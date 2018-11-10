Automotive Industry Disruption

The automotive industry is experiencing disruption everywhere! Today’s vehicles are computers on wheels. There are more “lines of code” in today’s cars than a Boeing 777. According to McKinsey and Company, today’s connected cars create up to 25GB of data per hour. Moreover, OEM’s manufacturers are moving towards a “mobility model”, data warehousing, autonomous vehicles, subscription services and technology integrators while technology companies are also entering the space. Will you and your business be ready, willing and able to thrive or even survive the auto industry’s mass disruption? By reviewing this presentation, you will learn about the major technology disruptions occurring in the automotive industry and walk away with at least five ideas on what your business can do to survive and thrive!

