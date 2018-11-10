Successfully reported this slideshow.
Auto Industry Disruption… Will Your Business Be a Winner or Loser?
Who is Frank Terlep and asTech® ? Frank Terlep • 35 years of auto industry technology experience • asTech® CTO since 2017 ...
Presenting sponsor logo here Presented by dis·rup·tion /disˈrəpSH(ə)n/ “A disruption happens when new products and service...
• The auto industry is changing faster today than it has in 100 years. — Mary Barra, CEO, General Motors. • Carmakers have...
• Do not look at auto industry’s past performance to predict the future • This is not just an ICE to EV disruption • This ...
Automotive Industry Disruption
Who will Be the Disrupters… Disrupted? Automotive Industry Disruption
The Entire Automotive Ecosystem will be Disrupted
The Automotive Ecosystem Today (2018)
The Automotive Ecosystem Today (2018)
The Automotive Ecosystem Today (2018)
U.S Auto Body and Repair Market Revenues: 2018
Automotive Aftermarket The Automotive Ecosystem Today: Auto Aftermarket Automotive Businesses 535,000 879K 70% 30% $243 BB...
NA: $70 BB by 2024 Global Industry by 2024: $280 BB US Collision Revenue: $46 BB Euro Market: $112 BB by 2024 Asia: 3+% Gr...
• Many diagnostic tools DO NOT communicate with critical safety systems • Less than 1% of vehicles repaired have their ADA...
• John Eagle Collision Center admitted it ignored Honda’s repair specifications • Only 24% of collision repairers use OE r...
The Automotive Ecosystem Today (2018) 72%
The Automotive Ecosystem Today (2018)
Connected Car and Dashboard Systems
Eight (8) Key Elements Needed to Drive Auto Industry Disruption Auto Industry Disruption
Auto Industry Disruption: Two Views…..
Presenting sponsor logo here Presented by The Consumer
The Consumer
The Consumer
The Consumer
• For many consumers the car will serve as a means rather than an end in itself. • 40% of US city center dwellers would sw...
Experience will Matter More than Ownership
Presenting sponsor logo here Presented by The Vehicle
Short History of “The Connected Car”
Today’s Connected Car
Lane-departure warning (LDW) Lane-keeping assist (LKA) Adaptive cruise control Automatic emergency braking
1% 1% 1% 3% 6% 10% 16% 22% 39% 60% 97% 0% 1% 4% 8% 13% 14% 18% 31% 40% 51% 58% 63% 70% 79% 89% 99% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% ...
High Tech on High Production, Low Cost Vehicles The Vehicle
The Vehicle: “Software, Lines of Code" F22 Raptor – 7.0 Million 787 Dreamliner– 7.0 Million Ford GT– 10.0 Million Ford F-1...
Today’s Connected Cars Create 25 GB of Data an Hour
Data is the New Currency of a Digital Society
Data is the New Currency of a Digital Society
Data is the New Currency of a Digital Society Future Data Driven Value and Revenue Generation Eco-System $$$ $$$ $$$$$$$
Why is Vehicle Data So Important? • User data based on location, intentions, and preferences is GOLD to marketers and anyo...
Autonomous Vehicles: Levels of Autonomy
Autonomous Vehicles – Levels of Autonomy
Computers on Wheels
Automotive Cybersecurity
• Vehicles are Migrating to a Server/Compute Architecture • Increasing Role for Ethernet in the Vehicle • By 2020, it is e...
• Connectivity and Software Use in Vehicles Is Leading to Increased Emphasis on Cybersecurity • Existing Auto 2.0 Supplier...
Why are We Doing This?
Today’s OEM Challenges… • (OEMs) face momentous and difficult decisions. • They operate in an uber-competitive business wi...
Presenting sponsor logo here Presented by The Disruption of OEM Manufacturers
More OEM Challenges • Digital services will reinvent today’s business models & create new ones… • Smartphones VS OEM built...
The Disruption of OEM Manufacturers
The Disruption of OEM Manufacturers
Industry Disruptions OEM’s Need to Prepare For…… • There is clearly a shift is happening in the auto ecosystem, changing w...
Industry Disruptions OEM’s Need to Prepare For…… • OEM’s need to revitalize their agility and focus from the physical asse...
