minus lenses Following procedures are used to determine the AA -AA using RAF rule -Push up method / Donders method -Minus lens method / Sheard’s method
  40. 40. Push up method / Donders method • Ubiquitous • The commonest and simplest clinical technique to measure AA • Determines maximum amount of accommodation that eyes are capable of producing individually or together • Well established in clinical practice and research and is often assessed using RAF (Royal Airforce Rule) or Prince rule
  41. 41. RAF Rule • Specially designed for measuring NPC,NPA and hence AA • Consists of bar or rule made from plastic, metal or wood on which a rider with the test chart can be moved back and forth(fixation target) • At one end of the bar is the winglike support that fits over the nose and rests against the lower orbital margins during the measurement
  42. 42. Procedure • Near visual acuity chart placed on near point card • Direct patient’s attention to 20/20 line of letters on near point card • Patient left eye is occluded first
  43. 43. Contd… • Near point card is brought closer to the patient (2-3 inches per sec) • Patient is instructed to keep the letters as clear as possible and report when it blurs • Prompt the patient to clear the target
  44. 44. Contd… • Stop when the patient can no longer clear the target within 2-3 secs of viewing • Record the dioptric point on the near point rod that corresponds with the first sustained blur • Procedure is repeated for left eye with right eye occluded
  45. 45. Minus lens method / Sheard’s method • Amplitude of accommodation is determined interposing minus lenses • Each eye is tested monocularly first • Then tested binocularly • Full refractive correction is worn by the patient
  46. 46. Procedure • Near point card is placed at distance of 40cm • Patient is instructed to watch the 20/20 line of letters first with right eye and then with left eye ,the opposite being occluded • Patient is then asked to report when the letters begin to blur as minus power is gradually added to his/her subjective correction
  47. 47. Interpretation • Amplitude of accommodation is then calculated by adding dioptric power of the minus lens to produce first sustained blur with the dioptric power of the working distance • For e.g. If working distance (WD)= 40cm then, dioptric power ofWD = 2.50D Power of minus lens to make first sustained blur = - 4.00D Then, AA = (4.00 + 2.50)D = 6.00 D
  48. 48. Contd… • In some cases , it is necessary to add plus lenses to the subjective lenses to clear up the letters at 40cm • The amount of plus power necessary to clear up the letter is subtracted from the considered working distance to determine the Amplitude of Accommodation
  49. 49. Comparison between push up method and minus lens method • The angular size of the retinal image of 20/20 letters increases in direct proportion to the decrease in distance between the near point card and the eyes • In minus lens method the angular size of the retinal image almost remains the same • For this reason, AA measured by Push-up method is overestimated compared to that of Minus lens method
  50. 50. Amplitude of Accommodation and age The amplitude of accommodation declines throughout the life until at about 50 or 60 years of age when it becomes zero
  51. 51. Formula to determine the Amplitude of Accommodation Hofstetter formulae for expected amplitude as a function of age (using the data of Donders, Duane and Kaufman) • Maximum amplitude = 25 – 0.4 (age) • Probable amplitude = 18.5 – 0.3 (age) • Minimum amplitude = 15 – 0.25 (age)
  52. 52. Example • For 20 years old patient, Maximum AA = 25 – 0.4*20 = 17D Average AA = 18.5 – 0.3*20 = 12.5 Minimum AA = 15 – 0.25*20 = 10D NPA = 1/10 = 0.1m = 10cm
  53. 53. Rule of 4’s to determine AA with Age Given by, Amplitude = 4x4 – (Age/4) Example Age of 20 AA = 16 – 20/4 = 11 D
  54. 54. Anomalies related to Amplitude of Accommodation • Deficient or decreased Amplitude of Accommodation results in: - Accommodation Insufficiency - Fatigue of accommodation -Presbyopia
  55. 55. Accommodation Insufficiency • The accommodative power is significantly less than the normal physiological limits for the patient’s age • Caused due to premature sclerosis of lens and weakness of ciliary muscles • Blurring of near vision along with prominent asthenopic symptoms are present • Near vision spectacles along with the accommodative exercise can be used for the treatment
  56. 56. Fatigue of Accommodation • Also called as ill-sustained accommodation • Measures ability of the eyes to adequately sustain sufficient accommodation over an extended period of time • Can be tested using RAF rule • With RAF rule, AA is measured repeatedly
  57. 57. Contd… • AA initially sustained with considerable effort, overtime , it cannot be maintained • Hence , decrease ofAA on repeated testing suggests Fatigue ofAccommodation • Patient complains of letters becoming blurred after reading for sometime • Patient is treated with Push-up therapy or flipper lens therapy
  58. 58. Presbyopia (eyesight of old age) • Not an error of refraction but a condition of physiological insufficiency of accommodation due to reduced AA , leading to progressive fall in near vision or increase in NPA • Causes are age related changes in lens and age related decline in ciliary muscle power • Symptoms are blurring of near vision and sometimes asthenopic symptoms on prolonged near work • Optical correction for near can be given for presbyopia
  59. 59. Relative Accommodation • The amount of accommodation to be exerted under fixed convergence is called relative accommodation • Two types Negative relative accommodation Positive relative accommodation Negative relative accommodation • To test patient’s ability to decrease accommodation while maintaining convergence at 40 cm
  60. 60. Contd… • A reduced snellen chart with 20/20 letters at 40cm • Place patient’s distance correction in trial frame • Add plus power in 0.25 steps every 2 secs until patient reports first blur Value of negative relative accommodation (NRA) • Normal values = +1.75 to +2.00DS
  61. 61.  Positive Relative Accommodation • To test the patient’s ability to increase the accommodation while maintaining convergence at 40 cm • Add minus power in 0.25 steps every 2 secs until patient reports first blur Value of Positive relative accommodation (PRA) • Normal values : -2.25 to -2.50 DS
  62. 62. Interpretation • NRA and PRA is calculated • Range of accommodation = NRA + PRA • Similarly, ADD for presbyopia can also be calculated using NRA and PRA as ADD = ½(NRA + PRA)
  63. 63. Example • Working distance = 2.00D • NRA = +3.00D and PRA = -1.5 D • Hence ,Range of Accommodation = NRA + PRA = +1.50D • ADD = ½(+1.50D) = 0.75D
  64. 64. References • Anatomy and Physiology of eye by A.K Khurana • Optics and Refraction by A.K Khurana • Clinical optics • Primary care Optometry