Presenting sponsor logo here Presented by The Disruption of New Car Dealers
The Disruption of New Car Dealers
The Disruption of New Car Dealers
The Disruption of New Car Dealers
The Disruption of New Car Dealers
The Disruption of New Car Dealers
Industry Disruptions Dealers Should Prepare For…… • Shared Mobility Solutions Will Impact Future New Car Sales • Subset of...
Presenting sponsor logo here Presented by Tech Companies Creating Disruption
Presenting sponsor logo here Presented by Insurance Industry Disruption
The core business models for traditional automobile insurance carriers may be under threat of obsolescence, with automobil...
Top 3 Potential Insurance Disrupters 1. Autonomous Technology • Potential 90% reduction in accident frequency by 2050 • Ef...
Top 3 Potential Insurance Disrupters 2. OEM Emergence and Involvement • Shift of driving risks to OEM manufacturers • Cons...
Top 3 Potential Insurance Disrupters 3. Emergence of TaaS • Shift has already started • OEM’s are already making HUGE inve...
Insurance Industry Disruption
7 To Do’s for Insurers • DEVELOP NEW VALUE PROPOSITIONS • RETHINK YOUR UNDERWRITING AND SERVICE MODELS • FORM PARTNERSHIPS...
Presenting sponsor logo here Presented by The Aftermarket Supplier Disruption
The Aftermarket Supplier Disruption
The Aftermarket Supplier Disruption • More and More Individuals are Buying Car Parts on Their Own • UPS study stateS 12% o...
• Ford launches Omnicraft line of replacement parts • AutoNation launches AutoNation Precision Parts, aftermarket parts bu...
The Aftermarket Supplier Disruption
The Aftermarket Supplier Disruption
The Aftermarket Supplier Disruption
Six (6) Disruption To Do’s for Suppliers 1 • Focus and diversify at the same time! 2 • Understand your customer’s needs be...
Presenting sponsor logo here Presented by Repairer Disruption
Where are the Techs?????. Repairer Disruption: Workforce Challenges
Future Knowledge Requirements • Ability to Perform Detailed Research • 12V, 24, & 48V Systems • Up to 20 Different Operati...
Repairer Disruption: Multiple Operating Systems
Automotive Cybersecurity: At the Shop….
Repairer Disruption: Access to Vehicle Data Security and the ODB II Port • The 30-year-plus OBD-II Assembly Line Data Link...
Repairer Disruption: Vehicle Design/Materials
Repairer Disruption – Industry Consolidation Repairer Disruption: Industry Consolidation
Can The Generalist Survive?
Eight (8) Disruption To Do’s for Repairers 1 • Decide if you and your business are prepared for rapid change & adoption 2 ...
Today
Future Industry Value Creation and Disruption
The Future of the Automotive Ecosystem • The automotive ecosystem itself will get bigger • New parts are required to suppo...
How to Be a Winner During Industry Disruption • OEM’s/Dealers/Suppliers/Repairer/Others: Use of connected car data to incr...
How to Be a Winner During Industry Disruption • OEM’s/Dealers/Suppliers/Repairer/Others: Create systems and services for u...
How to ”Win” During and After Industry Disruption • Repairers: Specialize in vehicle electronics diagnosis, repair and cal...
Auto Industry Disruption… Automotive Industry Disruption Will Your Business Be a Winner or Loser?
  1. 1. Auto Industry Disruption… Will Your Business Be a Winner or Loser?
  2. 2. Who is Frank Terlep and asTech® ? Frank Terlep • 35 years of auto industry technology experience • asTech® CTO since 2017 • 3 time Entrepreneur • Senior Executive: Mitchell International • Senior Executive: AKZO Nobel • Senior Executive: Carstation.com asTech® • Leading diagnostic service provider to the fleet and collision industries • Provides remote access to OEM diagnostic tools for our customers • The asTech process allows vehicles to stay in the production lane, reducing cycle time while improving repair quality, resulting in improved customer satisfaction, elevated safety and a lower overall cost of repair • We presently offer four lines of service all anchored by our Patented Remote asTech® diagnostic
  3. 3. Presenting sponsor logo here Presented by dis·rup·tion /disˈrəpSH(ə)n/ “A disruption happens when new products and services create a new market and, in the process, significantly weaken, transform or destroy existing product categories, markets or industries.” Automotive Industry Disruption
  4. 4. • The auto industry is changing faster today than it has in 100 years. — Mary Barra, CEO, General Motors. • Carmakers have less than a decade to reinvent themselves or risk being commoditized amid a seismic shift in how vehicles are powered, driven and purchased. Developing technologies like electrification, self-driving software and ride-sharing will alter consumers’ car-buying decisions within six or seven years. — Sergio Marchionne , Fiat Chrysler Automobiles • The (auto) industry is at an inflection point for massive change... not just evolutionary change. — Tim Cook, CEO, Apple • By 2030, 25 percent of miles driven in the U.S. could be in shared self-driving electric cars...automakers and parts suppliers would face the most profound challenge to their business models in a century. — Boston Consulting Group • On-demand electric autonomous vehicles will essentially become ten times cheaper than owning a vehicle. This will make economic sense as much in India as in Africa as in the US as in Europe. This is a global disruption — Roland Berger Automotive Industry Disruption
  5. 5. • Do not look at auto industry’s past performance to predict the future • This is not just an ICE to EV disruption • This not an automobile disruption, it is a technology disruption… • It is also a business and ownership model disruption • Technology improves in cost and utility at an EXPONENTIAL rate! • I believe the speed of auto industry disruption will be equal to smart phone adoption Automotive Industry Disruption
  6. 6. Automotive Industry Disruption
  7. 7. https://www.techemergence.com/self-driving-car-timeline-themselves-top-11-automakers/
  8. 8. Who will Be the Disrupters… Disrupted? Automotive Industry Disruption
  9. 9. The Entire Automotive Ecosystem will be Disrupted
  10. 10. The Automotive Ecosystem Today (2018)
  11. 11. The Automotive Ecosystem Today (2018)
  12. 12. The Automotive Ecosystem Today (2018)
  13. 13. U.S Auto Body and Repair Market Revenues: 2018
  14. 14. Automotive Aftermarket The Automotive Ecosystem Today: Auto Aftermarket Automotive Businesses 535,000 879K 70% 30% $243 BB # of technicians of DIFM vehicle owners choose independent repair facilities to have their car repaired Total Automotive Aftermarket 2 0 Retail Parts Locations *Auto parts, hardware stores, warehouse clubs, superstores & convenience stores 265,000 of DIFM vehicle owners choose new car dealer facilities to have their car repaired
  15. 15. NA: $70 BB by 2024 Global Industry by 2024: $280 BB US Collision Revenue: $46 BB Euro Market: $112 BB by 2024 Asia: 3+% Growth The Automotive Ecosystem Today: Collision Repair Big 4 Consolidation % of $$: Will Soon be 20%+
  16. 16. • Many diagnostic tools DO NOT communicate with critical safety systems • Less than 1% of vehicles repaired have their ADAS and electronics systems calibrated • 30% of those being calibrated are calibrated correctly Proper Repairs/Liability Vehicle Safety Systems Diagnostics and Repairs (2018)
  17. 17. • John Eagle Collision Center admitted it ignored Honda’s repair specifications • Only 24% of collision repairers use OE repair procedures on all repairs • Repair procedures can change 1-4 times per year • Research is required on ALL repairs Proper Repairs and Liability The Importance of OEM Repair Procedures (2018)
  18. 18. The Automotive Ecosystem Today (2018) 72%
  19. 19. The Automotive Ecosystem Today (2018)
  20. 20. Connected Car and Dashboard Systems
  21. 21. Eight (8) Key Elements Needed to Drive Auto Industry Disruption Auto Industry Disruption
  22. 22. Auto Industry Disruption: Two Views…..
  23. 23. Presenting sponsor logo here Presented by The Consumer
  24. 24. The Consumer
  25. 25. The Consumer
  26. 26. The Consumer
  27. 27. • For many consumers the car will serve as a means rather than an end in itself. • 40% of US city center dwellers would switch from car ownership to autonomous driving services if they cost less • Today’s and tomorrow’s consumers will value experience over product ownership. • “Consumers expect to bring their own functionality into the car, whether this is music, email or navigation... if you can bring the elements of your life that make you happy into the car, it makes for a more positive experience.” – Andreas Gupta, IBM Automotive The Consumer
  28. 28. Experience will Matter More than Ownership
  29. 29. Presenting sponsor logo here Presented by The Vehicle
  30. 30. Short History of “The Connected Car”
  31. 31. Today’s Connected Car
  32. 32. Lane-departure warning (LDW) Lane-keeping assist (LKA) Adaptive cruise control Automatic emergency braking
  33. 33. 1% 1% 1% 3% 6% 10% 16% 22% 39% 60% 97% 0% 1% 4% 8% 13% 14% 18% 31% 40% 51% 58% 63% 70% 79% 89% 99% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 % Sales (AEB Standard) %AEB Offered AEB initially offered on select Lexus and Volvo vehicles Acura and Volvo are first brands to offer AEB standard Volvo becomes the first to offer AEB across the entire brand The Mazda 6 becomes the first model under $30,000 MSRP to offer AEB standard Tesla becomes the second to offer AEB 100% standard Toyota and Nissan make AEB standard on most vehicles Data sources: • U.S. Market Insights - JATO DYNAMICS LIMITED • IHS Automotive - ADAS – Current & Future Perspectives • Thomas Germain - Where Automakers Stand on Automatic Emergency Braking Pledge On March 17th, 2016, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced a commitment by automakers, representing more than 99 percent of U.S. automobile sale volume, to make automatic emergency braking (AEB) technology a standard feature on all new cars in the United States no later than 2022 and on all new trucks by 2025. Ford to make AEB standard on most vehicles The Vehicle: Automatic Emergency Braking
  34. 34. High Tech on High Production, Low Cost Vehicles The Vehicle
  35. 35. The Vehicle: “Software, Lines of Code" F22 Raptor – 7.0 Million 787 Dreamliner– 7.0 Million Ford GT– 10.0 Million Ford F-150 – 150 Million !!!! Facebook– 6.7 Million MS Office – 50 Million
  36. 36. Today’s Connected Cars Create 25 GB of Data an Hour
  37. 37. Data is the New Currency of a Digital Society
  38. 38. Data is the New Currency of a Digital Society
  39. 39. Data is the New Currency of a Digital Society Future Data Driven Value and Revenue Generation Eco-System $$$ $$$ $$$$$$$
  40. 40. Why is Vehicle Data So Important? • User data based on location, intentions, and preferences is GOLD to marketers and anyone else that can harvest, analyze and process it! • Drivers and occupants are a captive audience • Could dramatically increase annual manufacturer revenues • The ZERO $$$$ CAR!!!! Data is the New Currency of a Digital Society
  41. 41. Autonomous Vehicles: Levels of Autonomy
  42. 42. Autonomous Vehicles – Levels of Autonomy
  43. 43. Computers on Wheels
  44. 44. Automotive Cybersecurity
  45. 45. • Vehicles are Migrating to a Server/Compute Architecture • Increasing Role for Ethernet in the Vehicle • By 2020, it is estimated that 40% of the cost of a car will be in electronics, trending toward 50-60%. Automotive Cybersecurity
  46. 46. • Connectivity and Software Use in Vehicles Is Leading to Increased Emphasis on Cybersecurity • Existing Auto 2.0 Suppliers Transforming Into Software Companies • Automotive Cybersecurity will affect aftermarket access to vehicle data Automotive Cybersecurity
  47. 47. Why are We Doing This?
  48. 48. Today’s OEM Challenges… • (OEMs) face momentous and difficult decisions. • They operate in an uber-competitive business with • Enormous capital requirements…. • Low operating margins and return on invested capital remain low. • Sizeable excess production capacity • Today it is possible for the industry to produce 113 million vehicles annually, • Sales hover around 70 million • Regulatory requirements remain stringent and costly. • Consumers relentlessly demand the latest technologies. The Disruption of OEM Manufacturers
  49. 49. Presenting sponsor logo here Presented by The Disruption of OEM Manufacturers
  50. 50. More OEM Challenges • Digital services will reinvent today’s business models & create new ones… • Smartphones VS OEM built-in technologies is a critical battleground • Data and services monetization is a key industry issue • OEMs and Internet players have very different mindsets • Data could help move ownership of the customer away from dealerships to the OEM
  51. 51. The Disruption of OEM Manufacturers
  52. 52. The Disruption of OEM Manufacturers
  53. 53. Industry Disruptions OEM’s Need to Prepare For…… • There is clearly a shift is happening in the auto ecosystem, changing where and how value is created • The DNA of the OEMs has worked for the last 100 years, that does not mean it will continue to work… • New core capabilities will be needed, such as a • “Fail fast” approach to new business models • Non-traditional partnering • Ability to sense and respond to rapidly changing customer needs • OEMs need to continue to ask themselves “What business are we really in?”, and think outside the box. The Disruption of OEM Manufacturers
  54. 54. Industry Disruptions OEM’s Need to Prepare For…… • OEM’s need to revitalize their agility and focus from the physical assets to knowledge, connectivity software and service. • They need to reinvent the customer experience, from “fun to drive” to seamless convenience. • OEM’s need to refocus their innovation efforts from car features to intelligent services. • They need to reshuffle their talent base from the engineering of physical products to more software and analytics expertise. The Disruption of OEM Manufacturers
  55. 55. Presenting sponsor logo here Presented by The Disruption of New Car Dealers
  56. 56. The Disruption of New Car Dealers
  57. 57. The Disruption of New Car Dealers
  58. 58. The Disruption of New Car Dealers
  59. 59. The Disruption of New Car Dealers
  60. 60. The Disruption of New Car Dealers
  61. 61. Industry Disruptions Dealers Should Prepare For…… • Shared Mobility Solutions Will Impact Future New Car Sales • Subset of population DOES NOT want to own a car • Reduction in Service Revenue • EV’s need much less service • The Need for Dual Technical and Sales Expertise • EV’s and ICE • Autonomous Vehicles Will Continue to Rise in Popularity • The Push for Fully Online Vehicle Transactions • Root survey = 50% of people comfortable with online purchase process • Direct Selling The Disruption of New Car Dealers
  62. 62. Presenting sponsor logo here Presented by Tech Companies Creating Disruption
  63. 63. Presenting sponsor logo here Presented by Insurance Industry Disruption
  64. 64. The core business models for traditional automobile insurance carriers may be under threat of obsolescence, with automobile manufacturers potentially becoming a viable alternative to cover driving risk - KPMG Insurance Industry Disruption
  65. 65. Top 3 Potential Insurance Disrupters 1. Autonomous Technology • Potential 90% reduction in accident frequency by 2050 • Effects of ADAS/AEB already happening • Short term cost of accidents to rise, long term will probably fall • Total losses could fall by more than 60% Insurance Industry Disruption
  66. 66. Top 3 Potential Insurance Disrupters 2. OEM Emergence and Involvement • Shift of driving risks to OEM manufacturers • Consolidation of legal exposure • Control of driving data • Extends depth and breadth of customer relationships • OEM’s redefine insurance marketplace • Insurance premiums could replace loss of parts sales and profits Insurance Industry Disruption
  67. 67. Top 3 Potential Insurance Disrupters 3. Emergence of TaaS • Shift has already started • OEM’s are already making HUGE investments • Insurance product mix will need to change • Different vehicle use models will affect insurance products that offered Insurance Industry Disruption
  68. 68. Insurance Industry Disruption
  69. 69. 7 To Do’s for Insurers • DEVELOP NEW VALUE PROPOSITIONS • RETHINK YOUR UNDERWRITING AND SERVICE MODELS • FORM PARTNERSHIPS WITH TECHNOLOGY FIRMS AND OEMS • IMPLEMENT TECHNOLOGY TO SIMPLIFY THE CLAIMS PROCESS • LEVERAGE AI • EMBRACE THE INTERNET OF THINGS • LEVERAGE BIG DATA Insurance Industry Disruption
  70. 70. Presenting sponsor logo here Presented by The Aftermarket Supplier Disruption
  71. 71. The Aftermarket Supplier Disruption
  72. 72. The Aftermarket Supplier Disruption • More and More Individuals are Buying Car Parts on Their Own • UPS study stateS 12% of online shoppers purchased auto parts/accessories
  73. 73. • Ford launches Omnicraft line of replacement parts • AutoNation launches AutoNation Precision Parts, aftermarket parts business The Aftermarket Supplier Disruption
  74. 74. The Aftermarket Supplier Disruption
  75. 75. The Aftermarket Supplier Disruption
  76. 76. The Aftermarket Supplier Disruption
  77. 77. Six (6) Disruption To Do’s for Suppliers 1 • Focus and diversify at the same time! 2 • Understand your customer’s needs before they do! 3 • Determine what makes you different than your competition and exploit those items! 4 • Invest in people, processes and technologies that build a moat around your business model 5 • Determine what “game” you want to play…Speed, Cost or Quality 6 • Be fast, be flexible and be ready to change your business “on the fly”
  78. 78. Presenting sponsor logo here Presented by Repairer Disruption
  79. 79. Where are the Techs?????. Repairer Disruption: Workforce Challenges
  80. 80. Future Knowledge Requirements • Ability to Perform Detailed Research • 12V, 24, & 48V Systems • Up to 20 Different Operating Systems • Wiring Diagrams • Wireless, Bluetooth end Ethernet • Willingness to Work with Remote Experts • Ability to use Augmented Reality Repairer Disruption: New Knowledge Requirements
  81. 81. Repairer Disruption: Multiple Operating Systems
  82. 82. Automotive Cybersecurity: At the Shop….
  83. 83. Repairer Disruption: Access to Vehicle Data Security and the ODB II Port • The 30-year-plus OBD-II Assembly Line Data Link (ALDL) has likely outlived its originally designed intent • ALDL is a potential gateway for vehicle security breaches • OEM’S cannot afford to allow independent repair shops to be the weakest link in the chain that makes up automotive cybersecurity. • Existing AM diagnostic equipment may need to be upgraded or replaced with OEM tools or OEM approved vendors! • Repairers (Mechanical, Collision, Glass and others) may need to sublet diagnostics to OEM approved vendors
  84. 84. Repairer Disruption: Vehicle Design/Materials
  85. 85. Repairer Disruption – Industry Consolidation Repairer Disruption: Industry Consolidation
  86. 86. Can The Generalist Survive?
  87. 87. Eight (8) Disruption To Do’s for Repairers 1 • Decide if you and your business are prepared for rapid change & adoption 2 • Focus and diversify at the same time! 3 • Lead from being in front: Embrace new technologies & create a technology roadmap 4 • Reimagine how the consumer “experiences” your business 5 • Disrupt your business BEFORE the industry does! 6 • Embrace OEM technologies and repair procedures 7 • Embrace and Implement Digital Marketing Technologies 8 • Document EVERYTHING you repair/replace for the consumer
  88. 88. Today
  89. 89. Future Industry Value Creation and Disruption
  90. 90. The Future of the Automotive Ecosystem • The automotive ecosystem itself will get bigger • New parts are required to support the innovations in automotive. • New services are and will continue to emerge • New industries will be born. • Utilization will change with autonomous cars. • The role of data in connected and autonomous cars will expand significantly. • Disruption and chaos produces fear and opportunity
  91. 91. How to Be a Winner During Industry Disruption • OEM’s/Dealers/Suppliers/Repairer/Others: Use of connected car data to increase internal efficiency, quality, and product differentiation • Dealers/OEM’s: Defend list price levels through differentiation, using connected services to reinforce customer loyalty • OEM’s/Dealers/Suppliers/Repairer/Others: Establish comprehensive ecosystem of consumer services, with partners and revenue sharing
  92. 92. How to Be a Winner During Industry Disruption • OEM’s/Dealers/Suppliers/Repairer/Others: Create systems and services for using customer data • Dealers/OEM’s: Sell connected car packages to consumers bundled with new cars (GM, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Tesla are already doing this) • Education Organizations: Creation of vehicle electronics diagnostic training and certification for organizations and individuals
  93. 93. How to ”Win” During and After Industry Disruption • Repairers: Specialize in vehicle electronics diagnosis, repair and calibrations • Repairers: Differentiate your business by “partnering” with OEM’s • Repairers: Specialize in particular makes! Electronic platforms by manufacturer becoming too complex to generalize
  94. 94. Auto Industry Disruption… Automotive Industry Disruption Will Your Business Be a Winner or Loser?

